FA Cup final as it happened

Will Carrick: Wandering the streets of Sydney still loving our win! Bed can wait!!!
Who's in Europe next season?
Chelsea secured their fourth Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on 3 May. They will be joined in the Champions League group stage by Manchester City and Arsenal, while fourth-placed Manchester United will enter the preceding play-off round.
Tottenham qualified for the Europa League by virtue of their fifth-place finish, and they will be joined by Liverpool, whose sixth-place finish means they inherit the Europa League slot awarded to Capital One Cup winners Chelsea. They go straight into the group stages.
Seventh-placed Southampton take the third Europa League slot after Arsenal's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa. They enter the competition in the third qualifying round.
England was also granted an extra Europa League place as one of the top three countries in Uefa's Respect Fair Play league - which goes to West Ham, who will enter the first qualifying round in early July after topping the Premier League's fair play table.
Spanish Copa del Rey
Neymar has volleyed in a game of a goal for Barcelona - but the offside flag was raised.
Aston Villa captain Fabain Delph: "Arsenal showed why they deserved the win. We were up against it, we tried to dig deep but their quality shone through and we struggled.
APCopyright: AP
"Arsenal will admit that's one of their best performances of the season. We didn't impose ourselves as much as we can do but they kept the ball well and tired us out.
"The manager said that we had it in us to cause an upset but we couldn't find the performance. But a few weeks ago we would have snapped your hand off to stay in the league and get to this final. Now it's important that we get a winning mentality.
"We have to forget about today, some players will come through the door to strengthen us and I am sure we will get better and better."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
It's only 18 days until next season's fixtures are released. Give us a break!
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
It was a busy few seconds, never mind months.
Tim Sherwood has just said:" Some of the boys have been told they will not be here next year and they can go and find other clubs."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Overall you'd have to say that Tim Sherwood's stint in charge of Aston Villa has been a success.
But he spoke about rebuilding the team, and with question marks over the future of Christian Benteke, Ron Vlaar, and even the owner, it could be a very busy few months ahead.
Villa's 'losing mentality'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
More from Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "It's been a gradual process since I've come in here. We've stayed in the division, but we came up short today because Arsenal were better. We have a losing mentality at this football club. They've been scraping relegation for the past four years, that can't be right.
"We need to try and change that, either by bringing in new personnel or making these players winners. It's not just new additions to the squad also getting some of the players we do have to play in a different way, to change the mentality of a few of them.
"We gave the fans nothing to cheer about today but I can promise them it will get better. We don't want to be scraping relegation next season."
'A kick in the privates'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "I can't make any excuses for that today, Arsenal were too good for us. We couldn't impose ourselves on them or nullify what they had. They've got some outstanding footballers and too much quality for us.
PACopyright: PA
"When you've had your entire midfield booked and your right-back, obviously you're walking a tight-rope. It's a learning curve for us, you have to learn and we need to build a new team. They need to learn how to be winners. Of course we believed we could win this but you have to say we came up short today.
"Alexis Sanchez scores an outstanding goal, there's not much you can do about that one, but we were lucky not go behind earlier, we were holding on a bit. But to concede again from a set piece is gruelling. You almost don't mind if they open you up but to be honest you have to take your medicine at 3-0 and then to concede one at the death was a kick in the privates."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Pundit wars on the Wembley pitch as Steve McManaman, Ian Wright, Andy Townsend, Phil Neville, Danny Murphy and Dan Walker converge on the pitch.
The off-air consensus is that Villa failed to turn up and it was a shame with regards to to the spectacle. That, and Danny Murphy's ever-improving golf handicap.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Arsenal players have posed for the 'changing room, tops off, trophy out' photo as Ivan Gazidis makes a brief speech.
Robert Pires is in the changing room too. For old time's sake.
'Premier League title is the target'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal goalscorer Olivier Giroud: "The Premier League title is the target. Hopefully we will be there. Without the injuries and if we keep this squad with one or two more players then we will have a good chance to challenge for the title."
'We have made history'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal club captain Mikel Arteta, who missed the game through injury: "There is no better way to of finish the season. We have made history today, the *most successful team in England. Now we go for the big one next season and hopefully more trophies will come. We have great momentum."
*Arsenal have won 12 FA Cups - more than anyone else.
See the highlights
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
The match highlights are in. Click the 'highlights' tab at the top to watch the best of the action.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood was locked in the dressing room with his Villa side for a long time after the final whistle but he's out now to face the cameras.
"They need to learn to be winners" he says. He looks utterly disappointed and perplexed. He's very honest, as usual.
Full reaction to come.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Arsenal end remains full as the fans celebrate. Olivier Giroud is the latest to peddle the 'we will win the title next year' line.
#getcarriedaway
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has tweeted: "Congratulations to all my boys Arsenal. Fantastic performance."
Southampton in Europe
James Ward-ProwseCopyright: James Ward-Prowse
Arsenal's win this afternoon means that Southampton are confirmed as being in the Europa League next season.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal and Aston Villa defender on MOTD
"Last time Arsenal won the FA Cup back-to-back in 2003 they went on to go unbeaten in the league the following season."
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the domestic season wrapped up.
Just the Champions League final, Women's World Cup, Copa America, Under-21 championship, European qualifiers, pre-season friendlies, signings, and weeks and weeks of speculation to come...
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Aston Villa end is completely empty. And anybody with a smart remark about that must not have been in that scenario.
Euro latest
German Cup
It's Jurgen Klopp's farewell from Borussia Dortmund today and it's not going to plan.
They took an early lead but Wolfsburg are now 3-1 up in the German Cup final.
Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker: "We deserved this today. We played on the front foot from the start and that makes a massive difference.
"Last year we suffered in the first-half but today we scored regularly and gave we what we needed.
"It is a good way to finish off the season and I can look forward to my first holiday since retiring from international football. Hopefully we will start next season on the front foot but first we celebrate this victory."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Prince William does his best to look pleased as Arsenal take the Cup from him. Per Mertesacker and Mikel Arteta link hands to lift the famous old trophy - the foot-and-a-half height difference causes some problems but the trophy is aloft!
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Alexis Sanchez flies the Chile flag over the Royal Box.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Here come the Arsenal players up the steps. Injured captain Mikel Arteta has done a John Terry and is up there in full kit.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal's man of the match Santi Cazorla: "We played very well, we played with intensity and if we play like that we will get the title next year."
"We are lucky Alexis Sanchez plays for us."
Stat attack
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal have joined Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham in retaining the FA Cup on multiple occasions.
'Villa did not turn up'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Dion Dublin on MOTD
Former Aston Villa striker
"Aston Villa were not good enough. They gave the ball away, they looked tired, leggy and all over the place.
"Fans had so much hope, came in their droves but Villa's players did not turn up, they did not handle the occasion or quality of Arsenal."
PACopyright: PA
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Arsenal players have obviously had a team meeting. The 'we will try and win the title next year' message is hitting home hard and fast.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey tells BBC 5 Live: "It's a great feeling. We really wanted this one. Winning back-to-back FA Cups is not an easy thing to do and we have done it. Now we can look forward to next season and kick on and give it a real go in the Premier League."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
What next for this man? Not usually short of words, Tim Sherwood must come out firing after that.
The Villa players go up to collect the medals nobody wants...
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The officials go up the steps to collect their keepsakes. Referee Jon Moss gets some grief from the Villa end.
'We are so happy'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: "We have shown that we are a real team and can deal with pressure. I congratulate the players, the staff and the fans. We are so happy tonight.
"I had a difficult week to pick the team. But when confidence and sprit is so good it helps. Look, I am very proud. Our club is doing well and if I can personally do well then it's even better.
"I have two more years of my contract and my hunger is great. I want to do well."
'The Premier League is the target'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal goalscorer Theo Walcott said: "It was amazing. Any win is fantastic but the manner we did it was very good. We kept a clean sheet and we knew if we did that we would score goals and win the game.
"I want to thank the manager for picking me and having faith in me and hopefully I repaid him. I missed all this last year. To be part of it this year is a dream come true. My family are here and I have worked so hard, as has everyone to do this. I also want to thank the physios and everyone who has looked after me. This is for them.
