AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari as it happened

If European football is your thing then you already know what's on tomorrow night.
We will have live text commentary of Barcelona v Real Madrid (build-up starting at 18:30 GMT), a match report, reaction and player ratings.
See you then.
The game in summary
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Home fans boycotted the game.
Milan's third goal is penalty following foul outside the box.
Coach Pippi Inzaghi gets a stay of execution (perhaps).
Milan up to seventh; Cagliari remain 19th.
Story of the game
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
BBCCopyright: BBC
Cagliari, who are 19th, had one shot on target - they probably can't complain too much (bar about Milan's penalty).
AC Milan fly up to seventh in the league.
Major League Soccer update
Colorado Rapids 0-0 New York City
Colorado Rapids, who in July will be boosted by the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle once his contract at Wolves expires, are drawing 0-0 with 15 minutes left of their home game against New York City FC.
However, Doyle will be impressed with his new side as they have had the best chances.
Marc Burch has twice been denied by New York goalkeeper Josh Saunders, who also thwarted Gabriel Torres when he was one-on-one.
At the other end, David Villa forced a good save from Colorado keeper Clint Irwin.
FULL-TIME
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
And that is that - some of the pressure relived on Filippo Inzaghi. Well a small bit. Maybe.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Alessio Cerci is sent through in acres of space to make it 4-1 but somehow his shot is saved by Zeljko Brkic - he had the whole goal to aim for, and maybe five yards of space.
INJURY TIME
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Who are these extra four minutes benefitting? This game is done.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
AC Milan fans on Twitter seem angry that Filippo Inzaghi hasn't brought on Suso, the former Liverpool youngster.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
AC Milan make a change in midfield and it's an all-former Premier League switch. Michael Essien replaces Nigel de Jong.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Cagliari's Luca Ceppitelli heads wide from eight yards out. They probably needed that if they were to mount a late comeback.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Hazycozmicjazz: Higher attendance for Leeds' last home game v Forest (30,722) than AC Milan's last home game v Verona (29,510). Serie A = dead.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Just a shame there's not many AC Milan fans here to see this - the Curva Sud ultra group called a boycott today in protest at Silvio Berlusconi's running of the club. They want more transparency. No official attendance figures for today yet but a lot of seats are empty.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Scott Wilcox: Milan's problems stem from five years of signing players their current clubs don't want: Torres, Rami, Essien, Robinho, Taarabt.
GOAL
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari - Jeremy Menez
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jeremy Menez has his second of the game as he sends Zeljko Brkic the wrong way. That is literally one of the worst penalty decisions I've ever seen.
PENALTY TO AC MILAN
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
But the referee has given a penalty! That tackle was a few feet outside the box, that is a ridiculous decision.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
It's all happening here! Alessio Cerci goes on a brilliant dribble and he's fouled outside the box by Luca Ceppitelli, who is booked.
HITS THE WOODWORK
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
There's been a chance and it's so close to being 2-2 - the ball comes across to Joao Pedro, eight yards out, and under pressure from Andrea Poli he hits the crossbar.
AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi could really do with his side holding on...
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
Hey it's another substitution. Mattia Destro comes off and Giampaolo Pazzini comes on up front for AC Milan.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
If you're wondering why I'm not giving you many updates at the moment bar substitutions, it's because nobody is doing anything for me to write about.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
I Hafeji: Milan are suffering from poor transfer decisions made in recent years.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
AC Milan make a change as Alessio Cerci, who came as part of the Fernando Torres deal, replaces Keisuke Honda.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
It's a change for Cagliari as veteran Andrea Cossu replaces Paul-Jose M'Poku.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Alex Watt: Since Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva left, Milan have never signed anyone of that quality, they just sign cheap, average players.
Probably not even cheap in some cases. I'd imagine Fernando Torres was earning top dollar.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
AC Milan looking fairly comfortable and they have a corner now...
It doesn't come to anything.
The wrong Gabbiadini
Italy have just announced their squad for games against Bulgaria and England.
For a minute I thought Marco Gabbiadini was in, but unfortunately for the 47-year-old English former Derby County striker, it's Manolo of Napoli.
Milan duo Luca Antonelli and Alessio Cerci are both in.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
As things stand AC Milan will be seventh. Cagliari will be above only Parma, who were declared bankrupt this week but are being funded by the Italian league to finish their fixtures.
