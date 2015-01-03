FA Cup local radio commentaries (Desktop & Laptop only)

That's us done for the day then, we shall see you all tomorrow.
In the meantime digest the match reports, check the highlights and read all of the reaction on our FA Cup index.
Goodnight!
Sunday's action
Plenty more FA Cup action tomorrow. Here's the list:
Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United
Sunderland v Leeds United
Aston Villa v Blackpool
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Stoke City v Wrexham
Yeovil Town v Manchester United
Chelsea v Watford
Arsenal v Hull City
Charlton want Watt
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Charlton manager Bob Peeters confirmed after the game that he wants to sign striker Tony Watt from Standard Liege.
Watt is best known for his winning goal for Celtic against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012.
Peeters said: "Hopefully Tony Watt will sign this week. He did well last season. He wasn't too happy but he will give you something up front. He has pace and scoring ability.
"We had only 13 players available and our bench was an under-21 bench. If you see the likes that Blackburn had on the bench, they're a strong team, but hopefully we will recover five or six players for the game against Brighton which will make a difference."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Communitaria71: Everything about Blyth Spartans is right - what a fantastic club! They've done our whole region proud! #HowayBlyth
Sarah: Great win for Preston today! Fingers crossed for a good fourth round tie.
Manager reaction
Bolton 1-0 Wigan
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bolton manager Neil Lennon on match-winning debutant Zach Clough: "When you're that small you have to be special and I think he is special.
"I had a player at Celtic in James Forrest and Zach's very similar to him. I think that's the biggest compliment I can pay Zach. We just have to be mindful we don't get carried away.
"We thought we would give the kid an opportunity to play and the system suits the way he plays. He lit the stadium up and the goal was brilliant."
Post update
GOODBYE GERRARD
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson
5 live Sport
"I don't think Steven Gerrard's departure from Liverpool has been handled particularly well, in all honestly. When Gerrard got left out in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid I thought was very strange, and since then he has not been playing every week.
"Next season he will be able to go and enjoy his football week-in week-out somewhere else. But I don't think Liverpool have handled it very well at all."
Post update
GOODBYE GERRARD
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"I think the time is right for Steven Gerrard to leave Anfield. I played against him numerous times and he was the best Premier League player I ever faced. His passing range is fantastic.
"I said last week on Match of the Day that at home I'd play him in a back three. But playing him in the middle of the park, the way Brendan Rodgers wanted him to play, then he needed more pace. So if he wants to play every week now is the right time to leave."
GOODBYE GERRARD
Away from the FA Cup, this weekend's big story is of course the announcement from Steven Gerrard that he is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
In an interview with the club, Gerrard says being told he will start fewer games is the main reason he has decided to leave Anfield in the summer.
Derby manager Steve McClaren on rumours linking him to the Newcastle job: "Pure speculation. I've heard nothing and I see all the rumours. I have said that this, Derby, is my focus. We have a really good chance in the second half of the season, and we have a job to do, to challenge and perhaps get into that Premier League.
"It's pure speculation until it happens. I'm enjoying working with the club and the board. We've all worked together very well over the last 15 months. I want to finish the job here."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"Forest's team should have been enough to go to Rochdale and not get beaten. Their recent form simply isn't good enough, after what had been a great start to the season. Stuart Pearce was a fantastic player, a club legend who played in an FA Cup final. So it's a big decision for the club, where they go from here."
Get involved on the BBC Sport Facebook page
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Haf Willmore: The mighty Dale! Played with such heart, brilliant to watch!
Jordan Littlewood: Well done Dale, from an Oldham fan. Let's hope you can get a money-spinning tie in the next round!
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"For Newcastle, this was the only trophy they could possibly have won this season. If John Carver really wanted the managerial job permanently, why didn't he play his strongest team today? Ridiculous decision. It can't always be about avoiding Premier League relegation for Newcastle United."
Performance of the day
You can vote for your performance of the day on the top-right of the screen.
Choose from Rochdale who beat Nottingham Forest, Preston after they beat Norwich, Blyth Spartans who gave Birmingham a true scare, Southport who came so close to holding Derby, West Brom after they put seven past Gateshead or Swansea, who beat Tranmere 6-2.
Post update
Pointless Cup special
Adam Williams-OnlineCopyright: Adam Williams-Online
Gary Mills, Gateshead manager: "7-0 was the score but for 40 minutes were were excellent. We kept the ball and restricted them to very little. But they won a soft free-kick and scored from that, and then we went into half-time 2-0 down. That changed the whole outlook of the game, then conceding just after the restart killed it.
"I genuinely thought we were the better side of a long while. We have to take that positive into our next fixture.
"I applauded my fans then realised the West Brom fans were applauding us, which was lovely. I wish the club and Tony Pulis well. Now we have to focus on climbing our league."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"Two wins in 19 games now - unacceptable from Stuart Pearce and Nottingham Forest."
Blyth Spartans chairman Tony Platten: "It's been a day of ups and downs. Extreme highs, 2-0 up at half-time. But then we had a seven-minute spell of madness at the back and Birmingham's obvious fitness and power came through and they scored the three they needed. I spoke to a Birmingham director at half-time and their hearts were pounding, thinking they might be on the end of an upset.
"It's been a crazy day. At one stage the BBC asked us to turn all our floodlights on. Usually we only have two or three. So I did and four of the floodlights started to fail, so I was running round trying to keep them going. Fortunately I managed to keep things on and the game concluded. Every chairman of a non-league club gets his hands dirty every week, just to keep the show on the road.
"To get to the third round of the Cup is the pinnacle of a chairman's career. I'm delighted we put on a good show and weren't embarrassed by anything. Everything went perfectly - no pitch invasion or pyrotechnics, and the FA are very happy with what we've done. So hopefully we can do it all again next year."
Bradford boss Phil Parkinson: "We probably should have won that after being 3-2 up. It was a terrific game and a great performance from us, but there's a tinge of disappointment that we didn't win it. We look forward now to the replay and it'll be a good night up in Bradford.
"The aim on the way down was to be in the fourth round hat, and we've achieved that."
Text us on 81111
Chris: Good day for Derby fans. How long has Psycho got now? Heroic performance by Southport.
Ian P in North Fawdon: I'm ashamed of our efforts today - just look at the Spartans of Blyth's efforts. Ashley's policy is denying the kids the chance to dream. Shameful by Newcastle.
Newcastle caretaker manager John Carver: "Newcastle's fans should expect better. I'm one of them. I've been there with them and I would be the same. They travelled all this way having spent a lot of money over the festive period, and they're entitled to their opinions.
"The one thing as far as I was concerned is that I wasn't going to let our players leave the pitch before going over and thanking the fans. And I was right there at the front, and so I should be because I can take it, I'm a big boy."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Jen: Absolutely first-class performance from Preston today. Bring on the big guns in the fourth round!
