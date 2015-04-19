FT: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool - reaction

And that my friends concludes FA Cup semi-final weekend. What a weekend. Plenty of goals, tense from start to finish, fine margins, it didn't disappoint.

Later today the BBC Sport website will run a live European football text for you to devour but for now, thank you for joining us and for all your tweets.

Tune into Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, and from 23:20 for viewers in Scotland.

Plus tonight there'll also be FA Cup highlights on from 23:20 on BBC One and from 00:10 in Scotland.

Farewell.