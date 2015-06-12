How Wales closed in on Euro 2016 spot

Wales boss Chris Coleman, speaking to Sky Sports: "We have been fighting for a long time for an atmosphere like this, I have certainly never witnessed one like it.
"It was not one of our best performances but we just dug in. That is what we do when we don't play well, we sacrifice some imagination but dig in as a team. We stood up to what Belgium wanted to do. To do anything tonight we needed everything, we couldn't hold back and we got that and more.
"Jazz Richards made his debut against Eden Hazard in Brussels, he had a terrific game. He has played plenty of games in the Premier League, he takes big games in his stride. We needed brave players tonight.
"Even if we came away without the points, we wanted to get the supporters back on our side, to be proud of the football team and they will not see a more committed group of players.
"It is a great win. It is a huge step forward to us qualifying and our lads can't wait to get back in and play the next two qualifiers. We defended like demons and the fans were incredible."
Wales 1-0 Belgium
"Our lads cant' wait to get back to it now," says Wales coach Chris Coleman of his players and their qualification campaign.
This is Gareth Bale's 54th game of a season that started exactly 10 months ago with Real Madrid's Uefa Super Cup win over Seville on 12 August 2014.
I think he will be able to give it a couple of months.
More Coleman quotes to come.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales' next games after beating Belgium 1-0? Cyprus away on 3 September and Israel at home on 6 September…
Mikey D: Haven't heard the Welsh anthem sang so loud at a football match before. So proud to be Welsh let it continue all the way to the Euros
Richard Jenkins: This is a brilliant result not just for 2016 Euro Champs but also for the 2018 World Cup. The draw next month takes FIFA rankings into contention for seeding. Beating the number 2 in the World will do Wales no harm seeding wise.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
David Robinson: If NI, Wales, England, ROI and Scotland all somehow make it to France, it'll be incredible and it's not impossible.
Dafs: Difference between England & Wales - England = a team playing as 11 individuals, Wales = 11 individuals playing as a team.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales captain Ashley Williams: "We knew all about their attacking threat but we deserved a clean sheet. We knew once we were 1-0 up we could keep any team out. Then it was all about desire.
"The stadium was bouncing from the warm-up. When you work that hard you've got to enjoy these moments.
"I said to the players at the end that we've come this far but we need to stay focused and we've given ourselves a great chance of qualification."
Welsh Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas: "What a result!!! Managed to get 5live in the end. Got to love @RobbieSavage8 commentary. Even [team-mate] Danny Pate got excited there #americansdontusuallydo1-0s"
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
Croatia and Italy drew 1-1 in a top-of-the-table game in an empty Split stadium.
The hosts, who remain two points clear of second-placed Italy, played with no fans following trouble at their last home game against Norway.
Mario Mandzukic missed a penalty but then opened the scoring for Croatia.
The striker then handled with Antonio Candreva chipping in a leveller from the spot, before Croatia's Darijo Srna was sent off for a second booking.
Norway remain third, two points behind Italy, after being held 0-0 by Azerbaijan.
Bulgaria are now within two points of the Scandinavians after beating bottom side Malta 1-0 through Ivelin Popov's volley.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Man of the match Gareth Bale, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's hard to put it into words. We prepared well, played some good football and battled in every area. After 70 minutes I was gone. The gaffer said to leave nothing out there on the pitch and we did that. Now we can enjoy our summer.
"We know the position we're in and we'll enjoy this evening. There's a long way to go but when the next game comes along we'll be ready to do the business."
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey: "Everyone worked their socks off. We prepared amazingly all week. The fans came in their numbers and we put a show on for them. We hope we did them proud."
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have just had a quick word with the television cameras.
Both paid full tribute to the atmosphere in the bubbling Cardiff City Stadium.
Top of the table
How do you like those apples Wales fans?
What looked like a tricky group - with 2014 World Cup qualifiers Belgium and Bosnia - is now more than halfway through.
And Wales are bossing it.
Cyprus away on 3 September and Israel at home on 6 September are next.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Yes, Gareth Bale is a superstar but when he comes into this squad he is one them and it shows when they play. There are no cliques in this squad."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands moved to within three points of the automatic qualification places in Euro 2016 qualifying Group A with a hard-fought win over Latvia.
They dominated but had to wait 67 minutes for Georginio Wijnaldum's opener with Luciano Narsingh scoring a second four minutes later.
Iceland are the new leaders of the group after coming from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1 and overtake their visitors.
The Nordic side have never qualified for a major tournament before. But they are now five points above the third-placed Dutch with four games left.
Turkey had briefly overtaken the Dutch into third with their 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan courtesy of Arda Turan's late goal.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Pat O'Hara: Belgium 2nd best in the world? At what making chocolate. They've improved but come on.....
Mark Hampson: Yeeeees! Defo booking a holiday around Europe next summer! Never thought I'd live to see the day, Wales are going to the Euros!
Dave Sommerville: They were all magnificent but how committed was Gunter tonight? You could see what it meant to the Welsh players.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale beckons the players in from the sidelines and back into the centre circle.
Not wanting a Steven Gerrard-style "this does not slip" moment captured for fate to mock, he waves away a lurking television camera.
But captain Ashley Williams' speech to his team must have been along those lines.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Number two in the world? You are having a laugh, Wales battered them. There are 11 heroes out there. We are there, at Euro 2016, we'll take anyone on."
Not quite there yet, Robbie, but getting very close.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Start the party! This is going to be the mother and father of all Friday nights in Cardiff... and that city has seen some Friday nights.
The Welsh bench rushes out the dug-out and then celebrates as one leaping, gleeful mass.
FULL-TIME
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Every single Wales player has been magnificent. Chris Gunter is my man of the match but every one of them has been brilliant."
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Andy King comes on in place of Hal Robson-Kanu, who claps all four sides of the stadium as both the ref and Jan Vertonghen try and usher him along.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Thibaut Courtois is up for a corner... it comes to nothing.
Wales fans whistling the house down.
INJURY TIME
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Three minutes added on.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Relief! The free-kick is deflected wide by a suspiciously close wall and Wayne Hennessey plucks the following corner out of the sky.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Now, Ashley Williams gives away a free-kick for a foul on Axel Witsel. Twenty-five yards out. Eden Hazard to take...
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium coach Marc Wilmots' white shirt is drenched as he stands flummoxed in the pouring Welsh rain on the sidelines.
Another rendition of the Welsh national anthem. They are almost there.
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Sam Vokes trots on as Gareth Bale leaves to a standing ovation.
Three to go.
Ouch!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale stretches out those golden hamstrings. A bit of cramp. And he is not going to be able to continue...
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Neil Taylor earns huge cheers as he slides in to win the ball and earn Wales a bit of time on the ball.
Every successful Wales pass is being cheered by the home fans now.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Lewis Starks: Nice bus parking Wales...! Apparently it is wrong to defend in football.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"Belgium manager Marc Wilmots is gesticulating passionately on the touchline as he feels this game could be slipping away.
"Having brought on forward Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco for defender Toby Alderweireld, there is no doubt Belgium are going all out for a late equaliser.
"The visitors are putting Wales under serious pressure, and it's getting nervy at Cardiff City Stadium."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Two deep banks of five men, long, high clearances and taking every chance to eat up the seconds.
Belgium are winging in crosses but neither Christian Benteke nor Romelu Lukaku are looking lively.
Wayne Hennessey gathers two in a row and takes his time before clearing.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Chris Gunter has been man of the match for me. He has been absolutely brilliant."
Ten to go
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Jazz Richard sticks his head in where it hurts, clearing his lines as Axel Witsel boots him hard in the ribs.
Just 10 minutes to go.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
A chance comes and goes for Belgium. But they don't look convinced in their own ability to convert them now.
The ball skims across the six-yard box from a corner and neither Jan Vertonghen nor Axel Witsel can get a killer touch.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Elsewhere in Europe
Oh hello. Are Iceland, who have never qualified for a tournament, going top of Group A? They lead Czech Republic 2-1 through Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, having trailed. They would go two points above the Czechs and remain five points ahead of the Dutch.
In Group B, Bosnia now lead Israel 3-1 with Edin Visca scoring his second.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Jas Grewal: Great support from Wales fans, a shame England games never have this support because there games are so dull.
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Even the Belgium bench has come off the boil.
They botch an attempted switch, holding up the number for striker Christian Benteke, before sending him back into the fray and instead hooking Toby Alderweireld for Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco.
This Belgium team is getting seriously top heavy and vulnerable to the counter.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium are going through a mid-half crisis.
Toby Alderweireld and Kevin De Bruyne get their wires terribly crossed, allowing the ball run out tamely for a Wales goal-kick.
Their movement has slowed and they look stumped for attacking ideas.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Jazz Richards looks like he has found a pocket of space, bombing on from right-back, but unfortunately the crowd have spotted it before the man in possession - Gareth Bale.