"We just need to start well in the Premier League next year. This is one of the best squads we have had at Arsenal so we should be achieving more. But that's two FA Cup wins now so the Premier League has to be the next target for us."
'Men against boys'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"It was men against boys for 90 minutes. Arsenal were outstanding. The way they moved the ball, their off the ball movement, the speed, their goals were outstanding, they thoroughly deserved it."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Santi Cazorla and Theo Walcott have ticked the media box - they've thrown us forwards to next season already.
Are you listening Arsenal fans? They both say that the title fight is coming next season...
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"A Wembley of two halves. Arsenal's half packed with joyous fans while thousands of Aston Villa fans have made an early bid to beat the traffic.
"Arsenal have delivered a consummate display here today, dominant from first to last. Manager Arsene Wenger is beaming broadly and deservedly so after an FA Cup Final won with almost embarrassing ease."
Post update
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Pretty calm celebrations from Arsenal, it was such an emphatic win and was never in doubt.
APCopyright: AP
'Villa need a few players'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Aston Villa didn't turn up. Shay Given did and the supporters did and that's it. Arsenal were outstanding. There wasn't a bad player in a yellow shirt.
"Tim Sherwood has a lot of work to do for next season. It will be interesting next season. With a couple of signings Arsenal will be challenging for the championship.
"Villa need a few players - quite a few as well."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Theo Walcott always seems like a very nice man - he takes time out to thank the medical team and physios for his rehabilitation after a year out.
#getcarriedaway
Martyn Gorse: Not just North London celebrating tonight… Southampton get into Europe as a result of this result!
Joe Walsh: And a lovely flick in from Giroud!! It's four - and it's a good day to be a Gooner!
Pete Cash: The most one sided Final since Manchester United v Millwall
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
That's the biggest win in the FA Cup final since Eric Cantona scored twice in a 4-0 win for Manchester United over Chelsea in 1994. Dominant.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Jack Wilshere was on the right side, into Oxlade-Chamberlain and he hit the ball inside and it was an easy chance for Olivier Giroud, especially as the centre-halves switched off."
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal are FA Cup winners for a 12th time. A record.
GOAL
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa - Olivier Giroud
Salt rubbed into Villa wounds. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drills in a low cross and Olivier Giroud supplies a gem of a first-time finish. He's so good at those, a little deft flick into the net. He was looking the other way!
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"There have been some brilliant performances but it has been an amazing pleasure to watch Santi Cazorla. He ran the game from minute one and dictated the play for Arsenal. He showed so many clever passes, touches and tricks."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
A classic shot! The engraver already picking out the letters of ARSENAL at the base of the FA Cup. He can just trace last year's to be honest. Easy.
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
THREE MINUTES added on as Danny Murphy picks Santi Cazorla for man of the match. Hard to argue with that.
#getcarriedaway
Gregory Mandapat: Tasty matchup for the Community Shield next season, Arsenal vs. Chelsea. Two of the most in-form clubs to end the season.
Michael Lowdon: He might be a decent prospect, but I can't believe the hype of Grealish until he sorts his hair and socks out.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Alexis Sanchez is given a standing ovation as he leaves a minute early. Brilliant first season in the Premier League. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets a brief taste of the occasion.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
The close season is officially two minutes away.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"That looked a definite penalty. Grealish sneaked in behind Bellerin, who had his arm on Grealish's right shoulder."
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Hector Bellerin had at least one arm on Jack Grealish's neck...that looked like a spot-kick to me.
PENALTY APPEAL
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Another penalty appeal for Aston Villa as Jack Grealish keeps the ball in tight to the deadball line and is clotheslined! Play on says Jon Moss...
Shohidur Rahman: Only Okore and Richardson can hold their heads high. Villa have been so poor.
David Woods: Benteke playing like he wants to stay at Villa.
"It is going to be a big summer for Aston Villa in terms of their player recruitment. It has been a disappointing game for the Aston Villa fans, who have been brilliant all afternoon."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
It must be a weird feeling - Preston fans could tell us - to cruise over the line at Wembley. Normally so tense and edgy at the showpiece events, but Arsenal are streets ahead.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Gabby Agbonlahor is booked for dissent after complaining about that penalty appeal. If this is to be goodbye from Christian Benteke, it's been a fairly lame goodbye.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
EPACopyright: EPA
PENALTY APPEAL
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Pace! Real pace from Gabriel Agbonlahor as he surges away, Francis Coquelin dives in to an ill-advised lunge and brings the forward down. Is that a penalty? Just outside the box.
Referee Jon Moss doesn't even give a foul. That sums up Villa's day.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"I thought Mesut Ozil was superb today. He had some good touches, clever passing and kept popping up in vital positions. It was a really good performance, one of his best of the season."
#getcarriedaway
Adam: Thanks Arsenal ! Saints in Europe !!!!!!!
Gareth: How on earth did Villa not get relegated this year?! They are appalling. Forget the Championship - they look like League one material. Shocking!
Jamie Pragnell: We're all now going on a European Tour! Saints fan.
Southampton will qualify for the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League if Arsenal win the FA Cup.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Jack Wilshere's first touch sees him dance into the area, leave a Villa defender on the floor but his cutback is well cleared. More goals in this?
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Villa got it right against Liverpool in the semi-finals. Today they got it wrong. It's easy to say it now but you could see it after 10 minutes. They haven't played with any width and Christian Benteke has been left totally isolated."
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Theo Walcott got the party started and now he gets an early bath. He's off, and on comes Olivier Giroud. Mesut Ozil is also replaced by Jack Wilshere. Decent strength in depth...
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"This is a huge learning curve for Jack Grealish. Sometimes there are games when you learn more from than others. He looks a bit drained of energy and maybe the game became too much for him. But he is a superb talent and will have a great future.
"Too many Aston Villa players have not performed at the level as they did in the semi-final, but Arsenal have been superb. All their big players have turned up."
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
Former Spurs winger Chris Waddle enjoyed Alexis Sanchez's goal but remains true to his Tottenham roots.
"I still think Ricky Villa's was the best cup final goal."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
OptaCopyright: Opta
A day to forget for Villa teenager Jack Grealish, as his touch map above shows. He would have been hoping to have more of the ball much further up the field.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Jack Grealish has not gone hiding, in fact he's had more of the ball since Villa went 3-0 down. His day may come again but he'll want to forget this one in a hurry. Villa's 58-year wait for the FA Cup looks set to roll on.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
How about this for a challenge then? No team has scored more than four goals in an FA Cup final since Bury beat Derby 6-0 in 1903.
Arsenal have put it into neutral since the third goal.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It is hard when you are three or four goals down but you have to find some strength inside mentally as you never know what can happen. One goal can change a tie.
"It looks very unlikely at the moment as Arsenal are so dominant but if you are Aston Villa you have to have belief."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Arsene Wenger is 20 minutes away from a sixth FA Cup win - a truly superb effort that would leave him level with Aston Villa's boss George Ramsay.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Aston Villa are getting a little bit of possession because Arsenal have come off the pace. I'm sure Arsene Wenger would like to get a couple more goals. Arsenal have been outstanding today."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"This has been a harrowing FA Cup final from first to last for Aston Villa. Arsenal have been magnificent, ripping Tim Sherwood's side apart. Arsenal have turned it on when confronted with the big occasion - and also provided Wembley with one of the great FA Cup final goals from Alexis Sanchez."
PACopyright: PA
A picture is worth a thousand words
#getcarriedaway
Ashley Elliott Copyright: Ashley Elliott
Ashley Elliott's tweet perfectly sums up the mood of both sets of fans.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Mesut Ozil finding his A-game today when he needed to, he beats two Aston Villa defenders easily but then takes on one too many and it runs away.
You can see Alexis Sanchez's goal at the top of the screen. Perhaps you could tell Shay Given where it went as you do.
Richard Stacey: BFG, BFG!! We want 5, we want 5.
Tom Sharpe: All credit to Arsenal, they haven't allowed Villa to play at all.