Stuart Parker: I don't think I've ever known us to still be in three competitions in January... #getcarriedaway #treble
Steve Sharrocks: Southport's keeper played a blinder!
Psycho speaks
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce, speaking to the club's official website: "We've once again gifted the opposition a very, very soft goal. That decision-making under pressure has cost us. Apart from that we probably dominated the game. We had a host of efforts, especially in the second half, but we failed to create a goal.
"They're showing enough endeavour, but if you make elementary mistakes in our own box it's going to be costly."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Guardian journalist Daniel Taylor: "Strange thing here that Keith Hill wouldn't do any interviews. No Rochdale players available either. It's a cup upset! Should be milking it."
Preston manager Simon Grayson: "It's very pleasing to beat a Championship team looking to get back in the Premier League. Our keeper hardly had a save to make all game.
"Paul Gallagher has got fantastic ability and he's here on a season-long loan. He's a flexible player and for him to get the goals today is great, but collectively we were very strong and organised in doing what we did.
"The FA Cup is a fantastic competition but it's actually our lowest priority. The club is geared for the Championship and we want to get back there, and we have a Football Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. But doing well in the Cup breeds confidence and momentum."
Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "I'm disappointed by our first half. Credit to Blyth and it's what this cup competition is all about. We had a goal chalked off early on and I'm not sure what that was for, but we were then undone by two really good bits of their wing play.
"At half-time I told the players it had not been what I wanted. In the second half we showed our pace and power. Little spaces started to open up and I think certain Blyth players will have been thankful for the final whistle at the end.
"I don't always want to get angry at half-time. I just told told them that a thousand of our supporters had travelled here to Blyth. I wanted us to give them something positive.
"We hadn't tested Blyth in the first half so we went a bit more direct, putting balls behind them into space, and those three quick goals just managed to steal it.
"I thought Blyth were brilliant, an absolute credit to the town, the fans and their manager, If they had beaten us I couldn't have had too many complaints, I hope they now go on and achieve promotion from their division this season."
McClaren not going to Toon
Derby 1-0 Southport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Derby County boss Steve McClaren again insists he will not be leaving the Championship high-flyers to take the vacant Newcastle job.
"I've dismissed that link and I'm sticking to that," he tells BBC Sport. "We've a job to do here, it's a great club and we're challenging at the top of the Championship, aiming to get into the Premier League."
Post update
Pointless Cup special
BBC One
Adam Williams-OnlineCopyright: Adam Williams-Online
Keep the cup fever going after the final whistle of today's ties on BBC One from 18:05 where there's a Pointless FA Cup Special.
Join Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman with guests including Gabby Logan, Phil Neville, Robbie Savage, Jermaine Jenas, Jacqui Oatley, Jason Mohammad and Trevor Sinclair.
Post update
Preston 2-0 Norwich
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson
5 live Sport
"Would you believe, Preston played a slightly weakened team because we've got the big one, the Football League Trophy Northern Final on Wednesday against Walsall... and then we still got through to the FA Cup fourth round!
"Who do we want in the next round? Manchester United. We'd take the money and run off into the sunset."
Post update
Goals, goals, goals
BBC Red Button
BBC Red Button
On the Red Button now is a chance to see the goals from this afternoon's ties as we get them.
You can also click this link here and watch them back as many times as you like from the game of your choice.
Saido Berahino's four for West Brom against Gateshead are among those waiting for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.
Derby boss Steve McClaren: "This is the FA Cup and this was always going to be one of those times when the opposition is going to frustrate. We weren't positive or smart enough around the box, and the only way we were going to score was through a penalty.
"But credit to Southport and their fans, who created a great atmosphere. I'm going for a nice glass of wine with Gary Brabin now. His team worked hard, defended, blocked and their keeper was magnificent. It was injury-time and I was dreading a replay in Southport.
"But our subs made an impact, and we all know that in these third round ties anything can happen. We didn't want to be the headlines tomorrow morning, and very fortunately we're not."
Manager reaction
Derby 1-0 Southport
Southport boss Gary Brabin: "We played against a top side in Derby and I've told the lads in the dressing room that in 2015 I'm sure Derby will be a Premier League side.
"They found it hard to break us down but we played well in patches and gave them a couple of scares. It wasn't just a case of getting men behind the ball, we created a threat."
On concentrating on the Conference, where they lie 20th in the table: "Since I've been here in the last three months, the lads have worked hard, and had a great cup run as well. We have got some great results, raised the bar a bit today and if we keep it going then we'll be OK."
Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy: "Fantastic! A great game of football and the win was thoroughly deserved. A few young players were out there and they all stepped up for the football club. It's what we're trying to do here, bring players through our academy. Because of illness and injuries we were down to the bare bones, but they all delivered.
"As the chairman, most of the time it's hard work but today's the sort of game to enjoy. We will enjoy this tonight - it's two years in a row now that we've reached the fourth round of the FA Cup."
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Elliott Howells: Rochdale had 11 heroes out there today, a Prem team at home in Round 4 would be unbelievable!
Sam Lockwood: Yes Cambridge!! Into round 4! Great performance for the lads!
Mason Crosby: Great result today, we're going to Wembley! #pnefc
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "What a difference a week and a half makes, eh? It was an important result for us today, off the back of two decent results in the league. Our league performances have been better than the results reflect. And now we have to build upon positives, with today being such a scrappy affair. But we didn't look overly uncomfortable when they had the ball.
"They had an unluckily disallowed goal which was possibly onside. So that's one that's fallen our way, though the debate remains regarding the use of technology. But with today's result that's three good wins on the trot."
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson
5 live Sport
"That was the original game of two halves. Birmingham made 10 changes and the way they started it looked like they'd made 100. But Blyth were fantastic and were of course more used to the conditions. Birmingham must have got a rocket at half-time, and their three goals in six minutes was enough to see them through."
West Brom manager Tony Pulis on vacating the stands for the touchline in the first half: "There were one or two things I wanted to say and I was too far away from the pitch. It was very unusual for me me not to have my cap and tracksuit on on the touchline. But Gateshead put in such effort and commitment and their supporters should be very proud of their players, coaches and the manager today. The longer the game went on the better we got, but it took 15-20 minutes for us to settle down.
"The club has had no offers for Saido Berahino and I've had one day's training with him, and I'm looking forward to working with him. He can score a goal and he's got the balance of a very good player. He looks as though he's got the potential to be a good player. If any offers come in I'll get on the phone to the BBC and ask you guys what I should do!
"It was good today - I got that adrenaline rush before the game and on the touchline I can't stand still. I'm impressed with the club, impressed by the people, and I hope we do well this season and then we can look to put things in place for the longer term."
Manager reaction
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "I thought we played well, it was a very good performance. Their keeper made some excellent saves. We'd all have loved Leon Clarke to have scored (open goal) but it came at him very quickly off the post."
