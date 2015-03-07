Tim Sherwood

Aston Villa v West Brom as it happened

Summary

  1. Delph's low strike gives Villa the lead
  2. Sinclair curls in from 15 yards
  3. Yacob shown second yellow for tackle
  4. Sub Grealish shown second yellow for diving
  5. Fans invade pitch before full-time

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Tonight's line-up

Match of the Day

For once there is no debate about the Match of the Day schedule this evening. We are off now, but enjoy the following shows this evening:

Match of the Day, 22:45-23:15 BBC One & 23:15-23:45, BBC One Scotland

MOTD: FA Cup Highlights, 23:15-23:55, BBC One & 23:45-00:25, BBC One Scotland

Good night!

Manager reaction

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

West Brom manager Tony Pulis speaking to Dan Walker: "We switched off from a throw in deep in their half of the pitch. There's two or three things that happened in that movement, which haven't happened since I've been here.

"Up to that point, I thought we were well in control of the game. We've had our chances and not taken them."

'Disgraceful'

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Tony Pulis
Reuters

Tony Pulis on the pitch invasion: "It's disgraceful. We don't want to see those scenes. They've beaten us and for that to happen, that's just mindless idiots. If you're Villa, you need to look at the stewards as they came over to our fans and there was nobody there."

Manager reaction

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

More from West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "I don't know why Jack Grealish was sent off, but I cannot understand why Claudio Yacob was sent off. That's a block tackle, something you're taught at five years of age. The referee lets it run on for a few seconds and the disappointing thing is it's two yellows and we can't appeal it. That's going to cost us again when he misses the game against Stoke.

"We've come here twice in a week and had two bad decisions go against us. Fate hasn't been with us in that respect.

"The referee says Yacob's jumped in to that challenge, but there's enough people moaning about refs without me going on too much."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Tony Pulis makes the good point that he can't even appeal against Claudio Yacob's sending-off as it was for two bookings - not a straight red card.

Full reaction to come.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

West Brom boss Tony Pulis wants to see the Claudio Yacob sending off several times before he starts his BBC interview. He's clearly very unhappy about it.

Manager reaction

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Villa
Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood: "It's huge, a massive for the club and we're delighted. I spoke to the boys in there and I'd like to dedicate it to the fans. They've stuck with us.

"It's great as a day out at Wembley is a great day out for everyone and the fans especially.

"I thought it was boring in the first half and I had a few words during the break and told them to step it up and it worked.

"I didn't see a bad tackle in the whole game. It's a shame for Jack Grealish who has his head down in there, but there's plenty more opportunities for him.

"You want to celebrate with the whole crowd. I don't think it's scary, it probably is for a West Brom player. Emotions are running very high after two wins and it's been a huge week for the football club."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Phil McNulty

BBC Sport chief football writer at Villa Park

Aston Villa pitch invasion
Reuters

"Plenty of Aston Villa fans still on the pitch but a toxic atmosphere has calmed now. Sad that would had previously been a boisterous and tense occasion was marred by those ugly scenes towards the final whistle - but what a week it has been for Aston Villa and new manager Tim Sherwood."

'It was scary'

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Villa
Reuters

Man of the match Fabian Delph on the pitch invasion from supporters towards the end of the game: "Very, very scary.

"My armband got nicked, someone got my left boot, but I could appreciate the relief the fans are feeling after a result like that.

"It was dangerous. Someone tried to take my boot off. People tried to kiss me and were biting me. It was scary."

Pitch invasions - they divide opinion...

Rich Payne, Chester: Don't see what's wrong with a pitch invasion - it's called 'magical' if it's in the lower divisions, but the snobbish Premier League suddenly think it's abhorrent! Not during the match obviously, but let the fans celebrate!

Mark, Berkshire: Ban every single person who entered the field of play during that incident from every ground for life. No exception, no appeal.

Shohan Sen, Kent: Where has Aston Villa come as a club if an outing at Wembley is enough for a pitch invasion, when Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal remain in the competition? Come back when you win something Villa.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Alan Shearer at Villa Park

MOTD Live

"It was great desire by Fabian Delph to get in there. Yes, it was a great strike and on target but I think the keeper should have done better. We said at half-time that West Brom would regret those missed chances and sure enough that is what has happened. Two major decisions, I think the referee got them both wrong."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Ex WBA & Villa forward Kevin Phillips at Villa Park

BBC Radio 5 live

Tim Sherwood
Reuters

"Aston Villa have made the FA Cup semi-final, something that Tim Sherwood would have been dreaming about since taking over. Villa didn't start the game too great but the grew into the game and good luck to them."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Jermaine Jenas at Villa Park

MOTD Live

"Scott Sinclair was full of energy in that second half and his finish for the second goal was that extra bit of quality the game needed. Winning's a good habit and that's exactly what Tim Sherwood has done for Villa."

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place on Monday evening - after the game between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Bradford, Reading and Aston Villa will all be in the hat.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Jermaine Jenas at Villa Park

MOTD Live

"It was a much better second half performance from Villa. Much more intensity from them and they took the chances that came their way."

'They should be punished'

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Ex WBA & Villa forward Kevin Phillips at Villa Park

BBC Radio 5 live

"I can see West Brom players still on the pitch which for me is very dangerous. For me this has been very badly policed. Why are there still away players on there? They should be punished for it."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

There are fans hanging off the goals, mobbing Fabian Delph. This is just not acceptable.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Mark Lawrenson

MOTD Live

"It's like a scene from the 1980s all over again. Absolutely ridiculous."