Major League Soccer update
Colorado Rapids 0-0 New York City
It is half-time at the home of football aka Dick's Sporting Goods Park and Colorado Rapids are drawing 0-0 against New York City FC in the MLS.
New York City, the team that Frank Lampard is set to join after the Premier League season has finished, thought they had taken a fifth-minute lead but David Villa was adjudged offside before he put the ball into the net.
Since then, Colorado have been on top with Gabriel Torres having a shot saved, before Marc Burch fired just wide and Dillon Powers headed over.
Right-back Shay Facey, an England Under-20 international, is making his first start for New York since joining on loan from Manchester City.
GOAL
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari - Philippe Mexes
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
I was slagging this game off as being boring a few minutes ago! A corner comes all the way across the box to Philippe Mexes, who was beaten for Cagliari's goal, but he makes amends as he volleys it home, via a bounce or two along the ground.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Cornelius McGee: Need Milan to win for my football acca, would round off a perfect day after Ireland won the six nations :-)
GOAL
AC Milan 1-1 Cagliari - Diego Farias
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This is a wonderful goal. Cagliari break up an AC Milan attack just outside their box and counter. Marco Sau plays the ball forward to Diego Farias, who beats one man to charge into the box, leaves Philippe Mexes on the ground and then rolls the ball in to the net past Diego Lopez.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Second half gets under way.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Cagliari make what looks like an attacking change as Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro replaces defender Alejandro Gonzalez.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Cagliari players are already out and here come the AC Milan players...
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
IbaaAfana: AC Milan's decline is simply because of lack of investment by Silvio Berlusconi. Filippo Inzaghi has done a good job with what he's got.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
BBCCopyright: BBC
Almost time for the second half. Here's the stats from the first half. AC Milan keeper Diego Lopez hasn't had a save to make.
Text us on 81111
Anon: AC Milan have struggled in the last few years, not because of over expensive has beens but because of lack of investment into the club. Too many free transfers.
Please let us know your names when you text in.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
John McEnerney: It's not just AC who are underachieving. Serie A (not Juventus) is well below-par. The main problem is lack of quality.
The striker, who had failed to score in his first nine league games since his return, headed home Koke's free-kick within three minutes.
And just before half-time Tiago headed home second from close range.
Rayo Vallecano beat Malaga 1-0, with Gael Kakuta scoring the only goal. Levante are holding Celta Vigo 0-0 with about 10 minutes left.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Andrew Anderson: AC Milan have struggled in recent years, because they have continually brought in overpaid has-beens at the expense of youth.
HALF-TIME
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
I won't lie to you, my European football friends. This hasn't been a very good game. At least we get a 15-minute break from it now.
INJURY TIME
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
There will be two minutes.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Cagliari's Diego Farias drops a cross into the box and Marco Sau and Paul-Jose M'Poku both swing a foot at it but neither make contact and Milan keeper Diego Lopez is able to gather it.
Not long until the break.
Elsewhere...
New York City are currently drawing 0-0 at Colorado Rapids. David Villa had a goal rightly disallowed for offside.
Just 18 minutes gone there.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Funny what a goal can do to a team's confidence. AC Milan doing most of the attacking now and Jeremy Menez picks up the ball in a similar place to where he scored the goal. This time he pulls it back to Marco van Ginkel, but the Chelsea loan man drives it just over from about 25 yards.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Keisuke Honda steps up to take the free-kick from about 25 yards out but he drags it well wide. Hard to see how he even thought he could score with that.
YELLOW CARD
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
First booking of the day as Cagliari defender Lorenzo Crisetig, on loan from Inter Milan, brings down Jeremy Menez with a sliding tackle.
Elsewhere...
French Ligue 1
There are five matches currently ongoing in Ligue 1. Four of them are scoreless...
Dortmund have risen from bottom at the start of February to 10th.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, with Shinji Kagawa also tapping in. Lars Stindl scored twice for Hannover, who had Leonardo Bittencourt sent off for two bookings.
Bayer Leverkusen went up to third by beating Schalke, who are fifth, 1-0, with Karim Bellarabi driving in the only goal.
Saturday's other games saw Stuttgart beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1, Freiburg defeat Augsburg 2-0, Cologne draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen and Paderborn draw 0-0 with Hoffenheim.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
AC Milan starting to look a bit more confident after that goal and they go forward again but Keisuke Honda eventually concedes a free-kick and the chance comes to nothing.
