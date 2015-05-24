Gutierrez

Match of the Day

Summary

  Get involved: MOTD Facebook, #motd
  2. Watch MOTD live on BBC One and this page (UK users only)
  3. Hull relegated from Premier League, Newcastle stay up

Live Reporting

By Richard Winton

All times stated are UK

    That's it for today and for this Premier League season. It's been a pleasure. Cue emotive montage...

  Join the debate at #motd

    Andrew Wall: Burnley have shown fighting spirit in the entire Premier league season and were unlucky in that they did not survive relegation.

    Richard McQuade: Bad preparation for next week's cup final for Villa as they end with a defeat against Burnley who bid farewell to the top flight.

  3. Calling it quits

    Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley

    Steven Reid
    Copyright: Steven Reid
    Steven Reid
    Copyright: Steven Reid

  4. Ings 'wants fresh challenge'

    Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley

    Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the departing Danny Ings: "I just think he wants a fresh challenge and a bigger challenge, he certainly wants to be in the Premier League.

    "He gets a lot of the headlines and I understand why but I wouldn't single him out against the rest of the group."

  5. 'Mentality has to change'

    Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley

    Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "Where you finish in the league is where you deserve to finish. We have a lot of players, and we can't just keep bringing them in. The mentality needs to change, it's been a club used to losing games and it's not good."

  6. Decisive moment

    Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley

    Danny Ings
    Copyright: opta

    Where will Danny Ings be playing next season? The striker had three touches inside the Aston Villa penalty area this afternoon but made one of them count. It was his 11th goal of the season.

  7. The story of your season in emojis

    I'm not even going to pretend to understand this. It's for the young ones, apparently...

    Emojis
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Your stories of the season in 'emojis' were brilliant and baffling - here's a selection of the best

  8. Quality control

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea

    Swansea manager Gary Monk: "It's been an incredible season, to finish where we are with a record number of points.

    "Some of the quality has been the best I've seen at the club and hopefully it's a foundation to build on."

  9. 'We want to kick on'

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea

    Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "We have a squad here who is not short of quality or character and they've shown that. It's been a great experience, I've thoroughly enjoyed it. We want to kick on now."

  10. The Pardew effect

    Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace

    graphic
    Copyright: .

    Bob Vincent: Palace was a great game. But it's Palace. So it's on 10th.

    Ninth actually, Bob...

  12. Goal of the season vote

    Match of the Day

    The goal of the season vote is now closed and 35% of you have gone for Jack Wilshere's effort. Charlie Adam, the Dundonian Pele, is in second with 21% and Juan Mata third with 12%.

  13. 'Europe got in the way'

    Everton 0-1 Tottenham

    Everton boss Roberto Martinez: "The problem has been we couldn't enjoy any momentum in the first half of the season. I think Europe got in the way; it's not an excuse, it's a reason, but something we can learn from.

    "We want to be in Europe, we want to fulfil our level in the domestic competitions."

  14. 'Fifth is fantastic'

    Everton 0-1 Tottenham

    Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "To finish fifth is fantastic for us. It changes a lot of our plans for the summer. We go straight to the Europa League group stage and it's very important for the club to prepare with more time for next season."

  Join the debate at #motd

    AtourT: Eric Dier crosses like Beckham.

    Arry Gill: What a cross, takes everyone out of the game.

    Timmy Robson: Harry Kane is the real deal...... Comes to a point were you can't keep doubting him.

  16. Kane is able

    Everton 0-1 Tottenham

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: BBC

  17. Join the debate at #motd

    Men In The Middle: Looking forward to the soft focus montage of Chris Foy's best card brandishings #MOTD #ThankYouChrisFoy

    Man City v Southampton was Chris Foy's last game as a Premier League referee.

  18. 'Finishing seventh is our title'

    Man City 2-0 Southampton

    Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "If we get that chance to play in Europe, I would like that. It means a lot for the club and a lot for the players.

    "We had a difficult pre-season but we have always tried to play attractive, offensive football. If you finish seventh, that is our title, behind the big six."

    Southampton will qualify for the Europa League if Arsenal beat Aston Villa in next Saturday's FA Cup final.

  19. Guarantee of goals

    Man City 2-0 Southampton

    Man City
    Copyright: BBC

  Join the debate at #motd

    Yousaf: A Chelsea fan of 18 years. Shed a tear when Super Frank Lampard scored his final PL goal. #Legend

    Harry Wallace: Lamps has always had that ability to force defenders to leave him alone. It's like a mind trick.

  21. 'I've no doubt I will stay'

    Man City 2-0 Southampton

    Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini on the likelihood of staying at the club: "I've never had any doubt in my mind all season.

