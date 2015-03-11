Chelsea knocked out by PSG

Chelsea fan David tells BBC Radio 5 live: "The way we played tonight was absolutely disgusting. I was embarrassed. Everybody says we've won the league but if we play like that then we'll be lucky to finish in the top four. If that's what a week's rest does then I hope we get back to playing twice a week."
Chelsea fan Chris tells BBC Radio 5 live: "David Luiz was there with the will to win. The Chelsea players just seemed to think 'let's just turn up, we've got the League Cup...we just need to turn up'."
'I wouldn't say dirty but...'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports:
"We had a few individual performances that were not good enough but collectively they were better than us.
"They have a reason to celebrate and I told my players it is not after a bad match I kick tables and doors, it is time to be calm and analyse as a team.
"They were aggressive, what we used to call clever on the continent. In England that is not accepted as clever. They did what they did, after the second goal there was no more game. Simulation of injuries, they stopped completely the game.
"It is the beauty of English football but in continental football the other teams are more prepared to cope with the mental side. I wouldn't say dirty but the other side."
'We felt the pressure'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports: "I want to discuss why we lost with the players in a calm way. I want to know what they felt on the pitch and try to find conclusions.
"Our performance was not good enough. The opponent was stronger than us, they coped better with the pressure of the games. Because they had 10 men we felt more the pressure of winning and they had nothing to lose.
"We couldn't cope with that, we concede two goals in two set pieces, that is difficult to accept.
"Last season we lost in Paris 3-1 and had one direction to go, that was without any pressure. Today with the 1-1, it was a dangerous result. We tried to win but the moment we had 10 men we felt too much that pressure."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Jose Mourinho also says that English sides don't know how to kill a game off, praising PSG for simulating an injury, botching a substitution in the last few minutes.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
League Two side Accrington Stanley: "Remember that new £5bn TV deal? Worth every penny..."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Jose Mourinho also says that his side had a psychological problem with how to approach the game when PSG went down to 10 men.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney: "That is one of the best performances I've ever seen with 10 men from PSG."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Times chief football correspondent Oliver Kay: What a disappointing night for Chelsea. So poor. Very impressed by PSG, but bizarre that Chelsea didn't try to take initiative against 10 men.
Daily Telegraph football correspondent Henry Winter: One of Chelsea's poorest performances of the season.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says PSG 'were clearly the best side on the night.'
Full reaction to come.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Schtuart: The only people who claim PL is the best in the world are those who line their pockets from it. No one else in Europe agrees.
Harry Fisher: As always everyone jumps on the 'Premier League is rubbish' bandwagon. Did anyone actually watch Real Madrid last night?!
Ellis McFarland: Premier league might not be the best in terms of quality anymore but is still light years ahead in terms of entertainment.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
I'm sure every Chelsea fan can appreciate why David Luiz celebrated that goal. You'd have to be a robot not to wouldn't you?
Last summer David Luiz's world came down when Germany put seven past Brazil. Tonight he has a memory to go in the positive box...
'I couldn't control my emotions'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Paris St-Germain's David Luiz on Sky Sports:
"It is amazing for everyone, amazing for Paris club, for Paris city. We did a great game, we tried to win the game. I am happy to be in the next round but we have a long way to go to win the Champions League. We have to keep our feet on the floor.
"My cycle finished in Chelsea, PSG gave me a great opportunity to continue my career. I was very happy at Chelsea. I respect everyone,
"Tonight was good for me to score. I said I wouldn't celebrate but my emotions I couldn't control. Thank you to Chelsea and sorry I celebrated because I was so emotional."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Into the last eight so far then:
Paris St-Germain
Porto
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"We are boring ourselves stupid about this. How many years with Fifa and Uefa have we been talking about technology and the ball over the line? It's just bonkers. Even if you're a Paris St-Germain fan, it's not really the way you want to view football."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
David Luiz says it is a great result for 'Paris, the city' tonight.
PSG were only formed in 1970, they have won one Cup Winners' Cup but how far can they go in the Champions League?
Text us on 81111
Russell Brown, Shrewsbury, on text: Will people quit saying ' the epl is not the best league in the world' no one says it is technically but for power, pace, entertainment and goals it is the BEST.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"The lack of chances from Chelsea's point of view... they really struggled, Eden Hazard apart, to get behind the Paris St-Germain defence. They made it too comfortable for PSG."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Stuart Mitchell: English football has fallen so far down the pecking order its criminal, If that's the best England has, we wont win CL for ages.
Vinodh Natarajan: Over 2 ties PSG deserved their win, as far as Premier League being miles off, yes I would say that's true as well.
Paul Collins: And the premier league isn't the best. It's just the richest and that's the problem. Get paid too much.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Jose Mourinho's post-match news conference could be as interesting as ever. What hope he admits that his side were second best?
Tim, a Chelsea fan leaving Stamford Bridge, on BBC Radio 5 live: "It got very physical and niggly. Going ahead twice, we should have been able to hold on. Apart from Eden Hazard, there wasn't anyone who appeared to want to play football."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
James Gallagher: That precious 4th place in the Premier League will become a 3rd place soon at this rate, English clubs terrible in Europe.
CK: Bayern & Pep showing #CFC and Jose how to play against 10-men. Negative football coming back to bite Chelsea big time.
oletuM M R: That is what we call FIGHTING SPIRIT. English football on the ropes. It went when Fergie left to be honest.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
APCopyright: AP
David Luiz is a great character, even the two groundsmen who are out forking the pitch stop him for a celebratory hug.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
'We are miles away, the Premier League. We are being kidded' says Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, Is he right?
Chelsea were miles away tonight, but they can play much better than that. Was it just an off night or is the Premier League a second-class outfit?
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
It's all on you now Arsenal and Manchester City...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Helles Mammut: Confirmed: The Premier League is a joke...a lot of marketing and hot air but no substance.
Bishop Yinkus: It will be interesting to see what Mourinho will make of this match. Blanc has stood tall with him in his backyard.
John dunthorne: So looks like no English teams in last 8, I think we have been bewitched by the EPL marketing
Outstanding: Will people still say the Premier League is the best in the world?
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
At the start of extra-time Eden Hazard's penalty put Chelsea on the cusp of the quarter-finals. Now, they are heading out, But one goal can change it, and they have Didier Drogba on the pitch. On his birthday...
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
You won't see three better headers from corners than PSG's two goals, and the one Thiago Silva had saved by Thibaut Courtois. Great delivery combined with fantastic attack.
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Chelsea are five minutes away from going out. PSG going through on away goals 12 months after they were eliminated on away goals...
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Of all the teams to concede two goals from set pieces and free headers...normally it's the other way round."
GOAL
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3) - Thiago Silva
AFPCopyright: AFP
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Sensational header! Seconds after Thiago Silva was denied a massive goal, he gets one! Straight from the corner, Silva climbs above John Terry and lobs Thibaut Courtois from 12 yards. It's inch perfect, no fault from the Chelsea keeper, it's brilliantly measured into the top corner.
Brilliant save! PSG so close to a killer second goal but Thibaut Courtois keeps out Thiago Silva's bullet header! What a stop!
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PSG corner - Branislav Ivanovic heads away...
