FT: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Summary
- Aguero pen after Anita trips Dzeko
- Nasri slots home from eight yards
- Dzeko with first goal since September
- Silva now has nine league goals this season
- Bony off bench for Man City debut
By Andy Cryer
Anyway, that is all from me for this evening.
Manchester City take a huge step back into the Premier League title race and now have Barcelona to look forward to in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Before that though, there are three Premier League fixtures to look forward to tomorrow and we will have live text commentary on all the action. Be there from 10:00 GMT.
For now though, cheerio.
Premier League results
Just in case you missed them, here are the results from earlier today in the Premier League.Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Manager reaction
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
A bit more from Newcastle boss John Carver:
Do you have a message to the supporters? "An apology first of all. We all know we have a fantastic following. They were behind the team and they stayed behind us. They kept singing.
"I think our fans are quite knowledgable and I think they know the difference between the two clubs. I don't think our players gave up on the situation. They gave what they had but sometimes it is not good enough.
"I think the fans knew that. Sometimes you have to say you have been beaten by the better side with world class players and I think they understand that."
Majestic Yaya
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
I may have mentioned it before but what an individual performance from Yaya Toure. Even the hectic touch graphic above doesn't him do justice. He made 125 passes and had 134 touches over the 90 minutes. Not a bad return.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Since the beginning of last season Man City have scored 158 PL goals, that's 50 goals more than Man United. FIFTY!
Manager reaction
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Newcastle United manager John Carver on BBC Sport: "All the plans you put in place go out of the window in the first minute. We knew they were going to press us but we didn't learn.
"I have seen sides better than us come here and take a hiding. I don't think it was a lack of effort, we were just out played.
"We we will have a review on Monday. Rather than go crazy in the dressing room, it is time for thought. I am taking some of the blame for this without a shadow of the doubt. It is about sticking together and making sure we put it right."
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
A few stats for those of you who like that sort of thing...
- Manchester City scored three goals in the opening 21 minutes of this game; the second quickest that they have done this in a single PL match (seven mins v Burnley in April 2010).
- Samir Nasri has now scored in back to back Premier League appearances for the first time at Manchester City.
- David Silva has scored nine Premier League goals in 2014-15; his best tally in a single Premier League season.
Manager reaction
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini on BBC Sport:
"Very pleased because we returned to a scoring team and did not concede goals.
"If the other teams drop points it is good for us. Of course, we need to continue winning if we want to fight for thwe title and we need Chelsea to drop more points.
"Four goals were wonderful play and the first goal was good play as well. It is very important to arrive for the Barcelona game having won today."
Text us on 81111
Daniel in Newcastle: Pardew's Newcastle team often got hammered away from home by worse teams than city. Give Carver a chance, Pardew had his thrashings.
Sid the Villain: Newcastle will be either a wounded animal next Saturday OR their confidence will be shattered. Really big game for the Villa.
Adam from Bradford: When will Newcastle fans learn that the grass is not always greener. Pardew was great for them and they still wanted him out. They've now got what they asked for!
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
A quick look at the top of the Premier League table. shows the race for the title is very much back on.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio Manchester
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater: "The pressure is always on the leaders because everyone is trying to chase them down. The two points City have gained today will give everyone confidence and Manuel Pellegrini is right, this title race is not over
"We are back to the form old from last season, lots of great intricate passing and we were clinical in front of goal, a five star performance for City today."
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
I'm not sure things could have been much easier for Manchester City this evening. Pure domination.
Player reaction
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Edin Dzeko talking to Sky Sports: "It is good we played an amazing game, knowing we have a big game against Barca. The defence enjoyed this game and I did too. We were just thinking about Newcastle, also knowing Chelsea drew, we had to do our job and we did it well.
"Just before going out on the pitch, we found about Chelsea's result. It was positive and good for us knowing we can reduce the points to them. Maybe five points is still a lot but if we can continue to play like that we can definitely catch them.
