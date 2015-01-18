Sunday's Premier League as it happened

And that is all from us today. A big day for Chelsea, without them even playing.
Don't worry, Garth's team of the week is on its way to us. Santi Cazorla must be nailed on for a place...
See you tomorrow for Everton v West Brom. Over and out.
Player reaction on Twitter
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
@aaronramseyCopyright: @aaronramsey
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey: "Great team effort, everyone worked their socks off."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More from Wenger: "I took Francis Coquelin from France at the age of 16 and he is now 24. He has gone through some difficult periods, but he is a learner and I always kept faith in him.
"A few months ago, I told him he had to play, he accepted going down to Charlton and had some convincing performances. He came back and I have played him, and he's done very well.
"We are still looking [for a defender in the transfer market]. There is no progress, but if you have a good idea you can text me."
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
EmpicsCopyright: Empics
More from Gunners boss Arsene Wenger: "The difference is that first of all we have injured players back, and also that we know it's a very important period and the confidence of the team is high and some players are in very good form.
"When we scored the first goal it was much easier for us to control them. We looked dangerous when we won the ball. We didn't always take advantage of the situations in the final third.
"What is for sure is that it increases the level of belief and confidence in the team, with five very important months in front of us.
"Since Cazorla plays centrally, he is at a level of his career where he can have more influence. He is fantastic because he gets you out of pressure in tight situations. He shows you how important it is to be two-footed in the middle of the park. He passionately loves the game.
"My initial reaction was 'Penalty'. Somebody told me that we were a bit fortunate to get it. I will have to see it again."
'We ran a lot'
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at the post-match news conference: "We didn't play a very good game. We ran a lot, we had a lot of possession, but we didn't have creative ideas to try to find the space against a team that defended very well. We conceded two goals from set pieces.
"The game at Stamford Bridge is a very important game. We must close the gap to two points. I hope that we are going to recover and play in the way we have so far, except for this game.
"I think it was not a penalty. In that moment the game changed - we were nervous after the goal - but I don't want to have the excuse of the penalty."
HAVE YOUR SAY
606 phone-in
BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Over on BBC Radio 5 live, 606 is already in full swing and Ian Wright and Kelly Cates are taking your calls.
Tony, an Arsenal fan, says: "I'm speechless, I don't know what to say. It's redemption for Wenger."
Jason, a Manchester City fan, says: "Arsenal didn't do anything to stop City, it was the referee's decisions."
James, a Hull fan, says: "Big changes need to be made, but I think it might be too late this season."
Lines are open and you can have your say. Call: 0500 909 693, text 85058 or it's @bbc606 on social media.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBC radio presenter Danny Baker: "On Antiques Roadshow in 50 years someone will bring this PL Season to the table:
"Its a nice example but this was not a vintage year. £40"
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BBC Sport: "We must be clear that we did not play well. We had a lot of possession but after that we did not have the ideas to be a creative team against Arsenal, who defended very well. We improved in the second half, especially in the first 15 minutes, but another goal in set pieces came in our best moment. [Before then] I do not remember one chance from Arsenal.
"The penalty... I don't know if it was a penalty or not a penalty. But I don't want to misunderstand that I think the result is because of the referee blowing for a penalty that he thinks is a penalty. We had enough time and enough of the ball to draw the game, until they scored another goal from the set piece.
"Yaya Toure is a very important player for us, but we played without Sergio Aguero and now we must play without Yaya. This team cannot depend on just one player. That is not the reason why we lost. It is important to play against Chelsea and close the gap to two points, but even if we don't win and it is five points, there is still 45 points to play for, so we have a lot of time to recover the lead Chelsea have. The most important thing is to improve the way we are playing, because the last five goals we have conceded were from set pieces."
All night long (All night)
As we wind down our Premier League coverage for the day, don't forget that there is action ongoing in Africa and Spain - where Lionel Messi has just scored a header.
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini on Sky Sports: "There are two principal reasons [why we lost]: one was the penalty, which changed the game. I don't think it was a penalty, but it was unnecessary [for Vincent Kompany] to do it. And we were not creative - we didn't have the ideas to cause damage in their defence. Without creativity it is difficult to score goals.
"The movement of Kompany allows him [Nacho Monreal] to dive. I am not saying it was a bad mistake of the referee. The penalty changed the game, but it was not the reason we lost.
"Of course, I always give credit to the team that wins the game. Arsenal played very concentrated. We ran the whole game, pressed very well, but we didn't have the ideas of how to create the space in their defence.
"We still have to play against Chelsea so it will be a very decisive game. We will try to win that game to close that gap again."
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
EmpicsCopyright: Empics
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Sport: "Santi Cazorla has been superb for a while now but today he was maybe even more influential. The way the whole team defended gave him a lot of the ball, and when you give him the ball you always have a chance to relieve pressure. [In our performance] you felt the great unity, solidarity, togetherness and compactness in our team.
"From outside it looked to be a penalty. I would have to see it again, but from the bench it looked a penalty. We had many opportunities to score the second goal earlier but did not take them, but the pitch was not the best and they defended well.
"Today we scored first and that changed things. At Liverpool we were close to winning the game and today we have done it. It is important to get that out of the way - to show that we can win away in the Premier League, and that will make us stronger. I think we carried that a while, everybody questioning our defensive solidity, and to get that today is very important."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini does not think his side should have conceded a penalty today, but admits that the challenge from Vincent Kompany was 'unnecessary.'
More reaction to come.
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Sky Sports: "I felt that we were well-disciplined, well-organised, had a good solidarity and overall we kept a good control of the game. We could even have done better on counter attacks.
"We played high up in their half and very deep in our half and it worked. Sometimes, the fact that you have to find solutions internally is a blessing. People are very quick on their judgment, you forget that we had many defenders out all season, as you saw today the centre-backs are a good partnership and it takes time to get back to that level.
"It's down to everybody doing their job. The first goal dictates the way of the game in these big games - today we scored first.
"We looked in control away from home and we finally got a big win in a big game away from home. What is pleasing is that reinforces the belief of the team. To feel that you can do well is very important."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
PACopyright: PA
There are plenty of stats coming out of today's game which illustrate how poorly Arsenal have played on the road down the years.
Arsenal today win a Premier League away trip to the defending Champions for the first time since a 1-0 win at Manchester United on 8 May 2002. That was a big win...
Head for heights
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Since he arrived in the Premier League at the start of the 2012-13 season, Olivier Giroud has scored 11 headed goals, two more than anyone else.
Player reaction on Twitter
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Wow, 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium! Great performance from the whole team!
Player reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, speaking to Sky Sports: "We felt like in the past we were too open but today we definitely defended as a team and did not give any room in the middle for David Silva to get into those little pockets he loves.
"We forced them wide and we dealt with it. And obviously we took advantage of our chances going forward."
Player reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla speaking to BBC Sport: "Today the team played very well. When we defend well, we have so many chances to win the game. Olivier Giroud was amazing, he's a very important striker for us."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Edmund Emiowei: Easily Arsenal's best tactical performance of the last five seasons. Well done Arsene Wenger - for once he gets it spot on!
Mike, Liverpool: Blood pressure through the roof and relief unbounded. Can't believe Arsenal have collected three points and kept a clean sheet. Would love to say that l was confident, but that would be a lie!
Ashraf Farid, Doncaster: Santi Cazorla was fantastic, but what about Francis Coquelin? Have Arsenal finally found that elusive defensive midfielder?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Player reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Sky Sports: "Everybody else won on the weekend so it was important for us to get the win, and hopefully we can build on this and have a good second half of the season.
"It's not an easy place to come, and Manchester City have made this a bit of a fortress, but we've done well and got the win. Santi Cazorla was different class."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
What a wonderful comparison Pat. Santi Cazorla was top class, more nutmegs today than a spice rack.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Santi Cazorla, I'm going to make an analogy about him that probably only people over 80 will understand - Emil Zatopek. (Czechoslovak long-distance runner best known for winning three gold medals at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki)
"He always looked like he was going to fall over and die, that is the way Santi Cazorla looked for the majority of the second half - exhausted. Yet he kept on going, he got the assist for the second goal, and his power and strength as the game went on was fabulous. That boy will sleep well tonight. He's so tired he's being carried off the park on the shoulders of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Jonathan Pearce
BBC Match of the Day commentator at Etihad Stadium
"Manchester City have today not looked like a team that can overhaul Chelsea. The man that Manchester City are desperately missing is Yaya Toure and while he is away at the African Cup of Nations will City's title defence falter?
"Arsenal have waited a long time for this and it was an outstanding performance. Particularly from Santi Cazorla with one of the best displays by a midfielder we've seen by a visiting team here."
It's a Blue day
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
BBCCopyright: BBC
It's looking pretty for Chelsea then. A five-point lead with 16 games to go, and City to travel to Stamford Bridge in two weeks' time.
Arsenal move on to the shoulders of Manchester United too. Can Southampton stick with the top four?
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Arsenal had such a positive attitude - the way they have played speaks volumes about the manager. People were having a real dig at Arsene Wenger before today, and you do understand that as they have been a distance away, but today he got it absolutely right. Every single Arsenal player worked their socks off and it has won them the game. Francis Coquelin, he was shouting as loud as anybody and getting everybody going, his attitude has been superb.
"Sergio Aguero, we talked about him so much before the start of the game but he had an absolutely minimal impact. David Silva, of whom you expect so much, didn't create a single chance the whole game."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
graphicCopyright: graphic
FULL-TIME
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal pull off a memorable win. Chelsea are the big winners.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
I have to be honest here, I may have said when the teams came out that I had some doubts over an Arsenal back four containing Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin. They have both been excellent.
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Chance! Arsenal could have a third as Mathieu Flamini bursts into the box, Olivier Giroud is square for a tap-in but he hesitates and the chance is gone.
FOUR MINUTES added on.
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
That could have set-up a grandstand finish - but Vincent Kompany heads wide from close range. Not his day.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"City seem to have lost their belief. If they push it they might be able to draw level here, there is still injury time to be played. But they seem to have run out of ideas just now."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla has delivered 'one of the best individual midfield performances away from home in the Premier League' according to our man in the booth Jonathan Pearce.
Three minutes left, Edin Dzeko clumps a shot wide.