Tom Wade, Blyth Spartans manager: "I'm exceptionally proud of the lads and how we performed today. Robbie Dale had a great game - two fantastic goals. We were the better team in the first half and maybe half-time slightly killed us. Birmingham aren't in the Championship for no reason, of course. I thought they might get a foothold in the game and when they did they were awesome, to be honest.
"The FA Cup for non-league players, means everything, the world. It's the biggest tournament in the world for us, and it's a pleasure to play in it."
Player reaction
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
PACopyright: PA
Swansea's Nathan Dyer: "It was a pleasure to captain the side today and I wanted to make sure the boys gave everything. It was a good win and we showed our strength in depth. Everyone is challenging for places and we all did well today. This cup is massive so we want to do well and we want to go as far as we can."
Player reaction
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Tranmere's Max Power: "We put up a good fight and gave a good account of ourselves so the lads aren't too downhearted. There was hope in our stomach when we pulled one back at 3-1, and again at 4-2, and we did think what might happen but they were just too good on the day."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
BBC Final Score
Pundit John Hartson on Newcastle's managerial situation: "Newcastle need to appoint a manager quickly. I know John Carver knows the role and has done it before, but it needs a new face.
"Names are being mentioned like Michael Laudrup. But whether they go for someone British or from overseas, they need to make their minds up quickly."
Southport manager Gary Brabin on his team's last-gasp defeat at Championship side Derby: "The players in that dressing room are devastated, particularly with conceding a penalty - in the 93rd minute - for the winner. It was a cruel way to go down, but I'm proud of the lads.
"They have showcased themselves well and I think they have left with a lot of friends. The Derby supporters clapped us off the pitch - that oozed class. We leave with our heads held high."
On the performance of teenage Spanish keeper David Raya Martin, who made a string of excellent saves before Derby's winner: "He has been different class today. He's got a real bright future ahead of him."
Post update
Derby 1-0 Southport
Leeds United's former England defender Stephen Warnock, who was born close to Southport, tweets: A great effort by Southport today! Nearly a great result. Hopefully they can take that form into the league.
HIGHLIGHTS
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Highlights from the thriller at Blyth are now live on the BBC Sport website.
Fulham manager Kit Symons: "Our decision making and quality in the final third wasn't quite there today. You can see with the team we put out today we took it very seriously."
Manager reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "Gateshead played really well in the first 20-25 minutes and were a credit to their league. Their supporters and manager should be very proud of how they played.
"Saido Berahino is a very talented boy. I look forward with him as a player for however long I am here as manager
"There is always going to be transfer speculation and you can see why. He has great pace, great balance and scores goals. But when I came in here the chairman had not received any offer for him and we will try our damnedest to try and improve him."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
That's seven games without a win for Nottingham Forest now. Pressure on Stuart Pearce?
Join the debate on the BBC Sport Facebook page
Anthony Regan: PNE! Get in!
Scott Maclennan: Stuart Pearce is hopeless.
Lee Harb Harbert: Don't blame Pearce. It's the 11 on the pitch, albeit a few who try their hardest.
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
BBC Final Score
Pundit Steve Claridge: "I think Birmingham came out with the right attitude in the second half. Players grasped the initiative and Lee Novak's goal early gave them real impetus.
"Birmingham put Blyth under pressure early and it lead to more goals coming."
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Karen Lynch: Great efforts by Blyth Spartans, Gateshead and Southport.
Matt Birtwistle: Derby were always going to score - too much character in the team. #getcarriedaway? more like #keepfeetfirmlyontheground!
Sir HC Rockets: I've been a Toon supporter all my life and never seen them win anything of note. Excuses no more, action now.
#getcarriedaway
Remember Aaron and family before kick off between Rochdale and Nottingham Forest earlier?
@Aaron_L_BCopyright: @Aaron_L_B
Spot the difference after the final whistle and a 1-0 win for Dale?
@Aaron_L_BCopyright: @Aaron_L_B
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Liam Smith: Unlucky @Blyth_Spartans a very spirited performance against @bcfc. What a talent you've got in Robbie Dale. Keep him
Tim Arstall: Full respect to Blyth Spartans as a Blues fan, incredibly character and hard fought display and a credit to the #FAcup
FULL-TIME
Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough
The full-time whistle is also belatedly tooted at Oakwell. Kick-off was delayed after someone complained they could smell gas in one of the stands, but it did not affect visitors Middlesbrough.
The third-placed Championship side dominated against their League One hosts and deservedly move into the next round after two second-half goals.
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Birmingham's fitness was a big factor. The Blues upped the tempo in the second half and Blyth just couldn't keep up. Birmingham also started to play significantly more direct football, and were always in control in the second 45 minutes."
Manager reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
PACopyright: PA
Blyth boss Tom Wade: "I am exceptionally proud of the lads. We played some good stuff on a boggy pitch and we were very close to winning the game.
"It's a proud day for everybody. We knew we would give them a good game and we did that. It's a great compliment to the players.
"We didn't plan to be 2-0 up a half-time and we knew that we had to not concede in the first 10 minutes of the second half but we couldn't do that.
"Fitness was the difference in the end. They were stronger than us and that told in the second half. But we have worked so hard to get to where we are, we have matched a Championship side for a lot of today's game. We just hope that we can get more fans through the gates now."
Manager reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Gateshead manager Gary Mills: "My players were superb in the first 40 minutes, but we conceded five in the space of 13 minutes and that is disappointing. Seven-nil-is not a nice way to get knocked out but that is what happens when you give the ball away at this level.
"I have to look at the positives for my team and I think that we kept the ball well. They were chasing us at times which is a great thing to see."
FULL-TIME
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
All over at the Valley - where the action was delayed for 12 minutes after floodlight failure. Now the lights have gone out on the Addicks' FA Cup hopes.
Championship rivals Blackburn go into the fourth round thanks to Chris Taylor's brace.
Player reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
West Brom's Saido Berahino, who scored four goals in the Baggies' win: "Gateshead started really bright in the first 20 minutes and passed really well, tried to play, but once we scored the first, we were confident we could get more. We wanted to kill the game off as soon as possible.
"Tony Pulis is a big character and has put his stamp on the club already, you could see that the lads were getting stuck in for him today and it is great to see us get seven goals for him today."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Most of the 4,319 travelling Newcastle fans were deeply unimpressed by their side today.
Stay tuned for 23 goals via the highlights tab at 17:15 GMT - we'll have action from the following games, with the others to follow:
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
Preston 2-0 Norwich
Derby 1-0 Southport
Text us on 81111
Mick: Carver Out!
Andrew: Great result for Rochdale, a really gritty performance. Wembley here they come!
Jamie: Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Oxford United, Swindon Town... all teams to have won something since Newcastle last won a domestic trophy. Of course, us Geordies with our unreasonable expectations dare to think we merit a place in such high company...
