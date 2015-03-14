Saturday football - reaction

That's it from here. Remember you can follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website as Manchester City look to close the gap on leaders Chelsea. We're back on Sunday with some big games featuring Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. Will Sunderland boss Gus Poyet still be in a job by then?
Text us on 81111
Ross in Kent: If I were a Sunderland fan I would be wanting Sean Dyche as the club's next manager, done a brilliant job at Burnley and he's young and British. He will go on to be a top manager I'm sure!
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "When you are down to 10 men it's important you don't get beat. I can understand why Tom Huddlestone got sent off. I can't remember my keeper making a save and it will probably be the last game shown on TV tonight and rightly so."
Not sure about that, Steve. I'm hearing Burnley v Manchester City really isn't up to much....
Are Leicester doomed?
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"The effort's there, the drive, the determination, you cannot fault their attitude is good, but the players just aren't good enough."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Marco Anderson: Just shows what a bit of confidence and belief can do. Aston Villa have been threatening this before but never delivered until today.
Richard Parffit: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, boss at League Two leaders Burton, should be a Premier League manager in the next few years, without question.
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson to BBC Sport: "A draw is probably a fair result on the balance of play. They are probably more pleased than us. I am disappointed the way we played - I've not said that many times this season.
"I might have to change personnel when it gets to the point of players not dealing with the situation in the right way. We have a relatively fit squad. There are 10 games remaining in which we can affect what happens. I'm working hard to make sure that can happen.
"It's a game we needed to win and in an attacking sense we weren't committed. We were a bit too safe. I'd like to have seen the ball more in the opposition half. All in all we didn't create enough."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
It's not looking good for Leicester. Now seven points from safety and seven matches without a win, with 10 games remaining including matches against Tottenham (away) and Chelsea (home).
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Andrew, Swansea: Sunderland are a classic example of why you must tread very carefully signing discarded squad players from elite clubs. O Shea, Brown, Johnson, Bardsley etc have done nothing but let the club down year after year. Not self-motivated enough to truly care about the club they play for.
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Arsenal were superb from start to finish, they controlled the game and on their day they are the best team in the Premier League."
Manager reaction
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: "It was a good performance, we were weaker at the start of the second half, but overall we kept going and created many chances. It was a convincing win and a very important one as well. That's the kind of game we want to play. When it doesn't work it is questioned but that is the game we love."
Player reaction
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
AFPCopyright: AFP
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud tells BBC Sport: "We missed a lot of chances but it's nice to get the win because we created chances so it's a good thing. We're struggling a bit with our efficiency but it's still 3-0 so we are very happy and it's a good result ahead of our Champions League game on Tuesday."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Jack Allum: Another very poor performance from West Ham. Sam Allardyce taking us backwards.
Rishabh Kapoor: Gus Poyet out! Big Sam for Sunderland. Vastly under-rated and gets a lot of undue stick from West Ham fans. Proper Premier League manager.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Tuesday's Champions League trip to Monaco: "We have a massive challenge but we will give absolutely everything to try and go through. [A poor pitch] is one of the problems, there is a lot of rain down there and when it rains, it rains. It's not absolutely fantastic but we won't have any excuses. They are favourites now but we can reverse it, we just have to make sure that the spirit, the belief and the desire is there."
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Five Premier League wins in a row for Arsenal. Not bad when you have a two-goal deficit to make up in the Champions League in the next game. The Gunners travel to Monaco looking to overturn a 3-1 first leg defeat.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Eddie: Well done Ramsey and Flamini. Monaco officially on notice for Tuesday.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Brom manager Tony Pulis tells BBC Sport: "It was a very good performance - the disappointing thing is that we didn't get a second goal. The players have been through the mill the past couple of weeks with two bad results against Villa, albeit not bad performances. This was a big win for the supporters after having to take that on the chin."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom's next game? Away at Manchester City. At least they make the journey on the back of a hard-fought win.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
PACopyright: PA
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes to BBC Sport: "It wasn't good enough today. We started slowly, conceded an early goal and didn't really improve. There's no point me trying to dress it up differently. West Brom coped comfortably with our threat, which was minimal. We hope today was just one of those games."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Stoke's defeat against West Brom means Swansea City can climb above them into eighth spot in the table if they defeat Liverpool on Monday.
Walters suffers 'fractured cheekbone'
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
News coming out of the Stoke camp that striker Jonathan Walters has suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone in the 1-0 defeat by West Brom.
Text us on 81111
Najid, London: Sunderland are lucky as I can't see the three teams below them picking up many more points. That alone might save Gus Poyet till the summer.
Allison in Oxford: Fed up of the Gus Poyet bashing. Sunderland would do well to hang on to a manager for more than a couple of seasons!
Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor: "It doesn't matter who scores. It's about getting points on the board, getting safe and starting again in the summer."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"What would worry me is you are looking for characters and leaders, and there weren't any from Sunderland. Wes Brown and John O'Shea are their most experienced players and they were dreadful. The second goal was as basic as basic is, it was just amateurish."
Sunderland's last nine games
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland's run in: West Ham (away), Newcastle (home), Crystal Palace (home), Arsenal (away), Stoke (away), Southampton (home), Everton (away), Leicester (home), Chelsea (away).
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks on Final Score
PACopyright: PA
"Gus Poyet wants to be responsible, I thought that interview was brilliant (17:23), he's hurting and there are things he has to say to certain players. He cannot lose his players, and that was as responsible an interview as you could get from a manager in that situation. The players have to show work and commitment in their next game.
"What's exciting for Aston Villa is there is a team playing for the shirt. Tim Sherwood's instilled confidence and belief that was lacking under Paul Lambert, and that is what managers have to do."
European latest
Barcelona can go four points clear at the top of La Liga if they win at Eibar. It's goalless approaching the 30 minute mark and you can keep up to date with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Football League
A great day for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in League Two as his Burton side, who are top of the division, win 3-0 against Accrington. A crowd of 17,149 watches Portsmouth beat Luton 2-0, while Southend, Exeter, Bury, Hartlepool, Northampton and Wycombe are also celebrating victories.
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
PACopyright: PA
Sunderland boss Gus Poyet tells BBC Sport: "A day like today you need to analyse very carefully as it's not acceptable We had a good week training and we started the game very well.
"A few weeks ago was we didn't start very well. But it's not just about starting, it's about plenty of things we are not getting right. There is nobody to blame but ourselves.
"I was very positive, the players were fresh and looking forward to play game. I have to be careful what I say and analyse this situation very carefully. We had the chance to do things better and we didn't do it.
"When you are a fan and you see your team performing like we did in the first-half I would do the same. What we did last year wasn't expected. This year we haven't been in bottom three the whole year, but we cannot win enough and we have put ourselves in a difficult situation."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
The Mighty Mojo: How many managers are Sunderland going to get through before they look at the players? Many of them are on their fourth manager.
Eamonn McGurk: Sunderland and QPR are a joke! I'd relegate both of them.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks on Final Score
"If that had been me (see entry at 17:02 from Sunderland's Wes Brown) I would have apologised to the Sunderland fans. I thought that was a bit lame bearing in mind the gravity of that performance. I think Gus Poyet will have said 'I took the vent of the fans frustration for you'. I wasn't very impressed with that Wes Brown interview."
Football League round-up
Easy for Preston in League One. After Joe Garner's four goals, Jermaine Beckford added a fifth to make it 5-1 on a day to forget for Crewe. Tony Mowbray got his first win as Coventry manager, as his side beat Chesterfield 3-2. Crawley, Leyton Orient and Barnsley also score three in their wins against Colchester, Yeovil and Oldham respectively. Peterborough, Fleetwood and Swindon also win.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
PACopyright: PA
Gus Poyet is not hanging about. He describes Sunderland's performance as unacceptable and says he understands the fans reaction. "I would do the same," he adds. Full quotes to follow.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Here comes Sunderland boss Gus Poyet. He doesn't look happy.
Post update
Burnley v Manchester City (17:30 GMT)
Around 15 minutes to kick-off in the sixth and final Premier League game of the day. The Clarets can move to within one point of 17th-placed Sunderland with a win, while City can move two points behind leaders Chelsea. Keep up to date with our live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Steph Clark: Change afoot at Sunderland? Shambolic in first half, damage limitation in the second - but who next?
Jacob Phripp: Really thought after the Paolo Di Canio mess the Sunderland players would play for Gus Poyet. Appears I was wrong.
Football League round-up
Bournemouth thrash Blackpool 4-0 to return top of the Championship table, Norwich and Derby draw 1-1, while there are wins for Bolton, Cardiff and Wigan. Jordan Rhodes scores twice as Blackburn win 3-1 at Charlton Athletic. Watford beat a weakened Reading 4-1. The games between Birmingham and Huddersfield, Brighton and Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham end in draws.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I think Villa still need a bit of steel to push themselves on, but it's been a great day for them. Villa really did show that they have some players with talent when they get themselves together."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
AFPCopyright: AFP
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood is smiling in front of the Match of the Day cameras. And so he should be as Aston Villa are now six points above the relegation zone after leapfrogging Sunderland in the table.