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal defend a corner in style, breaking and turning it into an attack. Sergio Aguero's method of tracking Kieran Gibbs is one I used to deploy - he hangs onto his shirt and yanks him back. Booked.
Aguero looks done. City look done.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Tony, Wivenhoe, Essex: Heart in mouth time. Come on you Gooners! Three points beckon.
Garrett, County Down: Alexis Sanchez rubbing off on Santi Cazorla. What a run! (see 75 mins)
Fergus, Manchester: While Cazorla has been brilliant, why is no one mentioning Francis Coquelin? I've lost count of the number of interceptions he's made!
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Ten attempts, only three on target. That's the story of Manchester City's disappointing afternoon in front of goal. Double sub for the Gunners, off come Alexis Sanchez and the injured Aaron Ramsey, on come Kieran Gibbs and Mathieu Flamini.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla has had a brilliant game - and I've just seen his celebration for the second goal. Top, top class. One for the dancefloors of the world.
"This is the best I've seen Arsenal play in yonks. Disciplined, canny, energetic, explosive and combative."
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Brilliant one-touch stuff inside the penalty area sees David Silva and Frank Lampard tee-up Stevan Jovetic, but his low shot is deflected wide. That needed to go in.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Chris White: Is this City side only capable of winning the title every two years, when the African Cup of Nations doesn't happen?
#Vote4Jim: The way Santi Cazorla is playing, Mesut Ozil can be saved for unimportant cup games. Yes, I said it.
Oker: Cazorla man-of-the-match.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
As well as three points, Chelsea have put a seven-goal swing between themselves and Manchester City this weekend. The clubs were level on everything just a few weeks ago so that could end up being decisive. You never know.
Just over 10 minutes to go...
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Diego Maradona in the Arsenal midfield! Santi Cazorla wins it in his own box, pirouettes away from one challenge, nutmegs another man, beats two more and is finally tackled 65 yards further downfield. This is the best I think I've ever seen Cazorla play.
City bring on Edin Dzeko for the tame Jesus Navas.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"The second goal gave Arsenal that extra bit of energy, out of absolutely nowhere. They are playing so well on the break but is a strangely open second half and you're sure there will be chances for City at some point. I don't think City have been on sparkling form this season, but they've still been winning. I tell you what though, they will have to be sparkling between now and the end of the game to get something out of this. A draw is no good to them."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City's next league fixture is Chelsea away. Lose today, and lose that - and Chelsea are champions?
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Ash Williams: City have done an imitation of the usual Arsenal defending. No one challenged Olivier Giroud.
Stavros Makrozachopo: No Yaya Toure, no champions, simple as that!
Julian Croker: Surely even Arsenal can hang on to a two-goal lead this time?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
GREAT SAVE!
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
That would have sealed it! Alexis Sanchez unleashes from 25 yards and Joe Hart beats it clear, just away from the lurking Olivier Giroud. City waste no time getting it down the other end and Jesus Navas side-foots one a David Ospina. No power, no conviction.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Jesus Navas is in behind but again he hits the first defender when he had three men waiting for the cutback. Can City find a goal? They have 20 minutes.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla has been outstanding this afternoon. A brilliant midfield display. City still look a threat but to be honest David Ospina hasn't been tested anywhere near enough. This could be a damaging defeat.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"There's not much to that goal, there was just no marking whatsoever. I thought Santi Cazorla was going to come off - but well done Arsene Wenger! Cazorla takes the free-kick, but the City defence totally lost Olivier Giroud."
GOAL
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal - Olivier Giroud
Big! A big, big goal for Arsenal, a big goal in the title race! Manchester City's defending is atrocious as Olivier Giroud gets ahead of Fernando to head home a Santi Cazorla free-kick. He was unmarked six yards out and planted it into the corner.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has covered a lot of turf today but he is off now, Tomas Rosicky is on. Keep the ball, keep the ball...
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
If Arsenal can hang on - Chelsea will be five points clear at the top of the table. That is a very handy lead at this stage of the season.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
GraphicCopyright: Graphic
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Here he is, Frank Lampard is on for Fernandinho. He has 28 minutes to save his new side.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"That is either the best defending I have ever seen in my life or just pure luck from Laurent Koscielny - I am going with the latter. Tomas Rosicky has to be coming on soon because Santi Cazorla looks spent. Cazorla's dead on his feet but this game is suited to Rosicky. Another player suited to this game would be Theo Walcott."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Frank Lampard is coming on. Another chapter to his tale?
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
How has that not gone in? Jesus Navas for once delivers quality with a low ball across the six-yard box, Sergio Aguero is mentally already celebrating the equaliser but Laurent Koscielny gets a toe to the cross and puts it behind. Brilliant defending.
"That was a real chance for Arsenal (see 55 mins). There were couple of poor decisions with the final ball, though. Certainly Olivier Giroud could have played a better pass earlier for Aaron Ramsey. Arsenal were so well organised in the first half, you wondered whether they could keep it up because it is just not in their DNA. They're not the kind of players who will want to keep on doing that."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
The purists, the technicians, the chess lovers may disagree with me but this has been a brilliant 10 minutes of football. End-to-end, littered with mistakes and half-chances, the threat of a goal hanging over both goals. That's what we want, isn't it?
Paul Lambert won't be able to watch.
APCopyright: AP
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
It's the only mindset to have Mike. Expect the worst - I hear you.
Arsenal look as dangerous as City to be honest and here's a great chance on the break! They have a three-on-three, Alexis Sanchez inside to Olivier Giroud, he waits too long to find Aaron Ramsey on his left and Ramsey scoops the shot over the top. If the pass was a second earlier, Ramsey scores.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Mike, Liverpool: As an Arsenal fan traumatised by so many capitulations and last-minute disappointments, you will forgive me if l exude no confidence whatsoever that we will come away with three points. Obviously l hope l'm wrong but painful experience tells me that we will be undone.
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Lovely feet from Alexis Sanchez on the left of the area as he cuts inside but his shot has the embarrassment of going for a throw. Fernandinho is then booked for a handball. 100mph stuff.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Better from Jesus Navas as he middles a shot on the run right at David Ospina, who has to beat it away. The crowd are up, the tempo is through the roof.
David Silva then wriggles inside and Fernandinho's shot is deflected over. You'd think it was stoppage time, not the first five minutes of the half!
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"The second half has started at an absolutely brilliant pace. Yes we knew that City would speed up after break, but Arsenal, in the way they are approaching the match, are making for an extremely open game. It's great to watch."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Jesus Navas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are having their own personal battle today - who can waste the most possession on the right wing? I'd call it a draw so far as the Ox hits the first defender when well placed. With one midfielder less out there there's a lot more space for both sides. I wager it won't finish 1-0.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero has another shot blocked - and now Arsenal can break. More room for them now, the game already stretched and open. A better game already.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Already much better from Manchester City as Sergio Aguero gets a shot away for the first time, hard, left-footed - deflected away for a corner. They take it short and Francis Coquelin clears.
KICK-OFF
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
So City going into a more orthodox 4-4-2 in the second half. Can they break through the yellow wall?
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Stevan Jovetic is on at the break, in place of James Milner. Can he make the difference?
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal are winning at half-time in a Premier League away game at Manchester City/Manchester United/Chelsea for the first time since Oct 2010 (12 games ago).
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
If all else fails for City, a fan has just nailed a 20-yard strike through the 'o' in a 'Feed the Goat' mural over the goal. I'm not sure what he wins, but he celebrated in style.
Get him a shirt, and get him on.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Afcon update
Zambia 1-0 DR Congo
Zambia have a half-time lead over DR Congo in the African Nations Cup.
Brandon, Bradford: Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero up front will unlock this Arsenal defence. City need a front man to link the play and that is Dzeko.
James, Bath: Mentally City are stuck in 2009 (mid-table). Their players have the quality to walk this, but every time they face a realistic challenge they bottle it.
Terence Smith: Does anyone else think Nacho Monreal looks like a miniature Peter Crouch?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Over the past couple of seasons I have noticed City start slowly before then tending to lift it in the second half. I do expect them to ask much more of Arsenal after the break. Maybe Manuel Pellegrini will consider moving David Silva out wide, or bringing on Edin Dzeko or Stevan Jovetic, with Sergio Aguero coming a bit deeper."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Jonathan Pearce
BBC Match of the Day commentator at Etihad Stadium
"Vincent Kompany returned to the Manchester City starting line-up but he was the one who gave away a clumsy penalty as Nacho Monreal tumbled. City will believe it was soft, but Arsenal have played well. The big question for me is can Arsenal repeat this performance in the second half? They will need to be even better defensively because Manchester City will have a real go."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
On the bench
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Manchester City have 232 Premier League goals on the bench in Frank Lampard, Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic. Time for a change?Jovetic is getting some heavy instructions from Brian Kidd as he warms up.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"It's extraordinary it took Arsenal so long to play like this away from home. They are well-drilled and, although they are not playing brilliantly, the tactics are spot on. They got the break with the goal and have made big use of it. This is not a naive performance. So far so good for Arsenal, but I would expect City to come back stronger in the second half."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Who predicted more excitement from Hull than Manchester City this afternoon? So far, so poor from the champions.
HALF-TIME
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Just one minute of added time and Jesus Navas again wastes a crossing position after a turnover in midfield. Arsenal fans will like this - Francis Coquelin dealing out a verbal barrage to his team-mates for losing the ball. A team lacking leadership?
APCopyright: AP
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Can Manchester City find a way through before the break? It doesn't look likely so far. James Milner gets the ball on the left and is tackled, but then Aaron Ramsey tries to dribble it out of his own six-yard box! He does too - but that must make Arsenal fans nervous...
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Arsene Wenger's tactics have been brilliant so far. They have worked, and Arsenal got the break with the goal, but Wenger is still not happy. He would expect his players to keep the ball a lot better than they have been, because if you continue to give the ball away to City they will create chances. City do look a bit sluggish in possession though."
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
City have plenty of the ball but twice Jesus Navas fails to deliver the cross when well placed. Perhaps if he had Edin Dzeko or Wilfried Bony to aim at he would have swung it over? As it is Arsenal look exceedingly comfortable. They are sitting deep and parking the yellow and blue bus. Vincent Kompany, having a somewhat ragged return to action, is booked for a shove on Olivier Giroud.
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero finally gets the chance to run at Per Mertesacker but he fluffs his touch and the ball gets away from him. After a month out the Argentine is obviously not match sharp.