    "I know what the owners think, I speak with them all the time. They're not owners who think that, because you do not win the title, you must go out."

  22. Golden boy

    Man City 2-0 Southampton

    Zabaleta tweet
    Copyright: .

  23. Goodbye... again

    Man City 2-0 Southampton

    Kompany tweet
    Copyright: Vincent Kompany

  24. 'We have to get back to where we want to be'

    Leicester 5-1 QPR

    QPR manager Chris Ramsey: "We are in the position we are because we haven't had the quality to take chances when they come and because we've made too many errors in defence.

    "Everybody here wants to look to the future and to start putting plans in place to get back to where we want to be as a club."

  25. Post update

    Leicester 5-1 QPR

    Graphic
    Copyright: .

  Join the debate at #motd

    Lisa O'Keeffe: What's with all the snazzy pitch designs on #Motd tonight?

    Geordie Tractor Boy: Leicester celebrate staying up by letting the local kids have a go at cutting the pitch.

  27. 'We need to stretch ourselves'

    Leicester 5-1 QPR

    Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "Let's keep the celebrations in context. It's a fabulous achievement but I wouldn't want to be looking at avoiding relegation as a target to aspire to.

    "I'm a big believer in setting targets which are going to stretch people but I have also got a sense of realism about them."

  28. Pitch perfect

    Leicester 5-1 QPR

    Looks like the Leicester groundsman has had fun this week, judging by all those jaunty stripes on the pitch.

  Join the debate at #motd

    David Burke: Chelsea's immaculate preparation won them the league. They have thrown the gauntlet and it's up to the others to keep up and compete.

    Steve Limb: 99% of football fans would love their team to play boring boring football like Chelsea I'm sure.

  30. Party time

    Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

    Didier Drogba tweet
    Copyright: Didier Drogba

  31. 'Making the impossible, possible'

    Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

    Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat: "At least we tried to score some goals and give them a hard time. We gave cheap goals but they deserved it. The players responded excellently - to get 12 points makes me very proud. My assistant said to me we made the impossible, possible. I have a big decision to make."

  Join the debate at #motd

    Chris Carver: Who's idea was it to carry Drogba off? The worst thing I have ever seen.

    James Moore: Drogba being chaired off the field.. One of the best moments of the game! Love it!

    I'm with you, Chris. Straight red card offence. Four-match ban.

  33. 'We are a complete team'

    Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

    Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "I think we have everything. Can anybody say we don't play fantastic football? No. Well, they can, but it's not true. We have art in our game but we also have fantastic spirit, organisation and pragmatism. We are a complete team and that is why we are champions."

  34. Fond farewell?

    Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

    Petr Cech
    Copyright: Petr Cech

    "And all of you people, you were unbelievable today... As always for last 11 seasons," tweets Petr Cech, perhaps hinting at a future away from Chelsea.

    Bill Biss: Gone old school today - avoided all scores until MOTD. Much harder these days, even a cricket report I read alluded to the Liverpool score.

    He's here all week.

  36. Abdicating the throne

    Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

    Didier Drogba
    Copyright: BBC

  37. Vote for goal of the season

    Match of the Day

    What is your goal of the season? Chose one of the options on the right (desktop users) or by clicking the tab above (mobile).

  38. Ready for a holiday

    Arsenal 4-1 West Brom

    West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "I think the performance against Chelsea took a lot out of the players. Maybe I should have rested a couple, because they looked jaded.

    "It was a disappointment because we'd done so well. We hadn't reached the standards you need. But we were better in the second half."

  39. 'Slow start cost us'

    Arsenal 4-1 West Brom

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "We had a slow start to the season, but progressively, we got stronger, and from January onwards we got competitive.

    "We have qualified directly for next season's Champions League, but we want more. We want to challenge for the Premier League. But first we want to win the FA Cup next weekend."

  Join the debate at #motd

    Rob Atkinson: I could watch Wilshere's goal over and over again!

    Dan Murfin: Thought Walcott's first was good, Wilshire Smashing it! Wow.

    Adam Stubbings: Late, late Goal of the Season candidate from Wilshere. Awesome strike.

  41. Hip with the kids

    Arsenal 4-1 West Brom

    Did we all enjoy Arsene Wenger's hip hop hand gesture to celebrate that Jack Wilshere goal?

  42. Three and easy

    Arsenal 4-1 West Brom

    Theo Walcott
    Copyright: Opta

    Theo Walcott was deployed in an advanced role for Arsenal, and struck a hat-trick against West Brom.

