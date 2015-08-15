Saturday football

"On last weekend's displays, City are favourites. Their performance at West Brom was magnificent and Vincent Kompany's goal celebrationsand post-match words outlined a point to prove to those who've written them out of title contention. Some will have already changed their minds!
"Palace have pace in wide areas to hurt an Arsenal side which was below par against West Ham, although they had no fortune.
"They always seem to have their share in this game though, and if the real Arsenal turn up they should have too much for Palace. If they go there half-baked, they could lose again."
Tomorrow's action
There are two Premier League games tomorrow and they promise to be pretty damn good. First up is Crystal Palace v Arsenal at 13:30 BST, followed by Manchester City v Chelsea at 16:00. See. I told you.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Lawro's predictions
So, how did Lawro do in his predictions this week? He went for wins for Sunderland, Tottenham and West Brom and Swansea to draw with Newcastle. OK, not so great then. But he did back Leicester to win at West Ham.
Southampton 0-3 Everton
Championship latest
QPR 1-0 Cardiff
It is half-time at Loftus Road and QPR lead 1-0 against Cardiff. They have Clint Hill's header from a corner to thank for that. Good old Clint Hill, where would the Super Hoops be if they couldn't wheel him out every other season for a Championship campaign after all their big-money signings have left post-relegation?
606
Premier League recap
So, to recap (so you know what you're getting on MOTD tonight), Norwich claimed their first Premier League win under Alex Neil with a 3-1 victory at Sunderland, whose fans will be worried. Very worried. Ditto their local rivals Newcastle, who were beaten 2-0 at Swansea after having a man sent off.
Tottenham chucked away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with a spirited Stoke and West Brom nullified Watford to claim a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.
Everton thumped Southampton 3-0 and Leicester made it two wins out of two to beat West Ham and go top of the table. Yep, it is the second week of the Premier League and Leicester are top. All hail the Tinkerman!
MOTD running order
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
No go Gayle
Championship transfer update
Speaking of the Championship, we have some breaking news on the transfer front...
Championship update
QPR 1-0 Cardiff
There is no late Premier League game this evening but there is one in the Championship, featuring two teams who have recently played in the top flight. At Loftus Road, QPR have just taken the lead against Cardiff through Clint Hill's header from a corner.
Manager reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Mark Hughes to BBC Sport: “After the break we understood what we needed to do better, talked about it in the break and came out with more resolve. Our hard yards were good and we started to affect the game.
"The substitutions helped us, we just started to retain the ball in the final third and started to create chances. If the game had gone a little bit longer who knows we might have been greedy and claimed two more points.
" Stephen Ireland’s a very good player. I know the quality that he has. Since he’s come to Stoke he probably hasn’t had the opportunity he think he deserves but he knows the respect I have for him. We’re strong this year, we’ll be ok.
"We just need to manage games better than we did in the first half and if we do that we’ll do well. The spirit has been great. The key is that we’re bringing good players in and good guys as well.”
Southampton 0-3 Everton
Manager reaction
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a bad result of course after a good start. We didn't play good enough in the first half. We started well but after that we were second best.
"We lost the game in the first half. Two-nil down is very difficult to come back from. We are very disappointed.
On substituting Reece Oxford at half-time: "It was not that he played worse than the rest of the team. He played well but our passing was really slow in the first half and with Pedro we were much quicker in tempo.
"We scored a gaol early enough to play our normal game but with more aggression. We had a great chance for the equaliser through Diafra Sakho, I was expecting us to score a second, but we didn't.
On Adrian's sending off: "Initially I thought it was not a red card but then I saw the replay and it is dangerous play. It was obvious Adrian didn't mean to cause harm. I am more than sure it was not deliberate. He was just following the ball and was unlucky."
Manager reaction
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford manager Quique Flores to BBC Sport: "I am happy with the performance of the team. We planned for the match and it was difficult to play against West Brom. We tried to find space to attack and created chances. West Brom are solid at the back. We were close to getting a good result.
"Most important is that the fans are happy. We are working like a club, like a family.
"The players feel good and are full of confidence. They are competitive in the matches."
Manager reaction
Swansea City 2-0 Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Steve McClaren: "We didn't learn a lot apart from it is difficult to win with 10 men.
"A little bit of naivety has cost us, 10 men and your backs are against the wall. We have to dust ourselves down and concentrate on the Manchester United game next week.
"I'm not too sure whether it was a second booking but we knew he would be a danger and unfortunately we fell into the trap."
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Player reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen to BBC Sport: “We probably saw ourselves winning but in the end we didn’t. We showed a lot of confidence the first half. We played really well the first 30 minutes, but slowed down. Everyone was disappointed and don’t get how you can be 2-0 up and end up with a draw.”
Player reaction
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole on BBC Sport: "We are conceding goals out of nothing and it is very disappointing. Things have to change quick and we have a lot of hard work ahead. It is up to the players, manager and staff to kick on and fight. We have to look to improve."
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Garth Crooks
Final Score
There is something wrong at Sunderland football club. You go back to former managers Steve Bruce, Roy Keane, Martin O'Neill, Paolo Di Canio...
There is something wrong at Sunderland football club. You go back to former managers Steve Bruce, Roy Keane, Martin O'Neill, Paolo Di Canio...
Player reaction
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson, speaking to BBC Sport: "In the first 10 minutes we started well but after that it was an uphill battle. I didn't think they really took control of the game, they were decisive with their finishing but I would not say they outplayed us. It is frustrating, we got one back and I thought we would get another but it didn't land for us.
"I thought the red card was a bit harsh, it was a high foot but I am sure it was accidental. I ended up in goal but fortunately I didn't have too much to do."
Player reaction
Watford 0-0 West Brom
West Brom defender Jonas Olsson on Sky Sports: "Everyone who watched the game saw that there was not much in it. Both teams wanted a result. We were solid and stuck to our game plan and had a few chances in the second half. In the end, it is a good point for us."
Get Involved
Neil Adams: OK not in the same game but today we had Forfar 4 East Fife 5!
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Garth Crooks
Final Score
Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew had them playing the best they could play. Maybe we need to give new boss Steve McClaren more time. He wants to bring in English players, but it will cost him.
Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew had them playing the best they could play. Maybe we need to give new boss Steve McClaren more time. He wants to bring in English players, but it will cost him.
Manager reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to BBC Sport: “In football it’s never closed until the final whistle. It’s disappointing. The team played very well for 70 minutes and the penalty changed the game a little bit.
"We need to be optimistic, look forward and keep working. From my position it was difficult to see what happened, I don’t know if it was a penalty or not, but until this moment we played really well and created chances.”
Manager reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes to Sky Sports: “First half it wasn’t what we were looking for, we allowed Spurs a little bit too much time, too much space, and played into their hands. I’m disappointed with both goals, really.
"At 2-0 it was a big task for us but we understood what we needed to do, disrupt their rhythm, and do the hard yards. I think the substitutions helped, we got more craft on later in the game and that opened things up. We got our reward and we were by far the better team in the second half.
"I’ve got a lot of good players who are disappointed when I don’t pick them. We were able to bring good quality on that affect the game. I’m delighted with the second-half performance, it wasn’t a complete 90-minute performance, but delighted to take the point.”
Manager reaction
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Norwich boss Alex Neill on BBC Sport: "I thought it was very good, similar to last week in that we dominated the game.
"We had the cutting edge this time though. "The first goal is crucial and we got it and didn't look back. I have a great group, they work hard and work as a team."
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Garth Crooks
Final Score
They produce players all the time. Garry Monk's selection of players is spot on. If he continues like this then if Everton boss Roberto Martinez struggles then he's the perfect choice.
They produce players all the time. Garry Monk's selection of players is spot on. If he continues like this then if Everton boss Roberto Martinez struggles then he's the perfect choice.
Manager reaction
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat on BBC Sport: "Two games two defeats we did not expect. With all respect to Norwich, we must get the result but they were the better side in everything.
"We have to discuss with the players how we go on. It was the same in pre-season and you hoped it would change but it is not changing. Myself as well, I am responsible for that, no doubt. "
Together we have to find out if we can find the solution. Expectation we high, we have to find the reason otherwise we have no chance. There were many good players, Yann showed he is a good player. We have to find out the reason, they can talk and I can talk."
Manager reaction
Swansea City 2-0 Newcastle United
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We dominated the whole game from start to finish. When the red card does come it impacts on the dynamic of the other team more and they sat back after that.
"We were very professional in the second half and made sure we won the game with a clean sheet.
"We started well, got a fantastic goal. We were very professional after the sending off and we could have had more goals."
Manager reaction
Watford 0-0 West Brom
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "We talked about Watford starting at a high pace and we looked like it was surprise. But we restricted them to few chances. The changes made a bit of a difference. This is there cup final in a lot of respects. It was a wonderful atmosphere."