Manager reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "It was a very, very nervy first half. You know what Blyth are going to do and they were absolutely brilliant this afternoon. That is what the FA Cup is all about. You all want to play in it and they ran us very close.
"The key for us is that we had used 13 players over 10 games so we had to give them an opportunity and make changes. Don't forget that all of our players today have played in at least the Championship. That is no excuse to how we started the game.
"We didn't expect to be 2-0 down at half time and we needed to give the fans more. As soon as we got one Blyth's heads went down."
HITS THE WOODWORK
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
The clock is ticking towards injury-time in the delayed match at The Valley, but it is the visitors who look likeliest to score another. Blackburn midfielder Tom Cairney smashes a vicious left-foot shot against the underside of the home crossbar.
Post update
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
PACopyright: PA
Performance of the day? The Heed Army followed Gateshead to Premier League West Brom and didn't let a 7-0 pasting get in the way of supporting their side.
They showed an impressive disregard for insulation at the highest ground in the Football League as well.
Post update
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Gateshead play the right way and know what they want to do. They lost their heart a little after conceding the third goal, but the home supporters are warmly applauding the visiting team off the pitch. They know that West Brom were no way seven goals better than their opponents, but the Baggies' finishing was ruthless either side of half time.
"You would not have believed this scoreline early on as Gateshead attacked with such verve and tenacity, but football is a funny old game and you have to take your chances."
Player reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth captain Robbie Dale: "At 2-0 up we got carried away. Once they came out and got one their tails were up and they showed their class.
"We had a perfect first-half but Birmingham were so quick to get three. It was a brilliant atmosphere today, both sets of fans were top class.
"We thought we would be hanging on all game so to be 2-0 up at the break was amazing. We've had a great cup run."
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
The Blyth players and staff are embarking on a lap of, if not quite honour, then appreciation. Plenty of back slapping, handshakes and hugs for the men from the seventh tier. What an effort. They dared to dream, but all credit to Birmingham for a cracking comeback.
PACopyright: PA
GOAL
Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough - Daniel Ayala (84 mins)
Game, set and match for Boro. The Championship side, down to 10 men after Adam Clayton saw red moments ago, edge closer to the fourth-round draw as defender Daniel Ayala nods in Grant Leadbitter's corner.
FULL-TIME
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale are in the hat for the fourth round. Lisa Stansfield will be happy.
FULL-TIME
Derby 1-0 Southport
The Southport players collapse to the ground through a mixture of sadness, frustration and exhaustion. Away keeper David Raya Martin, who defied Derby for so long, is close to tears as he tries to hide his emotions under his sweaty shirt. The Derby fans, along with the 2,700 away supporters, stay behind to clap the Conference side back down the tunnel.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Nathan Orr: Despite defeat, @Blyth_Spartans should be very proud of their achievements. They've done a little seaside town very proud.
Alex Roll: 7-0, 6-2, 5-1 sounds like a tennis score but no, that's the magic of the FA Cup & that's why I love it!
Lewis Coombes: That injury time penalty for #dcfc against non-league #Southport is about as romantic as a wet mackerel round the chops
FULL-TIME
Millwall 3-3 Bradford City
FULL-TIME
Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City
FULL-TIME
Brentford 0-2 Brighton
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
30 seconds to go. Rochdale is preparing to party.
GREAT SAVE!
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Forest turning the screw and Josh Lillis makes a fingertip save to keep Rochdale ahead.
Southport forward Richard Brodie: "It is heartbreaking for everything we have done today and over the last four rounds. To get to 92 minutes and then concede a penalty is disappointing. I'm close to tears."
INJURY TIME
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale have got three minutes left to hang on...
FULL-TIME
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
FULL-TIME
Bolton 1-0 Wigan
GOAL
Brentford 0-2 Brighton - Chris O'Grady (90+3 mins)
That surely wraps up victory for Brighton as Chris O'Grady is sent through on goal and he calmly finishes.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
FULL-TIME
Derby 1-0 Southport
FULL-TIME
Cambridge Utd 2-1 Luton
FULL-TIME
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
FULL-TIME
Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth
FULL-TIME
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
FULL-TIME
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
FULL-TIME
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
RED CARD FOR HUDDERSFIELD
Huddersfield 0-1 Reading
The day gets worse for Huddersfield as midfielder Jonathan Hogg is sent off after getting involved in an altercation with Danny Williams.
GOAL
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (90 mins)
Match ball tucked under his arm with some to spare.
Saido Berahino gets his fourth and his side's seventh deep in injury time.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
FULL-TIME
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City
GOAL
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea - Bafetimbi Gomis (94 mins)
A twist, a turn and a shot and it's six for Swansea and two for Bafetimbi Gomis.
AFPCopyright: AFP
GOAL
Derby 1-0 Southport - Chris Martin (90+2 mins)
Heartbreak for Conference side Southport. Away keeper David Raya Martin has stopped everything thrown at him, but is powerless to prevent Chris Martin firing in the spot-kick. Relief for Championship side Derby.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
PENALTY TO DERBY
Derby 0-0 Southport
Agony for Southport! Derby substitute Johnny Russell tumbles under a late challenge - penalty.
CLOSE!
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth! Joel Dixon up for a header! Close!
INJURY TIME
Derby 0-0 Southport
Three minutes of stoppage time at Pride Park. That's three minutes for Derby to find a winner. Or three minutes for Southport to hang on for a deserved replay.
GOAL
Brentford 0-1 Brighton - Lewis Dunk (89 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What a day for new Brighton boss Chris Hughton as his side take a late lead, Lewis Dunk heading home from a free-kick. Can they hold on to this lead now?
INJURY TIME
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
A minimum of three minutes of injury time at the King Power as Newcastle scratch around for a leveller.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
Derby boss Steve McClaren is sipping a cup of tea on the sidelines as his team continue to probe for a winner. But he might need something stronger.
Conference strugglers Southport have all 11 yellow shirts back in their box as the clock ticks towards a replay.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "There's 88 places between these two sides in the football pyramid and now there's just two minutes to the final whistle.
"Southport have put in an immense performance this afternoon."
Post update
West Brom 6-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Chris Brunt hits the post, using his weaker foot. Bartlett, the Gateshead goalkeeper, was struggling, and he'll be feeling sorry for himself today but I don't think he had much of a chance of stopping any of West Brom's goals. And hopefully in retrospect he'll realise he enjoyed this experience.
"Quite clearly, Gateshead's efforts from the first half are chickens coming home to roost, because many of their players look out on their feet."
Post update
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
Still no goals at the Cottage. This one's been heading for a replay since it kicked off.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Amy Hughes-Dennis: Whatever Rowett said at half time has worked! Come on you bluesssss!
Tom Ikin: Get in!! 4th round here we come!! @pnefc
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth still going. They have the ball in the corner but can't force a corner. Goal-kick.