Aaron Ramsey is booked for a trip in midfield.
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero has had five touches of the ball so far - two fewer than Joe Hart. That tells you everything about City's attacking force so far.
A colleague rightly points out that without Yaya Toure or Frank Lampard in midfield their range of passing looks limited. Do you need Fernando AND Fernandinho in the same team, at home?
Like playing Nicky Butt with David Batty.
PACopyright: PA
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"How many times have we mentioned Sergio Aguero? All the questions are being asked of Manuel Pellegrini. Are you going to adapt it now? Or wait until half-time? City have got real quality on the pitch. But they are not getting a touch because of the way Arsenal are playing. Most managers will leave any changes until half-time, but it is quite dangerous to do that."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Something for the Sunday League player in us all as Per Mertesacker lumps a 60-yard clearance out of play, full on the volley.
"AWAAAYYY!"
Manchester City look rather stumped by Arsenal's defending so far. It's made for Frank Lampard and his late runs.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Gareth Whalley: This is a really mature start by Arsenal. Keeping the deep banks of four and keeping David Silva out of the game. Very impressive.
Liam Smith: Clumsy from Vincent Kompany. Very mature performance from Arsenal so far, is Arsene Wenger finally getting it right?
Keval Shah: This game reminds me of X-Men III when the army starts using plastic guns against Magneto. This is that moment for Arsene Wenger.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal's penalty was only the second foul Manchester City had conceded in the game. It was crucial though.
City fans sound frustrated as another lengthy spell of passing goes nowhere. Per Mertesacker steps out well to cut out a through ball and Arsenal have it back.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
City put six past Arsenal in this fixture last season but Arsene Wenger's side look a different proposition so far today. David Ospina in the Gunners goal hasn't had to lay a glove on the ball in the opening 27 minutes.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Bright Eugene: A stonewall penalty there. Just while I was typing that Vincent Kompany can be quite clumsy when he is in the mood. A silly challenge.
Cameron Laws: That's a dive, but lazy defending from Kompany throwing himself at the player.
Tokunbi: Arsenal lead? Wow.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Before this game all of the BBC Sport pundits were crying out for Arsenal to change their approach away from home against another 'big' team. The call was for the Gunners to be better drilled, more defensive, and look to hit on the break. They've done that today, and now they lead. Can they shut out City?
EPACopyright: EPA
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Arsene Wenger can be once again seen as a tactical genius - his team has hardly touched the ball but a couple of times in the last 10 minutes they have broken well. That one was all down to the referee's decision though. Vincent Kompany could not believe the penalty was given. He thinks he was just being strong. His arm was out for me, but boy did Nacho Monreal go down easily."
GOAL
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal - Santi Cazorla (Pen)
Santi Cazorla goes to Joe Hart's left - and the England keeper is very close to getting to it. He can't though and Arsenal lead.
PACopyright: PA
PENALTY to Arsenal
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Nacho Monreal plays a one-two, runs into Vincent Kompany and it's a penalty! Ref Mike Dean is convinced.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
After City survive that Arsenal scare they look to craft a chance of their own. David Silva ghosts into the area for the first time and is found by Fernando, but Silva's cute header back across goal is well cut out before it can find the waiting Sergio Aguero.
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez picks the ball up in a central position for the first time and instantly beats a man to get into the area. Vincent Kompany slams the door in his face but moments later the Gunners have the first chance.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets clear on the right, looks up and picks out Olivier Giroud at the near post and his header is deflected wide by the leg of Kompany. Great defending.
Joe Hart looks a bit shaky from the corner but just about punches it away.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal have had just 21% of the possession so far. They are well drilled though, moving as a unit across midfield and not allowing any space in behind. Most of City's play has been in their own half.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"There have been a couple of little hopeful moments from Arsenal already. Manchester City have been defending well, playing as a tight line when they haven't got the ball, but I suspect there will be chances for the away side. Arsene Wenger will be happy with what he has seen so far."
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
David Silva is now over on the left for Manchester City - he does what he wants. A modern day Chris Waddle.
It's been a bit - can I say dull? - dull so far.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Another poor touch from Martin Demichelis allows Arsenal to get on the ball and move up as a unit. Alexis Sanchez gets his head up on the left but is nailed quickly by Pablo Zabaleta. Fine defending.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Interestingly, if you are interested in these things, James Milner is playing behind Sergio Aguero, as 'the 10', with David Silva over on the right so far for City, along with Jesus Navas.
Has Nacho Monreal been targeted as a weak link?
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanzhez have both been quiet so far but a poor touch from City defender Martin Demichelis threatens to let Arsenal in on the break.They switch it quickly out to Sanchez on the left, he cuts inside but his shot is charged down.
We asked you before the match what you thought the outcome would be - and a significant majority of you (58.6%) expect to see a Manchester City win this afternoon...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Excellent kit-based knowledge Andrew. Now you mention it it does ring a bell. I would be in long sleeves today, no doubt. And gloves, Tights. A snood. Three pairs of socks.
Arsenal pressing very high up the pitch, Vincent Kompany has Alexis Sanchez for, er, company.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Andrew, Carshalton: The Arsenal team always wear the type of shirt as chosen by the captain on the day. It is a tradition.
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "You've got to take your chances. We haven't taken them often enough. We've got ourselves in wonderful positions and we should have been up after three or four minutes.
"We've gifted West Ham their opportunities and they've taken them. It's become a recurring theme.
"We've got seven or eight big players missing and in the second half it did show. We made awful mistakes. But we can't keep bleating on about it, we've got to roll up our sleeves.
"James Chester has dislocated his shoulder. He'll need an operation. Alex Bruce has pulled a thigh, he'll be touch and go for two weeks' time. It's all hands to the pump at the moment.
"We're trying to improve the squad and if there's somebody out there within the budget, we will try our best. Let's hope that can give everybody a lift if we do get one through the door."
Steve, have a read of this page mate. Some strikers out there for £10m. Try the MLS...
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey is playing just behind Olivier Giroud in these very early stages, as City then break away. Laurent Koscielny flattening Fernandinho with a clumsy challenge. That is a very early booking!
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"It's freezing cold conditions, but as a player you shouldn't feel it, you should just go out there and enjoy the conditions. Having said that, whether a player is wearing long sleeves or short is often a give away as to who is really up for it. Seven of the City players have got short sleeves on… and none of the Arsenal players."
KICK-OFF
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Shorts from Arsenal physio Vic Akers on the bench! It's freezing in Manchester, trust me.
Anyway, we are under way.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Rob: Arsenal's only chance of winning today will be to catch City on the counter. Olivier Giroud won't support that. Pace of Theo Walcott needed instead.
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Not a spare seat in the house. The world is watching this one lads, let's not serve up any dross eh?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Mickey Wallis: Francis Coquelin needs to have the game of his life today if Arsenal are to have any chance.
Ben Turner: In previous games Arsenal have gone into this fixture with some hope of a result. Being no-hopers could play into our hands...
Joe Murphy: A heavy defeat today and Arsenals defensive transfer targets have an extra £10m added on, which means Arsene Wenger won't buy.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Teams in the tunnel. Vincent Kompany on his toes, bouncing up and down, facing back towards his team-mates, shouting encouragement. Pumped? You bet.
When you see the size of Kompany and his goalkeeper Joe Hart next to club officials - 'normal' people - it really is quite intimidating.
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin looks daunted, that's for sure...
'Arsenal not a one-man team'
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini speaking to Sky Sports before kick-off: "There are players that make a difference and Sergio Aguero is one of those players.
"We will see if he can play the full 90 minutes. He has been working the past week normally and it's the same for Vincent Kompany.
"Alexis Sanchez is in a good moment for Arsenal, he's playing very well. But Arsenal is not just one player. Normally these two teams are attacking teams. Everyone expects both sides will score a lot of goals, but if we have to 1-0 it's fine. It's just important to win."
Just 10 minutes until kick-off at the Etihad then, the usual dreary weather should be cast aside by a glittering game of football. So often these 'big' games fail to deliver but just look at the cast of players on display today.
It has to be good, doesn't it?
Pressure on Ospina, Pellegrini's muddy boots
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former England winger Trevor Sinclair
MOTD2 Extra
"For some reason whenever Arsenal come to the Etihad the atmosphere more often than not is amazing. It will be a big test for David Ospina to see if he can cope with that. If he comes through today he will do well at Arsenal you feel.
"Manchester City have never retained the title. The work Manuel Pellegrini has put in towards achieving it though is amazing, mud on his boots at the training ground, he has been meticulous with the team and you would be disappointed if they don't win the league this year. But from the outside I would say if they come second, then you maybe have to look at Chelsea and the work Jose Mourinho has done and say fair enough. The best team will win the title."
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "There were two things in the first half: there was fatigue from Tuesday night and we weren't functioning well in that system. So we went back to a diamond and we started to expose Hull City's defence.
"The first goal going in quickly after half-time really settled us. The quality of the next two finishes is what we've been looking for.
"We've only lost two games over the Christmas period - one was Arsenal and the other one was Chelsea. I'm hoping we can kick on like Southampton have done because they've put themselves back up there with an outstanding run of wins."
On Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero: "The comparison I have been making is with the former Brazil international striker Romario. Aguero has got the same strength in the thighs that allows him to very quickly accelerate over a couple of metres and give him the space to get off a shot away in a crowded penalty box. I think he his as good as Romario, and much easier to deal with as a personality than the Brazilian was.
"When I say this in Brazil I get a bad reaction, but I think it's fair, and if Aguero can stay fit, I think he can emulate what Romario achieved. Alexis Sanchez is perhaps a more versatile player, but football is defined by goals and I think Aguero will get you more of them at the highest level."
Player reaction on Twitter
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham striker Andy Carroll: "Nothing better than a tap in. Tap tap tappy-roo!! Good win 3-0."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live
"Alexis Sanchez is so unpredictable, he picks the ball up from deep and from out wide and gets running at you. As a defender, if you are running backwards with someone like Sanchez running at you, it's so hard to deal with that."
Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on 5 live: "I would love to see a City player nominated for the Ballon d'Or one day. We have a very strong squad with top players. At the moment Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best two in the world but we also have very good players. Sergio Aguero, if he keeps fit during the whole season, he will have a chance to be there one day.