Text us on 81111
Steven, Isle of Man: Guy Poyet was on thin ice before this game. I wonder what the odds are on him being sacked on live TV again?
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
APCopyright: AP
Sunderland defender Wes Brown to BBC Sport: "To go 4-0 behind before half-time is disappointing to say the least. Aston Villa were creating chances and it took us until the second half to create chances. But it was all over by then. We have to lift it now and train hard. Of course I understand the boos. We have been terrible at home. We have to let this game go and train hard ahead of next week's game."
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"The Sunderland fans are in shock. They are trying to make sense of what they have seen. And when they analyse it, it's not pretty viewing. There were two goals today when Wes Brown and John O'Shea were at fault and the effort was not there."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"At this stage of the season, it's about the form teams are in. Sunderland are on a downer, they've had a pasting. Villa, a new manager in, are on a roll. It's Sunderland and QPR who have to start picking points up or they are going to be in the scramble."
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke: "I think we are playing with more freedom since the manager took over. Not just me, the manager is giving us a lot of responsibility and freedom."
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Team news
Burnley v Manchester City (17:30 GMT)
The team news is in for the late game - Mike Duff and Sam Vokes come in for Michael Keane and Michael Kightly in the only two changes for Burnley from the side that lost 2-0 at Anfield against Liverpool.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany returns to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute against Leicester on 4 March. Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Fernandinho and Edin Dzeko also start, with Bacary Sagna, Eliaquim Mangala, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernando and Wilfried Bony dropping out.
Championship: Federico Macheda scored earlier on, but has been sent off for a Cardiff side, who are down to nine men, but who lead 2-1 at Brentford.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
The free-kick comes to nothing. West Brom are moments away from three points.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Leicester seven points from safety now and with games running out it's looking bleak.
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Big moment as Boaz Myhill collides with Peter Crouch just outside the penalty area. Free-kick to Stoke.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
FULL-TIME
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Olivier Giroud, brilliant today, floats in a great cross which Danny Welbeck heads down and Adrian parries away.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Time is running out for Stoke. Phil Bardsley goes sprawling inside the West Brom area. He screams for a penalty. The referee says no.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
There's not many Sunderland fans still in the Stadium of Light compared to kick-off but those that have stayed let out a groan as Connor Wickham blazes a good chance over. Bad, bad day for the Black Cats.
INJURY TIME
Leicester 0-0 Hull
FOUR MINUTES added on at Leicester...
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Matt in London: As a relieved and very happy Crystal Palace fan, is it weird that I feel just a tad sorry for Gus Poyet? Clearly Sunderland are in a pretty perilous position, but I cannot remember the last time a manager was the subject of such widespread disapproval. The media, pundits and fans everywhere are really laying into him. He brought this on himself but it must be tough for the guy.
Can Leicester make their extra man count in the final stages? Jamie Vardy skins two or three men to power clear on the left and put over a low cross. Dave Nugent arrives on time but stabs his shot wide.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live
"Looking around the ground, I don't think I've seen an exodus the same as this. The ground looked half-empty after half-time, but there was great expectation and tension in the air beforehand. After that first half mauling, they have had enough and were on their way. Villa took their foot off the pedal, but there are problems ahead for Gus Poyet."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa are coasting to three points. So why not send on the kids? That's exactly what Tim Sherwood has done. On comes 16-year-old forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy who has represented England at Under-17 level.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Daniele Fiandaca: Excellent goal by Ramsey but brilliant by Giroud. Had a great game. Faith restored. Hope he can step it up for Monaco
Final Score
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"This has been a classic Arsenal performance. If anything they have overplayed and been trying to score the perfect goal. But they are 3-0 up and they have played well. Arsenal are looking good, not only for the three points, but for the Champions League tie against Monaco next week."
Football League latest
Championship: Two goals in four minutes at Brighton. Bruno puts the hosts ahead, but Rajiv van La Parra soon equalises for Wolves.
Kadeem Harris has been sent off for Cardiff, who lead 2-1 at Brentford. Fulham's Matt Smith has equalised at Hillsborough and it is 1-1 in their game against Sheffield Wednesday.
League One: Preston's Joe Garner has scored all four goals as his side lead 4-1 against Crewe.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Blake Keeble: Give Keano the Sunderland job until the end of the season then big Sam for the job next season?
GOAL
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham - Mathieu Flamini (84 mins)
Associated PressCopyright: Associated Press
It's another beauty. Arsenal have found their passing game today, and create another fabulously worked goal. Santi Cazorla is the man to provide the killer ball across goal this time, on a plate for substitute Mathieu Flamini to lash in from close range.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Surely a goal for Sunderland? Steven Fletcher pokes the ball beyond Brad Guzan but the ball hits a post and rebounds to safety. Fletcher is injured in the process. This isn't Sunderland's afternoon.
Post update
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham
A goal and an assist apiece for Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud today.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Aston Villa have controlled the game from start to finish. Sunderland have been gutless. The second-half they have done a little bit better but the game is over."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom are looking to put this to bed. James Morrison from 20-yards forces a save by Asmir Begovic.
GOAL
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham - Aaron Ramsey (81 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The first goal of the second half in the 15:00 GMT top-flight matches! It's another fine goal too, Aaron Ramsey swapping a one-two with Olivier Giroud and then side-footing into the net. Game, set, match?
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
PACopyright: PA
Danny Welbeck is on for Arsenal and is the latest man to pass the ball on when he could have shot.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Jack Allum: Allardyce still not made a change. We need a goal you dinosaur! New manager next season please!
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Rob Cannock: Fighting relegation and going to Wembley is far more exiting than mid-table going nowhere.
Laurie in London: Villa have definitely changed under Tim Sherwood... No away goals for 10 hours; four away goals in 45 minutes.
You can listen to the closing stages from the Stadium of Light on BBC Radio 5 live, followed by all today's results and reaction from around the grounds. 606 follows at 18:45 GMT.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Tetchy stuff as Santi Cazorla is pushed into Joey O'Brien and it all gets a bit silly from both clubs. Pushing and shoving but it is eventually all calmed down by the replacement referee.
PENALTY APPEAL
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Huge roar at The Hawthorns as Geoff Cameron makes contact with Craig Dawson inside Stoke's penalty area. Referee Michael Oliver isn't interested. This game is still in the balance.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Sunderland have composed themselves in the second half, Gus Poyet will have had a word and been on to them about pride in performance. Sunderland have got to make something, the old saying is 'if you do nothing, nothing happens'. Villa have taken their foot off the pedal."
Post update
Come on lads, any chance of a second-half goal?
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal will kick themselves if they don't win this game. So much good possession, so much to admire about their play, but no finishing touch.
Football League latest
Championship:Cardiff have come from behind to lead at Brentford. The Bees were 1-0 up, but goals from Federico Macheda and a second from Alex Revell has left the Welsh side ahead.
Final Score
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"I only saw the second yellow card for Tom Huddlestone. It looked soft for me. Looked a bit like the referee might have bottled it."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Daniele Fiandaca: It's games like this that make us fans despair at Ozil. Brilliant player but inconsistent.
Football League latest
Championship: Fulham's miserable season is continuing. They trail 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday, who lead through a goal from Scotland international Stevie May. An own goal from Norwich goalkeeper John Rudd leaves it 1-1 at Carrow Road in their match with Derby County.
League One: Tony Mowbray could be heading for his first win in charge of Coventry. Sanmi Odelusi has taken them 2-1 in front at Chesterfield.
League Two: Struggling Tranmere are losing again. Ryan Cresswell has put play-off hopefuls Northampton ahead. Portsmouth are 2-0 up versus Luton.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
There's another 20 or so minutes to go but there's many empty seats in the Stadium of Light. And so little noise. Sunderland have given up - both on and off the pitch.
RED CARD
Leicester 0-0 Hull - Tom Huddlestone
PACopyright: PA
Is this the chance Leicester needed? They will play the final 20 minutes or so against 10 men as Tom Huddlestone is sent off for a second booking as he trips Jamie Vardy. Soft, but probably fair.
Final Score
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"It is hard to see Saido Berahino going to a big club and getting a game. He can play up top on his own but I can't see him getting ahead of the big players like a Diego Costa. Get your head down and play football."
Final Score
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"Tony Pulis has come to The Hawthorns at exactly the right time. He has this knack of getting hold of a team and knocking it into enough shape to move on. My question is next season can he get them into mid-table, possibly pushing for Europe? That will be the big question for Tony. There comes a time, as a football fan, that you want your team to progress year on year."
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
You've pressed the wrong button! Mesut Ozil has the goal open up for him after a cute through-ball but for some reason he tries to clip it across to Aaron Ramsey. Why don't you shoot man! Ramsey eventually drags a shot wide but the chance was on for the German. Baffling decision.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
PACopyright: PA
A half clearance by Stoke's defence and Brown Ideye has a great chance to seal the points for West Brom. He pulls the trigger 10-yards from goal but Asmir Begovic is down to make a fine save.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Dame N'Doye strikes from outside the area but his shot is saved comfortably by Mark Schwarzer in the Leicester goal. Not sure 0-0 does much for the hosts.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Ben Dalton: The strangest part of Seb Larsson not coming out after half-time is that anyone noticed.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal were sublime in the first-half, but it's been ridiculous so far in the second half. An injured referee, plenty of West Ham pressure but no killer touch.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Fine save by substitute keeper Boaz Myhill to keep out Jonathan Walters's header. Stoke have upped the tempo. Can the Baggies hold on?