RED CARD FOR CHARLTON
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
If Charlton are to level against Championship rivals Blackburn then they must do so with a numerical disadvantage. Addicks midfielder Yoni Buyens sees red for a second bookable offence.
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Plenty at stake now and Rochdale defender Ashley Eastham makes a fine block to deny Forest a decent opportunity.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Leicester almost secure Newcastle's scalp as Wes Morgan's header deflects off Mike Williamson and against the Magpies bar.
Leicester deserve a spot in the fourth round having created the better chances so far. Four to go.
GOAL
Millwall 3-3 Bradford City - Ricardo Fuller (83 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We have had some great games today, especially at The Den, where Ricardo Fuller has pulled Millwall level with only seven minutes left. Fuller converts after good work from Lions substitute Magaye Gueye.
The replay will take place at the Coral Windows Stadium on Wednesday, 14 January if neither side can find a winner.
Post update
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich
BBC Final Score
Pundit Steve Claridge: "Preston manager Simon Grayson has always had forwards at the club who can grind teams down and that's what Paul Gallagher has done today.
"Norwich have been a real let down though this afternoon and just not put in any sort of performance."
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
Derby could fire a cannonball at Southport's teenage keeper David Raya Martin and he would still probably save it. The Blackburn loanee is certainly putting himself in the shop window, saving again from Spanish compatriot Omar Mascarell as Derby continue to press. Little over five minutes left....
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Another one for your FA Cup cliche bingo - man down with cramp. Extensive treatment.
GOAL
Tranmere 2-5 Swansea - Wayne Routledge (86 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It's like basketball at Prenton Park as both sides seemingly go up either end and score. This time it's Swansea's turn as Wayne Routledge, cutting from the right, clips the ball past the keeper from inside the penalty area.
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale have been pegged back in the second half but they are beginning to boss the ball again as Forest perhaps run out of steam. Shock still very much on.
Southport striker Richard Brodie, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live in the dugout after being substituted: "Our teenage keeper David Raya Martin is brilliant - he has got a great career ahead of him.
"It is so different to a Conference game out there. But the adrenaline is keeping us going, we're still digging in and we will keep going and doing what we have done."
GOAL
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City - Paul Gallagher (84 mins)
Championship Norwich City are heading out of the FA Cup at the hands of League One Preston. Paul Gallagher is the hero at the moment for Simon Grayson's side. Gallagher gets his second goal of the match, slotting home unmarked from Kyel Reid's left-wing cross.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Pundit John Hartson: "Definitely the performance of the day so far from Southport.
"Derby have had more efforts on goal, but they haven't been able to find a way through. Southport are just going to have to keep going if they're going to pull off the result of a lifetime."
Post update
Into the final 10 minutes...
GOAL
Tranmere 2-4 Swansea - Cole Stockton (83 mins)
Cole Stockton. Six yards out. Unmarked header. Goal. Surely just a consolation.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Brentford 0-0 Brighton
Brighton/TwitterCopyright: Brighton/Twitter
It is looking increasingly likely that Chris Hughton's first game in charge of Brighton will end goalless. They've had the better of the second half but Brentford are holding them at bay with just under 15 minutes left.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Tranmere 1-4 Swansea
Swansea are showboating now and after an eye-catching move, Bafetimbi Gomis finishes from close range but the flag is up.
GOAL
Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City - Matt Smith (75 mins)
Matt Smith has history in the FA Cup - remember his goals for Oldham against Liverpool? The giant centre-forward has now pulled Bristol City level with - you've guessed it - a header.
FINAL FIFTEEN
Derby 0-0 Southport
The 2,700 Southport fans tucked into a noisy corner of Pride Park are starting to dream of a replay back on Merseyside. But their heroes must keep their concentration if that is to become a reality.
Away keeper David Raya Martin - not the first time - produces another wonderful save to deny Rams defender Jake Buxton. Another 15 minutes for the Sandgrounders to hang on.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "This is the sort of game that makes you fall in love with the FA Cup all over again.
"Southport have defended as if their very lives have depended on it.
"David Raya Martin in the Southport goal has made a string of fantastic saves to keep this goalless. Southport are throwing bodies on the line and they still won't be beaten."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth are trying their hardest to force another goal, but there are some seriously tired legs out there in green and white. It only takes one error though. One piece of genius...
GOAL
West Brom 6-0 Gateshead - James Morrison (79 mins)
A slickly-worked goal to heap the scoreline a little higher.
Georgios Samaras plays Silvestre Varela in down the side and his low far-post cross is perfect for James Morrison to side-foot home.
Some of the Gateshead fans have reacted by taking their shirts off and getting the dancing shoes on.
GOAL
Millwall 2-3 Bradford City - Billy Knott (76 mins)
It is a cracking game at The Den. Bradford went 1-0 ahead, Millwall moved 2-1 in front, but now Bradford have fought back and lead 3-2 with just over 10 minutes left. Billy Knott slams home his second goal to put The Bantams in front.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead
Their side trail by a country mile, but the "Heed Army" are making all the noise at the Hawthorns.
It sounds strange given the scoreline, but their team have been better for large spells, particularly in the first half.
GOAL
Bolton 1-0 Wigan - Zach Clough (76 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A goal on his debut for Zach Clough! Great name, great goal. Tidy finish, lifting the ball into the net.
GOAL
Tranmere 1-4 Swansea - Bafetimbi Gomis (77 mins)
That's that then. Bafetimbi Gomis steps inside and calmly sweeps home from inside the area. Tranmere are heading out.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Cambridge Utd 2-1 Luton - Michael Harriman (74 mins)
Game back on at the Abbey Stadium as Luton pull one back, Michael Harriman sneaking in at the back post to head in Andy Drury's cross.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
David Sweeney: Max Power. Surely the greatest name in sport?
Simon Wells: As if there is a player for Tranmere called Max Power?!? Talk about #getcarriedaway, more like The Simpsons...
GOAL
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn - Chris Taylor (58 mins)
What's that old saying? The most dangerous time to concede is just after you've scored? Well that has rung true at The Valley. Moments after equalising, Charlton allow Blackburn midfielder Chris Taylor to grab his second of the afternoon as he turns in Chris Brown's cross.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Millwall 2-2 Bradford City - Sid Nelson OG (70 mins)
A Sid Nelson own-goal makes it all square again at The Den. The ball bounces off his shin and into his own net to bring the League One side level.
The goal came after James Hanson's shot deflected on to the bar, the ball came back down and went in off the unfortunate Nelson.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Blyth were dominant in the first half but whatever words Gary Rowlett said at half-time has got Birmingham working hard and turning this around. But Blyth still carry a threat."
