Aston Villa v West Brom as it happened

Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "It's huge, a massive for the club and we're delighted. I spoke to the boys in there and I'd like to dedicate it to the fans. They've stuck with us.

"It's great as a day out at Wembley is a great day out for everyone and the fans especially.

"I thought it was boring in the first half and I had a few words during the break and told them to step it up and it worked.

"I didn't see a bad tackle in the whole game. It's a shame for Jack Grealish who has his head down in there, but there's plenty more opportunities for him.

"You want to celebrate with the whole crowd. I don't think it's scary, it probably is for a West Brom player. Emotions are running very high after two wins and it's been a huge week for the football club."