Football League latest
Championship: Ex-Manchester United striker Federico Macheda has levelled for Cardiff City to make it 1-1 in their away match at Brentford. Macheda capitalised on a goalkeeping error from David Button. Charlton are back in their home game against Blackburn. The visitors had led 2-0, but the hosts have pulled one back, Yoni Buyens converting a penalty after Igor Vetokele had been fouled by Rovers goalkeeper Jason Steele.
League One: Three points are heading to Leyton Orient. They are 3-0 up against Yeovil. Jobi McAnuff getting the third.
League Two: Tom Nichols equalises for Exeter City against AFC Wimbledon and Barry Corr's penalty has extended Southend's lead to 3-1 away at Dagenham and Redbridge.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland have improved since the break but it's not enough for the home fans. Ironic cheers ring out whenever they manage to get a shot away. The damage has been done.
Image from the first half see entry 15:42
PACopyright: PA
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Anisa: As an Arsenal fan, not often you envy Aston Villa's scoreline. Arsenal have to start taking our chances.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Chris Foy injured. Great song from crowd "you're not fit to referee....."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Mr Anderson: Always felt Giroud does not get the credit he deserves. That is 13 goals for the season and he has been injured/suspended for a good proportion of it. Please give credit where credit is due!
Zain: Hopefully Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs keep winning so Louis van Gaal gets sacked. An unhappy Man United fan.
"You're not fit to referee!" That's the chant around the ground as referee Chris Foy limps off to be replaced by Anthony Taylor.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Match of the Day cameras zoom in on Roy Keane deep in conversation at the Stadium of Light. He doesn't appear angry at Sunderland's performance. Actually, Keane looks pretty relaxed. Which is more than can be said about the home fans.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
PaulCanFocus!: Walcott taking up great positions and runs. Just back though. Give him time to polish the finishing!
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
That won't do anything to appease Sam Allardyce - Matt Jarvis slams over the top from a corner.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Sub referee coming up? Chris Foy has taken a knock or a twinge and a replacement is warming up. Sam Allardyce will give himself an injury if he doesn't calm down. He's apoplectic with someone on the sidelines.
Football League latest
Championship: Four for Bournemouth. Callum Wilson converts a penalty after Brett Pitman's first-half hat-trick. Blackpool are bottom and taking another hiding. Elsewhere, Troy Deeney has scored a third for Watford against Reading, who, remember, have made nine changes to their starting line-up as they have prioritised Monday's FA Cup quarter-final replay against Bradford.
League One: Great game at Colchester. It is 2-2 in their match against Crawley. David Fox has levelled for the U's.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
SmarProcurementCopyright: SmarProcurement
"Sunderland are like a pub team. It's like a pub team coming out in the second-half without a player who is having a fag in the car park."
You can listen to the match on 5 live sports extra.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Phil Coates: Surely this is the last game for Gus Poyet? He's lost the fans, the players and probably the boardroom after this pathetic show.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Bad news for West Brom. Keeper Ben Foster looks as though he has jarred his knee and is coming off. On comes Boaz Myhill. Can Stoke take advantage?
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Villa look confident, but that confidence has been handed to them. The crowd have been unhappy, and the whole thing has backfired on Sunderland - they have created their own problems because their defending in the first half was awful."
David Ospina has been able to continue after that knock to the head. Better spell from West Ham as they see plenty of the ball but their crossing has been terrible.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"I assume Seb Larsson was getting treatment. But it is as though Gus Poyet didn't know what was going on."
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
PACopyright: PA
"Sunderland have no shape about the team, the fans have shown their discontent. I think things were thrown at the dugout, which is unacceptable. But we can understand their frustration as it has been pathetic. I mean they are playing a team below them in the table.
"You are looking for leaders and I'm looking at Wes Brown and John O'Shea and they have been woeful. They have played at the highest level."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
As Seb Larsson reappears three minutes after the rest of his Sunderland side..."I was too busy to see what happened, but that will not go unnoticed - the scribes are all making a note of it. There is no excuse for that."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Ironic cheers as Seb Larsson finally makes his way on to the pitch - several minutes after the re-start.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal keeper David Ospina needs some treatment after he is clattered by Diafra Sakho - no free-kick given. When you consider how much protection referees normally get that is surprising.
Has anyone seen Sunderland's 11th player?
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Where's Seb Larsson? Incredible. Sunderland have started the second half with 10 men. Farcical at the Stadium of Light.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa are going for a cricket score. Charles N'Zogbia is afforded so much space on the edge of the penalty area and it requires a fine save by Costel Pantilimon to prevent a fifth Villa goal.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
PACopyright: PA
Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write, Esteban Cambiasso has a shot well blocked by Michael Dawson as Leicester make a good start to the second half.
KICK-OFF
How many will Aston Villa rattle up? Can West Ham find a way back at Arsenal? Will Leicester and Hull produce a goal? Are West Brom heading for victory? We're back under way in our games.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Isa Zina: Theo Walcott off, bring on Welbeck! Giroud has been brilliant today though!
"Tim Sherwood will think Christmas has come early because of all the presents for his team. Sunderland have been so tentative and defensive. Frankly, 4-0 is a fair reflection of the game, Sunderland have given them every opportunity."
Sunderland boss Gus Poyet was playing down this match when he spoke to the press on Friday.
"We've been (treating) every game for the last two months like it was the most important game and a cup final," said Poyet.
"I think we need to be more calm and positive and believe in the team. We need to make sure we give the fans something early in the game so we make the Stadium of Light very difficult."
The Stadium of Light is certainly very difficult right now.
Football League latest
Championship: A 39-minute hat-trick from Brett Pitman has put Bournemouth 3-0 in front against Blackpool. Matej Vydra has doubled Watford's lead against a much-changed Reading side. Two goals from Adam le Fondre has taken Bolton 2-0 up against lowly Millwall.
League One: Colchester took the lead against Crawley, but are now 2-1 behind. Gavin Tomlin has put the Red Devils ahead against their fellow strugglers. Coventry could be in the bottom four by the end of the day. They were 1-0 ahead against Chesterfield, but Jay O'Shea has equalised for the the Spireites.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Where has that art of defending gone from the English game? It's just incredible how Aston Villa are getting in and scoring at will. This scoreline could be anything. Sunderland manager Gus Poyet could go after this game it's that bad."
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
HALF-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
HALF-TIME
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"They can't get in fast enough, the supporters. The ball came in from the right and he just powered the header in from six yards. A lovely cross, and Pantilimon did not have a prayer. You would never have believed the score could be like this - we thought maybe a 0-0, or a 1-0."
You don't save those! Another flowing Arsenal moves ends up at the feet of Olivier Giroud, he rifles in a left-footed strike which hammers in against the inside of the post. Brilliant goal!
GOAL
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa - Christian Benteke (44 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Astonishing scenes at the Stadium of Light. Aston Villa have the points in the bag as Christian Benteke leaps high above the Black Cats defence to connect with Leandro Bacuna's delightful cross. Gus Poyet has the look of a man who knows time is running out.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What's the opposite of clinical? Theo Walcott spurns another fine chance after Adrian can only parry Mesut Ozil's low shot into his path. Walcott on the stretch screws it wide.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Shohidur Rahman: When you've conceded 3 at home to the least prolific team in the league you know you've got problems.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"Not only are the Sunderland fans leaving but they are trying to get to the dugout where Gus Poyet is sitting and the police and stewards are trying to stop them. There is quite a police presence around the dugout stopping the fans from making their points heard. These will be season ticket holders."
Chris Sutton on Final Score: "Their team is performing pathetically and they are getting thrashed, and deservedly so. Villa are brave on the ball, Sunderland have offered nothing."
Post update
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Tense scenes at the Stadium of Light as one or two Sunderland fans let their emotions get the better of them. They're trying to make their way to the Sunderland bench but and it needs a number of stewards to stop them in their tracks.
Football League latest
Championship: Jermaine Pennant's first goal in English football since January 2014 - a 25-yard free-kick - puts struggling Wigan Athletic in front at Rotherham. But, wait, Pennant's second goal follows soon after, another free-kick, and Wigan are 2-0 up. Bournemouth are cruising against bottom-placed Blackpool. Brett Pitman's brace is taking the Cherries back to the top of the division.
In the big game in the Championship, fifth-placed Norwich are playing Derby in third at Carrow Road and the Canaries' fans are celebrating as they lead 1-0 following Cameron Jerome's 18th goal of the season.
League One: Will Grigg has levelled for MK Dons against Walsall. It is 1-1.