The ball is nicked off Bale's toe as he belatedly gets his head up.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands now lead 2-0 against Latvia and it's a second PSV player to score, this time Luciano Narsingh firing home from a Daley Blind through ball. They are going back into third spot surely now.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Belgium's front two have been very, very poor. Eden Hazard has been so quiet but we must give credit to Wales. They have been so passionate, throwing bodies on the line. Magnificent."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales are drawing the sting from this Belgium side. They play a piece of keep ball so protracted that it almost looks like it is going to end with Gareth Bale sprinting with the ball towards his own corner flag.
Bale has had a little cool spray on his calf, the crowd are deep in harmony over a chorus of Land of our Fathers and Belgium look a little confused.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales defender Danny Gabbidon on BBC Radio Wales: "I think this is just about seeing it out now. We have tinkered with the shape a couple of times now. Hal Robson-Kanu has gone over to the right side now. I think Belgium will over-commit so it could just be about us getting that one chance."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands lead Latvia 1-0 and Georginio Wijnaldum, with their 25th shot of the night, is the man to score. As things stand they are within three points of second-placed Iceland and overtake Turkey into third.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales have managed to get a toehold in this second half after Belgium's blitz start after the interval.
The hosts look more compact and they have prevented Belgium getting into positions from where they can aim crosses towards Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"The mood among Wales fans here is oscillating wildly between delirious optimism and a nagging doubt that Belgium could spoil the party at any moment.
"Marc Wilmots' side are still controlling possession in the second half and, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku brought on at half-time, the sheer volume of Belgians' attacking threats has the home supporters nervously looking at their watches."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales' supporters try to lift their side, cheering every block, challenge and hoof clear.
They also enjoy Toby Alderweireld's header over the top when he should have done better from a near-post corner.
Elsewhere in Europe
In Group A, leaders Czech Republic go 1-0 up against second-placed Iceland through a fantastic Borek Dockal drive from the edge of the box. But before we can even tell you about that, Aron Gunnarsson has levelled.
The Dutch, who are fourth in the group, are still drawing 0-0 with Latvia despite winning 21-1 on shots - only four on target though.
In Group H, fourth-placed Bulgaria lead bottom side Malta 1-0 through Ivelin Popov's volley.
YELLOW CARD
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium's Nicolas Lombaerts blatantly body-checks Gareth Bale as the Wales man lures him in and taps the ball into the open space behind.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales are slowly getting penned back.
Belgium are pumping crosses into the big front two of Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku and Chris Gunter is brave to block an Eden Hazard shot as the scraps fall to the edge of the box.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Even though Eden Hazard got the cross in, I think that was a penalty. Nobody appealed from a Belgium point of view but he got beyond Ashley Williams, who stood on his right foot. I think that was a foul."
PENALTY APPEAL
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Eden Hazard bursting into the box, Ashley Williams struggling to stay with him.
The Wales captain sticks out a leg which impedes Hazard's progress, but to the Chelsea man's credit he is too focussed on trying to cut the ball back to a team-mate to go down.
The referee would not have been very popular but he could reasonably have called that for a spot-kick.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
It feels like a long time since Andorra led Cyprus. They are now heading for defeat number 46 from 46 European Championship qualifiers as Nestoras Mitidis scores his hat-trick to put fourth-placed Cyprus 3-1 up.
For good measure Dossa Junior, who earlier scored an own goal to give the minnows the lead, has now missed a penalty.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Toby Alderweireld momentarily fancies himself as Carlos Alberto in 1970.
Trotting up from right-back, the ball is rolled into his path and he goes for pure power from a tricky angle.
That is more Basildon fourth team than Brazil though as he shanks the ball horribly wide off the outside of his foot.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Do they twist for a second goal or stick for a 1-0 win?
No sign of Wales battening down the hatches just yet. Jazz Richards' curling cross is headed just wide by Hal Robson-Kanu, who gets up well above his marker.
He has been very good tonight so far.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Dave Somerville: 1-0 up is great but I won't relax unless we go 2 goals ahead! Hard to believe Belgium are ranked so highly.
Jon Seller: Wales: phenomenal spirit sprinkled with genuine world class talent. Top of the home nations for me and great to watch.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Just like the first half, Belgium have come out of their corner swinging.
Kevin De Bruyne dents the advertising hoardings with a thumped shot from just inside the box. Wayne Hennessey was not getting there if it was inside his post.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Ashley Williams did just enough there. I think Christian Benteke should have been a bit braver though - why did he go with his foot? Should have been a header and he puts it over the bar."
CLOSE!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
An early Belgium corner and Christian Benteke shrugs off the attentions of marker Ashley Williams with ease. But the Aston villa striker seems caught between whether to fling himself into a diving header or attempt a volley and ends up poking an awkward hip-high cross over the top from about five yards.
A let-off.
KICK-OFF
Wales 1-0 Belgium
We are back under way and it looks like Belgium have lined up with Romelu Lukaku and Christian Benteke as a beefy front pairing.
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
The teams are back out and Belgium have made an immediate change with Romelu Lukaku of Everton on in place of Dries Mertens.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
EPACopyright: EPA
It's very much a case of 'as you were'. All three games in this group are a draw.
Croatia lead Italy by two points and they are drawing 1-1 in an entertaining game in an empty Split stadium. Mario Mandzukic missed a penalty, then scored for Croatia, then conceded a penalty which Antonio Candreva scored.
Malta are drawing 0-0 with Bulgaria, with Norway and Azerbaijan doing the same.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
As it stands, the Netherlands will be fourth if things remain the same. They are drawing 0-0 with Latvia.
The top two in that group - Czech Republic and Iceland - are six and five points above the Dutch respectively. Those sides are drawing 0-0 in Iceland.
Turkey beat Kazakhstan 1-0 earlier to move up to third. Arda Turan scored that goal in the final 10 minutes.
Post update
Feast your eyes on this Wales fans.
As it stands, this is a very good night. Three points clear of Belgium and five clear of the rest as it stands.
Still plenty of time for all that to change around though.
Post update
The more times you see Gareth Bale's first-half finish, the more there is to admire about it.
He had to keep an eye on the ball dropping towards him, whether Thibaut Courtois was staying on his line or rushing out over his shoulder and then control, spin and hit a finish on the half volley.
It would have been a bad one to miss, but there were plenty of things that could have gone wrong.
Bale better than Giggs?
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"You have to say there are comparisons with Ryan Giggs but I think Gareth Bale, on the international stage, has delivered more."
Post update
Belgium have not lost since being knocked out of the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup by Argentina almost a year ago.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Adam Butler: An Englishman who would really love to see Wales in Euro 2016, come on!
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales international Danny Gabbidon on BBC Radio Wales: "If you look at the half overall it probably went how we wanted it to. We were a little cagey in the first 15 minutes or so but Wayne Hennessey has not had much to do. We grew as the half went on and if you look at the chance created we should probably be two or three up.
"A lot of crosses have been going in from wide areas. Wales have been dealing with it because Belgium have been playing with one striker but if Belgium tinker with that then Chris Coleman might want to look at that because it will not be as easy dealing with those crosses against two strikers."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Are Bosnia back in the mix in Group B? They trailed Israel 1-0 but go in to the break 2-1 up as Edin Dzeko scores in injury time. That would take them to within two points of Belgium.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Wales survived sustained pressure from Belgium but should be 2-0 up. A brilliant first half from Wales.
"Jazz Richards, playing his first game since 2013, Chris Gunter as an unfamiliar third centre half but Chris Coleman has got his tactics spot on. Hazard has barely been mentioned and it has been a brilliant team performance.
"Belgium, the second best team in the world? I am not having that."
HALF-TIME
Wales 1-0 Belgium
That will do nicely.
Wales march off to a standing ovation.
Scorer Gareth Bale, with sideburns stretching south, looks not unlike Wolverine as he goes. It was a superhero first half from him.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium have managed to steady the ship, holding onto possession and reverting to a less high-risk tactic of getting some of their big lads into the box.
Neither Axel Witsel nor Christian Benteke can get anything on a hopeful punt into the box though and then Dries Mertens' long-ranger flies well off target.
They look winded by Wales' new buoyant mood.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Three goals that affect Wales. Israel took a 1-0 lead over Bosnia-Hercegovina with Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Tal Ben Haim scoring. But moments later Edin Visca equalised. That's 1-1 now.
Cyprus lead Andorra 2-1 with Nestoras Mitidis scoring his second just before half-time.
If it stays like this in Cardiff, though, Wales won't need to be looking behind them in the table.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Wales 1-0 Belgium
ApSam: Belgium are rattled! They need Hazard to step up like Bale has.
Conor Hennessy: Come on Wales!! Great start to the game. You can do this!!! From Ireland.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"It is not like watching paint dry when you watch other countries, we've got an entertaining game here."
Which other countries could you possibly be referring to, Robbie?
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales have been the better side since scoring the opener.
It seems to have injected belief into their system, given them the confidence that they can get at this Belgium side and not just have to be content to contain them.
Jazz Richard's lofted cross to the far post is hanging on a string for Hal Robson-Kanu before Toby Alderweireld gets up just in time to head over his own bar.