Nathan Grant Picot: Aston Villa are absolutely nowhere to be seen. Arsenal all over this one like a rash.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
One is not amused
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
He'll wish he stayed at home with George...
Arsenal are now 10-0 up against Villa overall this season.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"We saw in the first half Aston Villa had some problems with set plays and they have been punished with one there. That could be the one that kills the game, the one that wins the cup for Arsenal.
"Christian Benteke has struggled defensively all afternoon and he got in front of his man and it was a simple header for Per Mertesacker."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood wears his heart on his sleeve and he looks utterly dejected in the dugout now. Losing a final always hurts, losing to a superior side is not easy to watch but he will be rightly angry about that third goal. A Sunday league side would hate to concede that.
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It could be a lot more. Benteke has to put his hand up there. He was marking Mertesacker. It's an easy header. It's a simple goal and you've got to say this has been a simple game for Arsenal."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"If only Paul Lambert was still in charge."
GOAL
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa - Per Mertesacker
BBCCopyright: BBC
Unforgiveable defending really. You can't leave a 6ft 7in German unmarked six yards out. He's even wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, he could hardly be more obvious, but Per Mertesacker is somehow allowed to head in a corner, it is so, so easy.
The ball actually came off his shoulder, it was that simple.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Villa owner Randy Lerner exchanges words with Prince William. 'Fancy buying this lot?'
Joe McDonald: Arsenal in this form really are a joy to watch.
Tom Campbell: Outstanding display so far from Arsenal - really impressed. Love it when world class players deliver in big games.
Matt Wilson: I broke my ribs a week ago, that goal by Sanchez made me scream so hard I am in extreme pain, but that was worth it
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Villa's only shot so far came in the 19th minute. They do come forwards in numbers but there is a real lack of conviction as the penalty area comes into view and it fizzles out.
Arsenal then counter, Mesut Ozil sends Theo Walcott away and Jores Okore does brilliantly to block his shot. This could get ugly.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Aston Villa have their backs against the wall and they need to dig in here. But they have to take risks and get the men forward in wide positions to get the ball into Christian Benteke."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"This not what Tim Sherwood wanted. He didn't want to be attacking and leaving gaps everywhere because the one team that can exploit gaps is Arsenal."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
The last team to win the FA Cup by more than one goal were Manchester United in 2004 when they beat Millwall 3-0. That record looks likely to go at the minute.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"Aston Villa's hopes of a comeback look to have been snuffed out by one of the great FA Cup final goals. There was actually a delayed reaction to Alexis Sanchez's striker from Arsenal's fans - they were probably picking their jaws up off the floor."
GREAT SAVE!
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal could really beat Villa up this afternoon. They are playing some stunning stuff and Shay Given has to make a good save to keep out Santi Cazorla's daisy-cutter.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
.Copyright: .
Remember the first? It was George Robledo for Newcastle v Arsenal in 1952 of course...
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"We don't want another Arsenal goal, otherwise Prince William might leave Wembley before the final whistle."
DISALLOWED GOAL
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Alexis Sanchez has the ball in the net but the flag was already raised! Shay Given made a stunning save to repel Theo Walcott's volley, but he was offside, rendering Sanchez's tap-in irrelevant.
Dan Walker
BBC Sport
"Wow! Arsenal on their way with a screamer from Sanchez."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Arsene Wenger will be smiling inside. His big-name players, some of whom have been criticised this season, have all shown their skill today."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
The people of Tocopilla, Chile, will be absolutely buzzing. Their man Alexis has been brilliant and now he leads the charge again, cutting inside before finally being blocked out.
Still the Villa fans cheer and sing.
Adam May: That'll be replayed for years and years - rightly so! Hit with such venom Given didn't even see it.
Janet Hopper: Even Superman wouldn't have stopped that. Brilliant from Sanchez. Never expected that.
George Zhang: WHAT A GOAL!!!!!! I just screamed at the top of my lungs. My sis is looking at me weirdly. Alexis Sanchez scores a stunner.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Stunning, swerving, special strike from Sanchez."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It's a mountain to climb for Villa who are not playing well. Sanchez doesn't score a bad goal. Every goal he seems to score is fantastic. He never panics. He knows what he's going to do with the ball and what a strike. The ball is moving everywhere. Villa haven't turned up today."
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Ashley Westwood is booked for a trip on Alexis Sanchez as Gabby Agbonlahor replaces Charles N'Zogbia for Villa.
Arsenal may have been guilty of going missing in big games in recent times but today they have well and truly delivered. So far.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"We have seen him score some wonderful goals this season but I'm not sure we have seen better than that. With the movement on the ball Shay Given had no chance. It was a superb strike from Alexis Sanchez.
"Aston Villa have to keep calm and keep a good shape."
EPACopyright: EPA
GOAL
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa - Alexis Sanchez
Wow. Wow! That is brilliant.
Alexis Sanchez shows every facet of his game. First, the determination to chase down a lost cause and get to the ball on the left before anybody else. Then the awareness to turn onto his right foot between two chasing Villa defenders.
And then the power and accuracy to lash a 25-yard shot past Shay Given and into the net, just kissing the crossbar on the way in. Wonderful strike, it swerved so late that Given had no chance. Is that the FA Cup?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Crystal Palace midfielder Barry Bannan has tweeted: Gabby needs to get on the pitch if Villa are going to turn this around
'Aston Villa froze'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Phil Neville
Former England defender on MOTD
"We spoke before the game of Aston Villa's strengths and they are playing direct and playing the ball into Christian Benteke with Fabian Delph and Tom Cleverley getting forward. But it was 31 minutes before they played their first forward ball.
"They have been too safe. They froze and allowed Arsenal to take control in the first 20 minutes. Jack Grealish has been really poor. Scott Sinclair and Gabriel Agbonlahor could provide more of a threat.
"Santi Cazorla has controlled the game. He has threaded the ball through and he is like Xabi Alonso, Xavi or Paul Scholes. But Aston Villa can still cause Arsenal problems. Wojciech Szczesny can be suspect on big occasions."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Scott Sinclair and Gabby Agbonlahor are both warming up so perhaps a change is imminent for Villa. Jack Grealish, socks rolled down in trademark style a la Steve Claridge, weaves past two men on the left but he can't connect with his cross.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
.Copyright: .
Not a bad summer signing then....
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey link up nicely down the left channel, Ramsey's shot is deflected into the path of Shay Given. Arsenal are purring along today, well up to their best.
Paula Cogan Copyright: Paula Cogan
Paula Cogan: What a volley from Theo Walcott.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal have won the FA Cup back-to-back before by the way, they beat Chelsea in 2002 and then Southampton in 2003.
Zhijie Shao from BBC Chinese is at an Arsenal gathering in Hong Kong, at a futsal pitch: "Here they know Arsenal's players by Cantonese names: Gei-Ngo-Tek for Giroud, O-See-Yee for Ozil."
'Villa are still in the game'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"You have to give Arsene Wenger credit as he has seen the threat of Christian Benteke. Wenger has said to his goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, that if Villa get the ball into the box then you have to go out and attack it.
"That's a huge help to his two centre-halves. It's a dangerous tactic to do it every time but it has helped Arsenal's defenders.
"Aston Villa are still in the game but the pace, positioning and movement from Arsenal has been too much for them."
"Unfortunately for young Jack Grealish it has not gone well for him today. He is a great player, has a great future. But they need to get Agbonlahor on. Give the Arsenal defenders something to think about."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
It's an old, old debate - but where is Theo Walcott's best position?
He's been around for almost a decade but he's only scored in three games for England...
#getcarriedaway
Tim the Gooner: Phenomenal first half. Utterly dominant. Concerned we haven't scored a couple more though!
Mark Bannister: Just goes to show that a £30 mil striker is a 300k one without any service.
Kofi Gyawu Sarfo: What was Villa's game plan? Gift the ball to Arsenal and park the bus? Nothing has been worked so far.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
The consensus is pointing toward Gabby Agbonlahor getting on at the break. Running at Per Mertesacker? I think so...
