Chelsea knocked out by PSG

More from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho on Sky Sports:

"We had a few individual performances that were not good enough but collectively they were better than us.

"They have a reason to celebrate and I told my players it is not after a bad match I kick tables and doors, it is time to be calm and analyse as a team.

"They were aggressive, what we used to call clever on the continent. In England that is not accepted as clever. They did what they did, after the second goal there was no more game. Simulation of injuries, they stopped completely the game.

"It is the beauty of English football but in continental football the other teams are more prepared to cope with the mental side. I wouldn't say dirty but the other side."