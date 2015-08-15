Saturday football

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a bad result of course after a good start. We didn't play good enough in the first half. We started well but after that we were second best.

"We lost the game in the first half. Two-nil down is very difficult to come back from. We are very disappointed.

On substituting Reece Oxford at half-time: "It was not that he played worse than the rest of the team. He played well but our passing was really slow in the first half and with Pedro we were much quicker in tempo.

"We scored a gaol early enough to play our normal game but with more aggression. We had a great chance for the equaliser through Diafra Sakho, I was expecting us to score a second, but we didn't.

On Adrian's sending off: "Initially I thought it was not a red card but then I saw the replay and it is dangerous play. It was obvious Adrian didn't mean to cause harm. I am more than sure it was not deliberate. He was just following the ball and was unlucky."