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Into the last 10. A weirdly subdued atmosphere inside the ground now. A collective holding of breath.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PSG have a free-kick, David Luiz goes forwards, he gees up the away fans - and then the free-kick fails to clear the front man. Shocking delivery! Should be a fine. Six men in the box and you can't beat the first defender. Get out on the training pitch in the morning.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"If the referee needs help then why can't we give him help for goodness sake? It's staring everyone in the face."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Can PSG craft one good chance? They had the best chance of the whole match in the second half but Edinson Cavani hit the post with an open goal to aim at.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Chapman
Presenter
"They are all as bad as each other. I don't think these two sides are the only ones that do it. We see it week in week out."
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green: "There's so much happening...players play-acting and Diego Costa looking to pick a fight with anyone in the vicinity in an opposing shirt."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PSG manager Laurent Blanc patrols the sidelines with an anxious look on his face. Much like Schalke boss Roberto Di Matteo last night he could be heading for the scenario of seeing his side play well and lose.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Jose Mourinho gives his instructions to sergeants John Terry and Didier Drogba. See this one out, no mistakes...
HALF-TIME of Extra-time
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Chelsea 15 minutes away from the last eight. PSG a goal away from the last eight. All to play for.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Jose Mourinho is telling Kurt Zouma to stay where he is in front of the back four and not to go anywhere."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Diego Costa is in the action again, shrugging off Marquinhos, who makes a meal of it.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PACopyright: PA
Thiago Motta has made 90 passes for PSG tonight. Chelsea's busiest player is Cesc Fabregas on 70.
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green responds to more theatrics: "I'm not defending any of these cretins out there who are behaving disgracefully."
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Not from there surely? David Luiz scored a free-kick from 35 yards out during the World Cup and he has a go again, hits it really well too and Thibaut Courtois has to turn it over.
Remember, another goal for PSG and they will be through.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Aashish: The only loser tonight is the beautiful game.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Still, with a lead and an extra man Chelsea can't take charge of this game. They've been very substandard tonight, against a good, but not a great PSG side.
Eden Hazard thinks about a penalty appeal as he hurdles goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu but there was nothing in that.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
APCopyright: AP
"What was Thiago Silva thinking about? Needless handball and all PSG's hard work is in jeopardy. Still right in this but Chelsea will be determined not to let this slip a second time."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"Absolutely sublime penalty from Hazard."
GOAL
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2) - Eden Hazard (Pen)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Cool as you like, Eden Hazard waits for the keeper to move and passes it into the net. I'm not so sure there was definite contact with his hand by Thiago Silva but it was a crazy thing to do. And he didn't protest.
PENALTY to CHELSEA
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Thiago Silva jumps with his hand outstretched - crazy! - and referee Bjorn Kuipers gives the penalty...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Who will blink first? Chelsea have underwhelmed tonight but you'd have to make them favourites from here.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Ouch! Salvatore Sirigu takes a high ball and clatters his skipper Thiago Silva. He's tougher than he looks though, Thiago, and he's already sporting an epic shiner. A quick shake of the head and he's back on his feet.
Willian almost burrows through a gap but he's well closed down.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Diego Costa has moved out on to the right flank as a result of that change, Didier Drogba through the middle.
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Steve in Cornwall: Chelsea have looked scared all evening. There's only one team that wants to win this tie! PSG deserve to go through IMO.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Extra-time is under way. Will PSG keep their momentum up?
Championship result
Blackburn 1-0 Bolton
Heartbreak for Chelsea, heartbreak for Bolton. Granted, there isn't as much at stake in a mid-table Championship clash as the Champions League last-16 - but try telling that to Wanderers fans.
They have just watched Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes nick a last-minute winner to send Rovers up to 10th in the second-tier table.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Didier Drogba is on in place of Ramires. That's an interesting change.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is giving extensive instructions to his side. It looks like Didier Drogba is indeed coming on.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
On the bench for Chelsea are Didier Drogba, Loic Remy and Juan Cuadrado. Chelsea have one change left.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Chelsea were sterile in the second half and they simply forgot to play football. It's almost like retribution time. It's a pig's ear of a game."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
PSG ended that game with 54% of the possession despite having a man less since the 31st minute. That takes some doing.
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
It's all over. We will have extra-time thanks to David Luiz's cannon of a header. Brilliant connection.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Last few seconds of added time...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"What an angry game played by angry men this has turned out to be. I feel sorry for the referee. It's like trying to herd cats."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
PSG clear another corner...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
BBCCopyright: BBC
FULL-TIME
Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 7-0)
Bayern join Porto and Real Madrid in the last eight.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
PSG don't convince in their defending from the corner but they do get it away. Diego Costa goes down again looking for a penalty and then shoves Marquinhos off the ball... behind the referee's back!
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green: "The atmosphere between the sides is awful. This game hasn't been pretty but it has been dramatic."
INJURY TIME
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
THREE MINUTES added on.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Chelsea have a free-kick...headed away for a corner...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Ten minutes earlier David Luiz was trying to get Diego Costa sent off."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Demba Ba got one in the 88th minute for Chelsea against PSG last year. Who's up to the job this time?
GOAL
Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 7-0) - Mario Gotze
Mario Gotze - World Cup matchwinner - adds a seventh from a tight angle.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Great celebrations from Laurent Blanc as that header hit home. PSG deserve it too, they've been on the front foot the entire second half, with 10 men. It had to be David Luiz...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"What a good corner. It's swinging away from the Chelsea players and Luiz seriously attacks it. Bang!"
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2) - David Luiz
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Pick that one out! What a header, a thunderous header that is heard all the way across the Channel. Brilliant header from David Luiz, shrugging off Branislav Ivanovic to thump it home off the underside of the crossbar.
Another 30 minutes coming up...
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
Branislav Ivanovic stretches out an Inspector Gadget leg to cut out a chip over the top before Thibaut Courtois has to turn a cross over...
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
PSG believe they can get one. Their two changes have seen Ezequiel Lavezzi and Adrien Rabiot come on. Chelsea replace Nemanja Matic with Kurt Zouma, whose instructions from Jose Mourinho consist of the manager repeatedly smashing his fist into his palm.
Get into them, or words to that effect...
CLOSE!
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
A goal for PSG now and we are into extra-time. They go close too, substitute Ezequiel Lavezzi meeting a cross from the left with a cracking header but it's right down the throat of Thibaut Courtois. His first touch was almost golden.
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"This is a scruffy game and it's taken a scruffy goal to probably send Chelsea through."
GOAL
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1) - Gary Cahill
EmpicsCopyright: Empics
APCopyright: AP
A goal befitting of the game. Scruffy, scrappy as PSG can't clear a corner. Diego Costa has a hack at it but tops it to his right, Gary Cahill watches it on to the instep and strikes it perfectly, an arrow into the net on the half-volley from 10 yards. Sweet as a nut.
BBC Radio 5 live football commentator Alan Green: "It's breathtakingly awful in terms of the behaviour of so many players out there."
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
A touch of beauty among the beasts as Ramires gets in behind, his shot is well tipped clear by Salvatore Sirigu though.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Zak Seridarian: So much whinging. This is more EastEnders than Champions League.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
If I was a gambling man I'd say we'll have another red card before we have a goal. Chelsea won't mind doing this the ugly way though. Winning is all that matters. It's not a school sports day.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Chelsea still very flat as PSG play with increasing confidence with only 10 men but this is a scrappy, niggly game - which at the moment suits Jose Mourinho's side."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"This football game has become a pantomime. You come to these games think it will be absolutely fantastic and it's nothing like it."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
EPACopyright: EPA
It's been an ugly, tense, petty match. And nobody will be too surprised. It had that tone set by the first leg and by Jose Mourinho's news conference on Tuesday.