On Saido Berahino's late miss: "It was a good chance and he will be disappointed. But he is a good player."
On transfers: "We are hoping to do a lot of business in the next few weeks, with people coming in and going. It is a period of transition and hopefully it will gel properly and we can move forward."
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Martin Keown
Final Score
Stoke were dead and buried at half-time, but when Mark Hughes is in charge of a team he never gives up. Stoke got what they deserved - they really battled.
Stoke were dead and buried at half-time, but when Mark Hughes is in charge of a team he never gives up. Stoke got what they deserved - they really battled.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Manager reaction
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri, speaking to BBC Sport: "All the match was good for us. We are playing well. All the players play like a team, they play with the ball on the ground and it is important to increase our stamina and fitness, and also our mentality.
"We are working very hard with the defensive line. I have very good players in front, very fast but it is important we all stay together.
"I didn't want to defend too deep but when you see your players go deep it is better to help them with their mentality."
Football League round-up
Championship final scores
Brighton lead the Championship with six points tonight, after Tommer Hemed's late penalty gave them a 2-1 victory at Fulham. They replace Birmingham, who had gone top earlier in the day with a 2-2 draw at Burnley.
Middlesbrough join a host of clubs tucked in behind Brighton on four points, having thumped Bolton 3-0, with Kike scoring twice. Ipswich came from a goal behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.
Brentford won 4-2 at Bristol City in a thriller, while Nottingham Forest beat Rotherham 2-1, and Preston won 1-0 at MK Dons. Charlton drew 1-1 at Derby, while Blackburn did the same at Huddersfield.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Get Involved
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Shabbir in Harrow via text: Time for Kane and Lloris to join Man Utd if they want to win silverware .
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham defender Eric Dier to Sky Sports: "We started really well and played well for the majority of the first half, we looked to be comfortable but that’s what we need to work on, to not slow down and keep going. It was our fault last season and we’re disappointed we’ve done it again this season. I felt it was our fault more than theirs, we let them back into the game. It’s more of a mental thing than a physical thing with us. We’re a young team and we have to improve that."
Football League round-up
League One final scores
It's been a terrific day for Coventry, who thumped Millwall 4-0 at The Den this afternoon to go top of League One, with Adam Armstrong scoring twice.
Rochdale join them on maximum points after winning 2-0 at Blackpool thanks to goals from Donal McDermott and Ian Henderson.
Gillingham couldn't follow up last weekend's 4-0 win over Sheffield United, drawing 1-1 at Port Vale. Sheffield United did win, beating Chesterfield 2-0, and there were victories too for Barnsley, Oldham, Peterborough, Scunthorpe and Walsall.
Anton Rodgers, son of Liverpool manager Brendan, scored a late goal for Swindon to earn them a 2-2 draw at Bury, while Bradford drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury.
Football League round-up
League Two final scores
The game of the day in League Two, undoubtedly, has been at Brunton Park.Carlisletrailed three times toCambridge,but fought back to earn a 4-4 draw, with Jabo Ibehre scoring a hat-trick for Keith Curle's side.
Late drama in the match played in Wales between two former England favourites - Terry Butcher'sNewportsnatching a 2-2 draw at home to Teddy Sheringham'sStevenagethanks to a goal by Mark Hughes (no, not that one).
Hartlepool,whose manager Ronnie Moore is in Spain looking after his ill daughter, won 2-1 atYork.Elsewhere,Bristol Roversearned a late win atYeovil,while there were victories too forWycombe, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient, Morecambe, NorthamptonandPortsmouth.Oxfordgained a late draw atLuton.
Jack Butland on Sky Sports: “We weren’t ourselves in the first half. We were looking to start the game fast today and we didn’t do that. We didn’t match them in that first half and switched off a couple of times but the second half we showed what we’re about, got on the ball and made things happen.
"Stevie (Ireland) is an incredible player, he can make things happen and tear players apart. There’s a massive buzz around the club. Even after the loss last weekend, we’ve got great belief in ourselves, the ability we’ve got, the signings we’ve made, will have surprised many.”
Post update
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
On the run of play Tottenham probably deserve to win this game. It wasn't until Stoke made those substitutions and the impact of Stephen Ireland that the complexion of the game changed.
On the run of play Tottenham probably deserve to win this game. It wasn't until Stoke made those substitutions and the impact of Stephen Ireland that the complexion of the game changed.
FULL-TIME
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
All over, but the sending off of Adrian will be a talking point. Kasper Schmeichel could have been sent off in the first half.
Six points from six for Leicester, what a start under Claudio Ranieri.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Carl Jenkinson has gone in goal for West Ham after Adrian's sending off. Time is ticking...
FULL-TIME
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
FULL-TIME
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham will reflect back on two points lost after throwing away a 2-0 lead. They were fully in control at the break. Stoke will be delighted at the way they battled back, refused to lie down and earned a point. Great game.
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
RED CARD for West Ham
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Late drama as West Ham goalkeeper Adrian is sent off! He was up for a corner, and was watching the ball drop as he stuck his boot into an opponent's chest. Red card.
FULL-TIME
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Two points from two games for Watford, but it could have been more. They had the best of this game but were unable to find a cutting edge. West Brom had a couple of chances themselves and could have nicked the points, but it is their defensive display that is the most impressive facet of their game this afternoon.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Into stoppage time and West Ham are pressing. Can Leicester hold on...?
Tim Collingwood: Never say die attitude from Mark Hughes is installed into everyone of his teams. Great comeback. They may win this now
Samba Jawo: Each season we expect Spurs to do well, it will be a disappointment. Spurs fans should stop dreaming big and lay low.
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Martin Keown
BBC Final Score
Sunderland don't look like a team today. It's all very well bringing players in, but you also have to work with what you've got. Norwich have been excellent, but Sunderland simply haven't been good enough.
Sunderland don't look like a team today. It's all very well bringing players in, but you also have to work with what you've got. Norwich have been excellent, but Sunderland simply haven't been good enough.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Handbags at the Lane as Erik Pieters and Kyle Walker push and shove and grab each other's necks a bit. It's a very football type of scrap and ends with both walking away with grimaces but little dignity. We are into injury time.
Are Spurs going to close the game and go for the draw or be open and try for the win? They're playing roulette here, because Stoke could yet get all of the points.
Are Spurs going to close the game and go for the draw or be open and try for the win? They're playing roulette here, because Stoke could yet get all of the points.
GOAL - Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Duncan Watmore (88 mins)
Ex-non-league striker Duncan Watmore bags a debut goal for Sunderland, firing into the corner, but it is not going to trouble the outcome of this match.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Tense times at Watford. It remains 0-0 with little time left. Watford have been hammering at the door all game but West Brom have held firm. Now, the fears for the home side are that the Baggies could nick one.
For the second game running, Aleksandar Mitrovic is booked a minute after climbing off the bench. This time for squaring up to Neil Taylor.
Steve McClaren said he wanted more aggression from the young striker. Maybe not this much.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
This is why the Premier League is such a good one. It's now 2-2 and all to play for. The only thing you can guarantee in football is that you cannot dominate for 90 minutes.
This is why the Premier League is such a good one. It's now 2-2 and all to play for. The only thing you can guarantee in football is that you cannot dominate for 90 minutes.
How the goal was scored
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Stoke's well-worked equaliser at Tottenham, scored by Mame Diouf.
Football League round-up
League Two latest
What a day for Jabo Ibehre - he's completed a hat-trick for Carlisle, and yet still might not end up on the winning side. His goal has brought them level against Cambridge, where the score is 4-4. Incredible.
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Almost for West Ham!
The ball comes to Diafra Sakho in the middle of the box, he swivels and powers a shot on goal, it is straight into the Kasper Schmeichel's chest.
The Leicester keeper knew little about it, but he was in the right place at the right time.
The drama continues at Ashton Gate, where Andre Gray has given Brentford a 3-2 lead at 10-man Bristol City.
It's looking tough for Sheffield Wednesday, who trail 2-1 at Ipswich and have lost goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to injury. Joe Wildsmith has come on for his league debut.
Michail Antonio has given Nottingham Forest a 2-1 lead at home to Rotherham - a good recovery from Dougie Freedman's side, who were behind.
Chris Martin has scored for Derby to cancel out Tony Watt's opener for Charlton at the iPro Stadium. It's 1-1 there - as it is in the matches between Huddersfield and Blackburn, and between Fulham and Brighton.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
It can only happen to Tottenham. They could lose this game now. Harry Kane goes off and there's no one who can play with their back to goal. No one can retain the ball. It's let Stoke back into the game.
It can only happen to Tottenham. They could lose this game now. Harry Kane goes off and there's no one who can play with their back to goal. No one can retain the ball. It's let Stoke back into the game.