'Get Agbonlahor on'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Dion Dublin on MOTD
Former Aston Villa striker
"Villa have given the ball away too easily. Benteke had three or four touches, he is isolated, trying to bring it down but it is taking so long to get support to him. They need to take the attention off Benteke and get Agbonlahor on, alongside him."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'The cup tie should be over'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"After 40 minutes I was thinking Arsenal have been absolutely brilliant, so dominant, but had not got the goal. The goal is what they deserved but the cup tie should be over. They should be three or four ahead.
"Aston Villa have to improve in the second half. Young Jack Grealish has not had the greatest of games so maybe Aston Villa need to bring on Scott Sinclair or Gabriel Agbonlahor."
Touch of class
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
optaCopyright: opta
He wasn't involved much but Theo Walcott made one of his touches count. His touch to the left of the penalty spot saw him crash the ball home.
HT: Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"Aston Villa can almost be relieved to have reached half-time only one goal down. It could have been a lot worse and manager Tim Sherwood has got some fast talking to do in the next 15 minutes because his team have simply not played in this first half. Arsenal, in contrast, have been sleek and impressive."
PACopyright: PA
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Tim Sherwood can't wait to get them in. They will be thinking that 1-0 down is a result."
Stat attack
Stat from Opta who tweet: "Alexis Sánchez has been involved in 36 goals this season for Arsenal (all comps), a club-high since Van Persie in 2011/12 (42). Class."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Maybe Tim Sherwood will think about bringing on Gabriel Agbonlahor to partner Christian Benteke up front for Aston Villa. We have not seen too much of Benteke so far. He has not got into the game and has been disappointing."
HALF-TIME
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Gunners as good as you've seen them in a big game for a long, long time. Well on top. Playing some lovely stuff. Villa in trouble.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Smiles all over the faces of Arsenal's players now as Mesut Ozil finds a pinpoint pass into Santi Cazorla's feet, a magic ball, but Cazorla is just closed out of it as he tried to pull the trigger.
Tim Sherwood needs a half-time team-talk of the ages to turn this one around.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Arsene Wenger must be pleased. Arsenal have played with confidence, speed and energy."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
A second Arsenal goal could be terminal for Villa's chances, they are hanging on in need of the whistle.
#getcarriedaway
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Wonderful strike from Theo Walcott! Wonderful selection from Arsene Wenger!"
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It was a well-worked move. Villa think they have cleared it but Walcott follows the pass he gave to Monreal and it was a clean strike. It's a great strike with his left foot and Shay Given had no chance. Walcott looks better when he as gone wide. He is not a player down the middle."
Brian Stokes: Walcott again proving why he should be a striker.
Evan Keenan: Hard to see Villa getting back into this now
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Seven goals in seven starts for football's nearly man Theo Walcott now this season. The Villa fans react superbly with plenty of noise and backing, but can their players follow suit?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Arsene Wenger take a bow. He made the decision to switch Walcott to the left and Sanchez to the middle. It was Sanchez's header from a central area after the cross from Monreal.
"Walcott, coming off the left side, produced a superb volley with his weaker foot. He was calm, kept it down, hit the target and that is no more than Arsenal deserve."
GOAL
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa - Theo Walcott
BBCCopyright: BBC
Thoroughly deserved, you have to say, as Arsenal lead! Theo Walcott has just been switched out to the left and it is from there that he slams the Gunners ahead.
Alexis Sanchez heads Nacho Monreal's cross down, it bounces into the path of Walcott and he shows great composure and technique to hammer it left-footed through a crowd of bodies and into the net. Would have been easy to slice that.
WATCH NOW
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
If you missed Shay Given's belting early save, Aaron Ramsey's miss and the superb Songs of Praise choir - the highlights are available at the top of the screen now.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"We have seen the odd glimpse of Villa going forward but Tim Sherwood will be disappointed with the way they have played with the ball. Arsenal should be going in at half time two or three up."
Andrew Wilson: What are the odds on a Villa red? All look a few seconds off the pace.
Will Rook: Arsenal's final ball has been brilliant so far today, Szczesny looks shaky though.
Abhishek: Seems like the occasion is getting to Grealish..dribbling into players, bad touches. Can't get into the game at all.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal switch Theo Walcott out to the left, as Alexis Sanchez goes through the middle. Pace everywhere you look.
Jack Grealish then has his first real dribble for Villa, tricky stuff and he nearly links up with Christian Benteke.
Who is it Grealish reminds us of? A bit of Steve McManaman in his dribbling?
PACopyright: PA
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"When I saw the way Arsenal were setting up with Alexis Sanchez on the left I thought Alan Hutton was in for a hard afternoon. He's done well to get to 32 minutes before getting that tackle in."
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa break but Arsenal hunt them down in packs, three, four men in yellow flood around the ball and win it back. Not seen hunger to get it back quite like that from the Gunners in a long time. That has been their weakness.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
.Copyright: .
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
Alan Hutton dives into Alexis Sanchez, all or nothing tackle and he gets nothing. Of the ball anyway, plenty of the Chilean's ankle. A nasty one and he's in the book.
Arsenal then force a corner, Shay Given makes a hash of claiming it and Ron Vlaar hammers it clear.
I Lived: Come on Arsenal! We need to take advantage of Villa while we still can.
Stephen Tew: As good as a goal! Can Richardsons block galvanize Villa.
Ross Parlett: Villa defence is creaking but standing firm. Will only be a matter of time before Arsenal crack it wide open.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It looks like Wojciech Szczesny has made the decision, and it is a brave one, that anything comes into the penalty area he will go for. He nearly got that one wrong so he will have to be careful.
"It wouldn't surprise me if Tim Sherwood was thinking of a formation change as Arsenal are so dominant at the moment."
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa have been starved of opportunities to find Christian Benteke but they do now craft one, Fabian Delph doing well on the left to work space for the cross, he puts the ball in and Wojciech Szczesny comes 16 yards off his line to make the punch!
A pre-meditated strategy to deal wit the big man, but it's risky as the ball falls to Tom Cleverley - who rather closes his eyes on the header and can't control it.
Lukas PodolskiCopyright: Lukas Podolski
Arsenal's German striker Lukas Podolski who has been on-loan at Inter Milan has tweeted a picture of himself watching the game. and wrote: "Come on #gunners"
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
BBCCopyright: BBC
"You've got to give Arsenal credit. They look easy on the eye but they have worked hard and got the ball back quickly.
"It's a definite yellow for Fabian Delph. They should have had three now."
Delph escaped censure for pulling back his man on halfway.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Theo Walcott has only had seven touches so far - the fewest out there. Arsenal have already had seven shots.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Aston Villa fans still right behind their side but no mistaking the growing anxiety as Arsenal get closer and closer to taking the lead. Arsenal moving Villa around and Jack Grealish, so composed and dominant in the semi-final win against Liverpool, is struggling to get on the ball."
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It is very hard to plug so many holes when the opponents are so good at creating space and seeing the runs. Arsene Wenger is probably thinking that Arsenal will need to score during this good spell.
"We're not seeing enough of Charles N'Zogbia and Jack Grealish. They need to come and find the ball. Sixty-two percent of possession shows Arsenal's dominance so far."
Watch live coverage by pressing the play button at the top of this page. (UK only).
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Aaron Ramsey has a deflected shot on target, the Gunners are ramping up the pressure. You get the feeling one goal could bring the Villa house of cards tumbling down, but there's no doubting the spirit of the Villa side.
They finally get on the ball and Fabian Delph wisely goes back, just keep the ball for 30 seconds and let Jores Okore and co have a breather.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
David McWilliam: Wonder if Tim Sherwood has got his gillet on under his suit.
Andrew Wilson: Great block from Richardson but again indicative of Arsenals lack of a finisher.
Spanish Copa del Rey
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher: "Watching Barcelona is liking watching our top teams but with the fast forward button pressed down permanently."
Messi magic!
Spanish Copa del Rey
The great man has done it again.
Lionel Messi weaves past four challenges to open the spring in the Copa del Rey final, a stunning goal even by his own ludicrous standards.