GOAL
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari - Jeremy Menez
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jeremy Menez, the most talented player on the pitch by some way, opens the scoring against the run of play. Menez picks the ball up on the corner of the box, cuts inside so he can get a shot away with old righty and he whips it past keeper Zeljko Brkic into the corner. Fantastic strike.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
It's been a very poor game so far, Cagliari have had the only chances of the match - AC Milan are playing dreadfully.
I wonder if there's an AFC AC Milan match the Red and Blacks fans can head to.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
Cagliari have the first chance of the game but Paul-Jose M'Poku shoots wide from about 25 yards out. I'll be interested to see the attendance figures today. It's hard to tell on the television but the San Siro doesn't even look half full.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
AC Milan get us going - a weird atmosphere at the San Siro.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
EPACopyright: EPA
AC Milan supporters' group Curva Sud called for a boycott of today's game in protest at Silvio Berlusconi's running of the club. And there are a lot of empty seats in the stadium.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
APCopyright: AP
If ever there's a club who have less recent success in appointing coaches, it's tonight opponents Cagliari, who are without a win in seven.
Why do you think AC Milan are underachieving? Is it time for Filippo Inzaghi to go or will his replacement struggle to do any better?
Have your say on this - or anything else European football related - on Twitter (#bbceurofooty) or via text (81111, UK only and please let us know your name.)
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
EPACopyright: EPA
Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims AC Milan are already looking for replacements, with four strong candidates for the job.
They are Italy boss Antonio Conte, Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella, Empoli boss Maurizio Sarri and unemployed Italian Luciano Spalletti, most recently at Zenit St Petersburg.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
EPACopyright: EPA
AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi: "I am still certain of my ideas, I hope to stay here for a long time, I have a contract and then the club will evaluate my work. I see big teams with top coaches that also struggle and I never thought I wouldn't suffer either. I hope our fans can see a good Milan side.
This is a testing moment, the best response is less talk and more action.
"I don't want to pass on the blame, I am the coach and I am the first to be responsible. The only regret is that until January we saw a good Milan side. Then, we weren't able to able to give continuity to our project because of the injuries.
"I spoke to the president two days ago, he was disappointed about the match in Florence because we played well. He is always close to me, he calls me every two or three days."
LINE-UPS
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
AC Milan make two changes from their 2-1 defeat by Fiorentina on Monday. Andrea Poli and Nigel de Jong replace Michael Essien and Giacomo Bonaventura in midfield.
Cagliari drew 1-1 with Empoli last Saturday and four changes have been made. Alejandro Gonzalez, Danilo Avelar, Albin Ekdal and Godfred Donsah come in.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
TwitterCopyright: Twitter
Serie A journalist James Horncastle tweeted this a while ago.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
AC Milan are 10th in Serie A, three points closer to crisis rock-bottom club Parma than leaders and champions-elect Juventus.
Monday's 2-1 defeat as Fiorentina was their third without a win in Serie A.
And things could get a lot worse if they lose at home tonight to Cagliari, who are in the relegation zone.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What do you do when you appoint a club legend with no senior coaching experience as your manager and it doesn't work out?
If you're AC Milan, it's simple - you do it again.
But Filippo Inzaghi has failed to halt Milan's demise of the last couple of years.
And if rumours are to be believed, he is on the brink of suffering the same fate as the former team-mate he replaced in the summer, Clarence Seedorf. The sack.
Live Reporting
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight
If European football is your thing then you already know what's on tomorrow night.
We will have live text commentary of Barcelona v Real Madrid (build-up starting at 18:30 GMT), a match report, reaction and player ratings.
See you then.
The game in summary
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Story of the game
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Cagliari, who are 19th, had one shot on target - they probably can't complain too much (bar about Milan's penalty).
AC Milan fly up to seventh in the league.
Major League Soccer update
Colorado Rapids 0-0 New York City
Colorado Rapids, who in July will be boosted by the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle once his contract at Wolves expires, are drawing 0-0 with 15 minutes left of their home game against New York City FC.
However, Doyle will be impressed with his new side as they have had the best chances.
Marc Burch has twice been denied by New York goalkeeper Josh Saunders, who also thwarted Gabriel Torres when he was one-on-one.
