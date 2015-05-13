Relive Juventus knocking Real out of Champions League

Juventus' former Real striker Alvaro Morata: "I didn't celebrate the goal, I was never going to.

"It was a bittersweet and strange sensation for me. These two games have been difficult for me. I want to thank the Madrid fans, I wish I had scored against another team.

"My former team-mates want us to win and they wished me the best. Just like in Turin, it was hard for me at times tonight but I had to focus my head quickly. That's what football is like."