GOAL - Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Mame Diouf
Unbelievable! And like that, in a flash, Stoke are level. Stephen Ireland charges in to the box to receive a forward pass and crosses for Mame Diouf to glance a header past Hugo lloris and in. At least I think Diouf got a head to it. It might have just gone straight in from Ireland's cross. The Stoke fans don't care. They go absolutely wild.
West Brom's best chance goes to Saido Berahino, who has a large portion of the goal to pick from with a header but somehow steers his effort past the post.
Tottenham 2-1 Stoke
We are now going to have a frenetic last 10 minutes. Tottenham can't get a foothold back in the game.
We are now going to have a frenetic last 10 minutes. Tottenham can't get a foothold back in the game.
Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Nothing to see here.
Norwich are cruising, Sunderland look woeful. Not been the Black Cats' day at all.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Newcastle defenders breathe a little easier as the excellent Jefferson Montero is taken off. The winger, like Andre Ayew, gets a belting standing ovation from the home fans. Wayne Routledge is on in his place for the closing stages. Ten minutes to go.
GOAL - Tottenham 2-1 Stoke
Marko Arnautovic
Told you there was time for a twist. Marko Arnautovic slams home the penalty and suddenly we have a game on our hands again. About eight minutes left. What have Stoke got left?
There is a bit of bother brewing in the stands at White Hart Lane.. Tempers are clearly flaring at what has been a very frustrating and disappointing afternoon for the Potters so far.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Substitute Stephen Ireland has helped Stoke come into the game that little bit more.
Substitute Stephen Ireland has helped Stoke come into the game that little bit more.
Post update
Post update
Watford 0-0 West Brom
There are around 15 minutes to go in the day's 15:00 BST Premier League kick-offs. Plenty of time for a twist or two. Troy Deeney twists and turns into a shooting opportunity on the edge of the West Brom box but fires his effort over.
Gloom at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool, who have had very little to cheer about for quite some time, trail Rochdale 1-0. The scorer is Donal McDermott, who gave a fascinating interview to BBC Radio Manchester this week about the tattoo he says keeps him from slipping back into the bad ways that threatened to stall his career.
Bury, Scunthorpe, Sheffield United and Walsall all lead 2-0, Oldham are 1-0 up against Fleetwood, and Peterborough retain a 2-1 advantage over Colchester.
Shrewsbury are level at Bradford - it's 1-1 there, as it is between Port Vale and Gillingham.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
The Tinkerman tinkers with his team as summer signing Yohan Benalouane - a defender - is brought on to strengthen Leicester's back line as West Ham crank up the pressure. He is on for Ritchie de Laet.
Tricky feet from the excellent Wes Hoolahan as he wriggles his way into the box, evading one challenge and then another, but a Sunderland defender gets a foot in just as he is about to pull the trigger.
The fourth official's board goes up and Hoolahan is called to make way for Bradley Johnson. Sunderland will be more than a bit relieved with his exit.
Shaun Farrelly: Wonder if #safcfalse fans can get a refund for the flowers to Mrs Advocaat
Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
From what I've seen both last week and this week, I don't think Sunderland are going to stay in the Premier League. Whoever does Match of the Day tonight is going to have a field day. Sunderland have been done there by a rudimentary one-two.
From what I've seen both last week and this week, I don't think Sunderland are going to stay in the Premier League. Whoever does Match of the Day tonight is going to have a field day. Sunderland have been done there by a rudimentary one-two.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Stoke are pressing for a goal at Tottenham. They have no choice. They need two just to get level. Marko Arnautovic has a couple of shots from range, the first of which is saved the second flies over the bar. Between the two, Mame Diouf had a header saved.
It's some game at Brunton Park this afternoon between Carlisle and Cambridge. Five goals in the first half, and now two more in the second. Charlie Wyke brought the home side level, but Luke Berry has put Cambridge 4-3 up.
A leveller too at Broadfield Stadium, where Adebayo Akinfenwa had headed in for AFC Wimbledon against Crawley. It's 1-1 there, as it is between Newport and Stevenage.
Garry Thompson, who missed a golden chance as Wycombe went out of the League Cup at home to Fulham in midweek, has atoned with the goal that has given his side a 1-0 lead at Barnet. Elsewhere, York lead Hartlepool 1-0.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Salomon Rondon's first act in a West Brom shirt is to cut inside and blaze a shot way over the bar from an angle.
West Brom are sending their £12m record signing Salomon Rondon into the action at Watford. Can the striker give them more of a threat up front? They have barely had a look-in in the Watford half so far.
Post update
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford continue to press for the opening goal. Ikechi Anya's cross is deep and finds Troy Deeney whose header at goal is saved, prompting a scramble before West Brom clear. The Hornets are getting closer.
Is the game in synch with the West Ham-Leicester one? Every time a goal goes in one game, one goes in the other!
Unlike the West Ham game this goal puts the result surely beyond a doubt as Nathan Redmond plays a one-two with Wes Hoolahan and scores.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
I think the third goal will see the game off. It looks like Stoke will make a substitution shortly and it looks like midfielder Stephen Ireland and Joselu.
I think the third goal will see the game off. It looks like Stoke will make a substitution shortly and it looks like midfielder Stephen Ireland and Joselu.
GOAL - West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Dimitri Payet (55 mins)
Game on!
Dimitri Payet has the ball inside the area, turns a defender inside out before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
No real chances in the second half so far at the Stadium of Light.
Danny Graham has been introduced in an effort to bolster Sunderland's attacking threat, and he forces a good save out of John Ruddy, but was offside anyway.
Swansea are flying as in-form duo Jefferson Montero and Andre Ayew combine to make it 2-0. The excellent Montero is away down the left and he lifts a inch-perfect cross into the area for Ayew, who rises to steer a fine header into the back of the net.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Saido Berahino is down in the box after nipping the ball away from a sliding Heurelho Gomes, but the referee isn't buying that it was a penalty. To be fair to the striker he didn't protest.
Ooof! The woodwork comes to Newcastle's rescue as Gyfli Sigurdsson strikes a superb left-footed effort towards goal, Tim Krul is beaten but relief for the visiting keeper as the ball bounces against the underside of the bar and stays in play.
Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo link up well again as the former chests down for the latter to fire a shot from 20 yards that is saved by Boaz Myhill. Watford picking up where they left off in the first half.
Jefferson Montero is bossing it down that left side. Moussa Sissoko struggled to deal with him, especially after picking up a bit of an injury towards the end of the first half. Sissoko has failed to emerge for the second half, with Steven Taylor replacing him.
Football League round-up
Championship latest
"Bolton are all at sea," says BBC Final Score reporter Peter Slater, at the Riverside to witness a rampant Middlesbrough build a 3-0 half-time lead.
Extraordinary stuff too at Ashton Gate, where there have been four goals and one red card. It's 2-2 between Bristol City and Brentford at the break, with Derrick Williams scoring the own goal equaliser to bring the visitors level, after the Robins' Luke Freeman was sent off for a bad challenge on Harlee Dean.
It's 1-1 in the matches between Fulham and Brighton, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest and Rotherham. Preston and Huddersfield hold 1-0 leads. Derby's game with Charlton is goalless.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
From the sublime to the ridiculous from Watford's Jurado, who leaves two West Brom defenders in his wake courtesy of some neat footwork on the left before curling a shot deep into the stand.
We are back under way. 45 more packed Premier League minutes heading your way.
How the goal was scored
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Yes... yes... yes... yes... yeeeeees! That was a goal. For Tottenham. By Nacer Chadli.
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Stoke keeper Jack Butland will feel the wrath of his manager Mark Hughes for his distribution. He will be encouraged to get the ball out from the back and get some football played.
Stoke keeper Jack Butland will feel the wrath of his manager Mark Hughes for his distribution. He will be encouraged to get the ball out from the back and get some football played.
Football League round-up
League One latest
Scoreline of the day in League One so far is at The Den, where Coventry look home and dry as they lead Millwall 3-0. Stranger things have happened, though...
Bradford, Bury, Oldham, Scunthorpe, Sheffield United and Walsall hold 1-0 half-time leads, while Peterborough are 2-1 up on Colchester, having been behind.
Port Vale are drawing 1-1 with Gillingham, but there are no goals yet at Barnsley or at Blackpool.
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
Newcastle have doubled up on Jefferson Montero, and he's roasting them. The last time I saw right-footed player on the left who hogs the line so well was John Robertson at Nottingham Forest. By the time you go for the ball, he's pulled it round and he's away from you.
Newcastle have doubled up on Jefferson Montero, and he’s roasting them. The last time I saw right-footed player on the left who hogs the line so well was John Robertson at Nottingham Forest. By the time you go for the ball, he’s pulled it round and he’s away from you.