GOAL
Bayern Munich 6-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 6-0) - Robert Lewandowski
Six away goals will take Shakhtar through, you never say never...
Robert Lewandowski gets on the scoresheet by spinning in behind a leaky defence and firing home.
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Fractious. A fracas. It's very niggly as Marco Verratti is booked for chopping down Eden Hazard and it's a crowd scene around referee Bjorn Kuipers. Tough game to ref this...
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The referee is busy again! Diego Costa earns a yellow for a textbook, late sliding tackle! David Luiz steams across and gets in Costa's face, he thinks about feigning a headbutt and is booked for doing just that.
Good refereeing from Bjorn Kuipers.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
APCopyright: AP
"They're gone here Chelsea. Absolutely gone."
That's the view of Gary Neville on Sky Sports and he's right too. I've not seen the Blues this rudderless in a long time. PSG first to every ball, they've got 10 men don't forget.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Paris St-Germain just never made the most of that. In the end it was a complete waste."
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Nemanaj Matic tries to win it back for Chelsea but goes right through Edinson Cavani's calves.
The visitors again work it nicely and Javier Pastore gets a drive off, Thibaut Courtois makes a really, really good save low to his left.
Two chances in the match, two for PSG. They could be 2-0 up - they should DEFINITELY be 1-0 up.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Marco Verratti is becoming a growing influence on the midfield. Chelsea look tired to me, it's the visitors and their fans who are having all of the play, making all of the noise...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Malcolm Briggs: Football is so out of date regarding technology. Last big introduction was a can of shaving foam to draw lines on the pitch.
That took 15 years to come in as well...
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
A few nervous noises from the stands, Chelsea have had no attacking fluency whatsoever in the second half. PSG look the more likely to score.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"That is the road football is going down...massive over-reaction to any challenge. There's been nothing pretty about this game from the first minute."
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Donal from Horsham: Football is getting like the wrestling used to be on a Saturday afternoon... just like a pantomime. Fifa and Uefa sit and do nothing. Pathetic.
As Lawro says, PSG have to score, Chelsea don't - but they do look more likely now. Again a free-kick is dangerous and Gary Cahill hits a shot into the ground and it's blocked.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Why is Edinson Cavani playing so deep? He was five yards outside his 18-yard box just then. Cavani is supposed to be playing up front through the middle. PSG have to score."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Plenty of debate at half-time about the reaction of Chelsea's players to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tackle on Oscar - and it was quite something. Nine of Jose Mourinho's team were in the vicinity of referee Bjorn Kuipers when the red card came out, complete with some synchronised demands for a stretcher while captain John Terry was almost doing a dance of fury on his way to the official."
Slick, slick stuff from Bayern as they pick apart the Donetsk defence, Franck Ribery firing in a low shot into the far corner. Bayern a step closer to the final in Berlin.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Eden Hazard is down and needs some treatment, Chelsea fans will be delighted to see him back on his feet. From the free-kick Willian goes for goal from a tight angle, forcing Salvatore Sirigu into an unorthodox save.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"The reaction of the Chelsea players was amazing when you consider the tackle was not that bad. They sprinted almost to a man [to the referee]. I thought he had had his leg broken in all honesty, but obviously not. It was Oscar up for an Oscar!"
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Back under way in both of tonight's Champions League games.
David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic have a bit of a push and shove in the tunnel at the break as Chelsea do make a change. As we thought, Oscar was walking the tightrope too nervously for Jose Mourinho's liking, so Willian is on.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
John Terry made the most passes for Chelsea in the first half. That tells you where the game has been played out so far.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Keegan Porter: Video assistance might help, but anyone who's seen American football knows it's a slippery slope.
Conor McMeekin: How long can Fifa go on refusing technology introduction? Big calls going wrong literally every single game these days.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
OptaJean: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked up his fourth red card in the Champions League, the most in the competition alongside Edgar Davids.
OptaJean: PSG have won four of their previous five games after having received a red card in the Champions League.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
One shot on target in the first half, a tame one from 20 yards from Oscar. It's not often you can make this comparison, but the PSG game reminds me of the Chelsea - Burnley game so far.
John in Isle of Wight: The petition to have Zlatan reinstated for the second half starts here.
Rich in Limehouse: Watching this just makes me think how far the Premier League has fallen. Its best team is now an average European one. Oh how the mighty etc.
Championship latest
Blackburn 0-0 Bolton
Like the Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge, the north-west derby in the Championship is also goalless. The difference is that it hasn't been half as feisty.
Blackburn, who are aiming to move into 10th place, have been hampered by two first-half injuries to Corry Evans and Markus Olsson. However, they almost took the lead seconds before the break when Ben Marshall headed over from close range.
Bolton have been neat and tidy without creating many clear sights of the home goal. Adam Le Fondre has gone closest with a low drive as the Trotters look to give themselves more breathing space from the relegation zone.
Post update
Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 2-0)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Shakhtar's red card against Bayern Munich tonight was the fastest in Champions League history by the way.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
BBC Radio 5 live Sport presenter Mark Chapman: What a horrible horrible half of football that must have been to referee.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Daily Telegraph football correspondent Henry Winter: Extra officials behind goal not doing much. Costa elbowed by Luiz. Cavani tripped Costa. Both offences missed. Video technology needed.
Post update
TV replays to come in? Surely only a matter of time.
Or are you in the camp of keeping technology out of the game?
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
PACopyright: PA
Football writer Amy Lawrence: "People at home with a TV took a few seconds to see Zlatan not a red and Costa a pen. But Fifa still won't trial video assistance for refs..."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Gary Lineker
Former England captain
"The referee may be useless! That was a clear penalty. But technology clears both decisions up. They need help."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"I suggest what happens now is both managers sit their players down and say 'nobody gets sent off now'. Nothing really happened with the football. As a game it's intriguing but not great."
On the tightrope
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
It has the feeling of more cards to come, so a reminder of who else has been booked so far.
Oscar was booked for Chelsea and left a few tackles in elsewhere. He could come off before he is sent off.
For PSG, Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi are on a yellow. Stay on your feet!
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
HALF-TIME
Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 2-0)
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
PSG look rattled at the back, they never get organised at a free-kick and Chelsea have a man over. John Terry has a free header - but Marquinhos just about gets it out.
I'm with you Paul Moore - PSG to win this on the break. Jose Mourinho to implode.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Paul Moore: This will finish 0-1 PSG. 10 v 9 players. You heard it here first.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"All sorts of little sub-plots developing here - not least between PSG's former Chelsea defender David Luiz and Diego Costa. Luiz laid Costa out away from the gaze of the referee Bjorn Kuipers - but fair to say Chelsea's striker let Luiz know he had made a mental note of the incident."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"He's caught him... it's what is called a stonewaller."
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
It's all going off now! Diego Costa with a brilliant jinking run, he beats two men, gets a lucky ricochet and then appears to be tripped by Edinson Cavani.
Referee Bjorn Kuipers has a long, hard look. A little think - and then waves play on.
Costa beats the ground in frustration, Jose Mourinho just laughs his head off. Elsewhere in London, Chris Kamara picks up the phone and books an interview for the morning...
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"The trouble is they are all acting. There's no way of knowing. Mourinho is having a word with Costa. He's probably saying something like 'we have got 11 against 10. Do not do anything stupid'
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Sparky. Sporty. This is like an El Clasico of a few years back when Jose Mourinho was in charge of Real Madrid. Now Diego Costa is down, holding his face, after another off the ball clash with David Luiz.