FULL-TIME

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Tim Sherwood
Empics

There goes the whistle, and here come the fans. It's like a play-off semi-final win, or a last-day promotion. It is accepted then - but not here.

This is not on and there will quite possibly be some serious repercussions.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Ex WBA & Villa forward Kevin Phillips at Villa Park

BBC Radio 5 live

"For me these people on the pitch are not true supporters, the true supporters are the ones who are booing to get them off.

"If I was the ref I would tell the Villa players to kick the ball out in the corner and I'll blow the final whistle, so get off a bit sharpish."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

We're back playing again but this won't be the end of it. A large number of fans are standing waiting to invade the pitch again.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Mark Lawrenson

MOTD Live

"Why would you do this? You're winning, absolutely stupid. Imagine if the referee abandoned the game now. Loads of villages have lost their idiots tonight. Absolutely bonkers."

PITCH INVASION

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Well this is ridiculous, it really is. Aston Villa fans have invaded the pitch. Not one or two either, a lot. What are they playing at? The majority of the fans inside the ground boo them, but play has to be halted temporarily. One fan steals the corner flag.

This is bizarre behaviour.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Mark Lawrenson

MOTD Live

"I'm not sure if he cheated, I'm really not. I don't think he was going to get the ball, but he was jumping out the way."

RED CARD

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom - Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish is sent off
Empics

Aston Villa sub Jack Grealish has only been on the pitch for 15 minutes, but he's just been sent off for a second yellow card! He nicks the ball past Joleon Lescott and goes down, referee Anthony Taylor decides it is a dive and shows him a second booking.

Rob Moriarty: Are you watching Paul Lambert? This is why we wanted you to go! Attacking football, remember that?

Callum Gallagher: That's never a card or a sending off. Yacob stands his ground as the Villa player dives in. Nonsense decision.

Carl Hathaway: Absolutely brilliant goal from Sinclair.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Pessimistic Villa fans will point out that Derby were 2-0 up going into stoppage time today - and only drew.

It can happen!

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Phil McNulty

BBC Sport chief football writer at Villa Park

"Sickening few moments for West Brom manager Tony Pulis - first with that harsh sending off for Claudio Yacob and then Scott Sinclair's second goal.

"Not that Aston Villa's fans care as their season has been revived in the space of seven days with a vital Premier League win and what now surely will be a trip to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Let's hope the game is not marred by crowd trouble. Aston Villa are going to Wembley, that should be the headline from this game.

Villa have FIVE MINUTES of added time to negotiate...

Crowd trouble?

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Former WBA and Villa forward Kevin Phillips at Villa Park

BBC Radio 5 live

"West Brom had to push forward and leave themselves open for the counter-attack and that's exactly how Aston Villa scored their goal. Game over. Well done Villa."

On the crowd unrest: "I have just looked over there and seen a seat come down. Do these supporters not have a brain because they are going to get picked out.

"It's scenes we don't want to see at football and it's going to take away from the match."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Mark Lawrenson

MOTD Live

"Brown Ideye's chance was massive wasn't it? Just massive. West Brom have been punished for not scoring when they were on top in the first half."

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

I'm already looking forward to seeing Tim Sherwood's Wembley suit. Or do you save the measuring up for the final? You probably should do.

Tony Pulis grimaces on the sidelines. His side have had their chances.

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom

Mark Lawrenson

MOTD Live

"Well done Carlos Sanchez, who gets a header on the edge of the area allowing Villa to break. Scott Sinclair still did very well with the finish, but every touch on the way was just as important. A good second touch just took it out of his feet and then he was there to slot it home."

GOAL

Aston Villa 2-0 West Brom - Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair scores
Getty Images

Aston Villa are going to Wembley! A clinical counter-attack puts them 2-0 up with five minutes left. Scott Sinclair wasted a good chance running though the left channel earlier on but he buries this one. He runs through, cuts back on to his right foot and curls the ball into the far corner to spark a mini pitch invasion.

Game over.

SUBSTITUTION

Aston Villa 1-0 West Brom

A change in the West Brom midfield as Youssouf Mulumbu replaces Craig Gardner.

'Never a sending off'

Aston Villa 1-0 West Brom

Former WBA and Villa forward Kevin Phillips at Villa Park

BBC Radio 5 live

Claudio Yacob is sent off
Getty Images

"I'm very surprised. That is never a sending off in a million years. The referee has got it wrong there. It's millimetres he has left the ground there. Claudio Yacob can be really disappointed he has been sent off. That can really turn the tide now in Villa's favour."

'We may as well ban tackling'

Aston Villa 1-0 West Brom

Mark Lawrenson

MOTD Live

"The Aston Villa player slides in here when he doesn't need to. There's no need to go in for a challenge when you might get hurt. Is that even a yellow card? For me, not at all.

"You will always get hurt when you go in for a challenge like that and I don't agree. If that's a yellow card, we might as well just ban tackling forever."

Man of the match - vote now

Man of the match graphic
BBC

So who has been the hero of this FA Cup tale?

You can choose the FA Man of the Match on the right-hand side of this page, or by using the vote tab on your mobile or tablet. Terms and conditions can be found

here.

RED CARD

Aston Villa 1-0 West Brom - Claudio Yacob

A red card for West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob! He jumps into the challenge, his feet leave the ground, but there doesn't look too much wrong with it as Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna slides into him. Referee Anthony Taylor sees it as a second booking and Yacob is off.

That could be the end of West Brom's chances...

Aston Villa 1-0 West Brom

That's a great delivery! Brilliant corner from Chris brunt ties Shay Given in a knot, again it could be a tap-in at the far post but they can't quite touch it in...