Elsewhere in Europe
Italy are unbeaten in 45 qualifiers for European Championships and World Cups - and that run could continue as they have levelled against Group H rivals Croatia.
Antonio Candreva has scored from the spot after Mario Mandzukic - who scored Croatia's opener - handled in the box.
That game is being played in an empty stadium after crowd trouble in Croatia's last home game.
In Group A, fourth-placed Netherlands are drawing 0-0 with Latvia. New Manchester United man Memphis Depay has missed a couple of chances.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Morgan Ramsey: Robson-Kanu has a brother who plays for Reading. He's got the same name and everything. Definitely a different player though.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"He should have scored. All he had to do was be composed, like Gareth Bale was, and pass it into an empty net and he has drilled it wide."
What a miss!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Argh!
It could and should be 2-0 Wales.
Hal Robson-Kanu plays a neat one-two with Aaron Ramsey and the Wales midfielder's low shot from a tight angle needs a sharp stop from Thibaut Courtois.
But Robson-Kanu then blots his copybook with a scuffed finish wide, Courtois still sprawling and the goal gaping as Toby Alderweireld duffs a clearance straight to him.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Alistair Wiseman: 3rd in world. Overconfident. Giving the world's most expensive player acres of space. There was only going to be one outcome.
Belgium are actually second in the world, Alistair...
Post update
Bad news. Only one team has prevented Belgium scoring so far in Euro 2016 qualifying.
Good news. It was Wales in the teams' goalless first meeting in the group.
A repeat tonight would put them three points clears at the top over halfway through qualifying.
CLOSE!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Ohh!
From the resulting free-kick, a deflection flies across the face of the Wales goal, dangerously close to Christian Benteke.
The Villa man cannot sort out his limbs quick enough to make a connection though and the ball whizzes past him and to safety.
YELLOW CARD
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales' Joe Allen is the first name into the book as he mis-times a challenge on Eden Hazard.
He will miss Wales' next game.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Good finish? It was a great finish! A terrible defensive mistake, a header back to the keeper and Gareth Bale, back to goal and, cool, calm and calculated, hits the ball between Courtois's legs. That is why he is the most expensive player in the world. I have no idea what Radja Nainggolan was doing, though."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Kevin Ratcliffe
Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales
"It was a poor pass back but Gareth Bale has the confidence and composure to take his time and pass it into the net. I don't know if anyone else on the pitch would have had the composure to do that."
GOAL
Wales 1-0 Belgium - Gareth Bale
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
If you have got a problem, and you know where to find him, maybe you can pick Gareth Bale.
Wales' one-man A-Team, Gareth Bale scores on his 50th appearance for his country.
It was relatively simple in the end, the Real man chesting down and slotting in after an inexplicable header back towards his own goal by Radja Nainggolan. His team-mates had done a good job of clearing the corner before that.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Brilliant pressure from Hal Robson-Kanu. A bouncing ball back to Thibaut Courtois, who smashed it out of play. Much better from Wales."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
That was less comfortable for Thibaut Courtois!
The Belgium keeper has a horror of a bouncing backpass to deal with, the ball hopping up around nose height a couple of times before reaching him.
With Hal Robson-Kanu closing in fast, he shins it sideways into the stands. And he will probably take that.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
A promising position for Wales fizzles out as Neil Taylor dollies up a cross right into the gloves of 6ft 6in Thibaut Courtois.
Catching practice for the Chelsea goalkeeper.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
When Gareth Bale gets on the ball the whole of the Cardiff City Stadium believe.
Roaming across the pitch, he goes up against Jason Denayer on the Wales left now, taking him on for pace.
The Belgium defender does just enough, taking out Bale, but in close enough vicinity to the ball to avoid giving away the free-kick.
Much to Bale's disgust.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Wales are only just treading water here.
Their fans cheer with relief as Kevin De Bruyne mis-hits a shot straight at Wayne Hennessey. They need the respite at the moment.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Boooo. Andorra's lead against Cyprus lasts 12 minutes as Nestoras Mitidis levels for the visitors - who started today five points behind Wales.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Wales' players have been guilty of giving poor possession away. A nervous start. Is the big occasion getting to a few of these players?
"Wales are struggling in midfield. The formation has to change to 4-3-3 with one of Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale dropping in."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Kevin Ratcliffe
Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales
"Wales might be a little bit tense at the moment. Joe Allen doesn't usually give the ball away that cheaply, not in that area. Maybe it's the occasion."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
And they work hard too.
Belgium are probing intelligently around the Wales box and when the move breaks down, Eden Hazard reacts quickest to sweep in and steal a loose ball that is 60:40 with Joe Allen.
He wallops a bouncing ball over the top from 15 yards on the snap shot, but Wales fans were braced for worse.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
A huge goal in Split. Croatia can go five points clear of Italy at the top of Group H and they lead the Azzurri 1-0.
Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic saw a seventh-minute penalty saved by Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon. But four minutes later he does beat the Juventus man from close range following Ivan Rakitic's pass.
In between, Stephan El Shaarawy had a goal disallowed for Italy.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Mike Fitzpatrick: Wales v Belgium has never had so much talent on display in a single fixture.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Danger for Wales as Belgium show their class with a move of delicate touches and zippy movement. It ends with Radja Nainggolan pinging in a low 20-yard shot that Wayne Hennessey does very well to get down to.
Nainggolan scored from that sort of range against France at the weekend.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Gareth Bale against Jan Vertonghen all day long. He puts it through his legs, runs around him but his pass got cut out.
"From the corner there was an opportunity from the header. If someone was at the back post, where Belgium had no one, and took a gamble, they would have had a tap in."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale has come back across to the right wing to have another go at Jan Vertonghen.
The Real Madrid man has his man for pace and forces a corner. Hal Robson-Kanu does well to get his head back to Aaron Ramsey's subsequent delivery which was heading behind him, but cannot twist his neck round enough to steer the ball on target.
It would have taken the neck flexibility of the girl out of the Exorcist to test Thibaut Courtois.
CLOSE!
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Only a couple of feet!
Christian Benteke had lost his man in the middle and was not too far away from connecting with Dries Mertens' teasing, curling delivery.
An early shot across the Wales bows.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Good news for Wales and it's come from the most unlikely source. Tiny Pyrenees country Andorra have lost all 45 European Championship qualifiers they have ever played. Well they lead Cyprus, who are fourth in Group B, 1-0 with Dossa Junior scoring a comedy own goal, slicing the ball into his own net.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Wales are looking to play the ball out of defence. Ashley Williams keeps his cool with a couple of Belgians buzzing around angrily, but Joe Ledley over-cooks a pass to turn over possession.
Belgium getting a good look at the ball in the opening exchanges.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"There has not been an atmosphere like this at a Wales game since Mark Hughes' side came within a play-off defeat by Russia of qualifying for Euro 2004.
"And the national anthems themselves were spine-tingling. The sense of occasion here is enormous."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Jan Vertonghen snaps into a forthright tackle on Gareth Bale as Wales' star man gets his first touch.
Those two are going to be in direct competition down the Wales right tonight. It could get tasty.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Ashley Williams has the armband but Gareth Bale is the leader. The players all look to him, they wall want to give him the ball. He is the man who can fire Wales to the European Championships."
KICK-OFF
Wales 0-0 Belgium
We are go.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Wales emerge from a pre-match huddle to roars of encouragement.
Belgium to get us going...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Richard: A few years ago, I sat in this stadium watching the 120th ranked team in the world. Tonight, we're 22nd. Incredible.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
A rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, vocal cords twanging on the pitch and in the stands.
This is a real maelstrom that Belgium have walked into. This match is going to go from 0-60mph in approximately three seconds from kick-off.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Danny Gabbidon, who was in the Wales team when Gareth Bale earned the first of his 50 caps in May 2006 as a 16-year-old, speaking to BBC Radio Wales: "He has grown so much as a player since then.
"One of the first training camps we had, we went to Spain and it was the first time most of us had seen him. We watched him train and everyone was amazed by how good he was, even at 16. He is a great talent but also a great person as well, very humble."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
BBC Wales: The man. The myth. The legend.
Llongyfarchiadau on your 50th cap, Gareth Bale!
Now let's do this thing…
Post update
And the Belgium anthem comes in for a few jeers and boos as the first few bars strike up.
No-one hates the Belgians do they? Apart from the French and Flemish halves hating each other...
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Ashley Williams puffs out his cheeks, grabs the hand of the young mascot and marches out onto the Cardiff City Stadium.
There is a stirring orchestral piece being blared out of the tannoy as the two teams emerge. I'm not sure that the home fans need much help. The place is jumping.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
It is also Wales' 100th European Championship qualifier tonight.
Their record so far reads played 99, won 38, drawn 20, lost 41.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Wales international Danny Gabbidon on BBC Radio Wales: "I am the worst watcher. I like to be out on the pitch. Feeling the atmosphere in the squad in the earlier camps I was involved in, you could sense a feeling that there is something happening.