"Alexis Sanchez has had a very big impact. He has settled very well and been Arsenal's main player. He is fast, technical ability is fantastic. He can score, assist, he is the complete player. He learned a lot playing at Barcelona."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
If I were to say to you 'who is in the running for Player of the Year so far?' you would surely mention Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
He and City forward Sergio Aguero have been highlighted in the build-up to today's game - who is the better player?
Lawro's predictions
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Throughout the season, BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season by predicting the results of the weekend's games.
Jane Thompson: I will take 3-0 City right now. It sounds sad but after last year's debacle, three isn't that bad!
Matthew Penistone: Aaron Ramsey in the line up worries me. Our failing in big games is staying solid. Expect silly runs forward, leaving us exposed.
Harry Belshaw: Can't see David Silva having an effect on the game with Francis Coquelin in the middle… Per Mertesacker has the pace to deal with Sergio Aguero too…
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Vote
Who will win?
The questions is simple:
What will the outcome be of Man City v Arsenal?
Have your say now by voting at the top of the page. The vote will close at 16:00 GMT. Terms and conditions can be found here.
Strange goings on at Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations
BBC world's Alex South in Ebebiyin: "Pre match meal of choice here is the pickled egg sandwich. Mmmmmmm."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Not sure that will be on offer near Etihad Stadium...
Africa Cup of Nations
We won't see Wilfried Bony in a Manchester City shirt for around a month as he is away of Afcon duties. His Ivory Coast side are not in action today, but after yesterday's opening matches, the Cup of Nations continues today with two more games.
Zambia face Congo DR at 16:00 GMT before Tunisia meet Cape Verde Islands at 19:00 GMT.
"Wilfried Bony is a potentially title-winning signing for Manchester City. They have been searching for a player that can take the lead when Sergio Aguero is out injured or needs a rest. In Bony, they have a striker who has been delivering in the Premier League for Swansea for enough time to prove he can do it and do it consistently."
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham goalscorer Andy Carroll says the belief in the dressing room is that the club can qualify for Europe next season. A realistic aim for Big Sam?
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"It's been said so many times before but it really was a game of two halves. I didn't think Hull could play as well as they did in the first half but if you don't take your chances you get punished. Things seem to be going against them at the moment, they have to stick together and battle on. Hull can't afford not to sign a striker now. That is what they are missing."
"I think Wilfried Bony will make the difference in the title race for Manchester City. When they've had injuries up front City have been forced to use James Milner as a striker. With all due respect, you are not going to win the Premier League title with Milner leading the line but Bony will certainly make it closer."
'Gunners have nothing to lose'
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former England winger Trevor Sinclair
MOTD2 Extra
"Arsenal need to invest more in their midfield. If you look at Mathieu Flamini, before he went to Milan he was very useful, but now the game has evolved. Look at Manchester City's holding midfielders - they are machines, real athletes, and are there to shield the defence.
"I don't think Arsenal have that. Unless they bring in some players who can do that… well they let Alex Song go, who would have been perfect. They have got nothing to lose today. Everybody will expect City to win."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Coming up next, the champions versus Alexis Sanchez. If Vincent Kompany fancied a nice easy game back from injury he will be disappointed.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
So Hull stay in the relegation zone, but they are only three points behind Everton in 13th. Nothing a win or two wouldn't ease. Who will score the goals though?
FULL-TIME
West Ham 3-0 Hull
A powerful second-half display sees West Ham crush Hull, who look to be in real trouble. They need a striker. Fast.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham are playing this one out in style now. The Hammers will move up to within a point of Spurs with this win. That man Morgan Amalfitano almost adds a fourth with a deft chip from a tight angle but Allan McGregor tips it clear.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Alistair Wiseman: Another brilliant assist from Alex Song for the third goal. Imagine Arsenal with him and Cesc Fabregas supplying Alexis Sanchez...
Mark Lynch: And this is why Tom Huddlestone is nowhere near the England squad. Totally ineffective today and his reaction to the third goal...
Justin Lee: Went to the toilet hoping for a Harry Maguire brace and Hull comeback. Now Hull seem in big trouble.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
HITS THE WOODWORK
West Ham 3-0 Hull
England man Stewart Downing floats a marvellous pass over the top of the shot Hull defence, Kevin Nolan gets there and thumps a shot against the crossbar. Hull crying out for full-time...
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Jake Livermore does at least have a shot on goal for Hull, firing one in at Adrian in the Hammers goal, he makes the easy save though.
Team news
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini makes changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Everton as Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and James Milner return to the starting line-up. Eliaquim Mangala and Stevan Jovetic both drop to the bench while Samir Nasri is ruled out with a calf injury.
Manchester City XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Fernandinho, Fernando, Navas, Silva, Milner, Aguero
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes two changes from their 3-0 win over Stoke as Hector Bellerin comes in defence for Mathieu Debuchy, who misses out with a shoulder injury. Aaron Ramsey starts in midfield ahead of Tomas Rosicky, who is among the substitutes.
"Go to London! I guarantee you'll either be mugged or not appreciated."
The wise words of life guru Alan Partridge there of course. Hull have been rather mugged in the capital this afternoon and I fancy that Steve Bruce will find himself not appreciated later today. Where do Hull go from here? Other than the Championship?
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Andy Carroll sniffs a fourth goal and has a powerful shot blocked at the back post. You have to fear for Hull at the minute. Even when they play well for 45 minutes they get carted around the park.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Joshua Roberts: Got to agree with your now proven psychic ability (see 64 mins). As a Baggies fan I was very disappointed we didn't sign Morgan Amalfitano.
Lewis Wilson: Big Sam on the sideline with a cup of tea like a boss. Don't see enough of that anymore.
Aashish: Big Sam can breakout the digestives now.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Between goals two and three the short-lived Harry Maguire up front experiment was culled by Steve Bruce, Maguire is back at the back and Yannick Sagbo does get a run out up top. Curtis Davies came off.
And a change for the Hammers too, James Tomkins is off and Joey O'Brien is on.
I make that all five centre-halves who started are now off. Niche fact of the day.
BreakingBREAKING TEAM NEWS
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Manchester City fans rejoice - Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero both start.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"That is what kills you as a manager. The one long ball played through the defence. The timing of the run is great, and you don't expect Stewart Downing to miss one-on-one with the goalkeeper with the confidence he has at the moment. Now it is over."
PACopyright: PA
GOAL
West Ham 3-0 Hull - Stewart Downing
A rout is on the cards now. The Hull defence suddenly looks in a state of total chaos and Alex Song is good enough to bisect it with one 45-yard pass through the middle. Stewart Downing is one-on-one and finishes with style. Low into the corner.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
West Ham 2-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"A fantastic finish after some lovely passing. Allan McGregor is supposed to make himself as big as possible there though. Is he to blame for the second goal as well? He should have stayed up for longer for me. I would not say it's over for Hull, but West Ham are looking by far the better team now."
GOAL
West Ham 2-0 Hull - Morgan Amalfitano
What did I tell you [64 mins]! Morgan Amalfitano does indeed make something happen, running on to Enner Valencia's lay-off and chipping the keeper delightfully.
That should be that.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
CLOSE!
West Ham 1-0 Hull
At the risk of being accused of being 'London centric' I can tell you that there are four London teams in the top seven as it stands. No top-flight season has ever ended with that being the case.
West Ham should have a second as Michael Dawson coughs up possession to Enner Valencia but the big man hammers his shot from an angle into the side-netting.
Text us on 81111
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Andrew Birley, The Boleyn Ground: Wonderful tactics from Big Sam. Wear Hull out by allowing them to constantly attack, knowing they couldn't hit a cow's backside with a banjo. Then take advantage of their tiredness in the second half. Vintage Allardyce.
EmpicsCopyright: Empics
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Mark Noble comes off for the Hammers, livewire Morgan Amalfitano is on. I like this lad, makes things happen*
*Not a guarantee
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Hull defender Maynor Figueroa leaves Enner Valencia on the deck with a rough and ready tackle, not even given as a foul though. Good work from Harry Maguire to chest it down and spread the play wide. Like a young Steve Howard.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"Harry Maguire's not going to make it easy for any of the West Ham defenders, they say he has been working on playing up front in training."
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
There's not been a centre-back/centre-forward to enjoy since Dion Dublin, has there? Maybe Harry Maguire fancies himself.
His first involvement sees him beaten in the air but it's got to go big, and go diagonal now for Hull.
Don't forget that Yannick Sagbo - a striker by trade - remains on the bench. His stock is low.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
BBvCopyright: BBv
Emergency striker time
West Ham 1-0 Hull
If, like me, you love the sight of a centre-half going up front, you're in luck. As Hull centre-back Harry Maguire is going up top for a full 30 minutes.
A rejig to a flat back four and a centre-half to centre-forward. Magic.
DISALLOWED GOAL
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Bad call! Enner Valencia has the ball in the net after galloping on to a fine pass from Alex Song, but he is pulled back for offside. Replays suggest that he was level. It's not in the Spurs league of bad offside decisions, but could still prove costly.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Adam Heathcote: Same old story for Hull. Create chance after chance, don't take them and get punished. It's becoming painfully predictable.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Big Sam's Big Talk did the job at the break for the Hammers. The fans are happy enough now, it's all change.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"In the first half Hull were well on top and you thought there was only one team in it. After the half-time break it's all one-way traffic again, but it's all West Ham. They've got real belief now, and Hull have come out a completely different team. Steve Bruce's side are struggling to string three passes together."
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Andy Carroll has now scored as many Premier League home goals for West Ham as he did for Newcastle. That's a stat which sounds very impressive until you learn that the answer is eight.
Carroll is in again but sees a low shot well blocked.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"Shocking goalkeeping from Allan McGregor. He has to do better there. You do not parry it out right in front of your goal. Andy Carroll shows his striker's instincts, he's in the right place at the right time."
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance and Richard Winton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
And that is all from us today. A big day for Chelsea, without them even playing.
Don't worry, Garth's team of the week is on its way to us. Santi Cazorla must be nailed on for a place...
See you tomorrow for Everton v West Brom. Over and out.
Player reaction on Twitter
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey: "Great team effort, everyone worked their socks off."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
More from Wenger: "I took Francis Coquelin from France at the age of 16 and he is now 24. He has gone through some difficult periods, but he is a learner and I always kept faith in him.
