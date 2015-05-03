Relive Chelsea's title victory

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to Sky Sports: "I come back to work the best I can and give everything I can to be champions which is a consequence of that work and dedication. When I came back I knew that I was coming back to the most difficult league to win in the world of football. And we've done it. I had my family just behind the bench and I could hug and kiss them. I let the players enjoy it on the pitch.

"Crystal Palace were fantastic with the way they have played. They were like they need the game to be champions or to not be relegated. For a team that is middle of the table that is fantastic and is the nature of football here. From day one to today nobody gave us anything. Everything we got we deserved.

"Every title is a consequence of hard work and a reason to be happy and proud. I can't evaluate and say which was one more important. This was my last title and I try to get another one. The group starts with the Capital One Cup and the Premier League but we know in future it's very difficult and other teams will come even stronger. England's not the best country to be a force and dominate football."