Post update
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
This game is opening up now as both sides have a number of chances to break the deadlock. Nobody wants a replay, it seems.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth - Yann Kermorgant (71 mins)
Dan Gosling's header is saved acrobatically, but Yann Kermorgant is on hand to tap in the fifth goal for Bournemouth. That's two goals in four minutes for the French striker.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson makes his third and final change - Jamie Vardy on for David Nugent.
Vardy makes an immediate impact, but perhaps not the sort his gaffer would have wanted. He is lucky to get away with a yellow after an ugly challenge on Paul Dummett.
Post update
Preston North End 1-0 Norwich City
BBC Final Score
Reporter Delyth Lloyd at Deepdale: "It's taken 72 minutes for this game to come to life, but Paul Gallagher only had to slot the ball away from 10 yards and it's no more than Preston have deserved."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale almost put this tie to bed but the impressive Matt Done turns and fires a low shot just wide.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Get on there Figo! Mind you he wouldn't replace Jarrett Rivers...
Text us on 81111
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Charlie in Kent: Disgusted to delighted in 15 minutes... sounds like our Lee Clark era for Birmingham all over again!
Mike from London: Breaking news! Luis Figo is in his gulfstream en route to the match to play a 10 minute hat-trick cameo from the bench for the Spartans!
GOAL
Huddersfield 0-1 Reading - Nick Blackman (69 mins)
The hosts were just starting to get into this game but it is Reading who snatch the lead, substitute Nick Blackman powers into the box and fires home. That's his fifth of the season.
GOAL
Preston North End 1-0 Norwich City - Paul Gallagher (72 mins)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There is a shock on the cards at Deepdale. Paul Gallagher scores to put Preston ahead, a calm finish past Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy.
GOAL
Charlton 1-1 Blackburn - Johann Berg Gudmundsson (55 mins)
All square at the Valley in this all-Championship tie. Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson picks himself up off the Valley turf to expertly curl in a 20-yard free-kick to haul the home side level.
GOAL
Millwall 2-1 Bradford City - Ricardo Fuller (66 mins)
The Championship side are ahead at The Den. Ricardo Fuller slots home following great work on the counter-attack by Scott McDonald, who had earlier scored the equaliser after Billy Knott had put Bradford ahead.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Ian Dennis
commentator at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"By my reckoning, Blyth's players have covered some 1,266 miles on their FA Cup adventures this season..."
Post update
Into the last 20 minutes or so. Where are the stories coming?
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR DERBY
Derby 0-0 Southport
When do you know things aren't going to plan? When you have to make a triple attacking substitution. Derby boss Steve McClaren throws on Chris Martin, Jordon Ibe and Johnny Russell - three of his star players - in a bid to find a way past plucky Conference side Southport.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Tranmere 1-3 Swansea - Max Power (70 mins)
They can't, can they?
Tranmere find a way back into this tie thanks to an unbelievable goal as Gerhard Tremmel kicks the ball at Max Power and it loops back over the keeper's head and into the net. Much like Adam Lallana's goal for Liverpool against the Swans a few days ago.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-4 Bournemouth - Yann Kermorgant (67 mins)
Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are cruising into the fourth round. They move 4-1 ahead away at Rotherham thanks to a goal from Yann Kermorgant, who taps in from Junior Stanislas's low cross from the right.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "This is developing in to a really entertaining cup tie.
"Southport have made a fantastic effort and almost scored through a header and a scramble in the penalty area.
"They've given their travelling supporters plenty to feel hopeful about."
Post update
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"West Brom's second goal was so crucial. Gateshead would have settled for being a single goal down at half-time, but two on the stroke of the interval was a real body-blow. All Gateshead manager Gary Mills will be looking at now is his team's attitude, how his players cope in this situation. Saving face has gone, because how can you save pride when you're five goals behind?"
CLOSE!
Bolton 0-0 Wigan
Still goalless at the Macron, but Wigan have gone close, Andrew Taylor's cross from the left headed just wide by Chris McCann.
GOAL
Cambridge Utd 2-0 Luton - Ryan Donaldson (66 mins)
Looks like Cambridge United will be taking their place in the fourth round as Ryan Donaldson breaks into the box, evades a defender and slots home.
GREAT SAVE!
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
He has come in for some stick, but that is a great stop from Newcastle's Jak Alnwick.
The youngster spreads himself to paw away Chris Wood's diving header and keep his side in touch.
Championship side Middlesbrough had the better chances before the break in this delayed kick-off - and it takes them just three minutes after the restart to nick a lead. Belgian forward Jelle Vossen pounces on a loose ball to smash in his fifth goal in six games.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-3 Bournemouth - Ryan Fraser (63 mins)
It looks like it is all over at the New York Stadium. Ryan Fraser makes it 3-1 to the visitors as he collects the through-ball from Yann Kermorgant and produces a tidy finish to slot the ball past Adam Collin.
Southport boss Gary Brabin, speaking from the Pride Park dug-out: "We've got on slightly better terms in chances and gave them a scare there. We've got the legs and the energy and the enthusiasm to keep going. But we're up against a good side. We're not just defending but causing problems on the attack."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Graeme Swann looks cheesed off in the stands. Does anyone still believe in Blyth? One more goal would do it. They look absolutely shot right now though.
Post update
Tranmere 0-3 Swansea
Brilliant defending from Swansea as a number of players make last-ditch interceptions to deny Tranmere at a goal-mouth scramble. They are giving the hosts nothing.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
The first win of the post-Pardew era is still proving elusive for Newcastle.
The Magpies still trail and don't show much sign of picking their way through the Leicester defence.
A little under 30 minutes to go.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Matt Murphy: What a turnaround. Regardless of everyone wanting underdogs Blyth here, Birmingham done well to score 3 in 15 mins
Carl Stewart: Dejected isn't the word at the minute @Blyth_Spartans
Amy-Elizabeth: Birmingham clearly didn't get the memo #BlythSpartans
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
Chances at either end! A rare sight of the Derby goal sees Southport striker Richard Brodie's header stopped, before the Rams desperately clear their lines after a game of pinball inside the home penalty area.
Then, Southport's Spanish keeper David Raya Martin produced three excellent saves in quick succession as Derby hit back.
GOAL
Doncaster 1-0 Bristol City - Luke McCullough (50 mins)
Doncaster take a deserved lead against the League One leaders. Harry Forrester's corner is hooked in by Luke McCullough from close range.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-2 Bournemouth - Junior Stanislas (58 mins)
They were 1-0 down, but Bournemouth are now in front as Junior Stanislas has put them ahead at fellow Championship team Rotherham. Stanislas latched on to a pass from Dan Gosling before he rounded Adam Collin in the Millers' goal and calmly finished.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
CLOSE!
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Stuart Pearce's half-time words appear to have taken effect as Lars Veldwijk heads wide from six yards out and Britt Assombalonga also goes close. Forest clawing their way back into this tie.
Post update
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead
BBC Final Score
Reporter Peter Slater at Hawthorns: "It's a bit unfair this scoreline on Gateshead. They don't deserve this."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Give Birmingham credit. They've come out for a dogfight in this second half and are utilising the advantage of the breeze. Blyth have been unable to maintain their tempo and the question now seems to be just how many Birmingham will score, because Blyth simply can't get onto the ball and the back four are dropping deeper and deeper, looking really very leggy."
GREAT SAVE!
Rotherham United 1-1 Bournemouth
Rotherham United goalkeeper Adam Collin produces a fine save to tip Adam Smith's powerful effort over the crossbar. Still 1-1.
GOAL
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham - Wes Thomas (58 mins)
And just like that, the dream could be over. Birmingham playing the part of party poopers to perfection with three quick, ruthless goals. Wes Thomas grabs his second of the game with a free header from a half-cleared corner. You could hear a pin drop inside Croft Park all of a sudden.
PACopyright: PA
GOING LIVE
BBC Final Score
Tune into BBC One now, or use the Play icon at the top of this page, and join Jason Mohammed for BBC Final Score.
He is joined by Steve Claridge and John Hartson as they keep their eyes on all the afternoon's third-round action (except for Scotland where it's Sportscene Results).
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
New half, same pattern of play. Derby fizz the ball around quickly like the Premier League-chasing side they are, the yellow shirts of non-league Southport tearing around desperately to stop them.
Rams defender Lee Naylor fires over, then Jake Buxton's header is deflected out for a home corner. Southport still hang on.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Tranmere 0-3 Swansea - Mo Barrow (58 mins)
Mo Barrow has been impressive for Swansea this afternoon, and the 22-year-old forward taps into an empty net on his full debut after being teed up by Bafetimbi Gomis. Game over?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Tranmere 0-2 Swansea
There's little sign of Tranmere having the ability to turn this one around as Shamir Fenelon tries a speculative effort from 40 yards out which is straight at the keeper.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-2 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Birmingham have finally started playing the conditions, and that goal came from a ball over the top. It was a good finish by Wes Thomas and Birmingham are now dominating this game. Blyth manager Tom Wade now must make a couple of changes because his team are looking tired."
GOAL
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead - Chris Brunt (55 mins)
This is getting ugly.
0-0 until 42 minutes, Gateshead have now shipped five in 13 minutes either side half-time.
Substitute Georgios Samaras slips in Chris Brunt who rounds Adam Bartlett to slot home.
Probably fortunate that he did because a despairing and late defender's challenge would have resulted in a red card had he missed.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Blyth Spartans 2-2 Birmingham - Wes Thomas (55 mins)
Great comeback from Birmingham, Gary Rowett must have really got into his players at the break. The Blues have gone direct and score a cracking second goal, Wes Thomas chasing a long ball over the top, getting his head down and lacing a left-footed drive into the net. Upset over?
You can watch all the goals from this game via the highlights tab in this page at 17:15 GMT.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham
Don't forget - 120 places between the two sides at Croft Park. Blyth do look very tired all of a sudden, the pudding of a pitch taking its toll perhaps...
GOAL
West Brom 4-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (53 mins)
West Brom are now working a groove into the driving seat.
Saido Berahino completes his hat-trick with a confident first-time finish into the bottom corner from Chris Baird's cut-back.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
The visitors have started the second half well, with Lee Evans drilling a shot at the keeper and Bakary Sako firing wide from a corner.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"To be fair I thought Lee Novak's chance had gone, but nobody closed him down quick enough and the keeper was unsighted from his shot. It nestled a couple of yards inside the post. Blyth, worryingly, have dropped off the pace..."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Leicester are making the early running in the second half at the King Power.
Paul Konchesky sees a volleyed effort deflected wide from distance. Another corner...
GOAL
Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham - Lee Novak (52 misn)
Game on! Former Gateshead forward Lee Novak drags Birmingham back into the tie. He picks the ball up out on the left, cuts inside the penalty area and really gets hold of his low shot, a real stinging drive into the corner. His first goal in 18 games.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
You can watch all the goals from this game via the highlights tab in this page at 17:15 GMT.
Post update
West Brom 3-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Saido Berahino curved home his effort beautifully. he was given too much time and his created an angle for himself. A superb effort, but the Gateshead defence was too passive and retreated from him. Tony Pulis claps on the touchline, and we can fairly confidently say now this is game over.
"But there's no way Gateshead deserve to be 3-0 down in this match, with all three goals coming in the last seven minutes of this match."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham
Birmingham midfielder Mark Duffy has a chance as he breaks into the area but Blyth keeper Peter Jeffries does superbly to stand up and make the block.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham
BBC Final Score
Steve Claridge: "They should be 3-0 up Blyth, not 2-0 up as they had a great opportunity just before half time."
John Hartson: "Birmingham have got nothing to lose here now, so they've just got to go for it and play football. Could be a dangerous half for Blyth, but they've got to keep their concentration up."
GOAL
Tranmere 0-2 Swansea - Tom Carroll (49 min)
It's been a stroll in the Prenton Park for Swansea this afternoon, who pounce when Tranmere give the ball away and Mo Barrow crosses for Tom Carroll who takes one touch past the defender then buries his side's second of the afternoon from 12 yards out.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
HALF-TIME
The half-time whistles at the delayed ties at Oakwell and The Valley have just been peeped. League One side Barnsley are holding their own as it remains goalless against Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough, while Chris Taylor's early strike gives Blackburn a 1-0 advantage at Charlton.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
That's us done for the day then, we shall see you all tomorrow.
In the meantime digest the match reports, check the highlights and read all of the reaction on our FA Cup index.
Goodnight!
Sunday's action
Plenty more FA Cup action tomorrow. Here's the list:
Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United
Sunderland v Leeds United
Aston Villa v Blackpool
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Stoke City v Wrexham
Yeovil Town v Manchester United
Chelsea v Watford
Arsenal v Hull City
Charlton want Watt
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
Charlton manager Bob Peeters confirmed after the game that he wants to sign striker Tony Watt from Standard Liege.
Watt is best known for his winning goal for Celtic against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012.
Peeters said: "Hopefully Tony Watt will sign this week. He did well last season. He wasn't too happy but he will give you something up front. He has pace and scoring ability.
"We had only 13 players available and our bench was an under-21 bench. If you see the likes that Blackburn had on the bench, they're a strong team, but hopefully we will recover five or six players for the game against Brighton which will make a difference."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Communitaria71: Everything about Blyth Spartans is right - what a fantastic club! They've done our whole region proud! #HowayBlyth
Sarah: Great win for Preston today! Fingers crossed for a good fourth round tie.
Manager reaction
Bolton 1-0 Wigan
Bolton manager Neil Lennon on match-winning debutant Zach Clough: "When you're that small you have to be special and I think he is special.
