Relive Juventus knocking Real out of Champions League
- Juventus will face Barcelona in final on 6 June
- Ronaldo penalty gives Real the lead on night
- Morata levels from inside penalty area
- No team retained the trophy since 1990
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Great display from Juventus then to book a final place against Barcelona. The inquest at Real Madrid will be long and painful for some. BBC Sport will bring you all of the reaction but we are saying goodnight.
'I wish I'd scored against another team'
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Juventus' former Real striker Alvaro Morata: "I didn't celebrate the goal, I was never going to.
"It was a bittersweet and strange sensation for me. These two games have been difficult for me. I want to thank the Madrid fans, I wish I had scored against another team.
"My former team-mates want us to win and they wished me the best. Just like in Turin, it was hard for me at times tonight but I had to focus my head quickly. That's what football is like."
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
I wouldn't say an Italian side reaching the final was a surprise but the Coppa Italia final is scheduled for Sunday 7 June - that's the day after the Champions League final.
Juventus v Lazio? That needs a rejig.
Fabio Borini obviously didn't have much faith in reaching the Champions League final this season...
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
This tweet has just resurfaced from last summer - I don't fancy Leeds' chances of getting Max this summer after he guided Juve to the final in Berlin...
'I don't know if I will be here next season'
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Sky Sports: "I don't know if I will be here next season. We have 15 days left and two games, after that we will speak with the club.
"We lost the game in the first leg. Tonight we played at our best, we were unlucky we had lots of opportunities but we were unlucky. I thought Gareth Bale played better, he worked hard as did the team. We did our best."
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Carlo Ancelotti has just been asked about his future...
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon: "We're not going to Berlin just to make up the numbers. This final is a massive opportunity."
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will come up against Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini in the final then.Suarez bit Chiellini at the World Cup and earned a nine-match and four-month ban from football.
Suarez will also come up against Juve left-back Patrice Evra. Suarez was handed an eight-match ban and a £40,000 fine by the Football Association after being found guilty ofracially abusing Manchester United's Evra in 2011.
Plenty to talk/write about in the next month then...
Harvy355: Sure to be a very tasty final #Suarez #Chiellini
Raoul Bery: Looking forward to Suarez vs Chiellini part 2. And Suarez vs Evra part god knows how many.
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Scott Dann has been named Crystal Palace's player of the year by the way. Don't want you to miss that one.
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Jurgen Klopp at Real Madrid? I'm not sure if that would be a recipe for disaster or a romance in the making...
Faisal B: With Ancelotti banned from the sidelines for the next two matches, this might be the last time he stood there as Madrid's coach.
Shohidur Rahman: That has just confirmed the sacking of Ancelotti. Klopp??
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo won the World Cup in Berlin nine years ago.
A very nice little double on the cards?
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Juventus on Twitter: "Anyone made plans for Saturday 6 June? Best to cancel them."
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Still plenty of Real Madrid fans in their seats at the Bernabeu. Disbelief. It wasn't meant to be this way!
Maybe it is better to lose tonight than get hammered by Barcelona in Berlin though?
Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (Agg: 2-3)
Gareth Bale had seven shots tonight - only PSG's Edinson Cavani had more on a single game this season (at home vs APOEL)
Brad Peterson: Not sure why everyone keeps calling Juventus a surprise package. Had no one seen the quality of their team? Sleeping giants.
Ola: Juve turn back the times.
Josh Brigham: Juventus were better over the two legs, for all their might, all their star quality, Real Madrid, Galacticos you were not.