League Two: Andy Parrish's own goal has put Hartlepool, bottom of the Football League, 1-0 up at Morecambe.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Sam Rose: It was never the players. Can we agree it was Paul Lambert who failed to get anything from these players?
Post update
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I almost don't know what to say about this, the simple truth is that Sunderland's defence is so tentative. Agbonlahor came inside one tackle, went past Brown and saw the opportunity. It was an absolute gift.
"This could be a big day for Villa, but also for Sunderland as well if things do not improve. When Villa are confident and pass the ball around, they take some holding."
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa - Gabriel Agbonlahor (37 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Is Gus Poyet heading for the sack? Sunderland fans are out of their seats and heading for the exit gates as Charles N'Zogbia sends Gabriel Agbonlahor clear. The Villa forward has work to do but Sunderland's defenders back off, allowing Agbonlahor to get his shot away. It's low, it's powerful and... it's in the net.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"There must be 40,000 in today, but they have been quiet. Sunderland needed something to set them off, the fans are disappointed at the moment and now Sunderland need a goal desperately."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"There was a horrendous goalkeeping error by Asmir Begovic and he will be breathing a huge sigh of relief that the goal was offside."
DISALLOWED GOAL
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom have the ball in the net again, but it's disallowed for a correctly raised offside flag against Brown Ideye. The most relieved man in the ground is Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who made a complete hash of his attempt to gather the ball before Ideye tucked it away. Begovic's blushes were spared there.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Arsenal must surely score in a minute, they are all over West Ham. Alexis Sanchez forces Adrian into a diving save with a wonderful strike on the bounce, before the Chilean is booked for a cheeky handball on the stretch.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
The 'as it stands' table makes horrible reading for Sunderland fans. Aston Villa have leapfrogged the Black Cats who are now down to 17th in the table.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Leicester have been on the back foot but go close, and no surprise the ever-excellent Riyad Mahrez is involved. He whips in a teasing cross from wide right, it bounces just beyond the far post with Andrej Kramaric close to turning it in.
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
James in Bath: It's all well and good taking points against Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea, but Sunderland can't keep losing at home to the teams around them!
The Baggies are pressing for a second at the Hawthorns, and they almost get it when Saido Berahino is sent through in the area and fires a shot across the face of goal. Stoke have offered nothing in this game so far.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Niall Hughes: How did Poyet look at his back 4 in January and come to the conclusion that nobody needed replacing? Brown and O'Shea are awful.
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Chance! Again it's Theo Walcott who burns past the Hammers defence to collect Aaron Ramsey's slide-rule pass, but once more he takes his time in getting a shot away and can only clip it straight at Adrian.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"That was an absolute sitter, all he had to do was side-foot it in. It all came about from a bad kick-off by Pantilimon. What a chance, that could almost have sealed it at 3-0."
Championship: Brentford lead against Cardiff through Andre Gray's tap-in after Alex Pritchard's 30-yard free-kick was parried into his path. Huddersfield have equalised at Birmingham with Joe Lolley scoring.
League Two: Leaders Burton Albion have gone ahead in their home match versus Accrington. Damien McCrory converted a penalty after Accrington's Rob Atkinson handled in the area.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
What a miss. Shocking from Scott Sinclair as he blazes over from four yards following a lovely run by Leandro Bacuna who is having a terrific game. Sinclair has his head in his hands. The Villa man knows that should have been 3-0.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Jack Rodwell's galloped around a little bit, but he is still trying to make his mark in the Premier League. At Everton I thought he was set for great things but his injuries have set him back."
Football League latest
League One: Luke James's first league goal in 26 appearances has put Peterborough ahead in their game against fellow play-off contenders Doncaster. It is looking easy for Preston, who lead 2-0 at home to Crewe.
League Two: Stevenage could move into the play-offs today with a win and they have made a good start as they lead 1-0 at Cambridge after Dean Wells's goal. Elsewhere, Dagenham and Redbridge are level at 1-1 against Southend, with AFC Wimbledon and Bury leading 1-0 in their away matches at Exeter and Mansfield respectively. However, AFC Wimbledon are down to 10 men as Dannie Bulman has been sent off after only 25 minutes.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Stoke's defence is coming under relentless pressure. It's all West Brom as another corner is only half cleared and Darren Fletcher lashes the ball...into the crowd.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
David Goodman: Time to check the odds on Sunderland being managerless by the end of the day.
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Aaron Ramsey gets a lovely cross in from Calum Chambers but it's at an awkward height - he doesn't know whether to head or volley and in the end knees the ball on goal which Adrian pushes over the top.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Ball in the net for Hull - and it is Nikica Jelavic at it again! He taps home after goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer drops a cross but the referee had given a foul against Dame N'Doye - doing his best Nat Lofthouse impression.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
The locals are not happy. Groans ring around the Stadium of Light as another Sunderland move breaks down. It's like Christmas for Villa's travelling fans who have witnessed two away goals. The visitors are well on top.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
One of the best misses you're ever likely to see by Jelavic. I say best as it was against Leicester...it is a beauty though.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
PACopyright: PA
Hull having a good spell still, though they really should be 1-0 up. If Leicester lose this afternoon you'd really fear for them.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's amazing how a season can change so quickly, and Villa are playing with a lot of confidence. There's real tension with the Sunderland players, and that second goal was a gift. That was very ordinary defending from Sunderland."
Chris Clarke: Arsenal totally bossing West Ham....I await the Hammers taking the lead from a set piece.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 3-1 QPR
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "Steve Coppell would be proud. We are famous for wingers here and there was none better than Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha today.
"I've been being the nasty teacher to them this week telling them to get in the box.
"I just thought we were very good. We were unlucky in the second half as we lost Jason Puncheon and Zaha.
"I don't think I have ever seen a better goal than we have seen (from Matt Phillips) at this place. Ironically, it was from the opposition. That was a special goal."
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
It's been all Arsenal so far but West Ham create a really good opportunity with their first proper attack. Matt Jarvis gets clear on the left, he cuts it back deep to the edge of the box and Kevin Nolan strokes in a side-footed volley which David Ospina rather unknowingly pushes out.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Geoff Ramm: Taxi for Poyet...and please collect Laudrup at Newcastle Airport whilst you are there.
Final Score
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"I have a problem with the Stoke defender Phil Bardsley. If I was the striker I would be delighted that that he has just given me the ball. There is no way that Brown Ideye should get away from him."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
You've got to score! What a chance for Hull and Nikica Jelavic. A ball is popped over the top, Ahmed Elmohamady side-foots it square when he could have had a shot and Jelavic kicks the ground. A tap-in.
Football League latest
Championship: Millwall sacked Ian Holloway earlier this week, with Neil Harris taking charge for the rest of the season. He has got off to a bad start as the Lions trail 1-0 at Bolton lead through Adam Le Fondre's strike. Birmingham are also 1-0 up in their match against Huddersfield, David Cotterill the goalscorer. A curled finish from Jordan Rhodes put Blackburn ahead at Charlton, before Craig Conway doubled their lead.
League One: It is 1-1 between Colchester and Crawley, while Coventry, Swindon, Preston and Walsall all hold one-goal leads.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"For the first, it was a good goal. I had just said Villa were getting more men forward. As it came across, Benteke almost side-footed it it, and Pantilimon had no chance. That was a very good goal, a good move altogether and Sunderland had no answer to it.
"Now you can hear the boos. I'm not sure what Riviere was thinking, maybe he thought the goalkeeper was coming for it. Sunderland are going to have to watch that it does not run away from them."
Live Reporting
By Mandeep Sanghera, Neil Johnston and Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
That's it from here. Remember you can follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website as Manchester City look to close the gap on leaders Chelsea. We're back on Sunday with some big games featuring Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. Will Sunderland boss Gus Poyet still be in a job by then?
Text us on 81111
Ross in Kent: If I were a Sunderland fan I would be wanting Sean Dyche as the club's next manager, done a brilliant job at Burnley and he's young and British. He will go on to be a top manager I'm sure!
Send us your views via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone: Two rubbish yellows today. Jamie Vardy was clever. Apologies to everyone involved. We should win games like that though.
Manager reaction
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "When you are down to 10 men it's important you don't get beat. I can understand why Tom Huddlestone got sent off. I can't remember my keeper making a save and it will probably be the last game shown on TV tonight and rightly so."
Not sure about that, Steve. I'm hearing Burnley v Manchester City really isn't up to much....
Are Leicester doomed?
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"The effort's there, the drive, the determination, you cannot fault their attitude is good, but the players just aren't good enough."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Marco Anderson: Just shows what a bit of confidence and belief can do. Aston Villa have been threatening this before but never delivered until today.
Richard Parffit: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, boss at League Two leaders Burton, should be a Premier League manager in the next few years, without question.
Send us your views via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Manager reaction
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson to BBC Sport: "A draw is probably a fair result on the balance of play. They are probably more pleased than us. I am disappointed the way we played - I've not said that many times this season.
"I might have to change personnel when it gets to the point of players not dealing with the situation in the right way. We have a relatively fit squad. There are 10 games remaining in which we can affect what happens. I'm working hard to make sure that can happen.