"I don't see Wilfried Bony as competition. He is very welcome , he scores many goals and will bring something much more to our team."
FULL-TIME
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Brilliant from the Premier League champions. Chelsea, consider yourselves warned, Manchester City are coming.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Manchester City could not have had a better preparation for hosting Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. Goals galore, a comfortable cruise and having Yaya Toure back on top form.
Two minutes of injury time added on.
Text us on 81111
Peter in Newcastle: Another disgraceful day for a once great club. The day Ashley sells up can't come a moment too soon.
Sean in Colchester: Pardew was bad, Carver is so much worse! When will this nightmare end for us Newcastle fans!?
Text us on 81111
David in Hotham: Sorry Toon fans, but I've been going to Leeds for 48 years & seen some dross but when Carver had 4 or 5 matches in caretaker charge about 8 years ago ranks as our worst manager ever, you've been warned.
Phil: Newcastle are a joke when they play Chelsea its like all there cup finals rolled into one, when they play City they struggle to put in 10%..
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
There are two ways of looking at this match. Either City have been brilliant, or Newcastle have been woeful. I would say both descriptions are fairly accurate.
Gabriel Obertan replaces Yoan Gouffran for Newcastle and is greeted by jeers for his Manchester United past.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio Manchester
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater: "It's been a superb game for City, the most disappointing part has probably been from set-pieces but all in all a good afternoon."
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
And still City keep coming forward. This time an Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick is pushed wide by Tim Krul. From the resulting corner Edin Dzeko is booked for attempting to punch the ball into the net. He apologises instantly but it doesn't save him from a caution.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Newcastle United just want to be put out of their misery. Things could hardly be more one-sided as City continue to flood forward looking for more goals.
Barcelona - City's next opponents in the Champions League - should be very afraid.
GREAT SAVE!
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Wilfried Bony should be celebrating a goal on his Manchester City debut. The imperious Yaya Toure feeds the ball to him, after a poor Tim Krul clearance falls to him, but the Newcastle goalkeeper makes amends by blocking the striker's shot with his legs.
GREAT SAVE!
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Edin Dzeko bursts clear on goal for Manchester City after a poor back bass from Fabricio Coloccini, but goalkeeper Tim Krul blocks his effort.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Tom, North Wales: Manchester City just eyeing up goal difference now. As a Newcastle fan I'm fearful for the remainder of the season. Aston Villa, Manchester Utd, Everton then Arsenal next. Could get dragged down 'there'.
Ben, Kings Cross: No matter why or how Chelsea dropped points today, that City are looking so strong is only a good thing for the title race. Jose Mourinho will say it is a campaign against them but every champion has to go through down times, to come out winning, let's see what Chelsea are made of.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
The impressive Samir Nasri is replaced by Frank Lampard. City will fancy more goals here as they close the gap on leaders Chelsea to five points in style.
Ryan Taylor comes for Newcastle for the injured Daryl Janmaat.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Talk about domination in the centre of the picth. The players with the most touches in the match are Fernandinho and Yaya Toure - and now here comes Frank Lampard...
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Yaya Toure is looking increasingly majestic as this games goes on. His lazy style in the centre of the pitch is making Newcastle look like mugs. What a player. He has now had 100 touches in the 64 minutes.
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio Manchester
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater: "There is a loud applause for Bony and what a player we have here. I saw him play a few games for Swansea and I thought I would love to see him at City and now he's here. He is some player, he is so strong and powerful but also his link up play with other players is so good."
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
"The points are most definitely in the bag for Manchester City now but Etihad Stadium is rocking and the home fans are urging their side forward for more goals.
"The bad news for Newcastle? City's new £25m striker signing Wilfried Bony has just entered the fray for his debut, to loud cheers. Presumably he thinks he can fill his boots here..."
Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle
9 - David Silva has now scored more goals this season than in any other Premier League campaign (9).