"There are no nerves in these players, only excitement. It is a massive game and the lads have been talking about this game for a long time. They just want to get out there and play now and show the ground what they can do."
How do you stop Hazard?
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"I think you have to be cynical early on. People might not like to hear that but against a world-class player like Eden Hazard, I think you give him a little reminder in the first few minutes.
"If he is on his game, at times, you cannot stop him."
'Our supporters expect'
Wales manager Chris Coleman, speaking to Sky Sports about his decision to start Jazz Richards and play Chris Gunter at centre-back: "We were struggling at centre-half but the formation we've got is one that we trust. It's served us well in the past and we're confident we will perform."
On the importance of this match: "We're ready, we're prepared. We've got experience and our players have been here before. This is what we've been working towards and there's pressure, but it's all good pressure. We need to thrive on it. Our performances so far have been magnificent and we need to go out and execute our plan.
"Belgium are second in the world but our supporters expect from us and so they should."
All 33,000 tickets for tonight's game sold out in just a matter of days after going on sale back in March.
Just across the train tracks from Cardiff City Stadium is a world-class stadium which can cram in more than double that number, but Chris Coleman says his side prefer the old-school football atmosphere in their current home.
Good call? Or could the football team recreate the cauldron that the rugby team get bubbling on a Six Nations day?
BBC coverage
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
You can listen to build up to the game on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Wales right now, with full match commentary from 19:45 BST.
You can also choose from either of those commentary options online by clicking on the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page.
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
When sandwich spokesman and three-time World Cup winner Pele was still a fresh-faced 17-year-old.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands face Latvia in a huge match for coach Guus Hiddink and the Oranje.
They have dropped to fourth place in the group in the last few minutes after Turkey beat Kazakhstan 1-0 to overtake them into third.
The Dutch have struggled in this qualifying campaign after Louis van Gaal left them for Manchester United following their World Cup semi-final run.
Group leaders Czech Republic host second-placed Iceland, who have never qualified for a tournament before. The Nordic minnows have won three of their five games 3-0, but lost 2-1 to the Czechs in their first meeting.
Czech coach Pavel Vrba said: "I expect their coach to respond to our first game in Plzen. Maybe we will surprise him with fielding a player he does not expect." Jan Koller?
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"Wales' Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium has been billed as their biggest match for more than a decade, and the sense of anticipation in Cardiff is palpable.
"There will be a sell-out crowd of 33,000 at Cardiff City Stadium as second-placed Wales face Group B leaders Belgium, who have climbed to their highest Fifa world ranking of second.
"Wales' players arrived to rapturous applause from a legion of home fans, while the number of Belgian supporters here seems to be far larger than their 2,000-ticket allocation.
"This is a vital match for both sides' hopes of qualifying for Euro 2016, and the atmosphere cranked up a notch when Welsh band the Super Furry Animals took to the stage on the pitch at around 19:00 BST."
The Super Furries dedicated their 1996 single 'The Man Don't Give something something' to Cardiff's hard-living cult hero Robin Friday, complete with an equally sweary sleeve image featuring the man himself.
Can you hear me?
"Tintin, Poirot, Jean-Claude Van Damme... You boys are going to take a hell of a beating."
"Eddie Merckx, Rene Magritte, Audrey Hepburn, can you hear me?" - probably rejected as a line too far.
You can listen to live BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru coverage right now at the top of this page. Just use the live coverage tab.
Post update
Kevin Ratcliffe
Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales
"Even before, with an empty ground, outside in the city everyone was getting ready for this game. Hopefully we won't let ourselves down - we have been in this position before and not produced. We can make life a lot easier, get three points tonight and we can go to Cyprus a bit relaxed. If we don't, we'll go there a bit anxious."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
Croatia host neighbours Italy in a top-of-the-table clash. Italy are two points off Niko Kovac's leaders, so would go top with victory. However coach Antonio Conte is without midfielders Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti and defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli through injury.
Atletico Madrid striker, and rumoured Manchester United target, Mario Mandzukic missed Croatia training on Wednesday with leg muscle tension but he has been passed fit and starts.
This is Croatia's 12th game at the Stadion Poljud in Split - they have only won one of the previous 11.
Both sides are unbeaten and well clear of fourth place now but Norway, in third, are within two points of Italy and host Azerbaijan. Bulgaria, who sit four points below Norway so retain a play-off hope, are away to winless Malta.
Who is Jazz Richards?
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Not everyone will be familiar with Jazz Richards, I'm sure, so here's a bit of detail about the 24-year-old.
Richards is a full-back who came through the youth system at Swansea, breaking through in the 2009-10 season. He has since made over 30 appearances for the Swans but has spent most of his career out on loan.
He had a spell at Crystal Palace, helping them to the Premier League and has also played for Huddersfield and, more recently, Fulham.
Here is how Robbie Savage rates Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard ahead of Wales v Belgium. How do you rate them?
I think Hazard's own team-mate Christian Benteke might have something to say about those generous heading stats for a start...
A Real meeting of minds
Is this new Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez's first meeting with his club's world record signing Gareth Bale?
If not, they are very good lookalikes.
Agent Jake Mallen tweeted these pictures of a very cordial-looking encounter in a hotel lobby a couple of hours ago.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Obviously Belgium v Wales is the game of the day in Group B but there are other matches in the group that could have an impact at the top.
Israel, who are only two points off the leading pair, host Bosnia, one of the biggest underachievers in qualifying so far. Mehmed Bazdarevic's side are fifth with five points - but a win today could see them within a point of the top three.
Israel won the reverse meeting 3-0 and Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko said: "This is one of the key matches, both for us and the Israelis, who know they cannot lose. We have played a lot of these kinds of matches in front of our fans in Zenica, and surely, with their help, we can get a good result."
Fourth-placed Cyprus, themselves only three points behind Israel, are away to whipping boys Andorra.
Post update
Brazil, Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands, France.
All lower than Belgium in the latest world rankings. In fact, only world champions Germany are higher.
Fifa's rankings fluctuate more spectacularly than penny stock on Black Monday, but second in the world is no fluke.
Tonight is a chance for Wales to measure themselves against a particularly high benchmark.
Post update
Jazz Richards at full-back, Chris Gunter shunted inside to centre-half, will Chris Coleman's rejigged defence be coherent enough to stand up to Belgium's razor-sharp attacking edge?
Richards has spent a large chunk of this last season on loan to Fulham - he is taking a step up from Championship level tonight.
Post update
What to make of those changes then?
Kevin De Bruyne's storming form in the Bundesliga has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with suggestions that he could be part of Manchester City's recruitment drive.
A little less aerial threat, a little more silky on the deck. I don't think it will add up to much of a weaker Belgian team.
Team news
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Chris Coleman has sprung a major surprise with his team selection for the game against Belgium.
Injuries to defenders James Collins and Ben Davies were expected to force Coleman to switch from the 5-3-2 formation which worked so well in the 3-0 win away against Israel.
But Wales' boss has handed Swansea City right-back Jazz Richards a surprise start as he sticks with a five-man defence. James Chester replaces Collins at centre-back in the second of two changes from that victory in Israel.
Belgium, meanwhile, make one change from the 4-3 friendly win against France on Sunday, as the injured Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is replaced by Wolfsburg's former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne.
A Friday night to revive memories of the 1990s.
I've got a feeling that this promising Welsh qualification bid is not going to to go the way of Paul Bodin's penalty in their ill-fated USA 1994 campaign either.
That is us done and dusted for tonight. Just take a look at Dafydd Pritchard's report from a famous night in Cardiff before you go.
It is going to be one to tell the kids about.
Good night.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Manager reaction
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales boss Chris Coleman, speaking to Sky Sports: "We have been fighting for a long time for an atmosphere like this, I have certainly never witnessed one like it.
"It was not one of our best performances but we just dug in. That is what we do when we don't play well, we sacrifice some imagination but dig in as a team. We stood up to what Belgium wanted to do. To do anything tonight we needed everything, we couldn't hold back and we got that and more.
"Jazz Richards made his debut against Eden Hazard in Brussels, he had a terrific game. He has played plenty of games in the Premier League, he takes big games in his stride. We needed brave players tonight.
"Even if we came away without the points, we wanted to get the supporters back on our side, to be proud of the football team and they will not see a more committed group of players.
"It is a great win. It is a huge step forward to us qualifying and our lads can't wait to get back in and play the next two qualifiers. We defended like demons and the fans were incredible."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
"Our lads cant' wait to get back to it now," says Wales coach Chris Coleman of his players and their qualification campaign.
This is Gareth Bale's 54th game of a season that started exactly 10 months ago with Real Madrid's Uefa Super Cup win over Seville on 12 August 2014.
I think he will be able to give it a couple of months.