"A few months ago, I told him he had to play, he accepted going down to Charlton and had some convincing performances. He came back and I have played him, and he's done very well.
"We are still looking [for a defender in the transfer market]. There is no progress, but if you have a good idea you can text me."
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
More from Gunners boss Arsene Wenger: "The difference is that first of all we have injured players back, and also that we know it's a very important period and the confidence of the team is high and some players are in very good form.
"When we scored the first goal it was much easier for us to control them. We looked dangerous when we won the ball. We didn't always take advantage of the situations in the final third.
"What is for sure is that it increases the level of belief and confidence in the team, with five very important months in front of us.
"Since Cazorla plays centrally, he is at a level of his career where he can have more influence. He is fantastic because he gets you out of pressure in tight situations. He shows you how important it is to be two-footed in the middle of the park. He passionately loves the game.
"My initial reaction was 'Penalty'. Somebody told me that we were a bit fortunate to get it. I will have to see it again."
'We ran a lot'
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at the post-match news conference: "We didn't play a very good game. We ran a lot, we had a lot of possession, but we didn't have creative ideas to try to find the space against a team that defended very well. We conceded two goals from set pieces.
"The game at Stamford Bridge is a very important game. We must close the gap to two points. I hope that we are going to recover and play in the way we have so far, except for this game.
"I think it was not a penalty. In that moment the game changed - we were nervous after the goal - but I don't want to have the excuse of the penalty."
HAVE YOUR SAY
606 phone-in
BBC Radio 5 live
Over on BBC Radio 5 live, 606 is already in full swing and Ian Wright and Kelly Cates are taking your calls.
Tony, an Arsenal fan, says: "I'm speechless, I don't know what to say. It's redemption for Wenger."
Jason, a Manchester City fan, says: "Arsenal didn't do anything to stop City, it was the referee's decisions."
James, a Hull fan, says: "Big changes need to be made, but I think it might be too late this season."
Lines are open and you can have your say. Call: 0500 909 693, text 85058 or it's @bbc606 on social media.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
BBC radio presenter Danny Baker: "On Antiques Roadshow in 50 years someone will bring this PL Season to the table:
"Its a nice example but this was not a vintage year. £40"
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BBC Sport: "We must be clear that we did not play well. We had a lot of possession but after that we did not have the ideas to be a creative team against Arsenal, who defended very well. We improved in the second half, especially in the first 15 minutes, but another goal in set pieces came in our best moment. [Before then] I do not remember one chance from Arsenal.
"The penalty... I don't know if it was a penalty or not a penalty. But I don't want to misunderstand that I think the result is because of the referee blowing for a penalty that he thinks is a penalty. We had enough time and enough of the ball to draw the game, until they scored another goal from the set piece.
"Yaya Toure is a very important player for us, but we played without Sergio Aguero and now we must play without Yaya. This team cannot depend on just one player. That is not the reason why we lost. It is important to play against Chelsea and close the gap to two points, but even if we don't win and it is five points, there is still 45 points to play for, so we have a lot of time to recover the lead Chelsea have. The most important thing is to improve the way we are playing, because the last five goals we have conceded were from set pieces."
All night long (All night)
As we wind down our Premier League coverage for the day, don't forget that there is action ongoing in Africa and Spain - where Lionel Messi has just scored a header.
You can follow both of those here:
Afcon LIVE
La Liga LIVE
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini on Sky Sports: "There are two principal reasons [why we lost]: one was the penalty, which changed the game. I don't think it was a penalty, but it was unnecessary [for Vincent Kompany] to do it. And we were not creative - we didn't have the ideas to cause damage in their defence. Without creativity it is difficult to score goals.
"The movement of Kompany allows him [Nacho Monreal] to dive. I am not saying it was a bad mistake of the referee. The penalty changed the game, but it was not the reason we lost.
"Of course, I always give credit to the team that wins the game. Arsenal played very concentrated. We ran the whole game, pressed very well, but we didn't have the ideas of how to create the space in their defence.
"We still have to play against Chelsea so it will be a very decisive game. We will try to win that game to close that gap again."
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Sport: "Santi Cazorla has been superb for a while now but today he was maybe even more influential. The way the whole team defended gave him a lot of the ball, and when you give him the ball you always have a chance to relieve pressure. [In our performance] you felt the great unity, solidarity, togetherness and compactness in our team.
"From outside it looked to be a penalty. I would have to see it again, but from the bench it looked a penalty. We had many opportunities to score the second goal earlier but did not take them, but the pitch was not the best and they defended well.
"Today we scored first and that changed things. At Liverpool we were close to winning the game and today we have done it. It is important to get that out of the way - to show that we can win away in the Premier League, and that will make us stronger. I think we carried that a while, everybody questioning our defensive solidity, and to get that today is very important."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini does not think his side should have conceded a penalty today, but admits that the challenge from Vincent Kompany was 'unnecessary.'
More reaction to come.
Manager reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Sky Sports: "I felt that we were well-disciplined, well-organised, had a good solidarity and overall we kept a good control of the game. We could even have done better on counter attacks.
"We played high up in their half and very deep in our half and it worked. Sometimes, the fact that you have to find solutions internally is a blessing. People are very quick on their judgment, you forget that we had many defenders out all season, as you saw today the centre-backs are a good partnership and it takes time to get back to that level.
"It's down to everybody doing their job. The first goal dictates the way of the game in these big games - today we scored first.
"We looked in control away from home and we finally got a big win in a big game away from home. What is pleasing is that reinforces the belief of the team. To feel that you can do well is very important."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
There are plenty of stats coming out of today's game which illustrate how poorly Arsenal have played on the road down the years.
Arsenal today win a Premier League away trip to the defending Champions for the first time since a 1-0 win at Manchester United on 8 May 2002. That was a big win...
Head for heights
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Since he arrived in the Premier League at the start of the 2012-13 season, Olivier Giroud has scored 11 headed goals, two more than anyone else.
Player reaction on Twitter
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Wow, 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium! Great performance from the whole team!
Player reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, speaking to Sky Sports: "We felt like in the past we were too open but today we definitely defended as a team and did not give any room in the middle for David Silva to get into those little pockets he loves.
"We forced them wide and we dealt with it. And obviously we took advantage of our chances going forward."
Player reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla speaking to BBC Sport: "Today the team played very well. When we defend well, we have so many chances to win the game. Olivier Giroud was amazing, he's a very important striker for us."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Edmund Emiowei: Easily Arsenal's best tactical performance of the last five seasons. Well done Arsene Wenger - for once he gets it spot on!
Mike, Liverpool: Blood pressure through the roof and relief unbounded. Can't believe Arsenal have collected three points and kept a clean sheet. Would love to say that l was confident, but that would be a lie!
Ashraf Farid, Doncaster: Santi Cazorla was fantastic, but what about Francis Coquelin? Have Arsenal finally found that elusive defensive midfielder?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Player reaction
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Sky Sports: "Everybody else won on the weekend so it was important for us to get the win, and hopefully we can build on this and have a good second half of the season.
"It's not an easy place to come, and Manchester City have made this a bit of a fortress, but we've done well and got the win. Santi Cazorla was different class."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
What a wonderful comparison Pat. Santi Cazorla was top class, more nutmegs today than a spice rack.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Santi Cazorla, I'm going to make an analogy about him that probably only people over 80 will understand - Emil Zatopek. (Czechoslovak long-distance runner best known for winning three gold medals at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki)
"He always looked like he was going to fall over and die, that is the way Santi Cazorla looked for the majority of the second half - exhausted. Yet he kept on going, he got the assist for the second goal, and his power and strength as the game went on was fabulous. That boy will sleep well tonight. He's so tired he's being carried off the park on the shoulders of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Jonathan Pearce
BBC Match of the Day commentator at Etihad Stadium
"Manchester City have today not looked like a team that can overhaul Chelsea. The man that Manchester City are desperately missing is Yaya Toure and while he is away at the African Cup of Nations will City's title defence falter?
"Arsenal have waited a long time for this and it was an outstanding performance. Particularly from Santi Cazorla with one of the best displays by a midfielder we've seen by a visiting team here."
It's a Blue day
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
It's looking pretty for Chelsea then. A five-point lead with 16 games to go, and City to travel to Stamford Bridge in two weeks' time.
Arsenal move on to the shoulders of Manchester United too. Can Southampton stick with the top four?
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Arsenal had such a positive attitude - the way they have played speaks volumes about the manager. People were having a real dig at Arsene Wenger before today, and you do understand that as they have been a distance away, but today he got it absolutely right. Every single Arsenal player worked their socks off and it has won them the game. Francis Coquelin, he was shouting as loud as anybody and getting everybody going, his attitude has been superb.
"Sergio Aguero, we talked about him so much before the start of the game but he had an absolutely minimal impact. David Silva, of whom you expect so much, didn't create a single chance the whole game."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
FULL-TIME
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal pull off a memorable win. Chelsea are the big winners.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
I have to be honest here, I may have said when the teams came out that I had some doubts over an Arsenal back four containing Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin. They have both been excellent.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Chance! Arsenal could have a third as Mathieu Flamini bursts into the box, Olivier Giroud is square for a tap-in but he hesitates and the chance is gone.
FOUR MINUTES added on.
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
That could have set-up a grandstand finish - but Vincent Kompany heads wide from close range. Not his day.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"City seem to have lost their belief. If they push it they might be able to draw level here, there is still injury time to be played. But they seem to have run out of ideas just now."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla has delivered 'one of the best individual midfield performances away from home in the Premier League' according to our man in the booth Jonathan Pearce.
Three minutes left, Edin Dzeko clumps a shot wide.
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal defend a corner in style, breaking and turning it into an attack. Sergio Aguero's method of tracking Kieran Gibbs is one I used to deploy - he hangs onto his shirt and yanks him back. Booked.
Aguero looks done. City look done.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Tony, Wivenhoe, Essex: Heart in mouth time. Come on you Gooners! Three points beckon.
Garrett, County Down: Alexis Sanchez rubbing off on Santi Cazorla. What a run! (see 75 mins)
Fergus, Manchester: While Cazorla has been brilliant, why is no one mentioning Francis Coquelin? I've lost count of the number of interceptions he's made!