FA Cup
Shropshire side AFC Bridgnorth of the West Midlands Regional League Premier Division are hosting Wolverhampton Casuals in The FA Cup extra preliminary round
Get Involved
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Mark from Cambridge: Kane's work rate and ethic is second to none, that strike shows the lad is a class act and not a one season wonder, plenty goals to come this season.
Football League round-up
League Two latest
It sounds as if it's been a thriller in the first half at Brunton Park, where Cambridge lead Carlisle 3-2. Jabo Ibehre scored twice for Keith Curle's side to bring them back from two goals down, but Barry Corr's second of the match has given the visitors the advantage.
There are 1-0 leads elsewhere for Crawley, Luton, Morecambe, Portsmouth and Teddy Sheringham's Stevenage (as they will no doubt be referred to repeatedly this season - sorry about that).
Northampton lead Exeter 2-0, while Leyton Orient are winning at Dagenham and Redbridge by the same score.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
It's no less than Tottenham deserve. Stoke could not have done too much about it. The longer the half has gone on the more Harry Kane has got involved.
It's no less than Tottenham deserve. Stoke could not have done too much about it. The longer the half has gone on the more Harry Kane has got involved.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
Norwich have played really well so far. Russell Martin's goal was an excellent reaction from him. Steven Whittaker then broke from the right and scored with a super strike.
Norwich have played really well so far. Russell Martin's goal was an excellent reaction from him. Steven Whittaker then broke from the right and scored with a super strike.
HALF-TIME
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Could that goal right on the cusp of half-time from Nacer Chadli prove decisive? On the basis of the first half, yes. Tottenham have been largely in control from the off. Stoke had a very good chance to level but Diouf failed to convert and they paid the price. It is a long way back from here.
HALF-TIME
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
The half-time whistle goes with Leicester holding a two-goal lead, but some late controversy as Diafra Sakho raced on to a ball into the box, knocked it past Kasper Schmeichel, who had come off his line, and the West Ham forward went tumbling to the ground. The home fans wanted a penalty, nothing given.
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
And it's Norwich who end the first half on the front foot.
Graham Dorrans flashes one wide after a lovely Nathan Redmond nutmeg in the box.
There are boos from the home fans...
HALF-TIME
Watford 0-0 West Brom
GOAL - Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Nacer Chadli
Tottenham strike a crucial blow just before the break, just a few seconds after Hugo Lloris' save to keep them ahead. Ben Davies breaks down the left, nipping the ball past a man to swing over a cross that falls for Nacer Chadli, steaming in to the box from the opposite channel to hammer a shot that finds the net off a slight deflection from a Stoke defender.
To say it's been Swansea's half would be an understatement. Bafetimbi Gomis put them ahead before Newcastle had Daryl Janmaat sent off for persistently fouling Jefferson Montero, who hit the post with a shot.
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
Martin Keown
BBC Final Score
West Ham, after a terrific game last week, are playing a different game today. It's much more open, and Leicester have ripped them open with their pace. West Ham haven't got the balance right today.
West Ham, after a terrific game last week, are playing a different game today. It's much more open, and Leicester have ripped them open with their pace. West Ham haven't got the balance right today.
GREAT SAVE!
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Hugo Lloris has just rescued Tottenham after some shoddy defending allows Mame Diouf a header from the edge of the six-yard box. The striker steers his effort towards goal but not past the keeper.
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
What's happened to the West Ham side that was so impressive against Arsenal? They are about to go into half-time 2-0 down and without a shot on goal...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
You don't often see Branislav Ivanovic given the run around, but he was last week by Jefferson Montero.
The Swansea man is once again impressive as he cuts inside from the left flank and shoots low towards the near post, but the ball smacks against the base of the upright.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Odion Ighalo comes close for Watford, picking up a lose ball in the box and then firing over from eight yards out. He should have done better.
Coventry are having a terrific afternoon at Millwall, leading 3-0 thanks to two Adam Armstrong goals and one from Ruben Lameiras.
Marcus Maddison has scored twice for Peterborough, who have come from a goal down to lead Colchester 2-1, while Louis Dodds has scored for Port Vale to make it 1-1 against Gillingham.
Elsewhere, Danny Philliskirk's goal has given Oldham a 1-0 lead over Fleetwood.
RED CARD for Newcastle
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Newcastle's task has just got harder as Daryl Janmaat is sent off after being shown a second yellow. The Newcastle full-back had pulled on the shirt of Jefferson Montero, and the referee decides he has to go.
Kuntal Majumdar: Harry Kane's game hasn't improved. Just assign 2 defenders on him and mark him out. Predictable.
Craig Andrew Smith: So let's sack #Advocaat, buy a couple of over-priced has-beens and players no one's heard of and start again #Thesunderlandway
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Stoke have offered little so far at White Hart Lane to suggest an equaliser is imminent. Mark Hughes is prowling his technical area with a very concerned look on his face. He certainly needs the half-time break more than Mauricio Pochettino.
The bubble has burst for West Ham? Leicester are cruising as Riyad Mahrez finishes from Marc Albrighton's cut-back.
Wonder which Kasabian track has inspired this display?
GOAL - Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
Steven Whittaker (36 mins)
Oh dear, oh dear Sunderland. Simply not good enough from the hosts as Steven Whittaker is allowed to drive through the defence before firing home.
Big response needed now from Sunderland.
Football League round-up
Championship latest
Middlesbrough are running away with it against Bolton at the Riverside - Kike has scored twice and it's 3-0 after just 32 minutes.
Two quick goals at Portman Road, where Ross Wallace put Sheffield Wednesday in front, but Freddie Sears equalised for Ipswich. It's 1-1.
Bristol City lead Brentford 2-1, Brighton are 1-0 up at Fulham and Preston lead MK Dons by the same score.
Sunderland 0-1 Norwich
Sunderland are struggling to mount a meaningful response to that freak Norwich goal as Jermain Defoe starts an attack that has promise, but Jeremain Lens goes for goal from 25 yards and can only watch as it drifts harmlessly wide.
The Black Cats need more bite in the final third, no shots on target with half-an-hour gone.
Jonas Olsson takes a booking for the team by hacking down Odion Ighalo - who was on the charge - on the edge of the box. This is a dangerous free-kick for Watford... Jurado steps up and curls it a yard past the post. Myhill was at full stretch. He was worried.
Swansea are on the hunt for a second now as Andre Ayew tees up Gylfi Sigurdsson, but his shot is deflected behind for a corner. Newcastle clear, but Jonjo Shelvey picks the ball up before sending it back into the area. He can't find a team-mate, though, and Newcastle survive.
Dave, Wiltshire via text: Gomis a free transfer. Shows you don't always need to spend big
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Now that is how you maraud as a full-back. Right-back Nyom charges out after a West Brom corner and carries the ball to the edge of the Baggies box before unleashing a shot that Boaz Myhill has to palm away.
Cambridge are off to a flying start at Carlisle, leading 2-0 already thanks to early goals from Barry Corr and George Taft.
The rest of the division is struggling to keep up. Paul McCallum has put Leyton Orient 1-0 up at Dagenham and Redbridge, while Morecambe lead Accrington 1-0 thanks to Aaron Wildig. That's it so far.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford are turning the screw. Ikechi Anya digs out a cross from the left, which Troy Deeney heads back into the six-yard box towards Odion Ighalo, who is just beaten to the ball by Boaz Myhill. It is a testimony to Watford's dominance so far. But, as they say, you have to score when you are on top.
West Ham are punished for not doing enough with all that possession they had as Leicester snatch the lead. Shinji Okazaki's initial volley from a cross is saved, but he is on hand to head in the rebound.
GOAL - Sunderland 0-1 Norwich
Russell Martin (26 mins)
My oh my is that lucky but it's probably just about deserved.
Russell Martin won't score an easier one as Costel Pantilimon's parry hits him and goes in.
Sunderland 0-0 Norwich
Better from Sunderland as Jermain Defoe gets free inside the area, looks up and tries to pick out Steven Fletcher but there is too much pace on the pass and his strike partner can't reach it.
Football League round-up
League One latest
Gillingham got their League One season off to a great start by thumping Sheffield United 4-0 last Saturday, and they're 1-0 up at Port Vale - Bradley Dack the scorer.
Nigel Adkins' Sheffield United side are having a rather better time of it so far this weekend, as Che Adams has put them 1-0 up against Chesterfield. Bury, Coventry, Walsall and Swindon also lead.
Perhaps the division's most intriguing fixture is at Blackpool - playing their first home match since a pitch invasion forced a game against Huddersfield last May to be abandoned. Extra security measures have been taken at Bloomfield Road today to avoid a repeat as Rochdale visit. No trouble so far, but no goal either.