Follow that game here.
Spanish Copa del Rey
Neymar has volleyed in a game of a goal for Barcelona - but the offside flag was raised.
Goalless after 10 minutes - follow the game here.
"We did it again!" is Mesut Ozil's simple but eloquent twitter message. I was trying to decipher what the tattoo on Ozil's shoulder is during these celebrations.
It's either a massive, off-blue owl, or someone lifting the World Cup trophy.
Barca going for the treble
Spanish Copa del Rey
Barcelona's treble bid has reached phase II - the Copa del Rey final.
They face Athletic Bilbao tonight and it's just about to kick off.
Follow the action here.
'We have to forget about today'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa captain Fabain Delph: "Arsenal showed why they deserved the win. We were up against it, we tried to dig deep but their quality shone through and we struggled.
"Arsenal will admit that's one of their best performances of the season. We didn't impose ourselves as much as we can do but they kept the ball well and tired us out.
"The manager said that we had it in us to cause an upset but we couldn't find the performance. But a few weeks ago we would have snapped your hand off to stay in the league and get to this final. Now it's important that we get a winning mentality.
"We have to forget about today, some players will come through the door to strengthen us and I am sure we will get better and better."
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
It's only 18 days until next season's fixtures are released. Give us a break!
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
It was a busy few seconds, never mind months.
Tim Sherwood has just said:" Some of the boys have been told they will not be here next year and they can go and find other clubs."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Overall you'd have to say that Tim Sherwood's stint in charge of Aston Villa has been a success.
But he spoke about rebuilding the team, and with question marks over the future of Christian Benteke, Ron Vlaar, and even the owner, it could be a very busy few months ahead.
Villa's 'losing mentality'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
More from Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "It's been a gradual process since I've come in here. We've stayed in the division, but we came up short today because Arsenal were better. We have a losing mentality at this football club. They've been scraping relegation for the past four years, that can't be right.
"We need to try and change that, either by bringing in new personnel or making these players winners. It's not just new additions to the squad also getting some of the players we do have to play in a different way, to change the mentality of a few of them.
"We gave the fans nothing to cheer about today but I can promise them it will get better. We don't want to be scraping relegation next season."
'A kick in the privates'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "I can't make any excuses for that today, Arsenal were too good for us. We couldn't impose ourselves on them or nullify what they had. They've got some outstanding footballers and too much quality for us.
"When you've had your entire midfield booked and your right-back, obviously you're walking a tight-rope. It's a learning curve for us, you have to learn and we need to build a new team. They need to learn how to be winners. Of course we believed we could win this but you have to say we came up short today.
"Alexis Sanchez scores an outstanding goal, there's not much you can do about that one, but we were lucky not go behind earlier, we were holding on a bit. But to concede again from a set piece is gruelling. You almost don't mind if they open you up but to be honest you have to take your medicine at 3-0 and then to concede one at the death was a kick in the privates."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Pundit wars on the Wembley pitch as Steve McManaman, Ian Wright, Andy Townsend, Phil Neville, Danny Murphy and Dan Walker converge on the pitch.
The off-air consensus is that Villa failed to turn up and it was a shame with regards to to the spectacle. That, and Danny Murphy's ever-improving golf handicap.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Arsenal players have posed for the 'changing room, tops off, trophy out' photo as Ivan Gazidis makes a brief speech.
Robert Pires is in the changing room too. For old time's sake.
'Premier League title is the target'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal goalscorer Olivier Giroud: "The Premier League title is the target. Hopefully we will be there. Without the injuries and if we keep this squad with one or two more players then we will have a good chance to challenge for the title."
'We have made history'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal club captain Mikel Arteta, who missed the game through injury: "There is no better way to of finish the season. We have made history today, the *most successful team in England. Now we go for the big one next season and hopefully more trophies will come. We have great momentum."
*Arsenal have won 12 FA Cups - more than anyone else.
See the highlights
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The match highlights are in. Click the 'highlights' tab at the top to watch the best of the action.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood was locked in the dressing room with his Villa side for a long time after the final whistle but he's out now to face the cameras.
"They need to learn to be winners" he says. He looks utterly disappointed and perplexed. He's very honest, as usual.
Full reaction to come.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Arsenal end remains full as the fans celebrate. Olivier Giroud is the latest to peddle the 'we will win the title next year' line.
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has tweeted: "Congratulations to all my boys Arsenal. Fantastic performance."
Southampton in Europe
Arsenal's win this afternoon means that Southampton are confirmed as being in the Europa League next season.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal and Aston Villa defender on MOTD
"Last time Arsenal won the FA Cup back-to-back in 2003 they went on to go unbeaten in the league the following season."
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the domestic season wrapped up.
Just the Champions League final, Women's World Cup, Copa America, Under-21 championship, European qualifiers, pre-season friendlies, signings, and weeks and weeks of speculation to come...
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Aston Villa end is completely empty. And anybody with a smart remark about that must not have been in that scenario.
Euro latest
German Cup
It's Jurgen Klopp's farewell from Borussia Dortmund today and it's not going to plan.
They took an early lead but Wolfsburg are now 3-1 up in the German Cup final.
Follow that game here.
'We started on the front foot'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker: "We deserved this today. We played on the front foot from the start and that makes a massive difference.
"Last year we suffered in the first-half but today we scored regularly and gave we what we needed.
"It is a good way to finish off the season and I can look forward to my first holiday since retiring from international football. Hopefully we will start next season on the front foot but first we celebrate this victory."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Prince William does his best to look pleased as Arsenal take the Cup from him. Per Mertesacker and Mikel Arteta link hands to lift the famous old trophy - the foot-and-a-half height difference causes some problems but the trophy is aloft!
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Alexis Sanchez flies the Chile flag over the Royal Box.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Here come the Arsenal players up the steps. Injured captain Mikel Arteta has done a John Terry and is up there in full kit.
Post update
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal's man of the match Santi Cazorla: "We played very well, we played with intensity and if we play like that we will get the title next year."
"We are lucky Alexis Sanchez plays for us."
Stat attack
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal have joined Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham in retaining the FA Cup on multiple occasions.
'Villa did not turn up'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Dion Dublin on MOTD
Former Aston Villa striker
"Aston Villa were not good enough. They gave the ball away, they looked tired, leggy and all over the place.
"Fans had so much hope, came in their droves but Villa's players did not turn up, they did not handle the occasion or quality of Arsenal."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The Arsenal players have obviously had a team meeting. The 'we will try and win the title next year' message is hitting home hard and fast.
'We really wanted this one'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
BBC Radio 5 live
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey tells BBC 5 Live: "It's a great feeling. We really wanted this one. Winning back-to-back FA Cups is not an easy thing to do and we have done it. Now we can look forward to next season and kick on and give it a real go in the Premier League."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
What next for this man? Not usually short of words, Tim Sherwood must come out firing after that.
The Villa players go up to collect the medals nobody wants...
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
The officials go up the steps to collect their keepsakes. Referee Jon Moss gets some grief from the Villa end.
'We are so happy'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: "We have shown that we are a real team and can deal with pressure. I congratulate the players, the staff and the fans. We are so happy tonight.
"I had a difficult week to pick the team. But when confidence and sprit is so good it helps. Look, I am very proud. Our club is doing well and if I can personally do well then it's even better.
"I have two more years of my contract and my hunger is great. I want to do well."
'The Premier League is the target'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal goalscorer Theo Walcott said: "It was amazing. Any win is fantastic but the manner we did it was very good. We kept a clean sheet and we knew if we did that we would score goals and win the game.
"I want to thank the manager for picking me and having faith in me and hopefully I repaid him. I missed all this last year. To be part of it this year is a dream come true. My family are here and I have worked so hard, as has everyone to do this. I also want to thank the physios and everyone who has looked after me. This is for them.
"We just need to start well in the Premier League next year. This is one of the best squads we have had at Arsenal so we should be achieving more. But that's two FA Cup wins now so the Premier League has to be the next target for us."