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Ten attempts, only three on target. That's the story of Manchester City's disappointing afternoon in front of goal. Double sub for the Gunners, off come Alexis Sanchez and the injured Aaron Ramsey, on come Kieran Gibbs and Mathieu Flamini.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla has had a brilliant game - and I've just seen his celebration for the second goal. Top, top class. One for the dancefloors of the world.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"This is the best I've seen Arsenal play in yonks. Disciplined, canny, energetic, explosive and combative."
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Brilliant one-touch stuff inside the penalty area sees David Silva and Frank Lampard tee-up Stevan Jovetic, but his low shot is deflected wide. That needed to go in.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Chris White: Is this City side only capable of winning the title every two years, when the African Cup of Nations doesn't happen?
#Vote4Jim: The way Santi Cazorla is playing, Mesut Ozil can be saved for unimportant cup games. Yes, I said it.
Oker: Cazorla man-of-the-match.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
As well as three points, Chelsea have put a seven-goal swing between themselves and Manchester City this weekend. The clubs were level on everything just a few weeks ago so that could end up being decisive. You never know.
Just over 10 minutes to go...
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Diego Maradona in the Arsenal midfield! Santi Cazorla wins it in his own box, pirouettes away from one challenge, nutmegs another man, beats two more and is finally tackled 65 yards further downfield. This is the best I think I've ever seen Cazorla play.
City bring on Edin Dzeko for the tame Jesus Navas.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"The second goal gave Arsenal that extra bit of energy, out of absolutely nowhere. They are playing so well on the break but is a strangely open second half and you're sure there will be chances for City at some point. I don't think City have been on sparkling form this season, but they've still been winning. I tell you what though, they will have to be sparkling between now and the end of the game to get something out of this. A draw is no good to them."
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Manchester City's next league fixture is Chelsea away. Lose today, and lose that - and Chelsea are champions?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Ash Williams: City have done an imitation of the usual Arsenal defending. No one challenged Olivier Giroud.
Stavros Makrozachopo: No Yaya Toure, no champions, simple as that!
Julian Croker: Surely even Arsenal can hang on to a two-goal lead this time?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
GREAT SAVE!
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
That would have sealed it! Alexis Sanchez unleashes from 25 yards and Joe Hart beats it clear, just away from the lurking Olivier Giroud. City waste no time getting it down the other end and Jesus Navas side-foots one a David Ospina. No power, no conviction.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Jesus Navas is in behind but again he hits the first defender when he had three men waiting for the cutback. Can City find a goal? They have 20 minutes.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Santi Cazorla has been outstanding this afternoon. A brilliant midfield display. City still look a threat but to be honest David Ospina hasn't been tested anywhere near enough. This could be a damaging defeat.
Post update
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"There's not much to that goal, there was just no marking whatsoever. I thought Santi Cazorla was going to come off - but well done Arsene Wenger! Cazorla takes the free-kick, but the City defence totally lost Olivier Giroud."
GOAL
Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal - Olivier Giroud
Big! A big, big goal for Arsenal, a big goal in the title race! Manchester City's defending is atrocious as Olivier Giroud gets ahead of Fernando to head home a Santi Cazorla free-kick. He was unmarked six yards out and planted it into the corner.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has covered a lot of turf today but he is off now, Tomas Rosicky is on. Keep the ball, keep the ball...
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
If Arsenal can hang on - Chelsea will be five points clear at the top of the table. That is a very handy lead at this stage of the season.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Here he is, Frank Lampard is on for Fernandinho. He has 28 minutes to save his new side.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"That is either the best defending I have ever seen in my life or just pure luck from Laurent Koscielny - I am going with the latter. Tomas Rosicky has to be coming on soon because Santi Cazorla looks spent. Cazorla's dead on his feet but this game is suited to Rosicky. Another player suited to this game would be Theo Walcott."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Frank Lampard is coming on. Another chapter to his tale?
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
How has that not gone in? Jesus Navas for once delivers quality with a low ball across the six-yard box, Sergio Aguero is mentally already celebrating the equaliser but Laurent Koscielny gets a toe to the cross and puts it behind. Brilliant defending.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Theo Walcott scored twice in Arsenal's 6-3 defeat at City last season. His pace could be a potent weapon on the break later in the game. Is he coming on?
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"That was a real chance for Arsenal (see 55 mins). There were couple of poor decisions with the final ball, though. Certainly Olivier Giroud could have played a better pass earlier for Aaron Ramsey. Arsenal were so well organised in the first half, you wondered whether they could keep it up because it is just not in their DNA. They're not the kind of players who will want to keep on doing that."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
The purists, the technicians, the chess lovers may disagree with me but this has been a brilliant 10 minutes of football. End-to-end, littered with mistakes and half-chances, the threat of a goal hanging over both goals. That's what we want, isn't it?
Paul Lambert won't be able to watch.
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
It's the only mindset to have Mike. Expect the worst - I hear you.
Arsenal look as dangerous as City to be honest and here's a great chance on the break! They have a three-on-three, Alexis Sanchez inside to Olivier Giroud, he waits too long to find Aaron Ramsey on his left and Ramsey scoops the shot over the top. If the pass was a second earlier, Ramsey scores.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Mike, Liverpool: As an Arsenal fan traumatised by so many capitulations and last-minute disappointments, you will forgive me if l exude no confidence whatsoever that we will come away with three points. Obviously l hope l'm wrong but painful experience tells me that we will be undone.
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Lovely feet from Alexis Sanchez on the left of the area as he cuts inside but his shot has the embarrassment of going for a throw. Fernandinho is then booked for a handball. 100mph stuff.
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Better from Jesus Navas as he middles a shot on the run right at David Ospina, who has to beat it away. The crowd are up, the tempo is through the roof.
David Silva then wriggles inside and Fernandinho's shot is deflected over. You'd think it was stoppage time, not the first five minutes of the half!
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"The second half has started at an absolutely brilliant pace. Yes we knew that City would speed up after break, but Arsenal, in the way they are approaching the match, are making for an extremely open game. It's great to watch."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Jesus Navas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are having their own personal battle today - who can waste the most possession on the right wing? I'd call it a draw so far as the Ox hits the first defender when well placed. With one midfielder less out there there's a lot more space for both sides. I wager it won't finish 1-0.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero has another shot blocked - and now Arsenal can break. More room for them now, the game already stretched and open. A better game already.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Already much better from Manchester City as Sergio Aguero gets a shot away for the first time, hard, left-footed - deflected away for a corner. They take it short and Francis Coquelin clears.
KICK-OFF
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
So City going into a more orthodox 4-4-2 in the second half. Can they break through the yellow wall?
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Stevan Jovetic is on at the break, in place of James Milner. Can he make the difference?
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal are winning at half-time in a Premier League away game at Manchester City/Manchester United/Chelsea for the first time since Oct 2010 (12 games ago).
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
If all else fails for City, a fan has just nailed a 20-yard strike through the 'o' in a 'Feed the Goat' mural over the goal. I'm not sure what he wins, but he celebrated in style.
Get him a shirt, and get him on.
Afcon update
Zambia 1-0 DR Congo
Zambia have a half-time lead over DR Congo in the African Nations Cup.
Check out the latest in a separate live text commentary here.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Brandon, Bradford: Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero up front will unlock this Arsenal defence. City need a front man to link the play and that is Dzeko.
James, Bath: Mentally City are stuck in 2009 (mid-table). Their players have the quality to walk this, but every time they face a realistic challenge they bottle it.
Terence Smith: Does anyone else think Nacho Monreal looks like a miniature Peter Crouch?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Over the past couple of seasons I have noticed City start slowly before then tending to lift it in the second half. I do expect them to ask much more of Arsenal after the break. Maybe Manuel Pellegrini will consider moving David Silva out wide, or bringing on Edin Dzeko or Stevan Jovetic, with Sergio Aguero coming a bit deeper."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Jonathan Pearce
BBC Match of the Day commentator at Etihad Stadium
"Vincent Kompany returned to the Manchester City starting line-up but he was the one who gave away a clumsy penalty as Nacho Monreal tumbled. City will believe it was soft, but Arsenal have played well. The big question for me is can Arsenal repeat this performance in the second half? They will need to be even better defensively because Manchester City will have a real go."
On the bench
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Manchester City have 232 Premier League goals on the bench in Frank Lampard, Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic. Time for a change?Jovetic is getting some heavy instructions from Brian Kidd as he warms up.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"It's extraordinary it took Arsenal so long to play like this away from home. They are well-drilled and, although they are not playing brilliantly, the tactics are spot on. They got the break with the goal and have made big use of it. This is not a naive performance. So far so good for Arsenal, but I would expect City to come back stronger in the second half."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Who predicted more excitement from Hull than Manchester City this afternoon? So far, so poor from the champions.
HALF-TIME
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Just one minute of added time and Jesus Navas again wastes a crossing position after a turnover in midfield. Arsenal fans will like this - Francis Coquelin dealing out a verbal barrage to his team-mates for losing the ball. A team lacking leadership?
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Can Manchester City find a way through before the break? It doesn't look likely so far. James Milner gets the ball on the left and is tackled, but then Aaron Ramsey tries to dribble it out of his own six-yard box! He does too - but that must make Arsenal fans nervous...
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Arsene Wenger's tactics have been brilliant so far. They have worked, and Arsenal got the break with the goal, but Wenger is still not happy. He would expect his players to keep the ball a lot better than they have been, because if you continue to give the ball away to City they will create chances. City do look a bit sluggish in possession though."
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
City have plenty of the ball but twice Jesus Navas fails to deliver the cross when well placed. Perhaps if he had Edin Dzeko or Wilfried Bony to aim at he would have swung it over? As it is Arsenal look exceedingly comfortable. They are sitting deep and parking the yellow and blue bus. Vincent Kompany, having a somewhat ragged return to action, is booked for a shove on Olivier Giroud.
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero finally gets the chance to run at Per Mertesacker but he fluffs his touch and the ball gets away from him. After a month out the Argentine is obviously not match sharp.
Aaron Ramsey is booked for a trip in midfield.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero has had five touches of the ball so far - two fewer than Joe Hart. That tells you everything about City's attacking force so far.
A colleague rightly points out that without Yaya Toure or Frank Lampard in midfield their range of passing looks limited. Do you need Fernando AND Fernandinho in the same team, at home?
