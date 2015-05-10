Preston v Chesterfield as it happened

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

This chap scored three of the four goals that have sent Preston to the League One play-off final. Jermaine Beckford's 60-yard screamer will live long in the memory.

Maybe it will be 10th time lucky in the play-offs for Preston, especially if their number 10 can keep up this sort of goalscoring form at Wembley on 24 May.

Commiserations to Chesterfield, who have had a tremendous first season in League One and fell just short in the play-offs, but have given their fans plenty to be proud of.