'Men against boys'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"It was men against boys for 90 minutes. Arsenal were outstanding. The way they moved the ball, their off the ball movement, the speed, their goals were outstanding, they thoroughly deserved it."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Santi Cazorla and Theo Walcott have ticked the media box - they've thrown us forwards to next season already.
Are you listening Arsenal fans? They both say that the title fight is coming next season...
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"A Wembley of two halves. Arsenal's half packed with joyous fans while thousands of Aston Villa fans have made an early bid to beat the traffic.
"Arsenal have delivered a consummate display here today, dominant from first to last. Manager Arsene Wenger is beaming broadly and deservedly so after an FA Cup Final won with almost embarrassing ease."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Pretty calm celebrations from Arsenal, it was such an emphatic win and was never in doubt.
'Villa need a few players'
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Aston Villa didn't turn up. Shay Given did and the supporters did and that's it. Arsenal were outstanding. There wasn't a bad player in a yellow shirt.
"Tim Sherwood has a lot of work to do for next season. It will be interesting next season. With a couple of signings Arsenal will be challenging for the championship.
"Villa need a few players - quite a few as well."
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Theo Walcott always seems like a very nice man - he takes time out to thank the medical team and physios for his rehabilitation after a year out.
#getcarriedaway
Martyn Gorse: Not just North London celebrating tonight… Southampton get into Europe as a result of this result!
Joe Walsh: And a lovely flick in from Giroud!! It's four - and it's a good day to be a Gooner!
Pete Cash: The most one sided Final since Manchester United v Millwall
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
That's the biggest win in the FA Cup final since Eric Cantona scored twice in a 4-0 win for Manchester United over Chelsea in 1994. Dominant.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Jack Wilshere was on the right side, into Oxlade-Chamberlain and he hit the ball inside and it was an easy chance for Olivier Giroud, especially as the centre-halves switched off."
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal are FA Cup winners for a 12th time. A record.
GOAL
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa - Olivier Giroud
Salt rubbed into Villa wounds. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drills in a low cross and Olivier Giroud supplies a gem of a first-time finish. He's so good at those, a little deft flick into the net. He was looking the other way!
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"There have been some brilliant performances but it has been an amazing pleasure to watch Santi Cazorla. He ran the game from minute one and dictated the play for Arsenal. He showed so many clever passes, touches and tricks."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
A classic shot! The engraver already picking out the letters of ARSENAL at the base of the FA Cup. He can just trace last year's to be honest. Easy.
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
THREE MINUTES added on as Danny Murphy picks Santi Cazorla for man of the match. Hard to argue with that.
#getcarriedaway
Gregory Mandapat: Tasty matchup for the Community Shield next season, Arsenal vs. Chelsea. Two of the most in-form clubs to end the season.
Michael Lowdon: He might be a decent prospect, but I can't believe the hype of Grealish until he sorts his hair and socks out.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Alexis Sanchez is given a standing ovation as he leaves a minute early. Brilliant first season in the Premier League. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets a brief taste of the occasion.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
The close season is officially two minutes away.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"That looked a definite penalty. Grealish sneaked in behind Bellerin, who had his arm on Grealish's right shoulder."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Hector Bellerin had at least one arm on Jack Grealish's neck...that looked like a spot-kick to me.
PENALTY APPEAL
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Another penalty appeal for Aston Villa as Jack Grealish keeps the ball in tight to the deadball line and is clotheslined! Play on says Jon Moss...
Shohidur Rahman: Only Okore and Richardson can hold their heads high. Villa have been so poor.
David Woods: Benteke playing like he wants to stay at Villa.
Euan Rellie: Total, remorseless, unceasing dominance
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It is going to be a big summer for Aston Villa in terms of their player recruitment. It has been a disappointing game for the Aston Villa fans, who have been brilliant all afternoon."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
It must be a weird feeling - Preston fans could tell us - to cruise over the line at Wembley. Normally so tense and edgy at the showpiece events, but Arsenal are streets ahead.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Gabby Agbonlahor is booked for dissent after complaining about that penalty appeal. If this is to be goodbye from Christian Benteke, it's been a fairly lame goodbye.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
PENALTY APPEAL
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Pace! Real pace from Gabriel Agbonlahor as he surges away, Francis Coquelin dives in to an ill-advised lunge and brings the forward down. Is that a penalty? Just outside the box.
Referee Jon Moss doesn't even give a foul. That sums up Villa's day.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"I thought Mesut Ozil was superb today. He had some good touches, clever passing and kept popping up in vital positions. It was a really good performance, one of his best of the season."
#getcarriedaway
Adam: Thanks Arsenal ! Saints in Europe !!!!!!!
Gareth: How on earth did Villa not get relegated this year?! They are appalling. Forget the Championship - they look like League one material. Shocking!
Jamie Pragnell: We're all now going on a European Tour! Saints fan.
Southampton will qualify for the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League if Arsenal win the FA Cup.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Jack Wilshere's first touch sees him dance into the area, leave a Villa defender on the floor but his cutback is well cleared. More goals in this?
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Villa got it right against Liverpool in the semi-finals. Today they got it wrong. It's easy to say it now but you could see it after 10 minutes. They haven't played with any width and Christian Benteke has been left totally isolated."
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Theo Walcott got the party started and now he gets an early bath. He's off, and on comes Olivier Giroud. Mesut Ozil is also replaced by Jack Wilshere. Decent strength in depth...
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"This is a huge learning curve for Jack Grealish. Sometimes there are games when you learn more from than others. He looks a bit drained of energy and maybe the game became too much for him. But he is a superb talent and will have a great future.
"Too many Aston Villa players have not performed at the level as they did in the semi-final, but Arsenal have been superb. All their big players have turned up."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
Former Spurs winger Chris Waddle enjoyed Alexis Sanchez's goal but remains true to his Tottenham roots.
"I still think Ricky Villa's was the best cup final goal."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
A day to forget for Villa teenager Jack Grealish, as his touch map above shows. He would have been hoping to have more of the ball much further up the field.
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Jack Grealish has not gone hiding, in fact he's had more of the ball since Villa went 3-0 down. His day may come again but he'll want to forget this one in a hurry. Villa's 58-year wait for the FA Cup looks set to roll on.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
How about this for a challenge then? No team has scored more than four goals in an FA Cup final since Bury beat Derby 6-0 in 1903.
Arsenal have put it into neutral since the third goal.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It is hard when you are three or four goals down but you have to find some strength inside mentally as you never know what can happen. One goal can change a tie.
"It looks very unlikely at the moment as Arsenal are so dominant but if you are Aston Villa you have to have belief."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Arsene Wenger is 20 minutes away from a sixth FA Cup win - a truly superb effort that would leave him level with Aston Villa's boss George Ramsay.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Aston Villa are getting a little bit of possession because Arsenal have come off the pace. I'm sure Arsene Wenger would like to get a couple more goals. Arsenal have been outstanding today."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"This has been a harrowing FA Cup final from first to last for Aston Villa. Arsenal have been magnificent, ripping Tim Sherwood's side apart. Arsenal have turned it on when confronted with the big occasion - and also provided Wembley with one of the great FA Cup final goals from Alexis Sanchez."
#getcarriedaway
Ashley Elliott's tweet perfectly sums up the mood of both sets of fans.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Mesut Ozil finding his A-game today when he needed to, he beats two Aston Villa defenders easily but then takes on one too many and it runs away.
You can see Alexis Sanchez's goal at the top of the screen. Perhaps you could tell Shay Given where it went as you do.
Richard Stacey: BFG, BFG!! We want 5, we want 5.
Tom Sharpe: All credit to Arsenal, they haven't allowed Villa to play at all.
Nathan Grant Picot: Aston Villa are absolutely nowhere to be seen. Arsenal all over this one like a rash.
One is not amused
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
He'll wish he stayed at home with George...
Arsenal are now 10-0 up against Villa overall this season.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"We saw in the first half Aston Villa had some problems with set plays and they have been punished with one there. That could be the one that kills the game, the one that wins the cup for Arsenal.
"Christian Benteke has struggled defensively all afternoon and he got in front of his man and it was a simple header for Per Mertesacker."
