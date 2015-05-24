Match of the Day

We know that you know and you know that we know, so we might as well talk like grown ups. Besides, if you're still able to avoid the scores in this day and age, you're a better man than me.

The main news of the day is that Hull have been relegated to the Championship, their goalless draw with Manchester United rendered moot by Newcastle's 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Elsewhere, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's farewell to the Premier League ended with a 6-1 skelping at the hands of Stoke and Arsenal warmed up for the FA Cup final by putting four past West Brom.

Champions Chelsea beat Sunderland 3-1, Leicester City battered five past relegated QPR, Manchester City brushed aside Southampton 2-0, Crystal Palace scored the only goal against Swansea, Tottenham won 1-0 at Everton and Burnley departed the top flight with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa.