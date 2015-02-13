England Women v USA Women - as it happened

England manager Mark Sampson, speaking to Fox Sports: "We are disappointed with the result. I felt we did enough to get something from the game. We scored a goal which is a good goal, so it is always disappointing when the officials let you down. It's just a wrong decision. Fran hit a fantastic shot, the goalie produced a world class save and Jodie sniffed a chance, got the rebound, but has been let down by the officials.

"But in terms of progress since the Germany game we have to be pleased. These girls are in pre-season still, so we knew we needed to be resolute. Physically we weren't in a position to compete and we knew we had to be a bit clever. And tonight we have learned we can be a threat on the counter attack, which is a huge positive for us because normally we dominate possession."