More Coleman quotes to come.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales' next games after beating Belgium 1-0? Cyprus away on 3 September and Israel at home on 6 September…
Mikey D: Haven't heard the Welsh anthem sang so loud at a football match before. So proud to be Welsh let it continue all the way to the Euros
Richard Jenkins: This is a brilliant result not just for 2016 Euro Champs but also for the 2018 World Cup. The draw next month takes FIFA rankings into contention for seeding. Beating the number 2 in the World will do Wales no harm seeding wise.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
David Robinson: If NI, Wales, England, ROI and Scotland all somehow make it to France, it'll be incredible and it's not impossible.
Dafs: Difference between England & Wales - England = a team playing as 11 individuals, Wales = 11 individuals playing as a team.
Player reaction
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales captain Ashley Williams: "We knew all about their attacking threat but we deserved a clean sheet. We knew once we were 1-0 up we could keep any team out. Then it was all about desire.
"The stadium was bouncing from the warm-up. When you work that hard you've got to enjoy these moments.
"I said to the players at the end that we've come this far but we need to stay focused and we've given ourselves a great chance of qualification."
Post update
Welsh Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas: "What a result!!! Managed to get 5live in the end. Got to love @RobbieSavage8 commentary. Even [team-mate] Danny Pate got excited there #americansdontusuallydo1-0s"
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
Croatia and Italy drew 1-1 in a top-of-the-table game in an empty Split stadium.
The hosts, who remain two points clear of second-placed Italy, played with no fans following trouble at their last home game against Norway.
Mario Mandzukic missed a penalty but then opened the scoring for Croatia.
The striker then handled with Antonio Candreva chipping in a leveller from the spot, before Croatia's Darijo Srna was sent off for a second booking.
Norway remain third, two points behind Italy, after being held 0-0 by Azerbaijan.
Bulgaria are now within two points of the Scandinavians after beating bottom side Malta 1-0 through Ivelin Popov's volley.
Player reaction
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Man of the match Gareth Bale, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's hard to put it into words. We prepared well, played some good football and battled in every area. After 70 minutes I was gone. The gaffer said to leave nothing out there on the pitch and we did that. Now we can enjoy our summer.
"We know the position we're in and we'll enjoy this evening. There's a long way to go but when the next game comes along we'll be ready to do the business."
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey: "Everyone worked their socks off. We prepared amazingly all week. The fans came in their numbers and we put a show on for them. We hope we did them proud."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have just had a quick word with the television cameras.
Both paid full tribute to the atmosphere in the bubbling Cardiff City Stadium.
Top of the table
How do you like those apples Wales fans?
What looked like a tricky group - with 2014 World Cup qualifiers Belgium and Bosnia - is now more than halfway through.
And Wales are bossing it.
Cyprus away on 3 September and Israel at home on 6 September are next.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Yes, Gareth Bale is a superstar but when he comes into this squad he is one them and it shows when they play. There are no cliques in this squad."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands moved to within three points of the automatic qualification places in Euro 2016 qualifying Group A with a hard-fought win over Latvia.
They dominated but had to wait 67 minutes for Georginio Wijnaldum's opener with Luciano Narsingh scoring a second four minutes later.
Iceland are the new leaders of the group after coming from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1 and overtake their visitors.
The Nordic side have never qualified for a major tournament before. But they are now five points above the third-placed Dutch with four games left.
Turkey had briefly overtaken the Dutch into third with their 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan courtesy of Arda Turan's late goal.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Pat O'Hara: Belgium 2nd best in the world? At what making chocolate. They've improved but come on.....
Mark Hampson: Yeeeees! Defo booking a holiday around Europe next summer! Never thought I'd live to see the day, Wales are going to the Euros!
Dave Sommerville: They were all magnificent but how committed was Gunter tonight? You could see what it meant to the Welsh players.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale beckons the players in from the sidelines and back into the centre circle.
Not wanting a Steven Gerrard-style "this does not slip" moment captured for fate to mock, he waves away a lurking television camera.
But captain Ashley Williams' speech to his team must have been along those lines.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Number two in the world? You are having a laugh, Wales battered them. There are 11 heroes out there. We are there, at Euro 2016, we'll take anyone on."
Not quite there yet, Robbie, but getting very close.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Start the party! This is going to be the mother and father of all Friday nights in Cardiff... and that city has seen some Friday nights.
The Welsh bench rushes out the dug-out and then celebrates as one leaping, gleeful mass.
FULL-TIME
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Every single Wales player has been magnificent. Chris Gunter is my man of the match but every one of them has been brilliant."
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Andy King comes on in place of Hal Robson-Kanu, who claps all four sides of the stadium as both the ref and Jan Vertonghen try and usher him along.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Thibaut Courtois is up for a corner... it comes to nothing.
Wales fans whistling the house down.
INJURY TIME
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Three minutes added on.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Relief! The free-kick is deflected wide by a suspiciously close wall and Wayne Hennessey plucks the following corner out of the sky.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Now, Ashley Williams gives away a free-kick for a foul on Axel Witsel. Twenty-five yards out. Eden Hazard to take...
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium coach Marc Wilmots' white shirt is drenched as he stands flummoxed in the pouring Welsh rain on the sidelines.
Another rendition of the Welsh national anthem. They are almost there.
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Sam Vokes trots on as Gareth Bale leaves to a standing ovation.
Three to go.
Ouch!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale stretches out those golden hamstrings. A bit of cramp. And he is not going to be able to continue...
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Neil Taylor earns huge cheers as he slides in to win the ball and earn Wales a bit of time on the ball.
Every successful Wales pass is being cheered by the home fans now.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Lewis Starks: Nice bus parking Wales...! Apparently it is wrong to defend in football.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"Belgium manager Marc Wilmots is gesticulating passionately on the touchline as he feels this game could be slipping away.
"Having brought on forward Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco for defender Toby Alderweireld, there is no doubt Belgium are going all out for a late equaliser.
"The visitors are putting Wales under serious pressure, and it's getting nervy at Cardiff City Stadium."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Two deep banks of five men, long, high clearances and taking every chance to eat up the seconds.
Belgium are winging in crosses but neither Christian Benteke nor Romelu Lukaku are looking lively.
Wayne Hennessey gathers two in a row and takes his time before clearing.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Chris Gunter has been man of the match for me. He has been absolutely brilliant."
Ten to go
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Jazz Richard sticks his head in where it hurts, clearing his lines as Axel Witsel boots him hard in the ribs.
Just 10 minutes to go.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
A chance comes and goes for Belgium. But they don't look convinced in their own ability to convert them now.
The ball skims across the six-yard box from a corner and neither Jan Vertonghen nor Axel Witsel can get a killer touch.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Elsewhere in Europe
Oh hello. Are Iceland, who have never qualified for a tournament, going top of Group A? They lead Czech Republic 2-1 through Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, having trailed. They would go two points above the Czechs and remain five points ahead of the Dutch.
In Group B, Bosnia now lead Israel 3-1 with Edin Visca scoring his second.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Jas Grewal: Great support from Wales fans, a shame England games never have this support because there games are so dull.
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Even the Belgium bench has come off the boil.
They botch an attempted switch, holding up the number for striker Christian Benteke, before sending him back into the fray and instead hooking Toby Alderweireld for Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco.
This Belgium team is getting seriously top heavy and vulnerable to the counter.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium are going through a mid-half crisis.
Toby Alderweireld and Kevin De Bruyne get their wires terribly crossed, allowing the ball run out tamely for a Wales goal-kick.
Their movement has slowed and they look stumped for attacking ideas.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Jazz Richards looks like he has found a pocket of space, bombing on from right-back, but unfortunately the crowd have spotted it before the man in possession - Gareth Bale.
The ball is nicked off Bale's toe as he belatedly gets his head up.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands now lead 2-0 against Latvia and it's a second PSV player to score, this time Luciano Narsingh firing home from a Daley Blind through ball. They are going back into third spot surely now.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Belgium's front two have been very, very poor. Eden Hazard has been so quiet but we must give credit to Wales. They have been so passionate, throwing bodies on the line. Magnificent."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales are drawing the sting from this Belgium side. They play a piece of keep ball so protracted that it almost looks like it is going to end with Gareth Bale sprinting with the ball towards his own corner flag.
Bale has had a little cool spray on his calf, the crowd are deep in harmony over a chorus of Land of our Fathers and Belgium look a little confused.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales defender Danny Gabbidon on BBC Radio Wales: "I think this is just about seeing it out now. We have tinkered with the shape a couple of times now. Hal Robson-Kanu has gone over to the right side now. I think Belgium will over-commit so it could just be about us getting that one chance."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands lead Latvia 1-0 and Georginio Wijnaldum, with their 25th shot of the night, is the man to score. As things stand they are within three points of second-placed Iceland and overtake Turkey into third.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales have managed to get a toehold in this second half after Belgium's blitz start after the interval.
The hosts look more compact and they have prevented Belgium getting into positions from where they can aim crosses towards Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"The mood among Wales fans here is oscillating wildly between delirious optimism and a nagging doubt that Belgium could spoil the party at any moment.
"Marc Wilmots' side are still controlling possession in the second half and, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku brought on at half-time, the sheer volume of Belgians' attacking threats has the home supporters nervously looking at their watches."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales' supporters try to lift their side, cheering every block, challenge and hoof clear.
They also enjoy Toby Alderweireld's header over the top when he should have done better from a near-post corner.
Elsewhere in Europe
In Group A, leaders Czech Republic go 1-0 up against second-placed Iceland through a fantastic Borek Dockal drive from the edge of the box. But before we can even tell you about that, Aron Gunnarsson has levelled.
The Dutch, who are fourth in the group, are still drawing 0-0 with Latvia despite winning 21-1 on shots - only four on target though.
In Group H, fourth-placed Bulgaria lead bottom side Malta 1-0 through Ivelin Popov's volley.
YELLOW CARD
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium's Nicolas Lombaerts blatantly body-checks Gareth Bale as the Wales man lures him in and taps the ball into the open space behind.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales are slowly getting penned back.
Belgium are pumping crosses into the big front two of Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku and Chris Gunter is brave to block an Eden Hazard shot as the scraps fall to the edge of the box.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Even though Eden Hazard got the cross in, I think that was a penalty. Nobody appealed from a Belgium point of view but he got beyond Ashley Williams, who stood on his right foot. I think that was a foul."
PENALTY APPEAL
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Eden Hazard bursting into the box, Ashley Williams struggling to stay with him.
The Wales captain sticks out a leg which impedes Hazard's progress, but to the Chelsea man's credit he is too focussed on trying to cut the ball back to a team-mate to go down.
The referee would not have been very popular but he could reasonably have called that for a spot-kick.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
It feels like a long time since Andorra led Cyprus. They are now heading for defeat number 46 from 46 European Championship qualifiers as Nestoras Mitidis scores his hat-trick to put fourth-placed Cyprus 3-1 up.
For good measure Dossa Junior, who earlier scored an own goal to give the minnows the lead, has now missed a penalty.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Toby Alderweireld momentarily fancies himself as Carlos Alberto in 1970.
Trotting up from right-back, the ball is rolled into his path and he goes for pure power from a tricky angle.
That is more Basildon fourth team than Brazil though as he shanks the ball horribly wide off the outside of his foot.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Do they twist for a second goal or stick for a 1-0 win?
No sign of Wales battening down the hatches just yet. Jazz Richards' curling cross is headed just wide by Hal Robson-Kanu, who gets up well above his marker.
He has been very good tonight so far.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Dave Somerville: 1-0 up is great but I won't relax unless we go 2 goals ahead! Hard to believe Belgium are ranked so highly.
Jon Seller: Wales: phenomenal spirit sprinkled with genuine world class talent. Top of the home nations for me and great to watch.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Just like the first half, Belgium have come out of their corner swinging.
Kevin De Bruyne dents the advertising hoardings with a thumped shot from just inside the box. Wayne Hennessey was not getting there if it was inside his post.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Ashley Williams did just enough there. I think Christian Benteke should have been a bit braver though - why did he go with his foot? Should have been a header and he puts it over the bar."
CLOSE!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
An early Belgium corner and Christian Benteke shrugs off the attentions of marker Ashley Williams with ease. But the Aston villa striker seems caught between whether to fling himself into a diving header or attempt a volley and ends up poking an awkward hip-high cross over the top from about five yards.
A let-off.
KICK-OFF
Wales 1-0 Belgium
We are back under way and it looks like Belgium have lined up with Romelu Lukaku and Christian Benteke as a beefy front pairing.
SUBSTITUTION
Wales 1-0 Belgium
The teams are back out and Belgium have made an immediate change with Romelu Lukaku of Everton on in place of Dries Mertens.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
It's very much a case of 'as you were'. All three games in this group are a draw.
Croatia lead Italy by two points and they are drawing 1-1 in an entertaining game in an empty Split stadium. Mario Mandzukic missed a penalty, then scored for Croatia, then conceded a penalty which Antonio Candreva scored.
Malta are drawing 0-0 with Bulgaria, with Norway and Azerbaijan doing the same.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
As it stands, the Netherlands will be fourth if things remain the same. They are drawing 0-0 with Latvia.
The top two in that group - Czech Republic and Iceland - are six and five points above the Dutch respectively. Those sides are drawing 0-0 in Iceland.
Turkey beat Kazakhstan 1-0 earlier to move up to third. Arda Turan scored that goal in the final 10 minutes.
Post update
Feast your eyes on this Wales fans.
As it stands, this is a very good night. Three points clear of Belgium and five clear of the rest as it stands.
Still plenty of time for all that to change around though.
Post update
The more times you see Gareth Bale's first-half finish, the more there is to admire about it.
He had to keep an eye on the ball dropping towards him, whether Thibaut Courtois was staying on his line or rushing out over his shoulder and then control, spin and hit a finish on the half volley.
It would have been a bad one to miss, but there were plenty of things that could have gone wrong.
Bale better than Giggs?
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"You have to say there are comparisons with Ryan Giggs but I think Gareth Bale, on the international stage, has delivered more."
Post update
Belgium have not lost since being knocked out of the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup by Argentina almost a year ago.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Adam Butler: An Englishman who would really love to see Wales in Euro 2016, come on!
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales international Danny Gabbidon on BBC Radio Wales: "If you look at the half overall it probably went how we wanted it to. We were a little cagey in the first 15 minutes or so but Wayne Hennessey has not had much to do. We grew as the half went on and if you look at the chance created we should probably be two or three up.
"A lot of crosses have been going in from wide areas. Wales have been dealing with it because Belgium have been playing with one striker but if Belgium tinker with that then Chris Coleman might want to look at that because it will not be as easy dealing with those crosses against two strikers."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Are Bosnia back in the mix in Group B? They trailed Israel 1-0 but go in to the break 2-1 up as Edin Dzeko scores in injury time. That would take them to within two points of Belgium.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Wales survived sustained pressure from Belgium but should be 2-0 up. A brilliant first half from Wales.
"Jazz Richards, playing his first game since 2013, Chris Gunter as an unfamiliar third centre half but Chris Coleman has got his tactics spot on. Hazard has barely been mentioned and it has been a brilliant team performance.
"Belgium, the second best team in the world? I am not having that."
HALF-TIME
Wales 1-0 Belgium
That will do nicely.
Wales march off to a standing ovation.
Scorer Gareth Bale, with sideburns stretching south, looks not unlike Wolverine as he goes. It was a superhero first half from him.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Belgium have managed to steady the ship, holding onto possession and reverting to a less high-risk tactic of getting some of their big lads into the box.
Neither Axel Witsel nor Christian Benteke can get anything on a hopeful punt into the box though and then Dries Mertens' long-ranger flies well off target.
They look winded by Wales' new buoyant mood.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Three goals that affect Wales. Israel took a 1-0 lead over Bosnia-Hercegovina with Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Tal Ben Haim scoring. But moments later Edin Visca equalised. That's 1-1 now.
Cyprus lead Andorra 2-1 with Nestoras Mitidis scoring his second just before half-time.
If it stays like this in Cardiff, though, Wales won't need to be looking behind them in the table.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
ApSam: Belgium are rattled! They need Hazard to step up like Bale has.
Conor Hennessy: Come on Wales!! Great start to the game. You can do this!!! From Ireland.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"It is not like watching paint dry when you watch other countries, we've got an entertaining game here."
Which other countries could you possibly be referring to, Robbie?
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales have been the better side since scoring the opener.
It seems to have injected belief into their system, given them the confidence that they can get at this Belgium side and not just have to be content to contain them.
Jazz Richard's lofted cross to the far post is hanging on a string for Hal Robson-Kanu before Toby Alderweireld gets up just in time to head over his own bar.
Elsewhere in Europe
Italy are unbeaten in 45 qualifiers for European Championships and World Cups - and that run could continue as they have levelled against Group H rivals Croatia.
Antonio Candreva has scored from the spot after Mario Mandzukic - who scored Croatia's opener - handled in the box.
That game is being played in an empty stadium after crowd trouble in Croatia's last home game.
In Group A, fourth-placed Netherlands are drawing 0-0 with Latvia. New Manchester United man Memphis Depay has missed a couple of chances.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Morgan Ramsey: Robson-Kanu has a brother who plays for Reading. He's got the same name and everything. Definitely a different player though.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"He should have scored. All he had to do was be composed, like Gareth Bale was, and pass it into an empty net and he has drilled it wide."
What a miss!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Argh!
It could and should be 2-0 Wales.
Hal Robson-Kanu plays a neat one-two with Aaron Ramsey and the Wales midfielder's low shot from a tight angle needs a sharp stop from Thibaut Courtois.
But Robson-Kanu then blots his copybook with a scuffed finish wide, Courtois still sprawling and the goal gaping as Toby Alderweireld duffs a clearance straight to him.
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Alistair Wiseman: 3rd in world. Overconfident. Giving the world's most expensive player acres of space. There was only going to be one outcome.
Belgium are actually second in the world, Alistair...