At the other end, David Villa forced a good save from Colorado keeper Clint Irwin.
FULL-TIME
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
And that is that - some of the pressure relived on Filippo Inzaghi. Well a small bit. Maybe.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Alessio Cerci is sent through in acres of space to make it 4-1 but somehow his shot is saved by Zeljko Brkic - he had the whole goal to aim for, and maybe five yards of space.
INJURY TIME
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Who are these extra four minutes benefitting? This game is done.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
AC Milan fans on Twitter seem angry that Filippo Inzaghi hasn't brought on Suso, the former Liverpool youngster.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
AC Milan make a change in midfield and it's an all-former Premier League switch. Michael Essien replaces Nigel de Jong.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Cagliari's Luca Ceppitelli heads wide from eight yards out. They probably needed that if they were to mount a late comeback.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Hazycozmicjazz: Higher attendance for Leeds' last home game v Forest (30,722) than AC Milan's last home game v Verona (29,510). Serie A = dead.
Post update
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari
Just a shame there's not many AC Milan fans here to see this - the Curva Sud ultra group called a boycott today in protest at Silvio Berlusconi's running of the club. They want more transparency. No official attendance figures for today yet but a lot of seats are empty.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Scott Wilcox: Milan's problems stem from five years of signing players their current clubs don't want: Torres, Rami, Essien, Robinho, Taarabt.
GOAL
AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari - Jeremy Menez
Jeremy Menez has his second of the game as he sends Zeljko Brkic the wrong way. That is literally one of the worst penalty decisions I've ever seen.
PENALTY TO AC MILAN
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
But the referee has given a penalty! That tackle was a few feet outside the box, that is a ridiculous decision.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
It's all happening here! Alessio Cerci goes on a brilliant dribble and he's fouled outside the box by Luca Ceppitelli, who is booked.
HITS THE WOODWORK
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
There's been a chance and it's so close to being 2-2 - the ball comes across to Joao Pedro, eight yards out, and under pressure from Andrea Poli he hits the crossbar.
AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi could really do with his side holding on...
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
Hey it's another substitution. Mattia Destro comes off and Giampaolo Pazzini comes on up front for AC Milan.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
If you're wondering why I'm not giving you many updates at the moment bar substitutions, it's because nobody is doing anything for me to write about.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
I Hafeji: Milan are suffering from poor transfer decisions made in recent years.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
AC Milan make a change as Alessio Cerci, who came as part of the Fernando Torres deal, replaces Keisuke Honda.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
It's a change for Cagliari as veteran Andrea Cossu replaces Paul-Jose M'Poku.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Alex Watt: Since Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva left, Milan have never signed anyone of that quality, they just sign cheap, average players.
Probably not even cheap in some cases. I'd imagine Fernando Torres was earning top dollar.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
AC Milan looking fairly comfortable and they have a corner now...
It doesn't come to anything.
The wrong Gabbiadini
Italy have just announced their squad for games against Bulgaria and England.
For a minute I thought Marco Gabbiadini was in, but unfortunately for the 47-year-old English former Derby County striker, it's Manolo of Napoli.
Milan duo Luca Antonelli and Alessio Cerci are both in.
Post update
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari
As things stand AC Milan will be seventh. Cagliari will be above only Parma, who were declared bankrupt this week but are being funded by the Italian league to finish their fixtures.
Major League Soccer update
Colorado Rapids 0-0 New York City
It is half-time at the home of football aka Dick's Sporting Goods Park and Colorado Rapids are drawing 0-0 against New York City FC in the MLS.
New York City, the team that Frank Lampard is set to join after the Premier League season has finished, thought they had taken a fifth-minute lead but David Villa was adjudged offside before he put the ball into the net.
Since then, Colorado have been on top with Gabriel Torres having a shot saved, before Marc Burch fired just wide and Dillon Powers headed over.
Right-back Shay Facey, an England Under-20 international, is making his first start for New York since joining on loan from Manchester City.