    Theo Walcott
    Copyright: Theo Walcott

  43. Vote for goal of the season

    Match of the Day

    Final day means we have a vote and it is your chance to pick goal of the season.

    The vote will start at 23:15 BST. Here are the contenders:

    1) Angel Di Maria 2) Graziano Pelle 3) Philippe Coutinho. 4) Juan Mata. 5) Charlie Adam 6) Bobby Zamora 7) Jermain Defoe 8) Jack Wilshere

    Full details will be given on the show.

  44. Seven goals in 20 seconds

    Stoke 6-1 Liverpool

    Conor McNamara

    BBC commentator

    grab
    Copyright: .

    We asked Match of the Day commentator Conor McNamara to give us a 20 seconds report on Stoke's win over Liverpool. So he did...

  45. 'Everything came together'

    Stoke 6-1 Liverpool

    Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "The level of performance in that first 45 minutes was exceptional and I don't think it reflects badly on Liverpool. I think most teams would have struggled to cope with the quality and intensity of our play.

    "Everything came together and we showed what a good side we are."

  46. 'If the owners want me to go, then I go'

    Stoke 6-1 Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "I've always said that if the owners want me to go, then I go, it's as simple as that.

    "For everybody connected with Liverpool, we are all embarrassed by that. They [the fans] deserve an apology. They were angry at half time - and rightly so - because that was awful, absolutely awful.

    "They have every right to be angry and frustrated and of course I take full responsibility for that as the manager."

  Join the debate at #motd

    Daniele Accurso: Lovely little header there from Jon Walters. I'd happily take 11 of him in my team.

    Isa Zina: Sterling benched? With Sturridge out.. Rodgers might be losing it!

    Freddie Hunt: Liverpool's defence today we're truly horrific. Did someone at Stoke pay off Mignolet?

  48. Heads, he wins

    Stoke 6-1 Liverpool

    Peter Crouch
    Copyright: BBC

  49. Lost cause

    Stoke 6-1 Liverpool

    Was Steven Gerrard really gesturing to his Liverpool team-mates to retrieve the ball from the net at 5-1 down with 20 minutes to play?

  50. Doing things by half

    Stoke 6-1 Liverpool

    Emre Can
    Copyright: BBC

  51. Late night?

    Stoke City
    Copyright: Stoke City FC

    No you won't... Anyway, it's a Bank Holiday weekend so you can stay up a little later.

  52. Arrivederci Allardyce

    Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC

    West Ham decided to announce within minutes of their loss to Newcastle that manager Sam Allardyce will be leaving the club.

    The 60-year-old has spent four years at West Ham, but the Hammers have decided not to renew his deal this summer.

    Allardyce said: "I didn't want to stay. I suppose you could say it was mutual if they didn't want me to stay either."

    Watch the full video of the interview

    Raphael Wilson: I celebrated Gutierrez's goal like he was a MUFC player. I hope NUFC gives him a new contract, he deserves it.

    Fran Reilly: I don't like Newcastle United, but I'm delighted for Jonas Gutierrez.

    Derek Connor: Can't help but feel good for Gutierrez there. Must have felt such a long road back to playing.

  54. 'We have all made mistakes'

    Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

    John Carver
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Newcastle head coach John Carver: "We can't afford to get ourselves in this situation ever again. We all know we have made mistakes, everybody, and we have admitted those mistakes.

    "This is a big summer now and I have had assurances that we are going to spend money, so the fans can now go away, have their summer holidays, look forward to players coming through the door, but also look forward to that fixture list coming through."

    Not entirely sure you'll still be at the club to do likewise, John...

  55. Get involved

    #bbcfootball, text 81111, BBC Sport Facebook, Google+

    Joe Simkins: Abel Hernandez should serve a ban for his right hook to Phil Jones, during the Hull v Man Utd game. It was a better punch than any thrown in the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight.

    Chris Wilson: Steve Bruce says Hull did enough to get something from the game. They did. A point.

    Matt Cox: Things I'll miss on MOTD: Van Gaal's hair and accent.

  56. Man Utd 'rose to big occasions'

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "When we analyse our season, we have played our best matches against the top six and our worst matches against the bottom six."

  57. Gradual slide

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Hull league position
    Copyright: .

    To think the season started so well for Hull...

    Mind you, if you fail to score in 17 of 38 games you're asking for trouble.

  58. 'Relegation is an awful experience'

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Hull manager Steve Bruce: "It's an awful experience and it will dawn on the players we are not in the Premier League any more.

    "There is talking and soul searching to be done. It is bitter and sad at the moment. We all have to take the brunt of it, we have not been good enough."