How the goal was scored
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
OptaCopyright: Opta
Not sure you need a diagram to illustrate how the Spurs goal was scored, but here you go... just in case you didn't you understand what a corner was.
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
How's Newcastle's response been to that early Swansea goal? Not bad, as they win a couple of corners in quick succession, Lukasz Fabianski pushing behind Gabriel Obertan's shot, before Federico Fernandez heads the next corner behind. Swansea are coping for the time being, but the pressure is building a little.
Stoke will be disappointed with conceding that. Dier has got in front of his man and headed that in. It was good movement - he just spun away to the back post then made a dart to the near post.
Stoke will be disappointed with conceding that. Dier has got in front of his man and headed that in. It was good movement - he just spun away to the back post then made a dart to the near post.
West Ham 0-0 Leicester
West Ham are bossing possession but not doing much with the ball at the moment. They are not getting into the final third often enough and Leicester will be relatively happy with keeping their opponents at bay.
Live Reporting
By Phil Dawkes and Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all folks
That is all from us for today's football, folks. We'll back for tomorrow's action. Thank you and goodnight.
Tomorrow's action
Manchester City v Chelsea
MOTD's Guy Mowbray: "Last season's corresponding fixture came too soon to be a blockbuster, and this being even earlier feels something of a waste.
"On last weekend's displays, City are favourites. Their performance at West Brom was magnificent and Vincent Kompany's goal celebrationsand post-match words outlined a point to prove to those who've written them out of title contention. Some will have already changed their minds!
"Overshadowed by 'medicgate', Chelsea were a level down from their best against Swansea. They'll have to be better to get the point Jose Mourinho would gladly take here. If they don't, he might need a doctor."
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Tomorrow's action
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
MOTD's Jonathan Pearce: "Arsenal haven't lost their opening two league games since the first ever Premier League season 23 years ago. They bounced back to win the FA Cup and League Cup that season.
"But a defeat at Selhurst where they're unbeaten in 12 visits would rock the club to its core. They could almost kiss goodbye to any title dream.
"Palace have pace in wide areas to hurt an Arsenal side which was below par against West Ham, although they had no fortune.
"They always seem to have their share in this game though, and if the real Arsenal turn up they should have too much for Palace. If they go there half-baked, they could lose again."
Tomorrow's action
There are two Premier League games tomorrow and they promise to be pretty damn good. First up is Crystal Palace v Arsenal at 13:30 BST, followed by Manchester City v Chelsea at 16:00. See. I told you.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Lawro's predictions
So, how did Lawro do in his predictions this week? He went for wins for Sunderland, Tottenham and West Brom and Swansea to draw with Newcastle. OK, not so great then. But he did back Leicester to win at West Ham.
Southampton 0-3 Everton
Championship latest
QPR 1-0 Cardiff
It is half-time at Loftus Road and QPR lead 1-0 against Cardiff. They have Clint Hill's header from a corner to thank for that. Good old Clint Hill, where would the Super Hoops be if they couldn't wheel him out every other season for a Championship campaign after all their big-money signings have left post-relegation?
606
Premier League recap
So, to recap (so you know what you're getting on MOTD tonight), Norwich claimed their first Premier League win under Alex Neil with a 3-1 victory at Sunderland, whose fans will be worried. Very worried. Ditto their local rivals Newcastle, who were beaten 2-0 at Swansea after having a man sent off.
Tottenham chucked away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with a spirited Stoke and West Brom nullified Watford to claim a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.
Everton thumped Southampton 3-0 and Leicester made it two wins out of two to beat West Ham and go top of the table. Yep, it is the second week of the Premier League and Leicester are top. All hail the Tinkerman!
MOTD running order
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
No go Gayle
Championship transfer update
Speaking of the Championship, we have some breaking news on the transfer front...
Championship update
QPR 1-0 Cardiff
There is no late Premier League game this evening but there is one in the Championship, featuring two teams who have recently played in the top flight. At Loftus Road, QPR have just taken the lead against Cardiff through Clint Hill's header from a corner.
Manager reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Mark Hughes to BBC Sport: “After the break we understood what we needed to do better, talked about it in the break and came out with more resolve. Our hard yards were good and we started to affect the game.
"The substitutions helped us, we just started to retain the ball in the final third and started to create chances. If the game had gone a little bit longer who knows we might have been greedy and claimed two more points.
" Stephen Ireland’s a very good player. I know the quality that he has. Since he’s come to Stoke he probably hasn’t had the opportunity he think he deserves but he knows the respect I have for him. We’re strong this year, we’ll be ok.
"We just need to manage games better than we did in the first half and if we do that we’ll do well. The spirit has been great. The key is that we’re bringing good players in and good guys as well.”
Southampton 0-3 Everton
Manager reaction
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a bad result of course after a good start. We didn't play good enough in the first half. We started well but after that we were second best.
"We lost the game in the first half. Two-nil down is very difficult to come back from. We are very disappointed.
On substituting Reece Oxford at half-time: "It was not that he played worse than the rest of the team. He played well but our passing was really slow in the first half and with Pedro we were much quicker in tempo.
"We scored a gaol early enough to play our normal game but with more aggression. We had a great chance for the equaliser through Diafra Sakho, I was expecting us to score a second, but we didn't.
On Adrian's sending off: "Initially I thought it was not a red card but then I saw the replay and it is dangerous play. It was obvious Adrian didn't mean to cause harm. I am more than sure it was not deliberate. He was just following the ball and was unlucky."
Manager reaction
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford manager Quique Flores to BBC Sport: "I am happy with the performance of the team. We planned for the match and it was difficult to play against West Brom. We tried to find space to attack and created chances. West Brom are solid at the back. We were close to getting a good result.
"Most important is that the fans are happy. We are working like a club, like a family.
"The players feel good and are full of confidence. They are competitive in the matches."
Manager reaction
Swansea City 2-0 Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Steve McClaren: "We didn't learn a lot apart from it is difficult to win with 10 men.
"A little bit of naivety has cost us, 10 men and your backs are against the wall. We have to dust ourselves down and concentrate on the Manchester United game next week.
"I'm not too sure whether it was a second booking but we knew he would be a danger and unfortunately we fell into the trap."
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Player reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen to BBC Sport: “We probably saw ourselves winning but in the end we didn’t. We showed a lot of confidence the first half. We played really well the first 30 minutes, but slowed down. Everyone was disappointed and don’t get how you can be 2-0 up and end up with a draw.”
Player reaction
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole on BBC Sport: "We are conceding goals out of nothing and it is very disappointing. Things have to change quick and we have a lot of hard work ahead. It is up to the players, manager and staff to kick on and fight. We have to look to improve."
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Garth Crooks
Final Score
Player reaction
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson, speaking to BBC Sport: "In the first 10 minutes we started well but after that it was an uphill battle. I didn't think they really took control of the game, they were decisive with their finishing but I would not say they outplayed us. It is frustrating, we got one back and I thought we would get another but it didn't land for us.
"I thought the red card was a bit harsh, it was a high foot but I am sure it was accidental. I ended up in goal but fortunately I didn't have too much to do."
Player reaction
Watford 0-0 West Brom
West Brom defender Jonas Olsson on Sky Sports: "Everyone who watched the game saw that there was not much in it. Both teams wanted a result. We were solid and stuck to our game plan and had a few chances in the second half. In the end, it is a good point for us."
Get Involved
Neil Adams: OK not in the same game but today we had Forfar 4 East Fife 5!
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Garth Crooks
Final Score
Manager reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to BBC Sport: “In football it’s never closed until the final whistle. It’s disappointing. The team played very well for 70 minutes and the penalty changed the game a little bit.
"We need to be optimistic, look forward and keep working. From my position it was difficult to see what happened, I don’t know if it was a penalty or not, but until this moment we played really well and created chances.”
Manager reaction
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes to Sky Sports: “First half it wasn’t what we were looking for, we allowed Spurs a little bit too much time, too much space, and played into their hands. I’m disappointed with both goals, really.
"At 2-0 it was a big task for us but we understood what we needed to do, disrupt their rhythm, and do the hard yards. I think the substitutions helped, we got more craft on later in the game and that opened things up. We got our reward and we were by far the better team in the second half.
"I’ve got a lot of good players who are disappointed when I don’t pick them. We were able to bring good quality on that affect the game. I’m delighted with the second-half performance, it wasn’t a complete 90-minute performance, but delighted to take the point.”
Manager reaction
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Norwich boss Alex Neill on BBC Sport: "I thought it was very good, similar to last week in that we dominated the game.
"We had the cutting edge this time though. "The first goal is crucial and we got it and didn't look back. I have a great group, they work hard and work as a team."
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Garth Crooks
Final Score
Manager reaction
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat on BBC Sport: "Two games two defeats we did not expect. With all respect to Norwich, we must get the result but they were the better side in everything.
"We have to discuss with the players how we go on. It was the same in pre-season and you hoped it would change but it is not changing. Myself as well, I am responsible for that, no doubt. "
Together we have to find out if we can find the solution. Expectation we high, we have to find the reason otherwise we have no chance. There were many good players, Yann showed he is a good player. We have to find out the reason, they can talk and I can talk."
Manager reaction
Swansea City 2-0 Newcastle United
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "We dominated the whole game from start to finish. When the red card does come it impacts on the dynamic of the other team more and they sat back after that.
"We were very professional in the second half and made sure we won the game with a clean sheet.
"We started well, got a fantastic goal. We were very professional after the sending off and we could have had more goals."
Manager reaction
Watford 0-0 West Brom
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "We talked about Watford starting at a high pace and we looked like it was surprise. But we restricted them to few chances. The changes made a bit of a difference. This is there cup final in a lot of respects. It was a wonderful atmosphere."
On Saido Berahino's late miss: "It was a good chance and he will be disappointed. But he is a good player."
On transfers: "We are hoping to do a lot of business in the next few weeks, with people coming in and going. It is a period of transition and hopefully it will gel properly and we can move forward."
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Martin Keown
Final Score
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Manager reaction
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri, speaking to BBC Sport: "All the match was good for us. We are playing well. All the players play like a team, they play with the ball on the ground and it is important to increase our stamina and fitness, and also our mentality.
"We are working very hard with the defensive line. I have very good players in front, very fast but it is important we all stay together.
"I didn't want to defend too deep but when you see your players go deep it is better to help them with their mentality."
Football League round-up
Championship final scores
Brighton lead the Championship with six points tonight, after Tommer Hemed's late penalty gave them a 2-1 victory at Fulham. They replace Birmingham, who had gone top earlier in the day with a 2-2 draw at Burnley.
Middlesbrough join a host of clubs tucked in behind Brighton on four points, having thumped Bolton 3-0, with Kike scoring twice. Ipswich came from a goal behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.
Brentford won 4-2 at Bristol City in a thriller, while Nottingham Forest beat Rotherham 2-1, and Preston won 1-0 at MK Dons. Charlton drew 1-1 at Derby, while Blackburn did the same at Huddersfield.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Get Involved
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Shabbir in Harrow via text: Time for Kane and Lloris to join Man Utd if they want to win silverware .
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham defender Eric Dier to Sky Sports: "We started really well and played well for the majority of the first half, we looked to be comfortable but that’s what we need to work on, to not slow down and keep going. It was our fault last season and we’re disappointed we’ve done it again this season. I felt it was our fault more than theirs, we let them back into the game. It’s more of a mental thing than a physical thing with us. We’re a young team and we have to improve that."
Football League round-up
League One final scores
It's been a terrific day for Coventry, who thumped Millwall 4-0 at The Den this afternoon to go top of League One, with Adam Armstrong scoring twice.
Rochdale join them on maximum points after winning 2-0 at Blackpool thanks to goals from Donal McDermott and Ian Henderson.
Gillingham couldn't follow up last weekend's 4-0 win over Sheffield United, drawing 1-1 at Port Vale. Sheffield United did win, beating Chesterfield 2-0, and there were victories too for Barnsley, Oldham, Peterborough, Scunthorpe and Walsall.
Anton Rodgers, son of Liverpool manager Brendan, scored a late goal for Swindon to earn them a 2-2 draw at Bury, while Bradford drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury.
Football League round-up
League Two final scores
The game of the day in League Two, undoubtedly, has been at Brunton Park.Carlisletrailed three times toCambridge,but fought back to earn a 4-4 draw, with Jabo Ibehre scoring a hat-trick for Keith Curle's side.
Late drama in the match played in Wales between two former England favourites - Terry Butcher'sNewportsnatching a 2-2 draw at home to Teddy Sheringham'sStevenagethanks to a goal by Mark Hughes (no, not that one).
Hartlepool,whose manager Ronnie Moore is in Spain looking after his ill daughter, won 2-1 atYork.Elsewhere,Bristol Roversearned a late win atYeovil,while there were victories too forWycombe, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient, Morecambe, NorthamptonandPortsmouth.Oxfordgained a late draw atLuton.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Get Involved
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Bishop Yinkus: Jenkinson sent to West Ham to improve as fullback but he has taken up another position now #GK#Proactive#MultiTask#Talent
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Jack Butland on Sky Sports: “We weren’t ourselves in the first half. We were looking to start the game fast today and we didn’t do that. We didn’t match them in that first half and switched off a couple of times but the second half we showed what we’re about, got on the ball and made things happen.
"Stevie (Ireland) is an incredible player, he can make things happen and tear players apart. There’s a massive buzz around the club. Even after the loss last weekend, we’ve got great belief in ourselves, the ability we’ve got, the signings we’ve made, will have surprised many.”
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
FULL-TIME
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
All over, but the sending off of Adrian will be a talking point. Kasper Schmeichel could have been sent off in the first half.
Six points from six for Leicester, what a start under Claudio Ranieri.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Carl Jenkinson has gone in goal for West Ham after Adrian's sending off. Time is ticking...
FULL-TIME
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
FULL-TIME
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Tottenham will reflect back on two points lost after throwing away a 2-0 lead. They were fully in control at the break. Stoke will be delighted at the way they battled back, refused to lie down and earned a point. Great game.
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
RED CARD for West Ham
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Late drama as West Ham goalkeeper Adrian is sent off! He was up for a corner, and was watching the ball drop as he stuck his boot into an opponent's chest. Red card.
FULL-TIME
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Two points from two games for Watford, but it could have been more. They had the best of this game but were unable to find a cutting edge. West Brom had a couple of chances themselves and could have nicked the points, but it is their defensive display that is the most impressive facet of their game this afternoon.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Into stoppage time and West Ham are pressing. Can Leicester hold on...?
Get Involved
Tim Collingwood: Never say die attitude from Mark Hughes is installed into everyone of his teams. Great comeback. They may win this now
Samba Jawo: Each season we expect Spurs to do well, it will be a disappointment. Spurs fans should stop dreaming big and lay low.
Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Martin Keown
BBC Final Score
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Handbags at the Lane as Erik Pieters and Kyle Walker push and shove and grab each other's necks a bit. It's a very football type of scrap and ends with both walking away with grimaces but little dignity. We are into injury time.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
GOAL - Sunderland 1-3 Norwich
Duncan Watmore (88 mins)
Ex-non-league striker Duncan Watmore bags a debut goal for Sunderland, firing into the corner, but it is not going to trouble the outcome of this match.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Tense times at Watford. It remains 0-0 with little time left. Watford have been hammering at the door all game but West Brom have held firm. Now, the fears for the home side are that the Baggies could nick one.
YELLOW CARD
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
For the second game running, Aleksandar Mitrovic is booked a minute after climbing off the bench. This time for squaring up to Neil Taylor.
Steve McClaren said he wanted more aggression from the young striker. Maybe not this much.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
How the goal was scored
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Stoke's well-worked equaliser at Tottenham, scored by Mame Diouf.
Football League round-up
League Two latest
What a day for Jabo Ibehre - he's completed a hat-trick for Carlisle, and yet still might not end up on the winning side. His goal has brought them level against Cambridge, where the score is 4-4. Incredible.
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Almost for West Ham!
The ball comes to Diafra Sakho in the middle of the box, he swivels and powers a shot on goal, it is straight into the Kasper Schmeichel's chest.
The Leicester keeper knew little about it, but he was in the right place at the right time.
Football League round-up
Championship latest
The drama continues at Ashton Gate, where Andre Gray has given Brentford a 3-2 lead at 10-man Bristol City.
It's looking tough for Sheffield Wednesday, who trail 2-1 at Ipswich and have lost goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to injury. Joe Wildsmith has come on for his league debut.
Michail Antonio has given Nottingham Forest a 2-1 lead at home to Rotherham - a good recovery from Dougie Freedman's side, who were behind.
Chris Martin has scored for Derby to cancel out Tony Watt's opener for Charlton at the iPro Stadium. It's 1-1 there - as it is in the matches between Huddersfield and Blackburn, and between Fulham and Brighton.
Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
GOAL - Tottenham 2-2 Stoke
Mame Diouf
Unbelievable! And like that, in a flash, Stoke are level. Stephen Ireland charges in to the box to receive a forward pass and crosses for Mame Diouf to glance a header past Hugo lloris and in. At least I think Diouf got a head to it. It might have just gone straight in from Ireland's cross. The Stoke fans don't care. They go absolutely wild.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
West Brom's best chance goes to Saido Berahino, who has a large portion of the goal to pick from with a header but somehow steers his effort past the post.