GOAL
AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari - Philippe Mexes
I was slagging this game off as being boring a few minutes ago! A corner comes all the way across the box to Philippe Mexes, who was beaten for Cagliari's goal, but he makes amends as he volleys it home, via a bounce or two along the ground.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Cornelius McGee: Need Milan to win for my football acca, would round off a perfect day after Ireland won the six nations :-)
GOAL
AC Milan 1-1 Cagliari - Diego Farias
This is a wonderful goal. Cagliari break up an AC Milan attack just outside their box and counter. Marco Sau plays the ball forward to Diego Farias, who beats one man to charge into the box, leaves Philippe Mexes on the ground and then rolls the ball in to the net past Diego Lopez.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Second half gets under way.
SUBSTITUTION
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Cagliari make what looks like an attacking change as Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro replaces defender Alejandro Gonzalez.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Cagliari players are already out and here come the AC Milan players...
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
IbaaAfana: AC Milan's decline is simply because of lack of investment by Silvio Berlusconi. Filippo Inzaghi has done a good job with what he's got.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Almost time for the second half. Here's the stats from the first half. AC Milan keeper Diego Lopez hasn't had a save to make.
Text us on 81111
Anon: AC Milan have struggled in the last few years, not because of over expensive has beens but because of lack of investment into the club. Too many free transfers.
Please let us know your names when you text in.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
John McEnerney: It's not just AC who are underachieving. Serie A (not Juventus) is well below-par. The main problem is lack of quality.
Elsewhere...
Spanish La Liga
Fernando Torres scored his first La Liga goal in eight years as Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0.
The striker, who had failed to score in his first nine league games since his return, headed home Koke's free-kick within three minutes.
And just before half-time Tiago headed home second from close range.
Rayo Vallecano beat Malaga 1-0, with Gael Kakuta scoring the only goal. Levante are holding Celta Vigo 0-0 with about 10 minutes left.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Andrew Anderson: AC Milan have struggled in recent years, because they have continually brought in overpaid has-beens at the expense of youth.
HALF-TIME
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
I won't lie to you, my European football friends. This hasn't been a very good game. At least we get a 15-minute break from it now.
INJURY TIME
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
There will be two minutes.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Cagliari's Diego Farias drops a cross into the box and Marco Sau and Paul-Jose M'Poku both swing a foot at it but neither make contact and Milan keeper Diego Lopez is able to gather it.
Not long until the break.
Elsewhere...
New York City are currently drawing 0-0 at Colorado Rapids. David Villa had a goal rightly disallowed for offside.
Just 18 minutes gone there.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Funny what a goal can do to a team's confidence. AC Milan doing most of the attacking now and Jeremy Menez picks up the ball in a similar place to where he scored the goal. This time he pulls it back to Marco van Ginkel, but the Chelsea loan man drives it just over from about 25 yards.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Keisuke Honda steps up to take the free-kick from about 25 yards out but he drags it well wide. Hard to see how he even thought he could score with that.
YELLOW CARD
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
First booking of the day as Cagliari defender Lorenzo Crisetig, on loan from Inter Milan, brings down Jeremy Menez with a sliding tackle.
Elsewhere...
French Ligue 1
There are five matches currently ongoing in Ligue 1. Four of them are scoreless...
Elsewhere...
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund continued their Bundesliga revival with an entertaining 3-2 win at Hannover.
Dortmund have risen from bottom at the start of February to 10th.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, with Shinji Kagawa also tapping in. Lars Stindl scored twice for Hannover, who had Leonardo Bittencourt sent off for two bookings.
Bayer Leverkusen went up to third by beating Schalke, who are fifth, 1-0, with Karim Bellarabi driving in the only goal.
Saturday's other games saw Stuttgart beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1, Freiburg defeat Augsburg 2-0, Cologne draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen and Paderborn draw 0-0 with Hoffenheim.
Post update
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
AC Milan starting to look a bit more confident after that goal and they go forward again but Keisuke Honda eventually concedes a free-kick and the chance comes to nothing.
GOAL
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari - Jeremy Menez
Jeremy Menez, the most talented player on the pitch by some way, opens the scoring against the run of play. Menez picks the ball up on the corner of the box, cuts inside so he can get a shot away with old righty and he whips it past keeper Zeljko Brkic into the corner. Fantastic strike.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
It's been a very poor game so far, Cagliari have had the only chances of the match - AC Milan are playing dreadfully.
A huge anti-climax to anyone who has spent their day watching the rugby...
Elsewhere...
French Ligue 1
Paris St-Germain remain top of Ligue 1 after title rivals Lyon lost 2-1 to a late penalty at home to 10-man Nice.