"It's a game we needed to win and in an attacking sense we weren't committed. We were a bit too safe. I'd like to have seen the ball more in the opposition half. All in all we didn't create enough."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
It's not looking good for Leicester. Now seven points from safety and seven matches without a win, with 10 games remaining including matches against Tottenham (away) and Chelsea (home).
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Andrew, Swansea: Sunderland are a classic example of why you must tread very carefully signing discarded squad players from elite clubs. O Shea, Brown, Johnson, Bardsley etc have done nothing but let the club down year after year. Not self-motivated enough to truly care about the club they play for.
Send us your views via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Arsenal were superb from start to finish, they controlled the game and on their day they are the best team in the Premier League."
Manager reaction
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: "It was a good performance, we were weaker at the start of the second half, but overall we kept going and created many chances. It was a convincing win and a very important one as well. That's the kind of game we want to play. When it doesn't work it is questioned but that is the game we love."
Player reaction
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud tells BBC Sport: "We missed a lot of chances but it's nice to get the win because we created chances so it's a good thing. We're struggling a bit with our efficiency but it's still 3-0 so we are very happy and it's a good result ahead of our Champions League game on Tuesday."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Jack Allum: Another very poor performance from West Ham. Sam Allardyce taking us backwards.
Rishabh Kapoor: Gus Poyet out! Big Sam for Sunderland. Vastly under-rated and gets a lot of undue stick from West Ham fans. Proper Premier League manager.
Send us your views via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Manager reaction
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Tuesday's Champions League trip to Monaco: "We have a massive challenge but we will give absolutely everything to try and go through. [A poor pitch] is one of the problems, there is a lot of rain down there and when it rains, it rains. It's not absolutely fantastic but we won't have any excuses. They are favourites now but we can reverse it, we just have to make sure that the spirit, the belief and the desire is there."
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Five Premier League wins in a row for Arsenal. Not bad when you have a two-goal deficit to make up in the Champions League in the next game. The Gunners travel to Monaco looking to overturn a 3-1 first leg defeat.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Eddie: Well done Ramsey and Flamini. Monaco officially on notice for Tuesday.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom manager Tony Pulis tells BBC Sport: "It was a very good performance - the disappointing thing is that we didn't get a second goal. The players have been through the mill the past couple of weeks with two bad results against Villa, albeit not bad performances. This was a big win for the supporters after having to take that on the chin."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom's next game? Away at Manchester City. At least they make the journey on the back of a hard-fought win.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes to BBC Sport: "It wasn't good enough today. We started slowly, conceded an early goal and didn't really improve. There's no point me trying to dress it up differently. West Brom coped comfortably with our threat, which was minimal. We hope today was just one of those games."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Stoke's defeat against West Brom means Swansea City can climb above them into eighth spot in the table if they defeat Liverpool on Monday.
Walters suffers 'fractured cheekbone'
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
News coming out of the Stoke camp that striker Jonathan Walters has suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone in the 1-0 defeat by West Brom.
Text us on 81111
Najid, London: Sunderland are lucky as I can't see the three teams below them picking up many more points. That alone might save Gus Poyet till the summer.
Allison in Oxford: Fed up of the Gus Poyet bashing. Sunderland would do well to hang on to a manager for more than a couple of seasons!
Send us your views via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor: "It doesn't matter who scores. It's about getting points on the board, getting safe and starting again in the summer."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"What would worry me is you are looking for characters and leaders, and there weren't any from Sunderland. Wes Brown and John O'Shea are their most experienced players and they were dreadful. The second goal was as basic as basic is, it was just amateurish."
Sunderland's last nine games
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland's run in: West Ham (away), Newcastle (home), Crystal Palace (home), Arsenal (away), Stoke (away), Southampton (home), Everton (away), Leicester (home), Chelsea (away).
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks on Final Score
"Gus Poyet wants to be responsible, I thought that interview was brilliant (17:23), he's hurting and there are things he has to say to certain players. He cannot lose his players, and that was as responsible an interview as you could get from a manager in that situation. The players have to show work and commitment in their next game.
"What's exciting for Aston Villa is there is a team playing for the shirt. Tim Sherwood's instilled confidence and belief that was lacking under Paul Lambert, and that is what managers have to do."
European latest
Barcelona can go four points clear at the top of La Liga if they win at Eibar. It's goalless approaching the 30 minute mark and you can keep up to date with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Football League
A great day for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in League Two as his Burton side, who are top of the division, win 3-0 against Accrington. A crowd of 17,149 watches Portsmouth beat Luton 2-0, while Southend, Exeter, Bury, Hartlepool, Northampton and Wycombe are also celebrating victories.
Manager reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland boss Gus Poyet tells BBC Sport: "A day like today you need to analyse very carefully as it's not acceptable We had a good week training and we started the game very well.
"A few weeks ago was we didn't start very well. But it's not just about starting, it's about plenty of things we are not getting right. There is nobody to blame but ourselves.
"I was very positive, the players were fresh and looking forward to play game. I have to be careful what I say and analyse this situation very carefully. We had the chance to do things better and we didn't do it.
"When you are a fan and you see your team performing like we did in the first-half I would do the same. What we did last year wasn't expected. This year we haven't been in bottom three the whole year, but we cannot win enough and we have put ourselves in a difficult situation."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
The Mighty Mojo: How many managers are Sunderland going to get through before they look at the players? Many of them are on their fourth manager.
Eamonn McGurk: Sunderland and QPR are a joke! I'd relegate both of them.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks on Final Score
"If that had been me (see entry at 17:02 from Sunderland's Wes Brown) I would have apologised to the Sunderland fans. I thought that was a bit lame bearing in mind the gravity of that performance. I think Gus Poyet will have said 'I took the vent of the fans frustration for you'. I wasn't very impressed with that Wes Brown interview."
Football League round-up
Easy for Preston in League One. After Joe Garner's four goals, Jermaine Beckford added a fifth to make it 5-1 on a day to forget for Crewe. Tony Mowbray got his first win as Coventry manager, as his side beat Chesterfield 3-2. Crawley, Leyton Orient and Barnsley also score three in their wins against Colchester, Yeovil and Oldham respectively. Peterborough, Fleetwood and Swindon also win.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Gus Poyet is not hanging about. He describes Sunderland's performance as unacceptable and says he understands the fans reaction. "I would do the same," he adds. Full quotes to follow.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Here comes Sunderland boss Gus Poyet. He doesn't look happy.
Post update
Burnley v Manchester City (17:30 GMT)
Around 15 minutes to kick-off in the sixth and final Premier League game of the day. The Clarets can move to within one point of 17th-placed Sunderland with a win, while City can move two points behind leaders Chelsea. Keep up to date with our live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Steph Clark: Change afoot at Sunderland? Shambolic in first half, damage limitation in the second - but who next?
Jacob Phripp: Really thought after the Paolo Di Canio mess the Sunderland players would play for Gus Poyet. Appears I was wrong.
Football League round-up
Bournemouth thrash Blackpool 4-0 to return top of the Championship table, Norwich and Derby draw 1-1, while there are wins for Bolton, Cardiff and Wigan. Jordan Rhodes scores twice as Blackburn win 3-1 at Charlton Athletic. Watford beat a weakened Reading 4-1. The games between Birmingham and Huddersfield, Brighton and Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham end in draws.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I think Villa still need a bit of steel to push themselves on, but it's been a great day for them. Villa really did show that they have some players with talent when they get themselves together."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood is smiling in front of the Match of the Day cameras. And so he should be as Aston Villa are now six points above the relegation zone after leapfrogging Sunderland in the table.
Text us on 81111
Steven, Isle of Man: Guy Poyet was on thin ice before this game. I wonder what the odds are on him being sacked on live TV again?
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland defender Wes Brown to BBC Sport: "To go 4-0 behind before half-time is disappointing to say the least. Aston Villa were creating chances and it took us until the second half to create chances. But it was all over by then. We have to lift it now and train hard. Of course I understand the boos. We have been terrible at home. We have to let this game go and train hard ahead of next week's game."
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"The Sunderland fans are in shock. They are trying to make sense of what they have seen. And when they analyse it, it's not pretty viewing. There were two goals today when Wes Brown and John O'Shea were at fault and the effort was not there."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"At this stage of the season, it's about the form teams are in. Sunderland are on a downer, they've had a pasting. Villa, a new manager in, are on a roll. It's Sunderland and QPR who have to start picking points up or they are going to be in the scramble."
Player reaction
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke: "I think we are playing with more freedom since the manager took over. Not just me, the manager is giving us a lot of responsibility and freedom."
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Team news
Burnley v Manchester City (17:30 GMT)
The team news is in for the late game - Mike Duff and Sam Vokes come in for Michael Keane and Michael Kightly in the only two changes for Burnley from the side that lost 2-0 at Anfield against Liverpool.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany returns to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute against Leicester on 4 March. Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Fernandinho and Edin Dzeko also start, with Bacary Sagna, Eliaquim Mangala, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernando and Wilfried Bony dropping out.
Burnley: Heaton, Trippier, Shackell (c), Duff, Mee; Barnes, Arfield, Jones, Boyd; Ings, Vokes.
Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Clichy, Navas, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Silva, Dzeko, Aguero
Football League update
Championship: Federico Macheda scored earlier on, but has been sent off for a Cardiff side, who are down to nine men, but who lead 2-1 at Brentford.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
The free-kick comes to nothing. West Brom are moments away from three points.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Leicester seven points from safety now and with games running out it's looking bleak.
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Big moment as Boaz Myhill collides with Peter Crouch just outside the penalty area. Free-kick to Stoke.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
FULL-TIME
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Post update
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Olivier Giroud, brilliant today, floats in a great cross which Danny Welbeck heads down and Adrian parries away.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Time is running out for Stoke. Phil Bardsley goes sprawling inside the West Brom area. He screams for a penalty. The referee says no.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
There's not many Sunderland fans still in the Stadium of Light compared to kick-off but those that have stayed let out a groan as Connor Wickham blazes a good chance over. Bad, bad day for the Black Cats.
INJURY TIME
Leicester 0-0 Hull
FOUR MINUTES added on at Leicester...
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Matt in London: As a relieved and very happy Crystal Palace fan, is it weird that I feel just a tad sorry for Gus Poyet? Clearly Sunderland are in a pretty perilous position, but I cannot remember the last time a manager was the subject of such widespread disapproval. The media, pundits and fans everywhere are really laying into him. He brought this on himself but it must be tough for the guy.
Send us your views via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
CLOSE!
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Can Leicester make their extra man count in the final stages? Jamie Vardy skins two or three men to power clear on the left and put over a low cross. Dave Nugent arrives on time but stabs his shot wide.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live
"Looking around the ground, I don't think I've seen an exodus the same as this. The ground looked half-empty after half-time, but there was great expectation and tension in the air beforehand. After that first half mauling, they have had enough and were on their way. Villa took their foot off the pedal, but there are problems ahead for Gus Poyet."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa are coasting to three points. So why not send on the kids? That's exactly what Tim Sherwood has done. On comes 16-year-old forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy who has represented England at Under-17 level.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Daniele Fiandaca: Excellent goal by Ramsey but brilliant by Giroud. Had a great game. Faith restored. Hope he can step it up for Monaco
Final Score
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"This has been a classic Arsenal performance. If anything they have overplayed and been trying to score the perfect goal. But they are 3-0 up and they have played well. Arsenal are looking good, not only for the three points, but for the Champions League tie against Monaco next week."
Football League latest
Championship: Two goals in four minutes at Brighton. Bruno puts the hosts ahead, but Rajiv van La Parra soon equalises for Wolves.
Kadeem Harris has been sent off for Cardiff, who lead 2-1 at Brentford. Fulham's Matt Smith has equalised at Hillsborough and it is 1-1 in their game against Sheffield Wednesday.
League One: Preston's Joe Garner has scored all four goals as his side lead 4-1 against Crewe.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Blake Keeble: Give Keano the Sunderland job until the end of the season then big Sam for the job next season?
GOAL
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham - Mathieu Flamini (84 mins)
It's another beauty. Arsenal have found their passing game today, and create another fabulously worked goal. Santi Cazorla is the man to provide the killer ball across goal this time, on a plate for substitute Mathieu Flamini to lash in from close range.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Surely a goal for Sunderland? Steven Fletcher pokes the ball beyond Brad Guzan but the ball hits a post and rebounds to safety. Fletcher is injured in the process. This isn't Sunderland's afternoon.
Post update
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham
A goal and an assist apiece for Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud today.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Aston Villa have controlled the game from start to finish. Sunderland have been gutless. The second-half they have done a little bit better but the game is over."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom are looking to put this to bed. James Morrison from 20-yards forces a save by Asmir Begovic.
GOAL
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham - Aaron Ramsey (81 mins)
The first goal of the second half in the 15:00 GMT top-flight matches! It's another fine goal too, Aaron Ramsey swapping a one-two with Olivier Giroud and then side-footing into the net. Game, set, match?
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Danny Welbeck is on for Arsenal and is the latest man to pass the ball on when he could have shot.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Jack Allum: Allardyce still not made a change. We need a goal you dinosaur! New manager next season please!
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Rob Cannock: Fighting relegation and going to Wembley is far more exiting than mid-table going nowhere.
Laurie in London: Villa have definitely changed under Tim Sherwood... No away goals for 10 hours; four away goals in 45 minutes.
Send us your stories via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Gary Lineker
Former England captain
"I think I've just seen the most blatantly obvious penalty for West Brom ever, unfathomably ignored by Michael Oliver."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
BBC Radio 5 live
You can listen to the closing stages from the Stadium of Light on BBC Radio 5 live, followed by all today's results and reaction from around the grounds. 606 follows at 18:45 GMT.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Tetchy stuff as Santi Cazorla is pushed into Joey O'Brien and it all gets a bit silly from both clubs. Pushing and shoving but it is eventually all calmed down by the replacement referee.
PENALTY APPEAL
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Huge roar at The Hawthorns as Geoff Cameron makes contact with Craig Dawson inside Stoke's penalty area. Referee Michael Oliver isn't interested. This game is still in the balance.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Sunderland have composed themselves in the second half, Gus Poyet will have had a word and been on to them about pride in performance. Sunderland have got to make something, the old saying is 'if you do nothing, nothing happens'. Villa have taken their foot off the pedal."
Post update
Come on lads, any chance of a second-half goal?
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal will kick themselves if they don't win this game. So much good possession, so much to admire about their play, but no finishing touch.
Football League latest
Championship:Cardiff have come from behind to lead at Brentford. The Bees were 1-0 up, but goals from Federico Macheda and a second from Alex Revell has left the Welsh side ahead.
Final Score
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"I only saw the second yellow card for Tom Huddlestone. It looked soft for me. Looked a bit like the referee might have bottled it."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Daniele Fiandaca: It's games like this that make us fans despair at Ozil. Brilliant player but inconsistent.
Football League latest
Championship: Fulham's miserable season is continuing. They trail 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday, who lead through a goal from Scotland international Stevie May. An own goal from Norwich goalkeeper John Rudd leaves it 1-1 at Carrow Road in their match with Derby County.
League One: Tony Mowbray could be heading for his first win in charge of Coventry. Sanmi Odelusi has taken them 2-1 in front at Chesterfield.
League Two: Struggling Tranmere are losing again. Ryan Cresswell has put play-off hopefuls Northampton ahead. Portsmouth are 2-0 up versus Luton.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
There's another 20 or so minutes to go but there's many empty seats in the Stadium of Light. And so little noise. Sunderland have given up - both on and off the pitch.
RED CARD
Leicester 0-0 Hull - Tom Huddlestone
Is this the chance Leicester needed? They will play the final 20 minutes or so against 10 men as Tom Huddlestone is sent off for a second booking as he trips Jamie Vardy. Soft, but probably fair.
Final Score
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"It is hard to see Saido Berahino going to a big club and getting a game. He can play up top on his own but I can't see him getting ahead of the big players like a Diego Costa. Get your head down and play football."
Final Score
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"Tony Pulis has come to The Hawthorns at exactly the right time. He has this knack of getting hold of a team and knocking it into enough shape to move on. My question is next season can he get them into mid-table, possibly pushing for Europe? That will be the big question for Tony. There comes a time, as a football fan, that you want your team to progress year on year."
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
You've pressed the wrong button! Mesut Ozil has the goal open up for him after a cute through-ball but for some reason he tries to clip it across to Aaron Ramsey. Why don't you shoot man! Ramsey eventually drags a shot wide but the chance was on for the German. Baffling decision.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
A half clearance by Stoke's defence and Brown Ideye has a great chance to seal the points for West Brom. He pulls the trigger 10-yards from goal but Asmir Begovic is down to make a fine save.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Dame N'Doye strikes from outside the area but his shot is saved comfortably by Mark Schwarzer in the Leicester goal. Not sure 0-0 does much for the hosts.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Ben Dalton: The strangest part of Seb Larsson not coming out after half-time is that anyone noticed.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal were sublime in the first-half, but it's been ridiculous so far in the second half. An injured referee, plenty of West Ham pressure but no killer touch.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Fine save by substitute keeper Boaz Myhill to keep out Jonathan Walters's header. Stoke have upped the tempo. Can the Baggies hold on?
Football League latest
Championship: Ex-Manchester United striker Federico Macheda has levelled for Cardiff City to make it 1-1 in their away match at Brentford. Macheda capitalised on a goalkeeping error from David Button. Charlton are back in their home game against Blackburn. The visitors had led 2-0, but the hosts have pulled one back, Yoni Buyens converting a penalty after Igor Vetokele had been fouled by Rovers goalkeeper Jason Steele.
League One: Three points are heading to Leyton Orient. They are 3-0 up against Yeovil. Jobi McAnuff getting the third.
League Two: Tom Nichols equalises for Exeter City against AFC Wimbledon and Barry Corr's penalty has extended Southend's lead to 3-1 away at Dagenham and Redbridge.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland have improved since the break but it's not enough for the home fans. Ironic cheers ring out whenever they manage to get a shot away. The damage has been done.