That's one each now. More red cards to come?
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
John Terry has to react brilliantly to head clear under pressure from Edinson Cavani. David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic debate the merits of Zlatan's sending-off at the corner and Thibaut Courtois starts a counter with a cracking throw-out. Eden Hazard does Blaise Matuidi on the turn and the midfielder is booked.
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Alan in Devon: And with that red card it's game over at Chelsea. Mourinho's pre-match comments around PSG's rough house tactics have done the trick. Despite his team being second best it's another master stroke. The man is brilliant.
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said before the game that PSG were 'the most aggressive side' he'd faced this season. Art imitating life?
Oscar has been booked and is late again, he gets away with one there.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Eloise Cropp: Not a red in my opinion, the over-reaction of Oscar and the Chelsea players swayed the decision.
Bayern Munich are also playing against 10 men and they are now heading into the last eight - surely. Former Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng buries the loose ball after Robert Lewandowski's shot was blocked.
"Straight away every Chelsea player reacted. It was a really, really bad tackle. But do you know what...I don't think Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant it. I hate to say it's not like him but I think it's a poor excuse... and he's gone."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
PSG's players are convinced that Chelsea's players had an impact on the referee for that card.
RED CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
APCopyright: AP
The tie explodes! Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had an anonymous first 30 minutes but now he's off. He and Oscar both slide in for a 50/50, Oscar gets there first and Zlatan collects him on the way.
It's a touch reckless, but not a proper two-footed job. Referee Bjorn Kuipers shows a red instantly though, and there's a bit of a 'fracas' in the aftermath too. PSG look rattled.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"It's a fascinating game but there hasn't been a shot. We're not surprised."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Chelsea go through if it stays 0-0. of course. I suspect that Jose Mourinho will be pleased enough with this.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"PSG coach Laurent Blanc showing frustration as, not for the first time, his side just fail to provide end product to slick approach work. This is, so far, a much more accomplished performance from PSG than their timid effort in the Champions League here last season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, has been a peripheral figure and PSG need that to change."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
BBCCopyright: BBC
We were spoiled last night as the high lines, naive defending and youthful approach of Schalke, sprinkled with one or two genuinely world-class attackers, served us up a goal every 12 minutes or so in Madrid.
No such negligence at the back tonight. Both sides are keeping the back door double locked.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Again an offside flag aborts a good Chelsea attack, they are looking much more incisive now though. I can't offer you any bona fide chances, but we are getting closer to almost creating a chance...
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
APCopyright: AP
Chelsea's best move of the game sees Eden Hazard play a neat one-two with Ramires, David Luiz is suckered out of position but the offside flag incorrectly stops Hazard in his tracks as he breaks in on goal.
Bad call, but better play from the hosts.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Sloppy from Chelsea. I don't know if it's because Paris St-Germain are putting them under pressure. It was always going to be a tight tie. PSG have not had a shot on target yet. They're trying to walk the ball into the net."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Sarah Morgan: So much diving. I expect half time refreshments to be ice creams served from gondola...
Dawit Hailemariam: As a Chelsea fan I hate to admit it, but Verratti is such a quality midfielder with awesome touches.
David Simpson: If Diego Costa gets booked in the first half, I would worry about him in the second.
Championship latest
Blackburn 0-0 Bolton
An even opening 20 minutes in this north-west derby. Bolton have gone closest to breaking the deadlock, with on-loan Cardiff striker Adam Le Fondre seeing two shots saved by Rovers keeper Jason Steele.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
My lawyers have advised me not to make any jokes about this photograph. Jeremy Clarkson may not be enjoying his viewing so far tonight though, it's more of a chess match than a class match at the Bridge.
Robben injured
Bayern Munich 1-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 1-0)
Early change for Bayern and potentially a crucial one. Arjen Robben has been holding his hamstring for the last few minutes and Bayern get him off sharpish. No need to risk it - on comes Seb Rode.
"Paris St-Germain are seriously worrying Chelsea when they are 30 yards away from Thibaut Courtois's goal. Chelsea's forward players are hardly involved."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Crisp passing from both Chelsea and PSG in the early stages. PSG boss Laurent Blanc already has one area of concern as he is gesturing for his players to move out and not get penned in by Chelsea. Blanc is also in the same league as Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas as an elite whistler to attract the attention of his team."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been very quiet but his first involvement sees him knit together a neat move down the left. Maxwell has the ball in space and should find a PSG team-mate - his cross is poor though and Gary Cahill can clear into touch.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
All eyes on Diego Costa as he is now buffeted off the ball by Thiago Silva. No replays of his supposed clash with David Luiz yet. Watch this space.
PSG then have a half-hearted shout for a penalty as Ramires clashes with Marco Verratti. Not a chance.
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Well, well, well. Chelsea are the latest Premier League side to have a chastening night in Europe.
We're signing out from the live page - but you can read Phil McNulty's match report from Stamford Bridge here, and join us on the morrow for Everton's Europa League clash with Dynamo Kiev. Good night!
Text us on 81111
James via text: It's refreshing to hear Jose Mourinho give an interview like the one he gave tonight. I hated it last season when he praised the players unreservedly after losing to Sunderland.
Tony via text: Jose Mourinho is good but not great! The League Cup is a fair reflection on Mr. Average. Keep trying Jose, keep trying.
Calum in Aberdeen via text: English football is over rated and very defensive. Ten behind the ball, hit on the break. £5billion? You're having a laugh.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Are Paris St-Germain now poised to really kick on and become a big team in Europe? Or did they just catch Chelsea on a bad night? Only time will tell I guess. They've got the financial might.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Daily Telegraph football correspondent Henry Winter: PSG deserved to progress. Bolder, hungrier. Chelsea poor, too cautious. Only Hazard/Courtois delivered. Premier League in retreat in Europe.
Post update
Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 7-0)
Shakhtar boss Mircea Lucescu: "We played with 10 men and we lost, there is not much else to say. I feel sad, that we lost so heavily."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
BBC Radio 5 live
Chelsea fan David tells BBC Radio 5 live: "The way we played tonight was absolutely disgusting. I was embarrassed. Everybody says we've won the league but if we play like that then we'll be lucky to finish in the top four. If that's what a week's rest does then I hope we get back to playing twice a week."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
BBC Radio 5 live
Chelsea fan Chris tells BBC Radio 5 live: "David Luiz was there with the will to win. The Chelsea players just seemed to think 'let's just turn up, we've got the League Cup...we just need to turn up'."
'I wouldn't say dirty but...'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
More from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports:
"We had a few individual performances that were not good enough but collectively they were better than us.
"They have a reason to celebrate and I told my players it is not after a bad match I kick tables and doors, it is time to be calm and analyse as a team.
"They were aggressive, what we used to call clever on the continent. In England that is not accepted as clever. They did what they did, after the second goal there was no more game. Simulation of injuries, they stopped completely the game.
"It is the beauty of English football but in continental football the other teams are more prepared to cope with the mental side. I wouldn't say dirty but the other side."
'We felt the pressure'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports: "I want to discuss why we lost with the players in a calm way. I want to know what they felt on the pitch and try to find conclusions.
"Our performance was not good enough. The opponent was stronger than us, they coped better with the pressure of the games. Because they had 10 men we felt more the pressure of winning and they had nothing to lose.
"We couldn't cope with that, we concede two goals in two set pieces, that is difficult to accept.