Like playing Nicky Butt with David Batty.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"How many times have we mentioned Sergio Aguero? All the questions are being asked of Manuel Pellegrini. Are you going to adapt it now? Or wait until half-time? City have got real quality on the pitch. But they are not getting a touch because of the way Arsenal are playing. Most managers will leave any changes until half-time, but it is quite dangerous to do that."
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Something for the Sunday League player in us all as Per Mertesacker lumps a 60-yard clearance out of play, full on the volley.
"AWAAAYYY!"
Manchester City look rather stumped by Arsenal's defending so far. It's made for Frank Lampard and his late runs.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Gareth Whalley: This is a really mature start by Arsenal. Keeping the deep banks of four and keeping David Silva out of the game. Very impressive.
Liam Smith: Clumsy from Vincent Kompany. Very mature performance from Arsenal so far, is Arsene Wenger finally getting it right?
Keval Shah: This game reminds me of X-Men III when the army starts using plastic guns against Magneto. This is that moment for Arsene Wenger.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal's penalty was only the second foul Manchester City had conceded in the game. It was crucial though.
City fans sound frustrated as another lengthy spell of passing goes nowhere. Per Mertesacker steps out well to cut out a through ball and Arsenal have it back.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
City put six past Arsenal in this fixture last season but Arsene Wenger's side look a different proposition so far today. David Ospina in the Gunners goal hasn't had to lay a glove on the ball in the opening 27 minutes.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Bright Eugene: A stonewall penalty there. Just while I was typing that Vincent Kompany can be quite clumsy when he is in the mood. A silly challenge.
Cameron Laws: That's a dive, but lazy defending from Kompany throwing himself at the player.
Tokunbi: Arsenal lead? Wow.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Before this game all of the BBC Sport pundits were crying out for Arsenal to change their approach away from home against another 'big' team. The call was for the Gunners to be better drilled, more defensive, and look to hit on the break. They've done that today, and now they lead. Can they shut out City?
Post update
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"Arsene Wenger can be once again seen as a tactical genius - his team has hardly touched the ball but a couple of times in the last 10 minutes they have broken well. That one was all down to the referee's decision though. Vincent Kompany could not believe the penalty was given. He thinks he was just being strong. His arm was out for me, but boy did Nacho Monreal go down easily."
GOAL
Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal - Santi Cazorla (Pen)
Santi Cazorla goes to Joe Hart's left - and the England keeper is very close to getting to it. He can't though and Arsenal lead.
PENALTY to Arsenal
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Nacho Monreal plays a one-two, runs into Vincent Kompany and it's a penalty! Ref Mike Dean is convinced.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
After City survive that Arsenal scare they look to craft a chance of their own. David Silva ghosts into the area for the first time and is found by Fernando, but Silva's cute header back across goal is well cut out before it can find the waiting Sergio Aguero.
CLOSE!
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez picks the ball up in a central position for the first time and instantly beats a man to get into the area. Vincent Kompany slams the door in his face but moments later the Gunners have the first chance.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets clear on the right, looks up and picks out Olivier Giroud at the near post and his header is deflected wide by the leg of Kompany. Great defending.
Joe Hart looks a bit shaky from the corner but just about punches it away.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal have had just 21% of the possession so far. They are well drilled though, moving as a unit across midfield and not allowing any space in behind. Most of City's play has been in their own half.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"There have been a couple of little hopeful moments from Arsenal already. Manchester City have been defending well, playing as a tight line when they haven't got the ball, but I suspect there will be chances for the away side. Arsene Wenger will be happy with what he has seen so far."
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
David Silva is now over on the left for Manchester City - he does what he wants. A modern day Chris Waddle.
It's been a bit - can I say dull? - dull so far.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Another poor touch from Martin Demichelis allows Arsenal to get on the ball and move up as a unit. Alexis Sanchez gets his head up on the left but is nailed quickly by Pablo Zabaleta. Fine defending.
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Interestingly, if you are interested in these things, James Milner is playing behind Sergio Aguero, as 'the 10', with David Silva over on the right so far for City, along with Jesus Navas.
Has Nacho Monreal been targeted as a weak link?
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanzhez have both been quiet so far but a poor touch from City defender Martin Demichelis threatens to let Arsenal in on the break.They switch it quickly out to Sanchez on the left, he cuts inside but his shot is charged down.
Player reaction on Twitter
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, who is away with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations: "Come on City!"
Vote result
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
We asked you before the match what you thought the outcome would be - and a significant majority of you (58.6%) expect to see a Manchester City win this afternoon...
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Excellent kit-based knowledge Andrew. Now you mention it it does ring a bell. I would be in long sleeves today, no doubt. And gloves, Tights. A snood. Three pairs of socks.
Arsenal pressing very high up the pitch, Vincent Kompany has Alexis Sanchez for, er, company.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Andrew, Carshalton: The Arsenal team always wear the type of shirt as chosen by the captain on the day. It is a tradition.
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "You've got to take your chances. We haven't taken them often enough. We've got ourselves in wonderful positions and we should have been up after three or four minutes.
"We've gifted West Ham their opportunities and they've taken them. It's become a recurring theme.
"We've got seven or eight big players missing and in the second half it did show. We made awful mistakes. But we can't keep bleating on about it, we've got to roll up our sleeves.
"James Chester has dislocated his shoulder. He'll need an operation. Alex Bruce has pulled a thigh, he'll be touch and go for two weeks' time. It's all hands to the pump at the moment.
"We're trying to improve the squad and if there's somebody out there within the budget, we will try our best. Let's hope that can give everybody a lift if we do get one through the door."
Steve, have a read of this page mate. Some strikers out there for £10m. Try the MLS...
YELLOW CARD
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey is playing just behind Olivier Giroud in these very early stages, as City then break away. Laurent Koscielny flattening Fernandinho with a clumsy challenge. That is a very early booking!
Post update
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Former Scotland international Pat Nevin
BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
"It's freezing cold conditions, but as a player you shouldn't feel it, you should just go out there and enjoy the conditions. Having said that, whether a player is wearing long sleeves or short is often a give away as to who is really up for it. Seven of the City players have got short sleeves on… and none of the Arsenal players."
KICK-OFF
Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal
Shorts from Arsenal physio Vic Akers on the bench! It's freezing in Manchester, trust me.
Anyway, we are under way.
Text us on 81111
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Rob: Arsenal's only chance of winning today will be to catch City on the counter. Olivier Giroud won't support that. Pace of Theo Walcott needed instead.
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Not a spare seat in the house. The world is watching this one lads, let's not serve up any dross eh?
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Mickey Wallis: Francis Coquelin needs to have the game of his life today if Arsenal are to have any chance.
Ben Turner: In previous games Arsenal have gone into this fixture with some hope of a result. Being no-hopers could play into our hands...
Joe Murphy: A heavy defeat today and Arsenals defensive transfer targets have an extra £10m added on, which means Arsene Wenger won't buy.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Teams in the tunnel. Vincent Kompany on his toes, bouncing up and down, facing back towards his team-mates, shouting encouragement. Pumped? You bet.
When you see the size of Kompany and his goalkeeper Joe Hart next to club officials - 'normal' people - it really is quite intimidating.
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin looks daunted, that's for sure...
'Arsenal not a one-man team'
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini speaking to Sky Sports before kick-off: "There are players that make a difference and Sergio Aguero is one of those players.
"We will see if he can play the full 90 minutes. He has been working the past week normally and it's the same for Vincent Kompany.
"Alexis Sanchez is in a good moment for Arsenal, he's playing very well. But Arsenal is not just one player. Normally these two teams are attacking teams. Everyone expects both sides will score a lot of goals, but if we have to 1-0 it's fine. It's just important to win."
LINE-UPS
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Man City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Fernandinho, Fernando, Jesus Navas, Silva, Milner, Aguero. Subs: Sagna, Dzeko, Kolarov, Caballero, Lampard, Mangala, Jovetic.
Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Coquelin, Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud, Sanchez. Subs: Szczesny, Gibbs, Rosicky, Ozil, Walcott, Flamini, Chambers.
Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Just 10 minutes until kick-off at the Etihad then, the usual dreary weather should be cast aside by a glittering game of football. So often these 'big' games fail to deliver but just look at the cast of players on display today.
It has to be good, doesn't it?
Pressure on Ospina, Pellegrini's muddy boots
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former England winger Trevor Sinclair
MOTD2 Extra
"For some reason whenever Arsenal come to the Etihad the atmosphere more often than not is amazing. It will be a big test for David Ospina to see if he can cope with that. If he comes through today he will do well at Arsenal you feel.
"Manchester City have never retained the title. The work Manuel Pellegrini has put in towards achieving it though is amazing, mud on his boots at the training ground, he has been meticulous with the team and you would be disappointed if they don't win the league this year. But from the outside I would say if they come second, then you maybe have to look at Chelsea and the work Jose Mourinho has done and say fair enough. The best team will win the title."
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "There were two things in the first half: there was fatigue from Tuesday night and we weren't functioning well in that system. So we went back to a diamond and we started to expose Hull City's defence.
"The first goal going in quickly after half-time really settled us. The quality of the next two finishes is what we've been looking for.
"We've only lost two games over the Christmas period - one was Arsenal and the other one was Chelsea. I'm hoping we can kick on like Southampton have done because they've put themselves back up there with an outstanding run of wins."
'Aguero the new Romario'
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
South American football expert Tim Vickery
BBC Radio 5 live
On Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero: "The comparison I have been making is with the former Brazil international striker Romario. Aguero has got the same strength in the thighs that allows him to very quickly accelerate over a couple of metres and give him the space to get off a shot away in a crowded penalty box. I think he his as good as Romario, and much easier to deal with as a personality than the Brazilian was.
"When I say this in Brazil I get a bad reaction, but I think it's fair, and if Aguero can stay fit, I think he can emulate what Romario achieved. Alexis Sanchez is perhaps a more versatile player, but football is defined by goals and I think Aguero will get you more of them at the highest level."
Player reaction on Twitter
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham striker Andy Carroll: "Nothing better than a tap in. Tap tap tappy-roo!! Good win 3-0."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live
"Alexis Sanchez is so unpredictable, he picks the ball up from deep and from out wide and gets running at you. As a defender, if you are running backwards with someone like Sanchez running at you, it's so hard to deal with that."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live
Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on 5 live: "I would love to see a City player nominated for the Ballon d'Or one day. We have a very strong squad with top players. At the moment Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best two in the world but we also have very good players. Sergio Aguero, if he keeps fit during the whole season, he will have a chance to be there one day.