Image from the first half see entry 15:42
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Anisa: As an Arsenal fan, not often you envy Aston Villa's scoreline. Arsenal have to start taking our chances.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Chris Foy injured. Great song from crowd "you're not fit to referee....."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Mr Anderson: Always felt Giroud does not get the credit he deserves. That is 13 goals for the season and he has been injured/suspended for a good proportion of it. Please give credit where credit is due!
Zain: Hopefully Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs keep winning so Louis van Gaal gets sacked. An unhappy Man United fan.
Send us your stories via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
You're not fit to referee!
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
"You're not fit to referee!" That's the chant around the ground as referee Chris Foy limps off to be replaced by Anthony Taylor.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Match of the Day cameras zoom in on Roy Keane deep in conversation at the Stadium of Light. He doesn't appear angry at Sunderland's performance. Actually, Keane looks pretty relaxed. Which is more than can be said about the home fans.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
PaulCanFocus!: Walcott taking up great positions and runs. Just back though. Give him time to polish the finishing!
CLOSE!
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
That won't do anything to appease Sam Allardyce - Matt Jarvis slams over the top from a corner.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Sub referee coming up? Chris Foy has taken a knock or a twinge and a replacement is warming up. Sam Allardyce will give himself an injury if he doesn't calm down. He's apoplectic with someone on the sidelines.
Football League latest
Championship: Four for Bournemouth. Callum Wilson converts a penalty after Brett Pitman's first-half hat-trick. Blackpool are bottom and taking another hiding. Elsewhere, Troy Deeney has scored a third for Watford against Reading, who, remember, have made nine changes to their starting line-up as they have prioritised Monday's FA Cup quarter-final replay against Bradford.
League One: Great game at Colchester. It is 2-2 in their match against Crawley. David Fox has levelled for the U's.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Sunderland are like a pub team. It's like a pub team coming out in the second-half without a player who is having a fag in the car park."
You can listen to the match on 5 live sports extra.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Phil Coates: Surely this is the last game for Gus Poyet? He's lost the fans, the players and probably the boardroom after this pathetic show.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Bad news for West Brom. Keeper Ben Foster looks as though he has jarred his knee and is coming off. On comes Boaz Myhill. Can Stoke take advantage?
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Villa look confident, but that confidence has been handed to them. The crowd have been unhappy, and the whole thing has backfired on Sunderland - they have created their own problems because their defending in the first half was awful."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
David Ospina has been able to continue after that knock to the head. Better spell from West Ham as they see plenty of the ball but their crossing has been terrible.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"I assume Seb Larsson was getting treatment. But it is as though Gus Poyet didn't know what was going on."
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Sunderland have no shape about the team, the fans have shown their discontent. I think things were thrown at the dugout, which is unacceptable. But we can understand their frustration as it has been pathetic. I mean they are playing a team below them in the table.
"You are looking for leaders and I'm looking at Wes Brown and John O'Shea and they have been woeful. They have played at the highest level."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
As Seb Larsson reappears three minutes after the rest of his Sunderland side..."I was too busy to see what happened, but that will not go unnoticed - the scribes are all making a note of it. There is no excuse for that."
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Ironic cheers as Seb Larsson finally makes his way on to the pitch - several minutes after the re-start.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal keeper David Ospina needs some treatment after he is clattered by Diafra Sakho - no free-kick given. When you consider how much protection referees normally get that is surprising.
Has anyone seen Sunderland's 11th player?
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Where's Seb Larsson? Incredible. Sunderland have started the second half with 10 men. Farcical at the Stadium of Light.
CLOSE!
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Aston Villa are going for a cricket score. Charles N'Zogbia is afforded so much space on the edge of the penalty area and it requires a fine save by Costel Pantilimon to prevent a fifth Villa goal.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write, Esteban Cambiasso has a shot well blocked by Michael Dawson as Leicester make a good start to the second half.
KICK-OFF
How many will Aston Villa rattle up? Can West Ham find a way back at Arsenal? Will Leicester and Hull produce a goal? Are West Brom heading for victory? We're back under way in our games.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Isa Zina: Theo Walcott off, bring on Welbeck! Giroud has been brilliant today though!
Facebook Gallery
Check out the best of today's Premier League photos on our Facebook page.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Rich: On the bright side - at least it will be cheaper for the Sunderland players to reimburse their fans' travel expenses this time!
The club offered to reimburse fans who travelled to see Sunderland's 8-0 away defeat by Southampton last October.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Former Aston Villa loan signing Jermaine Jenas: Think Tim Sherwood's had a bit of an impact - Villa 4-0 up, Stadium of Light emptying very fast.
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Adam B: The way the Aston Villa are scoring they could be above Everton in the Premier League with a better goal difference (they need another 12). Up the Villa!
Daniel, Darlington: I think your vote today should be: How many goals will Villa score before the full-time whistle? Shocking stuff.
Send us your stories via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Allan Abbas: A win today and we're just 6pts behind the league leaders Chelsea. Arsenal back as title contenders?
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Tremendous stuff from Tim Sherwood's side. Ten attempts on goal in the first half with six shots on target. Sunderland shots on target? Zero.
Football League latest
Championship: Matt Derbyshire scored for Rotherham in first-half injury-time, but his side go into the break 2-1 behind in their home game versus Wigan.
League One: Three goals in nine minutes at Boundary Park. Hosts Oldham trail 2-1. Lewin Nyatanga and Conor Hourihane moved Barnsley 2-0 in front, but Michael Jones has pulled one back for the Latics.
League Two: Ryan Leonard's stoppage-time volley has put Southend 2-1 in front at Dagenham and Redbridge.
Post update
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Arsenal's passing and movement has been as good in that first half as I've seen in a long, long time. Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey played a lovely one-two in the build-up to Olivier Giroud's opener
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
John Roder
Match of the Day commentator at the Stadium of Light
"Anger and vitriol directed at Gus Poyet. Sunderland have been woeful. Aston Villa had only scored 15 goals this season but have managed four in 45 minutes."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Kurt Booth: Some days you are the pigeon, and other days you are the statue. Sunderland, being bombed by Villa, are the statue today.
Shuvam Sinha: The Sunderland board may well apprise the inevitable to Poyet at HT. Hopeless, hopeless Sunderland
Karen Lynch: So the 11 on the field aren't to blame in any way?
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Mike, London: Remember when a Paul Lambert Villa beat Sunderland 6-0?
Andre in Aylesbury: Poyet to be the first manager to be sacked at half time?
Send us your stories via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Tim Sherwood will think Christmas has come early because of all the presents for his team. Sunderland have been so tentative and defensive. Frankly, 4-0 is a fair reflection of the game, Sunderland have given them every opportunity."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Sunderland boss Gus Poyet was playing down this match when he spoke to the press on Friday.
"We've been (treating) every game for the last two months like it was the most important game and a cup final," said Poyet.
"I think we need to be more calm and positive and believe in the team. We need to make sure we give the fans something early in the game so we make the Stadium of Light very difficult."
The Stadium of Light is certainly very difficult right now.
Football League latest
Championship: A 39-minute hat-trick from Brett Pitman has put Bournemouth 3-0 in front against Blackpool. Matej Vydra has doubled Watford's lead against a much-changed Reading side. Two goals from Adam le Fondre has taken Bolton 2-0 up against lowly Millwall.
League One: Colchester took the lead against Crawley, but are now 2-1 behind. Gavin Tomlin has put the Red Devils ahead against their fellow strugglers. Coventry could be in the bottom four by the end of the day. They were 1-0 ahead against Chesterfield, but Jay O'Shea has equalised for the the Spireites.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"Where has that art of defending gone from the English game? It's just incredible how Aston Villa are getting in and scoring at will. This scoreline could be anything. Sunderland manager Gus Poyet could go after this game it's that bad."
HALF-TIME
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
HALF-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
HALF-TIME
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham
Post update
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"They can't get in fast enough, the supporters. The ball came in from the right and he just powered the header in from six yards. A lovely cross, and Pantilimon did not have a prayer. You would never have believed the score could be like this - we thought maybe a 0-0, or a 1-0."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
HALF-TIME
Leicester 0-0 Hull
GOAL
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham - Olivier Giroud (45 mins)
You don't save those! Another flowing Arsenal moves ends up at the feet of Olivier Giroud, he rifles in a left-footed strike which hammers in against the inside of the post. Brilliant goal!
GOAL
Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa - Christian Benteke (44 mins)
Astonishing scenes at the Stadium of Light. Aston Villa have the points in the bag as Christian Benteke leaps high above the Black Cats defence to connect with Leandro Bacuna's delightful cross. Gus Poyet has the look of a man who knows time is running out.
CLOSE!
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
What's the opposite of clinical? Theo Walcott spurns another fine chance after Adrian can only parry Mesut Ozil's low shot into his path. Walcott on the stretch screws it wide.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Shohidur Rahman: When you've conceded 3 at home to the least prolific team in the league you know you've got problems.