"Last season we lost in Paris 3-1 and had one direction to go, that was without any pressure. Today with the 1-1, it was a dangerous result. We tried to win but the moment we had 10 men we felt too much that pressure."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Jose Mourinho also says that English sides don't know how to kill a game off, praising PSG for simulating an injury, botching a substitution in the last few minutes.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
League Two side Accrington Stanley: "Remember that new £5bn TV deal? Worth every penny..."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Jose Mourinho also says that his side had a psychological problem with how to approach the game when PSG went down to 10 men.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney: "That is one of the best performances I've ever seen with 10 men from PSG."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Times chief football correspondent Oliver Kay: What a disappointing night for Chelsea. So poor. Very impressed by PSG, but bizarre that Chelsea didn't try to take initiative against 10 men.
Daily Telegraph football correspondent Henry Winter: One of Chelsea's poorest performances of the season.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says PSG 'were clearly the best side on the night.'
Full reaction to come.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Schtuart: The only people who claim PL is the best in the world are those who line their pockets from it. No one else in Europe agrees.
Harry Fisher: As always everyone jumps on the 'Premier League is rubbish' bandwagon. Did anyone actually watch Real Madrid last night?!
Ellis McFarland: Premier league might not be the best in terms of quality anymore but is still light years ahead in terms of entertainment.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
I'm sure every Chelsea fan can appreciate why David Luiz celebrated that goal. You'd have to be a robot not to wouldn't you?
Last summer David Luiz's world came down when Germany put seven past Brazil. Tonight he has a memory to go in the positive box...
'I couldn't control my emotions'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Paris St-Germain's David Luiz on Sky Sports:
"It is amazing for everyone, amazing for Paris club, for Paris city. We did a great game, we tried to win the game. I am happy to be in the next round but we have a long way to go to win the Champions League. We have to keep our feet on the floor.
"My cycle finished in Chelsea, PSG gave me a great opportunity to continue my career. I was very happy at Chelsea. I respect everyone,
"Tonight was good for me to score. I said I wouldn't celebrate but my emotions I couldn't control. Thank you to Chelsea and sorry I celebrated because I was so emotional."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Into the last eight so far then:
Paris St-Germain
Porto
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"We are boring ourselves stupid about this. How many years with Fifa and Uefa have we been talking about technology and the ball over the line? It's just bonkers. Even if you're a Paris St-Germain fan, it's not really the way you want to view football."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
David Luiz says it is a great result for 'Paris, the city' tonight.
PSG were only formed in 1970, they have won one Cup Winners' Cup but how far can they go in the Champions League?
Text us on 81111
Russell Brown, Shrewsbury, on text: Will people quit saying ' the epl is not the best league in the world' no one says it is technically but for power, pace, entertainment and goals it is the BEST.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"The lack of chances from Chelsea's point of view... they really struggled, Eden Hazard apart, to get behind the Paris St-Germain defence. They made it too comfortable for PSG."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Stuart Mitchell: English football has fallen so far down the pecking order its criminal, If that's the best England has, we wont win CL for ages.
Vinodh Natarajan: Over 2 ties PSG deserved their win, as far as Premier League being miles off, yes I would say that's true as well.
Paul Collins: And the premier league isn't the best. It's just the richest and that's the problem. Get paid too much.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Jose Mourinho's post-match news conference could be as interesting as ever. What hope he admits that his side were second best?
'Football is wonderful'
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
BBC Radio 5 live
Tim, a Chelsea fan leaving Stamford Bridge, on BBC Radio 5 live: "It got very physical and niggly. Going ahead twice, we should have been able to hold on. Apart from Eden Hazard, there wasn't anyone who appeared to want to play football."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
James Gallagher: That precious 4th place in the Premier League will become a 3rd place soon at this rate, English clubs terrible in Europe.
CK: Bayern & Pep showing #CFC and Jose how to play against 10-men. Negative football coming back to bite Chelsea big time.
oletuM M R: That is what we call FIGHTING SPIRIT. English football on the ropes. It went when Fergie left to be honest.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
David Luiz is a great character, even the two groundsmen who are out forking the pitch stop him for a celebratory hug.
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
'We are miles away, the Premier League. We are being kidded' says Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, Is he right?
Chelsea were miles away tonight, but they can play much better than that. Was it just an off night or is the Premier League a second-class outfit?
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
It's all on you now Arsenal and Manchester City...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Helles Mammut: Confirmed: The Premier League is a joke...a lot of marketing and hot air but no substance.
Bishop Yinkus: It will be interesting to see what Mourinho will make of this match. Blanc has stood tall with him in his backyard.
John dunthorne: So looks like no English teams in last 8, I think we have been bewitched by the EPL marketing
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green: "Never in a month of Sundays was this an acceptable game of football."
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
It threatens to boil over at the full-time whistle as Diego Costa squares up to PSG squad member Yohan Cabaye.
Great scenes in the corner though as Thiago Silva leads his team-mates over to celebrate. The away fans quite rightly are going nuts...
Post update
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"What a mad game this has been. It's not been football has it?"
FULL-TIME
CHELSEA ELIMINATED; PSG GO THROUGH
It's all over! What a win for Paris St-Germain. Without their talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic since the 31st minute. Down to 10 men since the 31st minute.
What a win!
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Jose Mourinho has a wry smile. He knows the game could be up. His side just haven't performed.
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green: "Chelsea have been a shambles tonight. They have had an hour and a half playing against 10 men."
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Two minutes of added time at the end of extra-time...
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
John Pearn in Cheadle Hulme: FC United of Manchester v Ilkeston Town last night. 2-2, no diving, no histrionics, good honest football from both teams. Proper footy!
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
PSG have had 10 men for 90 minutes now. And they've still had 50% of the ball all night...
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
It's been a bad week for Jeremy Clarkson...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Si's Insights: Unbelievable. Jose crashing out of Europe barring a miracle.
Saidmadrid: This is extraordinary stuff.
Outstanding: Will people still say the Premier League is the best in the world?
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
At the start of extra-time Eden Hazard's penalty put Chelsea on the cusp of the quarter-finals. Now, they are heading out, But one goal can change it, and they have Didier Drogba on the pitch. On his birthday...
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
You won't see three better headers from corners than PSG's two goals, and the one Thiago Silva had saved by Thibaut Courtois. Great delivery combined with fantastic attack.
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Chelsea are five minutes away from going out. PSG going through on away goals 12 months after they were eliminated on away goals...
Post update
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Of all the teams to concede two goals from set pieces and free headers...normally it's the other way round."
GOAL
Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Agg 3-3) - Thiago Silva
Sensational header! Seconds after Thiago Silva was denied a massive goal, he gets one! Straight from the corner, Silva climbs above John Terry and lobs Thibaut Courtois from 12 yards. It's inch perfect, no fault from the Chelsea keeper, it's brilliantly measured into the top corner.
PSG going through. Repeat, PSG going through.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Bushbaby387: Does an extra time goal for PSG count double?
Neil Leverett: This has been the best, worst game I've ever seen.
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Brilliant save! PSG so close to a killer second goal but Thibaut Courtois keeps out Thiago Silva's bullet header! What a stop!
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PSG corner - Branislav Ivanovic heads away...