"Alexis Sanchez has had a very big impact. He has settled very well and been Arsenal's main player. He is fast, technical ability is fantastic. He can score, assist, he is the complete player. He learned a lot playing at Barcelona."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
If I were to say to you 'who is in the running for Player of the Year so far?' you would surely mention Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
He and City forward Sergio Aguero have been highlighted in the build-up to today's game - who is the better player?
Lawro's predictions
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Throughout the season, BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season by predicting the results of the weekend's games.
Lawro's opponent for the latest round of Premier League fixtures is comedian and QPR fan Seann Walsh.
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Jane Thompson: I will take 3-0 City right now. It sounds sad but after last year's debacle, three isn't that bad!
Matthew Penistone: Aaron Ramsey in the line up worries me. Our failing in big games is staying solid. Expect silly runs forward, leaving us exposed.
Harry Belshaw: Can't see David Silva having an effect on the game with Francis Coquelin in the middle… Per Mertesacker has the pace to deal with Sergio Aguero too…
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Vote
Who will win?
The questions is simple:
What will the outcome be of Man City v Arsenal?
Have your say now by voting at the top of the page. The vote will close at 16:00 GMT. Terms and conditions can be found here.
Strange goings on at Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations
BBC world's Alex South in Ebebiyin: "Pre match meal of choice here is the pickled egg sandwich. Mmmmmmm."
Not sure that will be on offer near Etihad Stadium...
Africa Cup of Nations
We won't see Wilfried Bony in a Manchester City shirt for around a month as he is away of Afcon duties. His Ivory Coast side are not in action today, but after yesterday's opening matches, the Cup of Nations continues today with two more games.
Zambia face Congo DR at 16:00 GMT before Tunisia meet Cape Verde Islands at 19:00 GMT.
You can follow BBC Sport's live text commentary now.
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas
Football Focus
"Wilfried Bony is a potentially title-winning signing for Manchester City. They have been searching for a player that can take the lead when Sergio Aguero is out injured or needs a rest. In Bony, they have a striker who has been delivering in the Premier League for Swansea for enough time to prove he can do it and do it consistently."
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham goalscorer Andy Carroll says the belief in the dressing room is that the club can qualify for Europe next season. A realistic aim for Big Sam?
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"It's been said so many times before but it really was a game of two halves. I didn't think Hull could play as well as they did in the first half but if you don't take your chances you get punished. Things seem to be going against them at the moment, they have to stick together and battle on. Hull can't afford not to sign a striker now. That is what they are missing."
MOTD2 Extra
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Steve Bower
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"I think Wilfried Bony will make the difference in the title race for Manchester City. When they've had injuries up front City have been forced to use James Milner as a striker. With all due respect, you are not going to win the Premier League title with Milner leading the line but Bony will certainly make it closer."
'Gunners have nothing to lose'
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Former England winger Trevor Sinclair
MOTD2 Extra
"Arsenal need to invest more in their midfield. If you look at Mathieu Flamini, before he went to Milan he was very useful, but now the game has evolved. Look at Manchester City's holding midfielders - they are machines, real athletes, and are there to shield the defence.
"I don't think Arsenal have that. Unless they bring in some players who can do that… well they let Alex Song go, who would have been perfect. They have got nothing to lose today. Everybody will expect City to win."
Post update
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Coming up next, the champions versus Alexis Sanchez. If Vincent Kompany fancied a nice easy game back from injury he will be disappointed.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
So Hull stay in the relegation zone, but they are only three points behind Everton in 13th. Nothing a win or two wouldn't ease. Who will score the goals though?
FULL-TIME
West Ham 3-0 Hull
A powerful second-half display sees West Ham crush Hull, who look to be in real trouble. They need a striker. Fast.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
West Ham are playing this one out in style now. The Hammers will move up to within a point of Spurs with this win. That man Morgan Amalfitano almost adds a fourth with a deft chip from a tight angle but Allan McGregor tips it clear.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Alistair Wiseman: Another brilliant assist from Alex Song for the third goal. Imagine Arsenal with him and Cesc Fabregas supplying Alexis Sanchez...
Mark Lynch: And this is why Tom Huddlestone is nowhere near the England squad. Totally ineffective today and his reaction to the third goal...
Justin Lee: Went to the toilet hoping for a Harry Maguire brace and Hull comeback. Now Hull seem in big trouble.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
HITS THE WOODWORK
West Ham 3-0 Hull
England man Stewart Downing floats a marvellous pass over the top of the shot Hull defence, Kevin Nolan gets there and thumps a shot against the crossbar. Hull crying out for full-time...
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Jake Livermore does at least have a shot on goal for Hull, firing one in at Adrian in the Hammers goal, he makes the easy save though.
Team news
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini makes changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Everton as Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and James Milner return to the starting line-up. Eliaquim Mangala and Stevan Jovetic both drop to the bench while Samir Nasri is ruled out with a calf injury.
Manchester City XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Fernandinho, Fernando, Navas, Silva, Milner, Aguero
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes two changes from their 3-0 win over Stoke as Hector Bellerin comes in defence for Mathieu Debuchy, who misses out with a shoulder injury. Aaron Ramsey starts in midfield ahead of Tomas Rosicky, who is among the substitutes.
Aresnal XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Alexis, Giroud.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
"Go to London! I guarantee you'll either be mugged or not appreciated."
The wise words of life guru Alan Partridge there of course. Hull have been rather mugged in the capital this afternoon and I fancy that Steve Bruce will find himself not appreciated later today. Where do Hull go from here? Other than the Championship?
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Andy Carroll sniffs a fourth goal and has a powerful shot blocked at the back post. You have to fear for Hull at the minute. Even when they play well for 45 minutes they get carted around the park.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Joshua Roberts: Got to agree with your now proven psychic ability (see 64 mins). As a Baggies fan I was very disappointed we didn't sign Morgan Amalfitano.
Lewis Wilson: Big Sam on the sideline with a cup of tea like a boss. Don't see enough of that anymore.
Aashish: Big Sam can breakout the digestives now.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Between goals two and three the short-lived Harry Maguire up front experiment was culled by Steve Bruce, Maguire is back at the back and Yannick Sagbo does get a run out up top. Curtis Davies came off.
And a change for the Hammers too, James Tomkins is off and Joey O'Brien is on.
I make that all five centre-halves who started are now off. Niche fact of the day.
BreakingBREAKING TEAM NEWS
Manchester City v Arsenal (16:00 GMT)
Manchester City fans rejoice - Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero both start.
Post update
West Ham 3-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"That is what kills you as a manager. The one long ball played through the defence. The timing of the run is great, and you don't expect Stewart Downing to miss one-on-one with the goalkeeper with the confidence he has at the moment. Now it is over."
GOAL
West Ham 3-0 Hull - Stewart Downing
A rout is on the cards now. The Hull defence suddenly looks in a state of total chaos and Alex Song is good enough to bisect it with one 45-yard pass through the middle. Stewart Downing is one-on-one and finishes with style. Low into the corner.
Post update
West Ham 2-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"A fantastic finish after some lovely passing. Allan McGregor is supposed to make himself as big as possible there though. Is he to blame for the second goal as well? He should have stayed up for longer for me. I would not say it's over for Hull, but West Ham are looking by far the better team now."
GOAL
West Ham 2-0 Hull - Morgan Amalfitano
What did I tell you [64 mins]! Morgan Amalfitano does indeed make something happen, running on to Enner Valencia's lay-off and chipping the keeper delightfully.
That should be that.
CLOSE!
West Ham 1-0 Hull
At the risk of being accused of being 'London centric' I can tell you that there are four London teams in the top seven as it stands. No top-flight season has ever ended with that being the case.
West Ham should have a second as Michael Dawson coughs up possession to Enner Valencia but the big man hammers his shot from an angle into the side-netting.
Text us on 81111
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Andrew Birley, The Boleyn Ground: Wonderful tactics from Big Sam. Wear Hull out by allowing them to constantly attack, knowing they couldn't hit a cow's backside with a banjo. Then take advantage of their tiredness in the second half. Vintage Allardyce.
SUBSTITUTION
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Mark Noble comes off for the Hammers, livewire Morgan Amalfitano is on. I like this lad, makes things happen*
*Not a guarantee
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Hull defender Maynor Figueroa leaves Enner Valencia on the deck with a rough and ready tackle, not even given as a foul though. Good work from Harry Maguire to chest it down and spread the play wide. Like a young Steve Howard.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"Harry Maguire's not going to make it easy for any of the West Ham defenders, they say he has been working on playing up front in training."
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
There's not been a centre-back/centre-forward to enjoy since Dion Dublin, has there? Maybe Harry Maguire fancies himself.
His first involvement sees him beaten in the air but it's got to go big, and go diagonal now for Hull.
Don't forget that Yannick Sagbo - a striker by trade - remains on the bench. His stock is low.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Emergency striker time
West Ham 1-0 Hull
If, like me, you love the sight of a centre-half going up front, you're in luck. As Hull centre-back Harry Maguire is going up top for a full 30 minutes.
A rejig to a flat back four and a centre-half to centre-forward. Magic.
DISALLOWED GOAL
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Bad call! Enner Valencia has the ball in the net after galloping on to a fine pass from Alex Song, but he is pulled back for offside. Replays suggest that he was level. It's not in the Spurs league of bad offside decisions, but could still prove costly.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Adam Heathcote: Same old story for Hull. Create chance after chance, don't take them and get punished. It's becoming painfully predictable.
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area. You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Big Sam's Big Talk did the job at the break for the Hammers. The fans are happy enough now, it's all change.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"In the first half Hull were well on top and you thought there was only one team in it. After the half-time break it's all one-way traffic again, but it's all West Ham. They've got real belief now, and Hull have come out a completely different team. Steve Bruce's side are struggling to string three passes together."
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Andy Carroll has now scored as many Premier League home goals for West Ham as he did for Newcastle. That's a stat which sounds very impressive until you learn that the answer is eight.
Carroll is in again but sees a low shot well blocked.
Post update
West Ham 1-0 Hull
Former Hull striker Peter Swan
BBC Radio Humberside
"Shocking goalkeeping from Allan McGregor. He has to do better there. You do not parry it out right in front of your goal. Andy Carroll shows his striker's instincts, he's in the right place at the right time."