Final Score
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"Not only are the Sunderland fans leaving but they are trying to get to the dugout where Gus Poyet is sitting and the police and stewards are trying to stop them. There is quite a police presence around the dugout stopping the fans from making their points heard. These will be season ticket holders."
Chris Sutton on Final Score: "Their team is performing pathetically and they are getting thrashed, and deservedly so. Villa are brave on the ball, Sunderland have offered nothing."
Post update
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Tense scenes at the Stadium of Light as one or two Sunderland fans let their emotions get the better of them. They're trying to make their way to the Sunderland bench but and it needs a number of stewards to stop them in their tracks.
Football League latest
Championship: Jermaine Pennant's first goal in English football since January 2014 - a 25-yard free-kick - puts struggling Wigan Athletic in front at Rotherham. But, wait, Pennant's second goal follows soon after, another free-kick, and Wigan are 2-0 up. Bournemouth are cruising against bottom-placed Blackpool. Brett Pitman's brace is taking the Cherries back to the top of the division.
In the big game in the Championship, fifth-placed Norwich are playing Derby in third at Carrow Road and the Canaries' fans are celebrating as they lead 1-0 following Cameron Jerome's 18th goal of the season.
League One: Will Grigg has levelled for MK Dons against Walsall. It is 1-1.
League Two: Andy Parrish's own goal has put Hartlepool, bottom of the Football League, 1-0 up at Morecambe.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Sam Rose: It was never the players. Can we agree it was Paul Lambert who failed to get anything from these players?
Post update
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I almost don't know what to say about this, the simple truth is that Sunderland's defence is so tentative. Agbonlahor came inside one tackle, went past Brown and saw the opportunity. It was an absolute gift.
"This could be a big day for Villa, but also for Sunderland as well if things do not improve. When Villa are confident and pass the ball around, they take some holding."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
GOAL
Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa - Gabriel Agbonlahor (37 mins)
Is Gus Poyet heading for the sack? Sunderland fans are out of their seats and heading for the exit gates as Charles N'Zogbia sends Gabriel Agbonlahor clear. The Villa forward has work to do but Sunderland's defenders back off, allowing Agbonlahor to get his shot away. It's low, it's powerful and... it's in the net.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"There must be 40,000 in today, but they have been quiet. Sunderland needed something to set them off, the fans are disappointed at the moment and now Sunderland need a goal desperately."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker on Final Score
"There was a horrendous goalkeeping error by Asmir Begovic and he will be breathing a huge sigh of relief that the goal was offside."
DISALLOWED GOAL
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
West Brom have the ball in the net again, but it's disallowed for a correctly raised offside flag against Brown Ideye. The most relieved man in the ground is Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who made a complete hash of his attempt to gather the ball before Ideye tucked it away. Begovic's blushes were spared there.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Arsenal must surely score in a minute, they are all over West Ham. Alexis Sanchez forces Adrian into a diving save with a wonderful strike on the bounce, before the Chilean is booked for a cheeky handball on the stretch.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
The 'as it stands' table makes horrible reading for Sunderland fans. Aston Villa have leapfrogged the Black Cats who are now down to 17th in the table.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Leicester have been on the back foot but go close, and no surprise the ever-excellent Riyad Mahrez is involved. He whips in a teasing cross from wide right, it bounces just beyond the far post with Andrej Kramaric close to turning it in.
Text us on 81111
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
James in Bath: It's all well and good taking points against Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea, but Sunderland can't keep losing at home to the teams around them!
Send us your stories via #bbcfootball, on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via text on 81111 (UK only).
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
The Baggies are pressing for a second at the Hawthorns, and they almost get it when Saido Berahino is sent through in the area and fires a shot across the face of goal. Stoke have offered nothing in this game so far.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Niall Hughes: How did Poyet look at his back 4 in January and come to the conclusion that nobody needed replacing? Brown and O'Shea are awful.
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Chance! Again it's Theo Walcott who burns past the Hammers defence to collect Aaron Ramsey's slide-rule pass, but once more he takes his time in getting a shot away and can only clip it straight at Adrian.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"That was an absolute sitter, all he had to do was side-foot it in. It all came about from a bad kick-off by Pantilimon. What a chance, that could almost have sealed it at 3-0."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Football League latest
Championship: Brentford lead against Cardiff through Andre Gray's tap-in after Alex Pritchard's 30-yard free-kick was parried into his path. Huddersfield have equalised at Birmingham with Joe Lolley scoring.
League Two: Leaders Burton Albion have gone ahead in their home match versus Accrington. Damien McCrory converted a penalty after Accrington's Rob Atkinson handled in the area.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
What a miss. Shocking from Scott Sinclair as he blazes over from four yards following a lovely run by Leandro Bacuna who is having a terrific game. Sinclair has his head in his hands. The Villa man knows that should have been 3-0.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Jack Rodwell's galloped around a little bit, but he is still trying to make his mark in the Premier League. At Everton I thought he was set for great things but his injuries have set him back."
Football League latest
League One: Luke James's first league goal in 26 appearances has put Peterborough ahead in their game against fellow play-off contenders Doncaster. It is looking easy for Preston, who lead 2-0 at home to Crewe.
League Two: Stevenage could move into the play-offs today with a win and they have made a good start as they lead 1-0 at Cambridge after Dean Wells's goal. Elsewhere, Dagenham and Redbridge are level at 1-1 against Southend, with AFC Wimbledon and Bury leading 1-0 in their away matches at Exeter and Mansfield respectively. However, AFC Wimbledon are down to 10 men as Dannie Bulman has been sent off after only 25 minutes.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Stoke's defence is coming under relentless pressure. It's all West Brom as another corner is only half cleared and Darren Fletcher lashes the ball...into the crowd.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
David Goodman: Time to check the odds on Sunderland being managerless by the end of the day.
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Aaron Ramsey gets a lovely cross in from Calum Chambers but it's at an awkward height - he doesn't know whether to head or volley and in the end knees the ball on goal which Adrian pushes over the top.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Ball in the net for Hull - and it is Nikica Jelavic at it again! He taps home after goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer drops a cross but the referee had given a foul against Dame N'Doye - doing his best Nat Lofthouse impression.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
The locals are not happy. Groans ring around the Stadium of Light as another Sunderland move breaks down. It's like Christmas for Villa's travelling fans who have witnessed two away goals. The visitors are well on top.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
One of the best misses you're ever likely to see by Jelavic. I say best as it was against Leicester...it is a beauty though.
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
Hull having a good spell still, though they really should be 1-0 up. If Leicester lose this afternoon you'd really fear for them.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"It's amazing how a season can change so quickly, and Villa are playing with a lot of confidence. There's real tension with the Sunderland players, and that second goal was a gift. That was very ordinary defending from Sunderland."
Listen now on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
Chris Clarke: Arsenal totally bossing West Ham....I await the Hammers taking the lead from a set piece.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 3-1 QPR
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "Steve Coppell would be proud. We are famous for wingers here and there was none better than Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha today.
"I've been being the nasty teacher to them this week telling them to get in the box.
"I just thought we were very good. We were unlucky in the second half as we lost Jason Puncheon and Zaha.
"I don't think I have ever seen a better goal than we have seen (from Matt Phillips) at this place. Ironically, it was from the opposition. That was a special goal."
Post update
Arsenal 0-0 West Ham
It's been all Arsenal so far but West Ham create a really good opportunity with their first proper attack. Matt Jarvis gets clear on the left, he cuts it back deep to the edge of the box and Kevin Nolan strokes in a side-footed volley which David Ospina rather unknowingly pushes out.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Geoff Ramm: Taxi for Poyet...and please collect Laudrup at Newcastle Airport whilst you are there.
Final Score
West Brom 1-0 Stoke
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport pundit on Final Score
"I have a problem with the Stoke defender Phil Bardsley. If I was the striker I would be delighted that that he has just given me the ball. There is no way that Brown Ideye should get away from him."
Post update
Leicester 0-0 Hull
You've got to score! What a chance for Hull and Nikica Jelavic. A ball is popped over the top, Ahmed Elmohamady side-foots it square when he could have had a shot and Jelavic kicks the ground. A tap-in.
Football League latest
Championship: Millwall sacked Ian Holloway earlier this week, with Neil Harris taking charge for the rest of the season. He has got off to a bad start as the Lions trail 1-0 at Bolton lead through Adam Le Fondre's strike. Birmingham are also 1-0 up in their match against Huddersfield, David Cotterill the goalscorer. A curled finish from Jordan Rhodes put Blackburn ahead at Charlton, before Craig Conway doubled their lead.
League One: It is 1-1 between Colchester and Crawley, while Coventry, Swindon, Preston and Walsall all hold one-goal leads.
Post update
Sunderland 0-2 Aston Villa
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"For the first, it was a good goal. I had just said Villa were getting more men forward. As it came across, Benteke almost side-footed it it, and Pantilimon had no chance. That was a very good goal, a good move altogether and Sunderland had no answer to it.
"Now you can hear the boos. I'm not sure what Riviere was thinking, maybe he thought the goalkeeper was coming for it. Sunderland are going to have to watch that it does not run away from them."