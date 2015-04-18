Arsenal reach FA Cup final - reaction

"Came over from Perth for the game," Kieron Campbell told BBC Sport.

"I'm Reading born and bred, but I've been over in Australia for 12 years now so I got hooked on Reading during the Elm Park days.

"Moved over for my girlfriend at the time and she is now my wife. She's not a huge football supporter. I listen to BBC Radio Berkshire every week to keep up with the games. My flight back in on Monday afternoon, this trip is purely for the FA Cup semi-final, I had no intention of doing it but I got carried away and I had a moment of realisation when I stopped over in Dubai and asked myself: 'why am I doing this?'. I'm not overly confident but hopefully it will be a great day. If we don't win I don't have to come back, if we do then I suspect I'll be back again."

We have just done the maths, a round trip from Perth to London comes in at a shade under 18,000 miles.