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Into the last 10. A weirdly subdued atmosphere inside the ground now. A collective holding of breath.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PSG have a free-kick, David Luiz goes forwards, he gees up the away fans - and then the free-kick fails to clear the front man. Shocking delivery! Should be a fine. Six men in the box and you can't beat the first defender. Get out on the training pitch in the morning.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"If the referee needs help then why can't we give him help for goodness sake? It's staring everyone in the face."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Can PSG craft one good chance? They had the best chance of the whole match in the second half but Edinson Cavani hit the post with an open goal to aim at.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Chapman
Presenter
"They are all as bad as each other. I don't think these two sides are the only ones that do it. We see it week in week out."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green: "There's so much happening...players play-acting and Diego Costa looking to pick a fight with anyone in the vicinity in an opposing shirt."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
PSG manager Laurent Blanc patrols the sidelines with an anxious look on his face. Much like Schalke boss Roberto Di Matteo last night he could be heading for the scenario of seeing his side play well and lose.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Jose Mourinho gives his instructions to sergeants John Terry and Didier Drogba. See this one out, no mistakes...
HALF-TIME of Extra-time
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Chelsea 15 minutes away from the last eight. PSG a goal away from the last eight. All to play for.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Jose Mourinho is telling Kurt Zouma to stay where he is in front of the back four and not to go anywhere."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Diego Costa is in the action again, shrugging off Marquinhos, who makes a meal of it.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Thiago Motta has made 90 passes for PSG tonight. Chelsea's busiest player is Cesc Fabregas on 70.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green responds to more theatrics: "I'm not defending any of these cretins out there who are behaving disgracefully."
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Not from there surely? David Luiz scored a free-kick from 35 yards out during the World Cup and he has a go again, hits it really well too and Thibaut Courtois has to turn it over.
Remember, another goal for PSG and they will be through.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Aashish: The only loser tonight is the beautiful game.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Still, with a lead and an extra man Chelsea can't take charge of this game. They've been very substandard tonight, against a good, but not a great PSG side.
Eden Hazard thinks about a penalty appeal as he hurdles goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu but there was nothing in that.
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"What was Thiago Silva thinking about? Needless handball and all PSG's hard work is in jeopardy. Still right in this but Chelsea will be determined not to let this slip a second time."
Post update
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Absolutely sublime penalty from Hazard."
GOAL
Chelsea 2-1 PSG (Agg 3-2) - Eden Hazard (Pen)
Cool as you like, Eden Hazard waits for the keeper to move and passes it into the net. I'm not so sure there was definite contact with his hand by Thiago Silva but it was a crazy thing to do. And he didn't protest.
PENALTY to CHELSEA
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Thiago Silva jumps with his hand outstretched - crazy! - and referee Bjorn Kuipers gives the penalty...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Who will blink first? Chelsea have underwhelmed tonight but you'd have to make them favourites from here.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Ouch! Salvatore Sirigu takes a high ball and clatters his skipper Thiago Silva. He's tougher than he looks though, Thiago, and he's already sporting an epic shiner. A quick shake of the head and he's back on his feet.
Willian almost burrows through a gap but he's well closed down.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Diego Costa has moved out on to the right flank as a result of that change, Didier Drogba through the middle.
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Steve in Cornwall: Chelsea have looked scared all evening. There's only one team that wants to win this tie! PSG deserve to go through IMO.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Extra-time is under way. Will PSG keep their momentum up?
Championship result
Blackburn 1-0 Bolton
Heartbreak for Chelsea, heartbreak for Bolton. Granted, there isn't as much at stake in a mid-table Championship clash as the Champions League last-16 - but try telling that to Wanderers fans.
They have just watched Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes nick a last-minute winner to send Rovers up to 10th in the second-tier table.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Didier Drogba is on in place of Ramires. That's an interesting change.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is giving extensive instructions to his side. It looks like Didier Drogba is indeed coming on.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
On the bench for Chelsea are Didier Drogba, Loic Remy and Juan Cuadrado. Chelsea have one change left.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Chelsea were sterile in the second half and they simply forgot to play football. It's almost like retribution time. It's a pig's ear of a game."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
PSG ended that game with 54% of the possession despite having a man less since the 31st minute. That takes some doing.
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
It's all over. We will have extra-time thanks to David Luiz's cannon of a header. Brilliant connection.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Last few seconds of added time...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"What an angry game played by angry men this has turned out to be. I feel sorry for the referee. It's like trying to herd cats."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
PSG clear another corner...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
FULL-TIME
Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 7-0)
Bayern join Porto and Real Madrid in the last eight.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
PSG don't convince in their defending from the corner but they do get it away. Diego Costa goes down again looking for a penalty and then shoves Marquinhos off the ball... behind the referee's back!
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live commentator Alan Green: "The atmosphere between the sides is awful. This game hasn't been pretty but it has been dramatic."
INJURY TIME
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
THREE MINUTES added on.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Chelsea have a free-kick...headed away for a corner...
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Ten minutes earlier David Luiz was trying to get Diego Costa sent off."
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Demba Ba got one in the 88th minute for Chelsea against PSG last year. Who's up to the job this time?
GOAL
Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 7-0) - Mario Gotze
Mario Gotze - World Cup matchwinner - adds a seventh from a tight angle.
Post update
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Great celebrations from Laurent Blanc as that header hit home. PSG deserve it too, they've been on the front foot the entire second half, with 10 men. It had to be David Luiz...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"What a good corner. It's swinging away from the Chelsea players and Luiz seriously attacks it. Bang!"
GOAL
Chelsea 1-1 PSG (Agg 2-2) - David Luiz
Pick that one out! What a header, a thunderous header that is heard all the way across the Channel. Brilliant header from David Luiz, shrugging off Branislav Ivanovic to thump it home off the underside of the crossbar.
Another 30 minutes coming up...
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
Branislav Ivanovic stretches out an Inspector Gadget leg to cut out a chip over the top before Thibaut Courtois has to turn a cross over...
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
PSG believe they can get one. Their two changes have seen Ezequiel Lavezzi and Adrien Rabiot come on. Chelsea replace Nemanja Matic with Kurt Zouma, whose instructions from Jose Mourinho consist of the manager repeatedly smashing his fist into his palm.
Get into them, or words to that effect...
CLOSE!
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
A goal for PSG now and we are into extra-time. They go close too, substitute Ezequiel Lavezzi meeting a cross from the left with a cracking header but it's right down the throat of Thibaut Courtois. His first touch was almost golden.
Post update
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"This is a scruffy game and it's taken a scruffy goal to probably send Chelsea through."
GOAL
Chelsea 1-0 PSG (Agg 2-1) - Gary Cahill
A goal befitting of the game. Scruffy, scrappy as PSG can't clear a corner. Diego Costa has a hack at it but tops it to his right, Gary Cahill watches it on to the instep and strikes it perfectly, an arrow into the net on the half-volley from 10 yards. Sweet as a nut.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live football commentator Alan Green: "It's breathtakingly awful in terms of the behaviour of so many players out there."
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
A touch of beauty among the beasts as Ramires gets in behind, his shot is well tipped clear by Salvatore Sirigu though.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Zak Seridarian: So much whinging. This is more EastEnders than Champions League.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
If I was a gambling man I'd say we'll have another red card before we have a goal. Chelsea won't mind doing this the ugly way though. Winning is all that matters. It's not a school sports day.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Chelsea still very flat as PSG play with increasing confidence with only 10 men but this is a scrappy, niggly game - which at the moment suits Jose Mourinho's side."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"This football game has become a pantomime. You come to these games think it will be absolutely fantastic and it's nothing like it."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
It's been an ugly, tense, petty match. And nobody will be too surprised. It had that tone set by the first leg and by Jose Mourinho's news conference on Tuesday.
GOAL
Bayern Munich 6-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 6-0) - Robert Lewandowski
Six away goals will take Shakhtar through, you never say never...
Robert Lewandowski gets on the scoresheet by spinning in behind a leaky defence and firing home.
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Fractious. A fracas. It's very niggly as Marco Verratti is booked for chopping down Eden Hazard and it's a crowd scene around referee Bjorn Kuipers. Tough game to ref this...
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
The referee is busy again! Diego Costa earns a yellow for a textbook, late sliding tackle! David Luiz steams across and gets in Costa's face, he thinks about feigning a headbutt and is booked for doing just that.
Good refereeing from Bjorn Kuipers.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
"They're gone here Chelsea. Absolutely gone."
That's the view of Gary Neville on Sky Sports and he's right too. I've not seen the Blues this rudderless in a long time. PSG first to every ball, they've got 10 men don't forget.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Paris St-Germain just never made the most of that. In the end it was a complete waste."
GREAT SAVE!
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Nemanaj Matic tries to win it back for Chelsea but goes right through Edinson Cavani's calves.
The visitors again work it nicely and Javier Pastore gets a drive off, Thibaut Courtois makes a really, really good save low to his left.
Two chances in the match, two for PSG. They could be 2-0 up - they should DEFINITELY be 1-0 up.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Marco Verratti is becoming a growing influence on the midfield. Chelsea look tired to me, it's the visitors and their fans who are having all of the play, making all of the noise...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Malcolm Briggs: Football is so out of date regarding technology. Last big introduction was a can of shaving foam to draw lines on the pitch.
That took 15 years to come in as well...
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
A few nervous noises from the stands, Chelsea have had no attacking fluency whatsoever in the second half. PSG look the more likely to score.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"That is the road football is going down...massive over-reaction to any challenge. There's been nothing pretty about this game from the first minute."
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Donal from Horsham: Football is getting like the wrestling used to be on a Saturday afternoon... just like a pantomime. Fifa and Uefa sit and do nothing. Pathetic.
GOAL
Bayern Munich 5-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 5-0) - Holger Badstuber
Five up for Bayern. That's how you put away 10 men. Defender Holger Badstuber gets in on the act with a steaming header.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Into the final third of this game. One goal surely will change it all?
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
As a kid I had Gary Lineker's 'Striker' book with illustrations by Paul Trevillion. It was ace, full of advice like that.
For a time I was the deadliest finisher in Grange Park as a result. Edinson Cavani needs a copy.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
"If ever you go around the keeper you must aim at the far post. It always goes further left than you think. Poor miss from Edinson Cavani."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Cavani was definitely on side. That was a big chance. That split second of re-adjusting cost PSG a goal."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
That would have triggered an 11 on 10 siege for the last half hour. PSG manager Laurent Blanc looks, well, blank on the sidelines. He cannot believe that didn't go in...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
He has to score! A huge moment in the tie as PSG cut Chelsea to ribbons and free Edinson Cavani.
He's in on goal, does everything right to skip around Thibaut Courtois, two men are recovering back on the line but his shot is powerful, it hits the inside of the front post though and spins away!
Massive chance. Cavani missed a big one last year too...
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Neil Worrall: If I wanted to watch grown men grapple with each other, fall over and pretend they're in pain, then I'd watch WWE.
Galen: Video technology won't replace cheating and poor attitudes.
Tom: In regards to video technology, why not implement it like tennis, where both sides have three challenges to counter the ref's decision?
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Better from PSG as Edinson Cavani for once holds it up and finds Maxwell on the overlap, his cross-shot is dangerous and squeaks away for a corner. Chelsea stand up strong and clear.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"That first half was everything you don't want football to be...especially when you have two talented and gifted teams."
GOAL
Bayern Munich 4-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 4-0) - Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich have no trouble scoring. Again they attack down the left, a cross is cut back and after goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov flaps at it Thomas Muller batters in his second of the night.
Follow that game in forensic detail here.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
As Lawro says, PSG have to score, Chelsea don't - but they do look more likely now. Again a free-kick is dangerous and Gary Cahill hits a shot into the ground and it's blocked.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Why is Edinson Cavani playing so deep? He was five yards outside his 18-yard box just then. Cavani is supposed to be playing up front through the middle. PSG have to score."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Plenty of debate at half-time about the reaction of Chelsea's players to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tackle on Oscar - and it was quite something. Nine of Jose Mourinho's team were in the vicinity of referee Bjorn Kuipers when the red card came out, complete with some synchronised demands for a stretcher while captain John Terry was almost doing a dance of fury on his way to the official."
GOAL
Bayern Munich 3-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 3-0) - Franck Ribery
Slick, slick stuff from Bayern as they pick apart the Donetsk defence, Franck Ribery firing in a low shot into the far corner. Bayern a step closer to the final in Berlin.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Eden Hazard is down and needs some treatment, Chelsea fans will be delighted to see him back on his feet. From the free-kick Willian goes for goal from a tight angle, forcing Salvatore Sirigu into an unorthodox save.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"The reaction of the Chelsea players was amazing when you consider the tackle was not that bad. They sprinted almost to a man [to the referee]. I thought he had had his leg broken in all honesty, but obviously not. It was Oscar up for an Oscar!"
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Back under way in both of tonight's Champions League games.
Remember you can follow minute-by-minute updates of the Bayern Munich match here.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic have a bit of a push and shove in the tunnel at the break as Chelsea do make a change. As we thought, Oscar was walking the tightrope too nervously for Jose Mourinho's liking, so Willian is on.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
John Terry made the most passes for Chelsea in the first half. That tells you where the game has been played out so far.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Keegan Porter: Video assistance might help, but anyone who's seen American football knows it's a slippery slope.
Conor McMeekin: How long can Fifa go on refusing technology introduction? Big calls going wrong literally every single game these days.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
OptaJean: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked up his fourth red card in the Champions League, the most in the competition alongside Edgar Davids.
OptaJean: PSG have won four of their previous five games after having received a red card in the Champions League.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
One shot on target in the first half, a tame one from 20 yards from Oscar. It's not often you can make this comparison, but the PSG game reminds me of the Chelsea - Burnley game so far.
Have PSG got a Ben Mee on the bench?
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
John in Isle of Wight: The petition to have Zlatan reinstated for the second half starts here.
Rich in Limehouse: Watching this just makes me think how far the Premier League has fallen. Its best team is now an average European one. Oh how the mighty etc.
Championship latest
Blackburn 0-0 Bolton
Like the Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge, the north-west derby in the Championship is also goalless. The difference is that it hasn't been half as feisty.
Blackburn, who are aiming to move into 10th place, have been hampered by two first-half injuries to Corry Evans and Markus Olsson. However, they almost took the lead seconds before the break when Ben Marshall headed over from close range.
Bolton have been neat and tidy without creating many clear sights of the home goal. Adam Le Fondre has gone closest with a low drive as the Trotters look to give themselves more breathing space from the relegation zone.
Post update
Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 2-0)
Shakhtar's red card against Bayern Munich tonight was the fastest in Champions League history by the way.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
BBC Radio 5 live Sport presenter Mark Chapman: What a horrible horrible half of football that must have been to referee.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Daily Telegraph football correspondent Henry Winter: Extra officials behind goal not doing much. Costa elbowed by Luiz. Cavani tripped Costa. Both offences missed. Video technology needed.
Post update
TV replays to come in? Surely only a matter of time.
Or are you in the camp of keeping technology out of the game?
Get in touch at #bbcfootball, pop on to the BBC Sport Facebook page or BBC Sport's Google+ area.
You can also text us on 81111 in the UK only - don't forget to say who you are and where you are texting from.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Football writer Amy Lawrence: "People at home with a TV took a few seconds to see Zlatan not a red and Costa a pen. But Fifa still won't trial video assistance for refs..."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Gary Lineker
Former England captain
"The referee may be useless! That was a clear penalty. But technology clears both decisions up. They need help."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"I suggest what happens now is both managers sit their players down and say 'nobody gets sent off now'. Nothing really happened with the football. As a game it's intriguing but not great."
On the tightrope
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
It has the feeling of more cards to come, so a reminder of who else has been booked so far.
Oscar was booked for Chelsea and left a few tackles in elsewhere. He could come off before he is sent off.
For PSG, Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi are on a yellow. Stay on your feet!
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
HALF-TIME
Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 2-0)
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
PSG look rattled at the back, they never get organised at a free-kick and Chelsea have a man over. John Terry has a free header - but Marquinhos just about gets it out.
I'm with you Paul Moore - PSG to win this on the break. Jose Mourinho to implode.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Paul Moore: This will finish 0-1 PSG. 10 v 9 players. You heard it here first.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"All sorts of little sub-plots developing here - not least between PSG's former Chelsea defender David Luiz and Diego Costa. Luiz laid Costa out away from the gaze of the referee Bjorn Kuipers - but fair to say Chelsea's striker let Luiz know he had made a mental note of the incident."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"He's caught him... it's what is called a stonewaller."
PENALTY APPEAL
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
It's all going off now! Diego Costa with a brilliant jinking run, he beats two men, gets a lucky ricochet and then appears to be tripped by Edinson Cavani.
Referee Bjorn Kuipers has a long, hard look. A little think - and then waves play on.
Costa beats the ground in frustration, Jose Mourinho just laughs his head off. Elsewhere in London, Chris Kamara picks up the phone and books an interview for the morning...
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"The trouble is they are all acting. There's no way of knowing. Mourinho is having a word with Costa. He's probably saying something like 'we have got 11 against 10. Do not do anything stupid'
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Sparky. Sporty. This is like an El Clasico of a few years back when Jose Mourinho was in charge of Real Madrid. Now Diego Costa is down, holding his face, after another off the ball clash with David Luiz.
That's one each now. More red cards to come?
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
John Terry has to react brilliantly to head clear under pressure from Edinson Cavani. David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic debate the merits of Zlatan's sending-off at the corner and Thibaut Courtois starts a counter with a cracking throw-out. Eden Hazard does Blaise Matuidi on the turn and the midfielder is booked.
Text us on 81111
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Alan in Devon: And with that red card it's game over at Chelsea. Mourinho's pre-match comments around PSG's rough house tactics have done the trick. Despite his team being second best it's another master stroke. The man is brilliant.
YELLOW CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said before the game that PSG were 'the most aggressive side' he'd faced this season. Art imitating life?
Oscar has been booked and is late again, he gets away with one there.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Eloise Cropp: Not a red in my opinion, the over-reaction of Oscar and the Chelsea players swayed the decision.
John Dunthorne: Foot high but I'm not sure it was a red card.
Howard Horner: Chelsea's players may have reacted, but I don't think there was anything cynical in the action. Their anger was genuine.
GOAL
Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 2-0) - Jerome Boateng
Bayern Munich are also playing against 10 men and they are now heading into the last eight - surely. Former Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng buries the loose ball after Robert Lewandowski's shot was blocked.
Follow that match here.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Straight away every Chelsea player reacted. It was a really, really bad tackle. But do you know what...I don't think Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant it. I hate to say it's not like him but I think it's a poor excuse... and he's gone."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
PSG's players are convinced that Chelsea's players had an impact on the referee for that card.
RED CARD
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The tie explodes! Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had an anonymous first 30 minutes but now he's off. He and Oscar both slide in for a 50/50, Oscar gets there first and Zlatan collects him on the way.
It's a touch reckless, but not a proper two-footed job. Referee Bjorn Kuipers shows a red instantly though, and there's a bit of a 'fracas' in the aftermath too. PSG look rattled.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"It's a fascinating game but there hasn't been a shot. We're not surprised."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Chelsea go through if it stays 0-0. of course. I suspect that Jose Mourinho will be pleased enough with this.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"PSG coach Laurent Blanc showing frustration as, not for the first time, his side just fail to provide end product to slick approach work. This is, so far, a much more accomplished performance from PSG than their timid effort in the Champions League here last season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, has been a peripheral figure and PSG need that to change."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
We were spoiled last night as the high lines, naive defending and youthful approach of Schalke, sprinkled with one or two genuinely world-class attackers, served us up a goal every 12 minutes or so in Madrid.
No such negligence at the back tonight. Both sides are keeping the back door double locked.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Again an offside flag aborts a good Chelsea attack, they are looking much more incisive now though. I can't offer you any bona fide chances, but we are getting closer to almost creating a chance...
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Chelsea's best move of the game sees Eden Hazard play a neat one-two with Ramires, David Luiz is suckered out of position but the offside flag incorrectly stops Hazard in his tracks as he breaks in on goal.
Bad call, but better play from the hosts.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Sloppy from Chelsea. I don't know if it's because Paris St-Germain are putting them under pressure. It was always going to be a tight tie. PSG have not had a shot on target yet. They're trying to walk the ball into the net."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Sarah Morgan: So much diving. I expect half time refreshments to be ice creams served from gondola...
Dawit Hailemariam: As a Chelsea fan I hate to admit it, but Verratti is such a quality midfielder with awesome touches.
David Simpson: If Diego Costa gets booked in the first half, I would worry about him in the second.
Championship latest
Blackburn 0-0 Bolton
An even opening 20 minutes in this north-west derby. Bolton have gone closest to breaking the deadlock, with on-loan Cardiff striker Adam Le Fondre seeing two shots saved by Rovers keeper Jason Steele.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
My lawyers have advised me not to make any jokes about this photograph. Jeremy Clarkson may not be enjoying his viewing so far tonight though, it's more of a chess match than a class match at the Bridge.
Robben injured
Bayern Munich 1-0 Shakhtar (Agg: 1-0)
Early change for Bayern and potentially a crucial one. Arjen Robben has been holding his hamstring for the last few minutes and Bayern get him off sharpish. No need to risk it - on comes Seb Rode.
Follow the Bayern game in greater detail here.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
It's a slow burner. Stick with it.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender, BBC Radio 5 live
"Paris St-Germain are seriously worrying Chelsea when they are 30 yards away from Thibaut Courtois's goal. Chelsea's forward players are hardly involved."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Stamford Bridge
"Crisp passing from both Chelsea and PSG in the early stages. PSG boss Laurent Blanc already has one area of concern as he is gesturing for his players to move out and not get penned in by Chelsea. Blanc is also in the same league as Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas as an elite whistler to attract the attention of his team."
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been very quiet but his first involvement sees him knit together a neat move down the left. Maxwell has the ball in space and should find a PSG team-mate - his cross is poor though and Gary Cahill can clear into touch.
Post update
Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Agg 1-1)
All eyes on Diego Costa as he is now buffeted off the ball by Thiago Silva. No replays of his supposed clash with David Luiz yet. Watch this space.
PSG then have a half-hearted shout for a penalty as Ramires clashes with Marco Verratti. Not a chance.