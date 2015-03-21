AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari as it happened

EPA Copyright: EPA

AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi: "I am still certain of my ideas, I hope to stay here for a long time, I have a contract and then the club will evaluate my work. I see big teams with top coaches that also struggle and I never thought I wouldn't suffer either. I hope our fans can see a good Milan side.

This is a testing moment, the best response is less talk and more action.

"I don't want to pass on the blame, I am the coach and I am the first to be responsible. The only regret is that until January we saw a good Milan side. Then, we weren't able to able to give continuity to our project because of the injuries.

"I spoke to the president two days ago, he was disappointed about the match in Florence because we played well. He is always close to me, he calls me every two or three days."