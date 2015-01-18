Sunday's Premier League as it happened

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BBC Sport: "We must be clear that we did not play well. We had a lot of possession but after that we did not have the ideas to be a creative team against Arsenal, who defended very well. We improved in the second half, especially in the first 15 minutes, but another goal in set pieces came in our best moment. [Before then] I do not remember one chance from Arsenal.

"The penalty... I don't know if it was a penalty or not a penalty. But I don't want to misunderstand that I think the result is because of the referee blowing for a penalty that he thinks is a penalty. We had enough time and enough of the ball to draw the game, until they scored another goal from the set piece.

"Yaya Toure is a very important player for us, but we played without Sergio Aguero and now we must play without Yaya. This team cannot depend on just one player. That is not the reason why we lost. It is important to play against Chelsea and close the gap to two points, but even if we don't win and it is five points, there is still 45 points to play for, so we have a lot of time to recover the lead Chelsea have. The most important thing is to improve the way we are playing, because the last five goals we have conceded were from set pieces."