Post update
Bad news. Only one team has prevented Belgium scoring so far in Euro 2016 qualifying.
Good news. It was Wales in the teams' goalless first meeting in the group.
A repeat tonight would put them three points clears at the top over halfway through qualifying.
CLOSE!
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Ohh!
From the resulting free-kick, a deflection flies across the face of the Wales goal, dangerously close to Christian Benteke.
The Villa man cannot sort out his limbs quick enough to make a connection though and the ball whizzes past him and to safety.
YELLOW CARD
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Wales' Joe Allen is the first name into the book as he mis-times a challenge on Eden Hazard.
He will miss Wales' next game.
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Good finish? It was a great finish! A terrible defensive mistake, a header back to the keeper and Gareth Bale, back to goal and, cool, calm and calculated, hits the ball between Courtois's legs. That is why he is the most expensive player in the world. I have no idea what Radja Nainggolan was doing, though."
Post update
Wales 1-0 Belgium
Kevin Ratcliffe
Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales
"It was a poor pass back but Gareth Bale has the confidence and composure to take his time and pass it into the net. I don't know if anyone else on the pitch would have had the composure to do that."
GOAL
Wales 1-0 Belgium - Gareth Bale
If you have got a problem, and you know where to find him, maybe you can pick Gareth Bale.
Wales' one-man A-Team, Gareth Bale scores on his 50th appearance for his country.
It was relatively simple in the end, the Real man chesting down and slotting in after an inexplicable header back towards his own goal by Radja Nainggolan. His team-mates had done a good job of clearing the corner before that.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Brilliant pressure from Hal Robson-Kanu. A bouncing ball back to Thibaut Courtois, who smashed it out of play. Much better from Wales."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
That was less comfortable for Thibaut Courtois!
The Belgium keeper has a horror of a bouncing backpass to deal with, the ball hopping up around nose height a couple of times before reaching him.
With Hal Robson-Kanu closing in fast, he shins it sideways into the stands. And he will probably take that.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
A promising position for Wales fizzles out as Neil Taylor dollies up a cross right into the gloves of 6ft 6in Thibaut Courtois.
Catching practice for the Chelsea goalkeeper.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
When Gareth Bale gets on the ball the whole of the Cardiff City Stadium believe.
Roaming across the pitch, he goes up against Jason Denayer on the Wales left now, taking him on for pace.
The Belgium defender does just enough, taking out Bale, but in close enough vicinity to the ball to avoid giving away the free-kick.
Much to Bale's disgust.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Wales are only just treading water here.
Their fans cheer with relief as Kevin De Bruyne mis-hits a shot straight at Wayne Hennessey. They need the respite at the moment.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Boooo. Andorra's lead against Cyprus lasts 12 minutes as Nestoras Mitidis levels for the visitors - who started today five points behind Wales.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Wales' players have been guilty of giving poor possession away. A nervous start. Is the big occasion getting to a few of these players?
"Wales are struggling in midfield. The formation has to change to 4-3-3 with one of Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale dropping in."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Kevin Ratcliffe
Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales
"Wales might be a little bit tense at the moment. Joe Allen doesn't usually give the ball away that cheaply, not in that area. Maybe it's the occasion."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
And they work hard too.
Belgium are probing intelligently around the Wales box and when the move breaks down, Eden Hazard reacts quickest to sweep in and steal a loose ball that is 60:40 with Joe Allen.
He wallops a bouncing ball over the top from 15 yards on the snap shot, but Wales fans were braced for worse.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
A huge goal in Split. Croatia can go five points clear of Italy at the top of Group H and they lead the Azzurri 1-0.
Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic saw a seventh-minute penalty saved by Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon. But four minutes later he does beat the Juventus man from close range following Ivan Rakitic's pass.
In between, Stephan El Shaarawy had a goal disallowed for Italy.
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Mike Fitzpatrick: Wales v Belgium has never had so much talent on display in a single fixture.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Danger for Wales as Belgium show their class with a move of delicate touches and zippy movement. It ends with Radja Nainggolan pinging in a low 20-yard shot that Wayne Hennessey does very well to get down to.
Nainggolan scored from that sort of range against France at the weekend.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Gareth Bale against Jan Vertonghen all day long. He puts it through his legs, runs around him but his pass got cut out.
"From the corner there was an opportunity from the header. If someone was at the back post, where Belgium had no one, and took a gamble, they would have had a tap in."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Gareth Bale has come back across to the right wing to have another go at Jan Vertonghen.
The Real Madrid man has his man for pace and forces a corner. Hal Robson-Kanu does well to get his head back to Aaron Ramsey's subsequent delivery which was heading behind him, but cannot twist his neck round enough to steer the ball on target.
It would have taken the neck flexibility of the girl out of the Exorcist to test Thibaut Courtois.
CLOSE!
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Only a couple of feet!
Christian Benteke had lost his man in the middle and was not too far away from connecting with Dries Mertens' teasing, curling delivery.
An early shot across the Wales bows.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Good news for Wales and it's come from the most unlikely source. Tiny Pyrenees country Andorra have lost all 45 European Championship qualifiers they have ever played. Well they lead Cyprus, who are fourth in Group B, 1-0 with Dossa Junior scoring a comedy own goal, slicing the ball into his own net.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Wales are looking to play the ball out of defence. Ashley Williams keeps his cool with a couple of Belgians buzzing around angrily, but Joe Ledley over-cooks a pass to turn over possession.
Belgium getting a good look at the ball in the opening exchanges.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"There has not been an atmosphere like this at a Wales game since Mark Hughes' side came within a play-off defeat by Russia of qualifying for Euro 2004.
"And the national anthems themselves were spine-tingling. The sense of occasion here is enormous."
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Jan Vertonghen snaps into a forthright tackle on Gareth Bale as Wales' star man gets his first touch.
Those two are going to be in direct competition down the Wales right tonight. It could get tasty.
Post update
Wales 0-0 Belgium
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"Ashley Williams has the armband but Gareth Bale is the leader. The players all look to him, they wall want to give him the ball. He is the man who can fire Wales to the European Championships."
KICK-OFF
Wales 0-0 Belgium
We are go.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Wales emerge from a pre-match huddle to roars of encouragement.
Belgium to get us going...
Richard: A few years ago, I sat in this stadium watching the 120th ranked team in the world. Tonight, we're 22nd. Incredible.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
A rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, vocal cords twanging on the pitch and in the stands.
This is a real maelstrom that Belgium have walked into. This match is going to go from 0-60mph in approximately three seconds from kick-off.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Danny Gabbidon, who was in the Wales team when Gareth Bale earned the first of his 50 caps in May 2006 as a 16-year-old, speaking to BBC Radio Wales: "He has grown so much as a player since then.
"One of the first training camps we had, we went to Spain and it was the first time most of us had seen him. We watched him train and everyone was amazed by how good he was, even at 16. He is a great talent but also a great person as well, very humble."
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
BBC Wales: The man. The myth. The legend.
Llongyfarchiadau on your 50th cap, Gareth Bale!
Now let's do this thing…
Post update
And the Belgium anthem comes in for a few jeers and boos as the first few bars strike up.
No-one hates the Belgians do they? Apart from the French and Flemish halves hating each other...
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Ashley Williams puffs out his cheeks, grabs the hand of the young mascot and marches out onto the Cardiff City Stadium.
There is a stirring orchestral piece being blared out of the tannoy as the two teams emerge. I'm not sure that the home fans need much help. The place is jumping.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
It is also Wales' 100th European Championship qualifier tonight.
Their record so far reads played 99, won 38, drawn 20, lost 41.
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Wales international Danny Gabbidon on BBC Radio Wales: "I am the worst watcher. I like to be out on the pitch. Feeling the atmosphere in the squad in the earlier camps I was involved in, you could sense a feeling that there is something happening.
"There are no nerves in these players, only excitement. It is a massive game and the lads have been talking about this game for a long time. They just want to get out there and play now and show the ground what they can do."
How do you stop Hazard?
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Robbie Savage
BBC Radio 5 live
"I think you have to be cynical early on. People might not like to hear that but against a world-class player like Eden Hazard, I think you give him a little reminder in the first few minutes.
"If he is on his game, at times, you cannot stop him."
'Our supporters expect'
Wales manager Chris Coleman, speaking to Sky Sports about his decision to start Jazz Richards and play Chris Gunter at centre-back: "We were struggling at centre-half but the formation we've got is one that we trust. It's served us well in the past and we're confident we will perform."
On the importance of this match: "We're ready, we're prepared. We've got experience and our players have been here before. This is what we've been working towards and there's pressure, but it's all good pressure. We need to thrive on it. Our performances so far have been magnificent and we need to go out and execute our plan.
"Belgium are second in the world but our supporters expect from us and so they should."
'Er, we're in the wrong Wales'
It could have been worse for a group of Belgium fans who set out for tonight's match by bus, plugging the brilliantly blunt "Wales" into their sat-nav.
New South Wales, Australia is more than 10,000 miles away from the Cardiff City Stadium.