Tottenham 2-1 Stoke
Post update
Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Nothing to see here.
Norwich are cruising, Sunderland look woeful. Not been the Black Cats' day at all.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Newcastle defenders breathe a little easier as the excellent Jefferson Montero is taken off. The winger, like Andre Ayew, gets a belting standing ovation from the home fans. Wayne Routledge is on in his place for the closing stages. Ten minutes to go.
GOAL - Tottenham 2-1 Stoke
Marko Arnautovic
Told you there was time for a twist. Marko Arnautovic slams home the penalty and suddenly we have a game on our hands again. About eight minutes left. What have Stoke got left?
PENALTY FOR STOKE
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Could this be a lifeline for the Potters?! Joselu is dragged down in the box by Toby Alderweireld and the referee points to the spot.
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Oh Danny Drinkwater. The midfielder should seal victory for Leicester as he is given space to shoot thanks to a fine cross-field pass, but Drinkwater is leaning back all the time and fires well over.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
There is a bit of bother brewing in the stands at White Hart Lane.. Tempers are clearly flaring at what has been a very frustrating and disappointing afternoon for the Potters so far.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Post update
Post update
Watford 0-0 West Brom
There are around 15 minutes to go in the day's 15:00 BST Premier League kick-offs. Plenty of time for a twist or two. Troy Deeney twists and turns into a shooting opportunity on the edge of the West Brom box but fires his effort over.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Relief for Newcastle as Andre Ayew, to a standing ovation, comes off, but now the visitors have the pace of Nathan Dyer to contend with.
Football League round-up
League One round-up
Gloom at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool, who have had very little to cheer about for quite some time, trail Rochdale 1-0. The scorer is Donal McDermott, who gave a fascinating interview to BBC Radio Manchester this week about the tattoo he says keeps him from slipping back into the bad ways that threatened to stall his career.
Bury, Scunthorpe, Sheffield United and Walsall all lead 2-0, Oldham are 1-0 up against Fleetwood, and Peterborough retain a 2-1 advantage over Colchester.
Shrewsbury are level at Bradford - it's 1-1 there, as it is between Port Vale and Gillingham.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 1-2 Leicester
The Tinkerman tinkers with his team as summer signing Yohan Benalouane - a defender - is brought on to strengthen Leicester's back line as West Ham crank up the pressure. He is on for Ritchie de Laet.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford continue to press and continue to fail in front of goal. Almen Abdi crosses and Odion Ighalo glances a header wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Tricky feet from the excellent Wes Hoolahan as he wriggles his way into the box, evading one challenge and then another, but a Sunderland defender gets a foot in just as he is about to pull the trigger.
The fourth official's board goes up and Hoolahan is called to make way for Bradley Johnson. Sunderland will be more than a bit relieved with his exit.
Get Involved
Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Shaun Farrelly: Wonder if #safcfalse fans can get a refund for the flowers to Mrs Advocaat
Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
Post update
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Stoke are pressing for a goal at Tottenham. They have no choice. They need two just to get level. Marko Arnautovic has a couple of shots from range, the first of which is saved the second flies over the bar. Between the two, Mame Diouf had a header saved.
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
For me, this can only get worse for Newcastle. They simply cannot handle Jefferson Montero and Andre Ayew and the two combine again to almost give Swansea a third, but Ayew heads just over.
FA Cup qualifying extra preliminary round
Football League round-up
League Two latest
It's some game at Brunton Park this afternoon between Carlisle and Cambridge. Five goals in the first half, and now two more in the second. Charlie Wyke brought the home side level, but Luke Berry has put Cambridge 4-3 up.
A leveller too at Broadfield Stadium, where Adebayo Akinfenwa had headed in for AFC Wimbledon against Crawley. It's 1-1 there, as it is between Newport and Stevenage.
Garry Thompson, who missed a golden chance as Wycombe went out of the League Cup at home to Fulham in midweek, has atoned with the goal that has given his side a 1-0 lead at Barnet. Elsewhere, York lead Hartlepool 1-0.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Salomon Rondon's first act in a West Brom shirt is to cut inside and blaze a shot way over the bar from an angle.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
West Brom are sending their £12m record signing Salomon Rondon into the action at Watford. Can the striker give them more of a threat up front? They have barely had a look-in in the Watford half so far.
Post update
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford continue to press for the opening goal. Ikechi Anya's cross is deep and finds Troy Deeney whose header at goal is saved, prompting a scramble before West Brom clear. The Hornets are getting closer.
GOAL - Sunderland 0-3 Norwich
Nathan Redmond (56 mins)
Is the game in synch with the West Ham-Leicester one? Every time a goal goes in one game, one goes in the other!
Unlike the West Ham game this goal puts the result surely beyond a doubt as Nathan Redmond plays a one-two with Wes Hoolahan and scores.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
GOAL - West Ham 1-2 Leicester
Dimitri Payet (55 mins)
Game on!
Dimitri Payet has the ball inside the area, turns a defender inside out before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
No real chances in the second half so far at the Stadium of Light.
Danny Graham has been introduced in an effort to bolster Sunderland's attacking threat, and he forces a good save out of John Ruddy, but was offside anyway.
Southampton 0-3 Everton
Post update
Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Martin Keown
BBC Final Score
Get Involved
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
John William Fuller: Are the bookies going to pay out on a Sunderland relegation after just two games?
Geoff Ramm: For Sale: 2x Sunderland 6ft plus centre halves - never used to defend set pieces!!!
GREAT SAVE!
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Tottenham should be 3-0 up. Harry Kane has just Jack Butland to beat from eight yards out after being found by a cross into the box but his side-foot finish is superbly saved by the diving keeper.
Soon after, Jonathan Walters is picked out in the box and has plenty of time to steer his header on goal, but instead puts it past the post. Poor.
GOAL - Swansea 2-0 Newcastle
Andre Ayew (52 mins)
Swansea are flying as in-form duo Jefferson Montero and Andre Ayew combine to make it 2-0. The excellent Montero is away down the left and he lifts a inch-perfect cross into the area for Ayew, who rises to steer a fine header into the back of the net.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Saido Berahino is down in the box after nipping the ball away from a sliding Heurelho Gomes, but the referee isn't buying that it was a penalty. To be fair to the striker he didn't protest.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Ooof! The woodwork comes to Newcastle's rescue as Gyfli Sigurdsson strikes a superb left-footed effort towards goal, Tim Krul is beaten but relief for the visiting keeper as the ball bounces against the underside of the bar and stays in play.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo link up well again as the former chests down for the latter to fire a shot from 20 yards that is saved by Boaz Myhill. Watford picking up where they left off in the first half.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
Reece Oxford's game is over as the 16-year-old is replaced by Pedro Obiang at the start of the second half. He struggled in the first half, but he is only young.
Big 45 minutes ahead for the Hammers.
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Jefferson Montero is bossing it down that left side. Moussa Sissoko struggled to deal with him, especially after picking up a bit of an injury towards the end of the first half. Sissoko has failed to emerge for the second half, with Steven Taylor replacing him.
Football League round-up
Championship latest
"Bolton are all at sea," says BBC Final Score reporter Peter Slater, at the Riverside to witness a rampant Middlesbrough build a 3-0 half-time lead.
Extraordinary stuff too at Ashton Gate, where there have been four goals and one red card. It's 2-2 between Bristol City and Brentford at the break, with Derrick Williams scoring the own goal equaliser to bring the visitors level, after the Robins' Luke Freeman was sent off for a bad challenge on Harlee Dean.
It's 1-1 in the matches between Fulham and Brighton, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest and Rotherham. Preston and Huddersfield hold 1-0 leads. Derby's game with Charlton is goalless.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
From the sublime to the ridiculous from Watford's Jurado, who leaves two West Brom defenders in his wake courtesy of some neat footwork on the left before curling a shot deep into the stand.
Premier League photos
KICK-OFF
We are back under way. 45 more packed Premier League minutes heading your way.
How the goal was scored
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Yes... yes... yes... yes... yeeeeees! That was a goal. For Tottenham. By Nacer Chadli.
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Football League round-up
League One latest
Scoreline of the day in League One so far is at The Den, where Coventry look home and dry as they lead Millwall 3-0. Stranger things have happened, though...
Bradford, Bury, Oldham, Scunthorpe, Sheffield United and Walsall hold 1-0 half-time leads, while Peterborough are 2-1 up on Colchester, having been behind.
Port Vale are drawing 1-1 with Gillingham, but there are no goals yet at Barnsley or at Blackpool.
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
FA Cup
Shropshire side AFC Bridgnorth of the West Midlands Regional League Premier Division are hosting Wolverhampton Casuals in The FA Cup extra preliminary round
Get Involved
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Mark from Cambridge: Kane's work rate and ethic is second to none, that strike shows the lad is a class act and not a one season wonder, plenty goals to come this season.
