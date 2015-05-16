Gerrard's Anfield farewell - as it happened

In a world full of social media, mobile phones, email, Periscope (if you've not heard of it, give it a Google), what better way to say goodbye to someone than with a hand-written letter.

Mario Balotelli Copyright: Mario Balotelli

That's exactly what Mario Balotelli has produced for Steven Gerrard. The Italian calls playing with his captain an "amazing and unforgettable experience". "You are a great man and cool captain," he adds. "It is a pleasure to leave free kicks and penalties to you."