Cardiff, Alabama is 4,000 odds miles away from FAW HQ.
Fortunately the village of Wales - population 6,455 - in South Yorkshire is only four hours drive away from they intended target as they explained when ringing a Belgian radio station this morning to share the pain.
Post update
All 33,000 tickets for tonight's game sold out in just a matter of days after going on sale back in March.
Just across the train tracks from Cardiff City Stadium is a world-class stadium which can cram in more than double that number, but Chris Coleman says his side prefer the old-school football atmosphere in their current home.
Wales last played at the Millennium Stadium in March 2011 when 69,000 watched then lose to England.
Good call? Or could the football team recreate the cauldron that the rugby team get bubbling on a Six Nations day?
BBC coverage
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
You can listen to build up to the game on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Wales right now, with full match commentary from 19:45 BST.
You can also choose from either of those commentary options online by clicking on the 'Live Coverage' tab on this page.
Post update
When sandwich spokesman and three-time World Cup winner Pele was still a fresh-faced 17-year-old.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group A
The Netherlands face Latvia in a huge match for coach Guus Hiddink and the Oranje.
They have dropped to fourth place in the group in the last few minutes after Turkey beat Kazakhstan 1-0 to overtake them into third.
The Dutch have struggled in this qualifying campaign after Louis van Gaal left them for Manchester United following their World Cup semi-final run.
Group leaders Czech Republic host second-placed Iceland, who have never qualified for a tournament before. The Nordic minnows have won three of their five games 3-0, but lost 2-1 to the Czechs in their first meeting.
Czech coach Pavel Vrba said: "I expect their coach to respond to our first game in Plzen. Maybe we will surprise him with fielding a player he does not expect." Jan Koller?
Post update
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
"Wales' Euro 2016 qualifier against Belgium has been billed as their biggest match for more than a decade, and the sense of anticipation in Cardiff is palpable.
"There will be a sell-out crowd of 33,000 at Cardiff City Stadium as second-placed Wales face Group B leaders Belgium, who have climbed to their highest Fifa world ranking of second.
"Wales' players arrived to rapturous applause from a legion of home fans, while the number of Belgian supporters here seems to be far larger than their 2,000-ticket allocation.
"This is a vital match for both sides' hopes of qualifying for Euro 2016, and the atmosphere cranked up a notch when Welsh band the Super Furry Animals took to the stage on the pitch at around 19:00 BST."
The Super Furries dedicated their 1996 single 'The Man Don't Give something something' to Cardiff's hard-living cult hero Robin Friday, complete with an equally sweary sleeve image featuring the man himself.
Can you hear me?
"Tintin, Poirot, Jean-Claude Van Damme... You boys are going to take a hell of a beating."
Turns out that there a fair few famous Belgians. Well, certainly enough for BBC Wales to make this gee-you-up, tune-you-in promo for their coverage.
"Eddie Merckx, Rene Magritte, Audrey Hepburn, can you hear me?" - probably rejected as a line too far.
You can listen to live BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru coverage right now at the top of this page. Just use the live coverage tab.
Post update
Kevin Ratcliffe
Former Wales captain on BBC Radio Wales
"Even before, with an empty ground, outside in the city everyone was getting ready for this game. Hopefully we won't let ourselves down - we have been in this position before and not produced. We can make life a lot easier, get three points tonight and we can go to Cyprus a bit relaxed. If we don't, we'll go there a bit anxious."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group H
Croatia host neighbours Italy in a top-of-the-table clash. Italy are two points off Niko Kovac's leaders, so would go top with victory. However coach Antonio Conte is without midfielders Daniele De Rossi and Marco Verratti and defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli through injury.
Atletico Madrid striker, and rumoured Manchester United target, Mario Mandzukic missed Croatia training on Wednesday with leg muscle tension but he has been passed fit and starts.
This is Croatia's 12th game at the Stadion Poljud in Split - they have only won one of the previous 11.
Both sides are unbeaten and well clear of fourth place now but Norway, in third, are within two points of Italy and host Azerbaijan. Bulgaria, who sit four points below Norway so retain a play-off hope, are away to winless Malta.
Who is Jazz Richards?
Wales v Belgium (19:45 BST)
Not everyone will be familiar with Jazz Richards, I'm sure, so here's a bit of detail about the 24-year-old.
Richards is a full-back who came through the youth system at Swansea, breaking through in the 2009-10 season. He has since made over 30 appearances for the Swans but has spent most of his career out on loan.
He had a spell at Crystal Palace, helping them to the Premier League and has also played for Huddersfield and, more recently, Fulham.
Here is how Robbie Savage rates Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard ahead of Wales v Belgium. How do you rate them?
I think Hazard's own team-mate Christian Benteke might have something to say about those generous heading stats for a start...
A Real meeting of minds
Is this new Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez's first meeting with his club's world record signing Gareth Bale?
If not, they are very good lookalikes.
Agent Jake Mallen tweeted these pictures of a very cordial-looking encounter in a hotel lobby a couple of hours ago.
Elsewhere in Europe
Group B
Obviously Belgium v Wales is the game of the day in Group B but there are other matches in the group that could have an impact at the top.
Israel, who are only two points off the leading pair, host Bosnia, one of the biggest underachievers in qualifying so far. Mehmed Bazdarevic's side are fifth with five points - but a win today could see them within a point of the top three.
Israel won the reverse meeting 3-0 and Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko said: "This is one of the key matches, both for us and the Israelis, who know they cannot lose. We have played a lot of these kinds of matches in front of our fans in Zenica, and surely, with their help, we can get a good result."
Fourth-placed Cyprus, themselves only three points behind Israel, are away to whipping boys Andorra.
Post update
Brazil, Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands, France.
All lower than Belgium in the latest world rankings. In fact, only world champions Germany are higher.
Back in 2009, Belgium were 66th - lower than Burkina Faso, Macedonia, and Bahrain.
Fifa's rankings fluctuate more spectacularly than penny stock on Black Monday, but second in the world is no fluke.
Tonight is a chance for Wales to measure themselves against a particularly high benchmark.
Post update
Jazz Richards at full-back, Chris Gunter shunted inside to centre-half, will Chris Coleman's rejigged defence be coherent enough to stand up to Belgium's razor-sharp attacking edge?
Richards has spent a large chunk of this last season on loan to Fulham - he is taking a step up from Championship level tonight.
Post update
What to make of those changes then?
Kevin De Bruyne's storming form in the Bundesliga has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with suggestions that he could be part of Manchester City's recruitment drive.
A little less aerial threat, a little more silky on the deck. I don't think it will add up to much of a weaker Belgian team.
Team news
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Chris Coleman has sprung a major surprise with his team selection for the game against Belgium.
Injuries to defenders James Collins and Ben Davies were expected to force Coleman to switch from the 5-3-2 formation which worked so well in the 3-0 win away against Israel.
But Wales' boss has handed Swansea City right-back Jazz Richards a surprise start as he sticks with a five-man defence. James Chester replaces Collins at centre-back in the second of two changes from that victory in Israel.
Belgium, meanwhile, make one change from the 4-3 friendly win against France on Sunday, as the injured Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is replaced by Wolfsburg's former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne.
Wales XI: Hennessey; Richards, Gunter, Williams, Chester, Taylor; Allen, Ramsey, Ledley; Robson-Kanu, Bale.
Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Lombaerts, Denayer, Vertonghen; Nainggolan, Witsel; Mertens, De Bruyne, Hazard; Benteke.
Post update
Wales manager Chris Coleman has pretty much a full complement to pick from tonight with Gareth Bale set to win his 50th cap.
He opted against a warm-up match ahead of this qualifier, instead going on a reconnaissance mission to Paris to watch Belgium impressively put away France 4-3.
He will be pleased to know that Marouane Fellaini - scorer of two goals against Les Bleus - is out of tonight's game with a groin injury.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball and 81111 on text
Flip up the Delorean's gullwing doors. Fire up the flux capacitor. Set the clock for summer 2016.
We are after your predictions for the Euro finals. How far will Wales and Belgium get, if they get there?
Hit us with your best guesses on #bbcfootball, 81111 on text and the BBC Sport Facebook and Google+ pages.
Three and easy?
In truth, although the Group B table makes it look like a cliffhanger, this match probably won't decide which of Wales and Belgium get to Euro 2016.
In the all-new and expanded 24-team Euro 2016, the top two from each group will be going to the finals in France while the third-placed teams head off into a two-legged play-off to qualify.
There is room for error.
Going for gold
Golden generations all.
And ample evidence that a cohort of talented players, does not necessarily mean glory is close behind.
Wales v Belgium, in previous years, might have been a relative sideshow. Tonight it is the biggest fixture in world football, illuminated by a galaxy of stars.
Bale, Hazard, Ramsey, Benteke, Allen, Courtois - all will be hoping to go down as part of their nation's best-ever teams next summer at Euro 2016.
They have to get there first though.
Post update
Yugoslavia in the 80s.
Ajax in the 90s.
Dare we say it..? England in the noughties.