Football League round-up
League Two latest
It sounds as if it's been a thriller in the first half at Brunton Park, where Cambridge lead Carlisle 3-2. Jabo Ibehre scored twice for Keith Curle's side to bring them back from two goals down, but Barry Corr's second of the match has given the visitors the advantage.
There are 1-0 leads elsewhere for Crawley, Luton, Morecambe, Portsmouth and Teddy Sheringham's Stevenage (as they will no doubt be referred to repeatedly this season - sorry about that).
Northampton lead Exeter 2-0, while Leyton Orient are winning at Dagenham and Redbridge by the same score.
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
Garth Crooks
BBC Final Score
HALF-TIME
Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Could that goal right on the cusp of half-time from Nacer Chadli prove decisive? On the basis of the first half, yes. Tottenham have been largely in control from the off. Stoke had a very good chance to level but Diouf failed to convert and they paid the price. It is a long way back from here.
HALF-TIME
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
The half-time whistle goes with Leicester holding a two-goal lead, but some late controversy as Diafra Sakho raced on to a ball into the box, knocked it past Kasper Schmeichel, who had come off his line, and the West Ham forward went tumbling to the ground. The home fans wanted a penalty, nothing given.
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
And it's Norwich who end the first half on the front foot.
Graham Dorrans flashes one wide after a lovely Nathan Redmond nutmeg in the box.
There are boos from the home fans...
HALF-TIME
Watford 0-0 West Brom
GOAL - Tottenham 2-0 Stoke
Nacer Chadli
Tottenham strike a crucial blow just before the break, just a few seconds after Hugo Lloris' save to keep them ahead. Ben Davies breaks down the left, nipping the ball past a man to swing over a cross that falls for Nacer Chadli, steaming in to the box from the opposite channel to hammer a shot that finds the net off a slight deflection from a Stoke defender.
HALF-TIME
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
To say it's been Swansea's half would be an understatement. Bafetimbi Gomis put them ahead before Newcastle had Daryl Janmaat sent off for persistently fouling Jefferson Montero, who hit the post with a shot.
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
Martin Keown
BBC Final Score
GREAT SAVE!
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Hugo Lloris has just rescued Tottenham after some shoddy defending allows Mame Diouf a header from the edge of the six-yard box. The striker steers his effort towards goal but not past the keeper.
Post update
West Ham 0-2 Leicester
What's happened to the West Ham side that was so impressive against Arsenal? They are about to go into half-time 2-0 down and without a shot on goal...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
You don't often see Branislav Ivanovic given the run around, but he was last week by Jefferson Montero.
The Swansea man is once again impressive as he cuts inside from the left flank and shoots low towards the near post, but the ball smacks against the base of the upright.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Odion Ighalo comes close for Watford, picking up a lose ball in the box and then firing over from eight yards out. He should have done better.
Football League round-up
League One latest
Coventry are having a terrific afternoon at Millwall, leading 3-0 thanks to two Adam Armstrong goals and one from Ruben Lameiras.
Marcus Maddison has scored twice for Peterborough, who have come from a goal down to lead Colchester 2-1, while Louis Dodds has scored for Port Vale to make it 1-1 against Gillingham.
Elsewhere, Danny Philliskirk's goal has given Oldham a 1-0 lead over Fleetwood.
RED CARD for Newcastle
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Newcastle's task has just got harder as Daryl Janmaat is sent off after being shown a second yellow. The Newcastle full-back had pulled on the shirt of Jefferson Montero, and the referee decides he has to go.
Get Involved
Kuntal Majumdar: Harry Kane's game hasn't improved. Just assign 2 defenders on him and mark him out. Predictable.
Craig Andrew Smith: So let's sack #Advocaat, buy a couple of over-priced has-beens and players no one's heard of and start again #Thesunderlandway
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Stoke have offered little so far at White Hart Lane to suggest an equaliser is imminent. Mark Hughes is prowling his technical area with a very concerned look on his face. He certainly needs the half-time break more than Mauricio Pochettino.
GOAL - West Ham 0-2 Leicester
Riyad Mahrez (38 mins)
The bubble has burst for West Ham? Leicester are cruising as Riyad Mahrez finishes from Marc Albrighton's cut-back.
Wonder which Kasabian track has inspired this display?
GOAL - Sunderland 0-2 Norwich
Steven Whittaker (36 mins)
Oh dear, oh dear Sunderland. Simply not good enough from the hosts as Steven Whittaker is allowed to drive through the defence before firing home.
Big response needed now from Sunderland.
Football League round-up
Championship latest
Middlesbrough are running away with it against Bolton at the Riverside - Kike has scored twice and it's 3-0 after just 32 minutes.
Two quick goals at Portman Road, where Ross Wallace put Sheffield Wednesday in front, but Freddie Sears equalised for Ipswich. It's 1-1.
Bristol City lead Brentford 2-1, Brighton are 1-0 up at Fulham and Preston lead MK Dons by the same score.
Sunderland 0-1 Norwich
Sunderland are struggling to mount a meaningful response to that freak Norwich goal as Jermain Defoe starts an attack that has promise, but Jeremain Lens goes for goal from 25 yards and can only watch as it drifts harmlessly wide.
The Black Cats need more bite in the final third, no shots on target with half-an-hour gone.
CLOSE!
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Jonas Olsson takes a booking for the team by hacking down Odion Ighalo - who was on the charge - on the edge of the box. This is a dangerous free-kick for Watford... Jurado steps up and curls it a yard past the post. Myhill was at full stretch. He was worried.
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Swansea are on the hunt for a second now as Andre Ayew tees up Gylfi Sigurdsson, but his shot is deflected behind for a corner. Newcastle clear, but Jonjo Shelvey picks the ball up before sending it back into the area. He can't find a team-mate, though, and Newcastle survive.
Get Involved
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
Dave, Wiltshire via text: Gomis a free transfer. Shows you don't always need to spend big
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Now that is how you maraud as a full-back. Right-back Nyom charges out after a West Brom corner and carries the ball to the edge of the Baggies box before unleashing a shot that Boaz Myhill has to palm away.
Football League round-up
League Two latest
Cambridge are off to a flying start at Carlisle, leading 2-0 already thanks to early goals from Barry Corr and George Taft.
The rest of the division is struggling to keep up. Paul McCallum has put Leyton Orient 1-0 up at Dagenham and Redbridge, while Morecambe lead Accrington 1-0 thanks to Aaron Wildig. That's it so far.
Watford 0-0 West Brom
Watford are turning the screw. Ikechi Anya digs out a cross from the left, which Troy Deeney heads back into the six-yard box towards Odion Ighalo, who is just beaten to the ball by Boaz Myhill. It is a testimony to Watford's dominance so far. But, as they say, you have to score when you are on top.
GOAL - West Ham 0-1 Leicester
Shinji Okazaki (27 mins)
West Ham are punished for not doing enough with all that possession they had as Leicester snatch the lead. Shinji Okazaki's initial volley from a cross is saved, but he is on hand to head in the rebound.
GOAL - Sunderland 0-1 Norwich
Russell Martin (26 mins)
My oh my is that lucky but it's probably just about deserved.
Russell Martin won't score an easier one as Costel Pantilimon's parry hits him and goes in.
Sunderland 0-0 Norwich
Better from Sunderland as Jermain Defoe gets free inside the area, looks up and tries to pick out Steven Fletcher but there is too much pace on the pass and his strike partner can't reach it.
Football League round-up
League One latest
Gillingham got their League One season off to a great start by thumping Sheffield United 4-0 last Saturday, and they're 1-0 up at Port Vale - Bradley Dack the scorer.
Nigel Adkins' Sheffield United side are having a rather better time of it so far this weekend, as Che Adams has put them 1-0 up against Chesterfield. Bury, Coventry, Walsall and Swindon also lead.
Perhaps the division's most intriguing fixture is at Blackpool - playing their first home match since a pitch invasion forced a game against Huddersfield last May to be abandoned. Extra security measures have been taken at Bloomfield Road today to avoid a repeat as Rochdale visit. No trouble so far, but no goal either.
How the goal was scored
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Not sure you need a diagram to illustrate how the Spurs goal was scored, but here you go... just in case you didn't you understand what a corner was.
Swansea 1-0 Newcastle
How's Newcastle's response been to that early Swansea goal? Not bad, as they win a couple of corners in quick succession, Lukasz Fabianski pushing behind Gabriel Obertan's shot, before Federico Fernandez heads the next corner behind. Swansea are coping for the time being, but the pressure is building a little.
Tottenham 1-0 Stoke
Post update
West Ham are bossing possession but not doing much with the ball at the moment. They are not getting into the final third often enough and Leicester will be relatively happy with keeping their opponents at bay.