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood wears his heart on his sleeve and he looks utterly dejected in the dugout now. Losing a final always hurts, losing to a superior side is not easy to watch but he will be rightly angry about that third goal. A Sunday league side would hate to concede that.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It could be a lot more. Benteke has to put his hand up there. He was marking Mertesacker. It's an easy header. It's a simple goal and you've got to say this has been a simple game for Arsenal."
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"If only Paul Lambert was still in charge."
GOAL
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa - Per Mertesacker
Unforgiveable defending really. You can't leave a 6ft 7in German unmarked six yards out. He's even wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, he could hardly be more obvious, but Per Mertesacker is somehow allowed to head in a corner, it is so, so easy.
The ball actually came off his shoulder, it was that simple.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Villa owner Randy Lerner exchanges words with Prince William. 'Fancy buying this lot?'
Joe McDonald: Arsenal in this form really are a joy to watch.
Tom Campbell: Outstanding display so far from Arsenal - really impressed. Love it when world class players deliver in big games.
Matt Wilson: I broke my ribs a week ago, that goal by Sanchez made me scream so hard I am in extreme pain, but that was worth it
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Villa's only shot so far came in the 19th minute. They do come forwards in numbers but there is a real lack of conviction as the penalty area comes into view and it fizzles out.
Arsenal then counter, Mesut Ozil sends Theo Walcott away and Jores Okore does brilliantly to block his shot. This could get ugly.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Aston Villa have their backs against the wall and they need to dig in here. But they have to take risks and get the men forward in wide positions to get the ball into Christian Benteke."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"This not what Tim Sherwood wanted. He didn't want to be attacking and leaving gaps everywhere because the one team that can exploit gaps is Arsenal."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
The last team to win the FA Cup by more than one goal were Manchester United in 2004 when they beat Millwall 3-0. That record looks likely to go at the minute.
Post update
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"Aston Villa's hopes of a comeback look to have been snuffed out by one of the great FA Cup final goals. There was actually a delayed reaction to Alexis Sanchez's striker from Arsenal's fans - they were probably picking their jaws up off the floor."
GREAT SAVE!
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal could really beat Villa up this afternoon. They are playing some stunning stuff and Shay Given has to make a good save to keep out Santi Cazorla's daisy-cutter.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Remember the first? It was George Robledo for Newcastle v Arsenal in 1952 of course...
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"We don't want another Arsenal goal, otherwise Prince William might leave Wembley before the final whistle."
DISALLOWED GOAL
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Alexis Sanchez has the ball in the net but the flag was already raised! Shay Given made a stunning save to repel Theo Walcott's volley, but he was offside, rendering Sanchez's tap-in irrelevant.
Dan Walker
BBC Sport
"Wow! Arsenal on their way with a screamer from Sanchez."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Arsene Wenger will be smiling inside. His big-name players, some of whom have been criticised this season, have all shown their skill today."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
The people of Tocopilla, Chile, will be absolutely buzzing. Their man Alexis has been brilliant and now he leads the charge again, cutting inside before finally being blocked out.
Still the Villa fans cheer and sing.
Adam May: That'll be replayed for years and years - rightly so! Hit with such venom Given didn't even see it.
Janet Hopper: Even Superman wouldn't have stopped that. Brilliant from Sanchez. Never expected that.
George Zhang: WHAT A GOAL!!!!!! I just screamed at the top of my lungs. My sis is looking at me weirdly. Alexis Sanchez scores a stunner.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Stunning, swerving, special strike from Sanchez."
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It's a mountain to climb for Villa who are not playing well. Sanchez doesn't score a bad goal. Every goal he seems to score is fantastic. He never panics. He knows what he's going to do with the ball and what a strike. The ball is moving everywhere. Villa haven't turned up today."
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Ashley Westwood is booked for a trip on Alexis Sanchez as Gabby Agbonlahor replaces Charles N'Zogbia for Villa.
Arsenal may have been guilty of going missing in big games in recent times but today they have well and truly delivered. So far.
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"We have seen him score some wonderful goals this season but I'm not sure we have seen better than that. With the movement on the ball Shay Given had no chance. It was a superb strike from Alexis Sanchez.
"Aston Villa have to keep calm and keep a good shape."
GOAL
Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa - Alexis Sanchez
Wow. Wow! That is brilliant.
Alexis Sanchez shows every facet of his game. First, the determination to chase down a lost cause and get to the ball on the left before anybody else. Then the awareness to turn onto his right foot between two chasing Villa defenders.
And then the power and accuracy to lash a 25-yard shot past Shay Given and into the net, just kissing the crossbar on the way in. Wonderful strike, it swerved so late that Given had no chance. Is that the FA Cup?
Crystal Palace midfielder Barry Bannan has tweeted: Gabby needs to get on the pitch if Villa are going to turn this around
'Aston Villa froze'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Phil Neville
Former England defender on MOTD
"We spoke before the game of Aston Villa's strengths and they are playing direct and playing the ball into Christian Benteke with Fabian Delph and Tom Cleverley getting forward. But it was 31 minutes before they played their first forward ball.
"They have been too safe. They froze and allowed Arsenal to take control in the first 20 minutes. Jack Grealish has been really poor. Scott Sinclair and Gabriel Agbonlahor could provide more of a threat.
"Santi Cazorla has controlled the game. He has threaded the ball through and he is like Xabi Alonso, Xavi or Paul Scholes. But Aston Villa can still cause Arsenal problems. Wojciech Szczesny can be suspect on big occasions."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Scott Sinclair and Gabby Agbonlahor are both warming up so perhaps a change is imminent for Villa. Jack Grealish, socks rolled down in trademark style a la Steve Claridge, weaves past two men on the left but he can't connect with his cross.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Not a bad summer signing then....
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey link up nicely down the left channel, Ramsey's shot is deflected into the path of Shay Given. Arsenal are purring along today, well up to their best.
Paula Cogan: What a volley from Theo Walcott.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal have won the FA Cup back-to-back before by the way, they beat Chelsea in 2002 and then Southampton in 2003.
KICK-OFF
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Here we go, no changes yet...
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes on BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Tim Sherwood will give the same boys the chance to make it better. But he won't want to go too gung-ho. While it's 1-0 they've still got a good chance."
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
We may be clutching at straws here but in April 2009 Arsenal took the lead vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi through Theo Walcott. They led 1-0 at HT, but lost 2-1.
Guy: Strong words needed from Sherwood at half time, Villa need to find some inspiration.
George Reeves: Poor first half, score line flatters Villa. Need to up their game, still everything to play for.
RiosBestGiggs: Villa have to go two. Surely Sherwood would rather go home having given it a go.
The view from Hong Kong
BBC World Service correspondents have been collating supporter reaction from around the world as part of our alternative live text commentary of the FA Cup final.
Zhijie Shao from BBC Chinese is at an Arsenal gathering in Hong Kong, at a futsal pitch: "Here they know Arsenal's players by Cantonese names: Gei-Ngo-Tek for Giroud, O-See-Yee for Ozil."
'Villa are still in the game'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"You have to give Arsene Wenger credit as he has seen the threat of Christian Benteke. Wenger has said to his goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, that if Villa get the ball into the box then you have to go out and attack it.
"That's a huge help to his two centre-halves. It's a dangerous tactic to do it every time but it has helped Arsenal's defenders.
"Aston Villa are still in the game but the pace, positioning and movement from Arsenal has been too much for them."
Goal of the 50 years?
A reminder that you can vote here for the best goal of the last 50 years on MOTD.
The five nominations are here.
"Not gone well for Grealish"
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Dion Dublin on MOTD
Former Aston Villa striker
"Unfortunately for young Jack Grealish it has not gone well for him today. He is a great player, has a great future. But they need to get Agbonlahor on. Give the Arsenal defenders something to think about."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
It's an old, old debate - but where is Theo Walcott's best position?
He's been around for almost a decade but he's only scored in three games for England...
Tim the Gooner: Phenomenal first half. Utterly dominant. Concerned we haven't scored a couple more though!