Carlos Eduardo gave mid-table Nice the lead with a fantastic overhead kick.
Lyon levelled when Lloyd Palun was sent off for fouling Nabil Fekir with Maxime Gonalons scoring the penalty.
But Valentin Eysseric scored the winner with four minutes left.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick on Friday night as Paris St-Germain beat Lorient to go top.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
Just got a sight of AC Milan midfielder Michael Essien, who is on the bench today. To think he left Chelsea for this... (not that Chelsea need him).
Essien's career has gone downhill so much - his spell of being one of the top central midfielders in the world seems like some time ago.
Post update
We will also bring you updates tonight from Colorado Rapids v New York City (20:00 GMT kick-off).
'NYCFC' as they like to be called are the club co-owned by Manchester City whom Frank Lampard is meant to be joining in the summer.
They have won one and drawn the other of their first two competitive games.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
It's all Cagliari so far and Marco Sau half-volleys just wide after a good first touch. Really tough times for AC Milan at the moment. Cagliari have only won four Serie A matches all season.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
Blackpool fans boycotted their game with Leeds today - with many of them going to watch non-league side AFC Blackpool.
I wonder if there's an AFC AC Milan match the Red and Blacks fans can head to.
Post update
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
Cagliari have the first chance of the game but Paul-Jose M'Poku shoots wide from about 25 yards out. I'll be interested to see the attendance figures today. It's hard to tell on the television but the San Siro doesn't even look half full.
KICK-OFF
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
AC Milan get us going - a weird atmosphere at the San Siro.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
AC Milan supporters' group Curva Sud called for a boycott of today's game in protest at Silvio Berlusconi's running of the club. And there are a lot of empty seats in the stadium.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
If ever there's a club who have less recent success in appointing coaches, it's tonight opponents Cagliari, who are without a win in seven.
They sacked Zdenek Zeman in December, appointing Gianfranco Zola in his place. Ten games later they decided they had made the wrong decision and sacked Zola, bringing Zeman back in as boss.
Join the debate at #bbceurofooty
Why do you think AC Milan are underachieving? Is it time for Filippo Inzaghi to go or will his replacement struggle to do any better?
Have your say on this - or anything else European football related - on Twitter (#bbceurofooty) or via text (81111, UK only and please let us know your name.)
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims AC Milan are already looking for replacements, with four strong candidates for the job.
They are Italy boss Antonio Conte, Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella, Empoli boss Maurizio Sarri and unemployed Italian Luciano Spalletti, most recently at Zenit St Petersburg.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi: "I am still certain of my ideas, I hope to stay here for a long time, I have a contract and then the club will evaluate my work. I see big teams with top coaches that also struggle and I never thought I wouldn't suffer either. I hope our fans can see a good Milan side.
This is a testing moment, the best response is less talk and more action.
"I don't want to pass on the blame, I am the coach and I am the first to be responsible. The only regret is that until January we saw a good Milan side. Then, we weren't able to able to give continuity to our project because of the injuries.
"I spoke to the president two days ago, he was disappointed about the match in Florence because we played well. He is always close to me, he calls me every two or three days."
LINE-UPS
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
AC Milan make two changes from their 2-1 defeat by Fiorentina on Monday. Andrea Poli and Nigel de Jong replace Michael Essien and Giacomo Bonaventura in midfield.
Cagliari drew 1-1 with Empoli last Saturday and four changes have been made. Alejandro Gonzalez, Danilo Avelar, Albin Ekdal and Godfred Donsah come in.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
Serie A journalist James Horncastle tweeted this a while ago.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
AC Milan are 10th in Serie A, three points closer to crisis rock-bottom club Parma than leaders and champions-elect Juventus.
Monday's 2-1 defeat as Fiorentina was their third without a win in Serie A.
And things could get a lot worse if they lose at home tonight to Cagliari, who are in the relegation zone.
Post update
AC Milan v Cagliari (19:45 GMT)
What do you do when you appoint a club legend with no senior coaching experience as your manager and it doesn't work out?
If you're AC Milan, it's simple - you do it again.
But Filippo Inzaghi has failed to halt Milan's demise of the last couple of years.
And if rumours are to be believed, he is on the brink of suffering the same fate as the former team-mate he replaced in the summer, Clarence Seedorf. The sack.