    Lucan aka Gonzales: Fair play to the linesman in the Hull v Man Utd game, both offside calls were correct.

    Paul Seaton: Do we really have to put up with this Newcastle kit every Saturday night for another year?

    Stephen Mitchell: If only Hull learnt the offside rule today, then they might have stayed up.

  60. A fairytale story

    Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

    Jonas Gutierrez
    Copyright: Twitter

    Even a miserable old sod like me almost smiled when cancer survivor Jonas Gutierrez scored Newcastle's second goal.

  61. 'Fellaini was unbelievably stupid'

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Louis van Gaal on Marouane Fellaini's sending off: "It was unbelievably stupid because next season he starts in the stands."

  62. Staking a claim

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    We can criticise Hull's finishing all night, but Victor Valdes looks the part in the Manchester United goal, doesn't he?

  63. Doing it the right way

    Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

    Opta stats
    Copyright: Opta

    Newcastle's best and most frequent attacks came down the right through Moussa Sissoko, who was assisted by attacking full-back Daryl Janmaat. He set up striker Emmanuel Riviere in the opening minute and from then on had the beating of West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell.

  64. Post update

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Hull
    Copyright: BBC

    Hull scored 33 goals in 38 Premier League games this season.

    That was more than Sunderland and Aston Villa (both 31) and Burnley (28) but they scored just five in their final 10 games.

  65. Falcao leaves Man Utd

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Radamel Falcao
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Manchester United have decided not to keep Radamel Falcao following the end of his season-long loan from Monaco.

    The Colombian missed Sunday's 0-0 draw with Hull due to injury and scored just four goals in 29 appearances.

    United did not take up a reported £43.2m option to buy the 29-year-old, who did not net in his final 13 games.

    "Falcao is a top professional and a good human being," said Louis van Gaal. "On behalf of myself and everyone at the club I would like to wish him well for the future."

  66. Friends or foes?

    Hull City 0-0 Manchester United

    Alan Shearer

    BBC Sport

    Alan Shearer tweet
    Copyright: Alan Shearer

    You suspect Alan wasn't the only Geordie with similar allegiances today...

    Suzanne Ramshaw: I'm just gonna enjoy the last MOTD of the league season and be grateful my beloved NUFC survived! Phew.

    Matt Lewsley: Alan Shearer will have his Cheshire Cat grin on tonight then!

    Logan Robson: Stoke vs Liverpool should be first, then Newcastle.

    Jamie Warriar: Feel sorry for Hull and Brucie but they've had all season to dig themselves out, not just one game. But I'm also over the moon for Jonas. Deserved to bow out of Newcastle that way. To see him score and keep them up is a nice moment regardless of how they've played this season. Touching.

  68. Post update

    The theme tune has started, get yourself sat down...

  69. Running order

    Now the important part - when are your team on? No complaints from Villa and Burnley fans, please. After all, the former have an FA Cup final to look forward to and the latter... well, think of it as us prolonging your stay in the Premier League.

    MOTD running order
    Copyright: .

  70. The pundits

    Gary Lineker

    BBC Sport

    Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer
    Copyright: Gary Lineker

    The final @BBCMOTD of the season and @alanshearer and Danny Murphy are ready to shine....

  71. The day's action

    We know that you know and you know that we know, so we might as well talk like grown ups. Besides, if you're still able to avoid the scores in this day and age, you're a better man than me.

    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The main news of the day is that Hull have been relegated to the Championship, their goalless draw with Manchester United rendered moot by Newcastle's 2-0 victory over West Ham.

    Elsewhere, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's farewell to the Premier League ended with a 6-1 skelping at the hands of Stoke and Arsenal warmed up for the FA Cup final by putting four past West Brom.

    Champions Chelsea beat Sunderland 3-1, Leicester City battered five past relegated QPR, Manchester City brushed aside Southampton 2-0, Crystal Palace scored the only goal against Swansea, Tottenham won 1-0 at Everton and Burnley departed the top flight with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa.

  72. Coverage details

    First, the nuts and bolts. The programme starts at at 22:30 BST on BBC One (23:20 in Scotland, once Sportscene is finished) or you can follow it on this very page via the BBC Sport website or app. What a world we live in.

    Might you, the coverage is for UK users only...

  73. Post update

    Hull City fans
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Right, get the kettle on, look out your favourite biscuits and find a comfortable chair... the final Match of the Day of the season is coming up.

    Plenty fans of Hull and Liverpool will be busy pretending that the events of today did not happen, understandably enough, but the rest of us can still revel in their misfortune over the next couple of hours.

Back to top