Mark Bannister: Just goes to show that a £30 mil striker is a 300k one without any service.
Kofi Gyawu Sarfo: What was Villa's game plan? Gift the ball to Arsenal and park the bus? Nothing has been worked so far.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
The consensus is pointing toward Gabby Agbonlahor getting on at the break. Running at Per Mertesacker? I think so...
'Get Agbonlahor on'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Dion Dublin on MOTD
Former Aston Villa striker
"Villa have given the ball away too easily. Benteke had three or four touches, he is isolated, trying to bring it down but it is taking so long to get support to him. They need to take the attention off Benteke and get Agbonlahor on, alongside him."
'The cup tie should be over'
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"After 40 minutes I was thinking Arsenal have been absolutely brilliant, so dominant, but had not got the goal. The goal is what they deserved but the cup tie should be over. They should be three or four ahead.
"Aston Villa have to improve in the second half. Young Jack Grealish has not had the greatest of games so maybe Aston Villa need to bring on Scott Sinclair or Gabriel Agbonlahor."
Touch of class
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
He wasn't involved much but Theo Walcott made one of his touches count. His touch to the left of the penalty spot saw him crash the ball home.
HT: Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"Aston Villa can almost be relieved to have reached half-time only one goal down. It could have been a lot worse and manager Tim Sherwood has got some fast talking to do in the next 15 minutes because his team have simply not played in this first half. Arsenal, in contrast, have been sleek and impressive."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Tim Sherwood can't wait to get them in. They will be thinking that 1-0 down is a result."
Stat attack
Stat from Opta who tweet: "Alexis Sánchez has been involved in 36 goals this season for Arsenal (all comps), a club-high since Van Persie in 2011/12 (42). Class."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Maybe Tim Sherwood will think about bringing on Gabriel Agbonlahor to partner Christian Benteke up front for Aston Villa. We have not seen too much of Benteke so far. He has not got into the game and has been disappointing."
HALF-TIME
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
The Gunners as good as you've seen them in a big game for a long, long time. Well on top. Playing some lovely stuff. Villa in trouble.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Smiles all over the faces of Arsenal's players now as Mesut Ozil finds a pinpoint pass into Santi Cazorla's feet, a magic ball, but Cazorla is just closed out of it as he tried to pull the trigger.
Tim Sherwood needs a half-time team-talk of the ages to turn this one around.
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Arsene Wenger must be pleased. Arsenal have played with confidence, speed and energy."
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
A second Arsenal goal could be terminal for Villa's chances, they are hanging on in need of the whistle.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"Wonderful strike from Theo Walcott! Wonderful selection from Arsene Wenger!"
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It was a well-worked move. Villa think they have cleared it but Walcott follows the pass he gave to Monreal and it was a clean strike. It's a great strike with his left foot and Shay Given had no chance. Walcott looks better when he as gone wide. He is not a player down the middle."
Brian Stokes: Walcott again proving why he should be a striker.
Evan Keenan: Hard to see Villa getting back into this now
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Seven goals in seven starts for football's nearly man Theo Walcott now this season. The Villa fans react superbly with plenty of noise and backing, but can their players follow suit?
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"Arsene Wenger take a bow. He made the decision to switch Walcott to the left and Sanchez to the middle. It was Sanchez's header from a central area after the cross from Monreal.
"Walcott, coming off the left side, produced a superb volley with his weaker foot. He was calm, kept it down, hit the target and that is no more than Arsenal deserve."
GOAL
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa - Theo Walcott
Thoroughly deserved, you have to say, as Arsenal lead! Theo Walcott has just been switched out to the left and it is from there that he slams the Gunners ahead.
Alexis Sanchez heads Nacho Monreal's cross down, it bounces into the path of Walcott and he shows great composure and technique to hammer it left-footed through a crowd of bodies and into the net. Would have been easy to slice that.
WATCH NOW
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
If you missed Shay Given's belting early save, Aaron Ramsey's miss and the superb Songs of Praise choir - the highlights are available at the top of the screen now.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"We have seen the odd glimpse of Villa going forward but Tim Sherwood will be disappointed with the way they have played with the ball. Arsenal should be going in at half time two or three up."
Andrew Wilson: What are the odds on a Villa red? All look a few seconds off the pace.
Will Rook: Arsenal's final ball has been brilliant so far today, Szczesny looks shaky though.
Abhishek: Seems like the occasion is getting to Grealish..dribbling into players, bad touches. Can't get into the game at all.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Arsenal switch Theo Walcott out to the left, as Alexis Sanchez goes through the middle. Pace everywhere you look.
Jack Grealish then has his first real dribble for Villa, tricky stuff and he nearly links up with Christian Benteke.
Who is it Grealish reminds us of? A bit of Steve McManaman in his dribbling?
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"When I saw the way Arsenal were setting up with Alexis Sanchez on the left I thought Alan Hutton was in for a hard afternoon. He's done well to get to 32 minutes before getting that tackle in."
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa break but Arsenal hunt them down in packs, three, four men in yellow flood around the ball and win it back. Not seen hunger to get it back quite like that from the Gunners in a long time. That has been their weakness.
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Alan Hutton dives into Alexis Sanchez, all or nothing tackle and he gets nothing. Of the ball anyway, plenty of the Chilean's ankle. A nasty one and he's in the book.
Arsenal then force a corner, Shay Given makes a hash of claiming it and Ron Vlaar hammers it clear.
#getcarriedaway
I Lived: Come on Arsenal! We need to take advantage of Villa while we still can.
Stephen Tew: As good as a goal! Can Richardsons block galvanize Villa.
Ross Parlett: Villa defence is creaking but standing firm. Will only be a matter of time before Arsenal crack it wide open.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It looks like Wojciech Szczesny has made the decision, and it is a brave one, that anything comes into the penalty area he will go for. He nearly got that one wrong so he will have to be careful.
"It wouldn't surprise me if Tim Sherwood was thinking of a formation change as Arsenal are so dominant at the moment."
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa have been starved of opportunities to find Christian Benteke but they do now craft one, Fabian Delph doing well on the left to work space for the cross, he puts the ball in and Wojciech Szczesny comes 16 yards off his line to make the punch!
A pre-meditated strategy to deal wit the big man, but it's risky as the ball falls to Tom Cleverley - who rather closes his eyes on the header and can't control it.
Arsenal's German striker Lukas Podolski who has been on-loan at Inter Milan has tweeted a picture of himself watching the game. and wrote: "Come on #gunners"
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"You've got to give Arsenal credit. They look easy on the eye but they have worked hard and got the ball back quickly.
"It's a definite yellow for Fabian Delph. They should have had three now."
Delph escaped censure for pulling back his man on halfway.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Theo Walcott has only had seven touches so far - the fewest out there. Arsenal have already had seven shots.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer from Wembley
"Aston Villa fans still right behind their side but no mistaking the growing anxiety as Arsenal get closer and closer to taking the lead. Arsenal moving Villa around and Jack Grealish, so composed and dominant in the semi-final win against Liverpool, is struggling to get on the ball."
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Danny Murphy
Former England midfielder on MOTD
"It is very hard to plug so many holes when the opponents are so good at creating space and seeing the runs. Arsene Wenger is probably thinking that Arsenal will need to score during this good spell.
"We're not seeing enough of Charles N'Zogbia and Jack Grealish. They need to come and find the ball. Sixty-two percent of possession shows Arsenal's dominance so far."
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Aaron Ramsey has a deflected shot on target, the Gunners are ramping up the pressure. You get the feeling one goal could bring the Villa house of cards tumbling down, but there's no doubting the spirit of the Villa side.
They finally get on the ball and Fabian Delph wisely goes back, just keep the ball for 30 seconds and let Jores Okore and co have a breather.
David McWilliam: Wonder if Tim Sherwood has got his gillet on under his suit.
Andrew Wilson: Great block from Richardson but again indicative of Arsenals lack of a finisher.
Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa
Mesut Ozil becoming more and more influential now, he's finding space and passes where nobody else can.
He's playing like, well. like a World Cup-winning, £42m, former Real Madrid playmaker.