"I had a player at Celtic in James Forrest and Zach's very similar to him. I think that's the biggest compliment I can pay Zach. We just have to be mindful we don't get carried away.
"We thought we would give the kid an opportunity to play and the system suits the way he plays. He lit the stadium up and the goal was brilliant."
Post update
GOODBYE GERRARD
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson
5 live Sport
"I don't think Steven Gerrard's departure from Liverpool has been handled particularly well, in all honestly. When Gerrard got left out in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid I thought was very strange, and since then he has not been playing every week.
"Next season he will be able to go and enjoy his football week-in week-out somewhere else. But I don't think Liverpool have handled it very well at all."
Post update
GOODBYE GERRARD
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"I think the time is right for Steven Gerrard to leave Anfield. I played against him numerous times and he was the best Premier League player I ever faced. His passing range is fantastic.
"I said last week on Match of the Day that at home I'd play him in a back three. But playing him in the middle of the park, the way Brendan Rodgers wanted him to play, then he needed more pace. So if he wants to play every week now is the right time to leave."
GOODBYE GERRARD
Away from the FA Cup, this weekend's big story is of course the announcement from Steven Gerrard that he is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
In an interview with the club, Gerrard says being told he will start fewer games is the main reason he has decided to leave Anfield in the summer.
Gerrard will join an MLS club in America at the end of the season.
"The key conversation was when the manager sat me down and said it was time to manage my games," the 34-year-old told the Liverpool FC website.
"It was a very difficult conversation to have. I'm bright enough to realise it is the right thing. I accept it."
Manager reaction
Preston 2-0 Norwich
Norwich manager Neil Adams: "We just didn't look creative. I don't know if we had a shot on target, which is a big concern for me. The game was a nothing game.
"The team we put out was a strong team and should be doing better. We were passing the ball but the cutting edge was lacking and we have to defend better than that."
McClaren on the Newcastle job
Derby 1-0 Southport
BBC Radio 5 live
Derby manager Steve McClaren on rumours linking him to the Newcastle job: "Pure speculation. I've heard nothing and I see all the rumours. I have said that this, Derby, is my focus. We have a really good chance in the second half of the season, and we have a job to do, to challenge and perhaps get into that Premier League.
"It's pure speculation until it happens. I'm enjoying working with the club and the board. We've all worked together very well over the last 15 months. I want to finish the job here."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"Forest's team should have been enough to go to Rochdale and not get beaten. Their recent form simply isn't good enough, after what had been a great start to the season. Stuart Pearce was a fantastic player, a club legend who played in an FA Cup final. So it's a big decision for the club, where they go from here."
Get involved on the BBC Sport Facebook page
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Haf Willmore: The mighty Dale! Played with such heart, brilliant to watch!
Jordan Littlewood: Well done Dale, from an Oldham fan. Let's hope you can get a money-spinning tie in the next round!
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"For Newcastle, this was the only trophy they could possibly have won this season. If John Carver really wanted the managerial job permanently, why didn't he play his strongest team today? Ridiculous decision. It can't always be about avoiding Premier League relegation for Newcastle United."
Performance of the day
You can vote for your performance of the day on the top-right of the screen.
Choose from Rochdale who beat Nottingham Forest, Preston after they beat Norwich, Blyth Spartans who gave Birmingham a true scare, Southport who came so close to holding Derby, West Brom after they put seven past Gateshead or Swansea, who beat Tranmere 6-2.
Post update
Pointless Cup special
Keep the cup fever going after the final whistle of today's ties on BBC One now where there's a Pointless FA Cup Special.
Join Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman with guests including Gabby Logan, Phil Neville, Robbie Savage, Jermaine Jenas, Jacqui Oatley, Jason Mohammad and Trevor Sinclair.
Manager reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
BBC Radio 5 live
Gary Mills, Gateshead manager: "7-0 was the score but for 40 minutes were were excellent. We kept the ball and restricted them to very little. But they won a soft free-kick and scored from that, and then we went into half-time 2-0 down. That changed the whole outlook of the game, then conceding just after the restart killed it.
"I genuinely thought we were the better side of a long while. We have to take that positive into our next fixture.
"I applauded my fans then realised the West Brom fans were applauding us, which was lovely. I wish the club and Tony Pulis well. Now we have to focus on climbing our league."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Former Leicester and Derby midfielder Robbie Savage
on 606 phone-in on BBC Radio 5 live
"Two wins in 19 games now - unacceptable from Stuart Pearce and Nottingham Forest."
'Seven minutes of madness'
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
BBC Radio 5 live
Blyth Spartans chairman Tony Platten: "It's been a day of ups and downs. Extreme highs, 2-0 up at half-time. But then we had a seven-minute spell of madness at the back and Birmingham's obvious fitness and power came through and they scored the three they needed. I spoke to a Birmingham director at half-time and their hearts were pounding, thinking they might be on the end of an upset.
"It's been a crazy day. At one stage the BBC asked us to turn all our floodlights on. Usually we only have two or three. So I did and four of the floodlights started to fail, so I was running round trying to keep them going. Fortunately I managed to keep things on and the game concluded. Every chairman of a non-league club gets his hands dirty every week, just to keep the show on the road.
"To get to the third round of the Cup is the pinnacle of a chairman's career. I'm delighted we put on a good show and weren't embarrassed by anything. Everything went perfectly - no pitch invasion or pyrotechnics, and the FA are very happy with what we've done. So hopefully we can do it all again next year."
Manager reaction
Millwall 3-3 Bradford
BBC Radio 5 live
Bradford boss Phil Parkinson: "We probably should have won that after being 3-2 up. It was a terrific game and a great performance from us, but there's a tinge of disappointment that we didn't win it. We look forward now to the replay and it'll be a good night up in Bradford.
"The aim on the way down was to be in the fourth round hat, and we've achieved that."
Text us on 81111
Chris: Good day for Derby fans. How long has Psycho got now? Heroic performance by Southport.
Ian P in North Fawdon: I'm ashamed of our efforts today - just look at the Spartans of Blyth's efforts. Ashley's policy is denying the kids the chance to dream. Shameful by Newcastle.
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio 5 live
Newcastle caretaker manager John Carver: "Newcastle's fans should expect better. I'm one of them. I've been there with them and I would be the same. They travelled all this way having spent a lot of money over the festive period, and they're entitled to their opinions.
"The one thing as far as I was concerned is that I wasn't going to let our players leave the pitch before going over and thanking the fans. And I was right there at the front, and so I should be because I can take it, I'm a big boy."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Jen: Absolutely first-class performance from Preston today. Bring on the big guns in the fourth round!
Stuart Parker: I don't think I've ever known us to still be in three competitions in January... #getcarriedaway #treble
Steve Sharrocks: Southport's keeper played a blinder!
Psycho speaks
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce, speaking to the club's official website: "We've once again gifted the opposition a very, very soft goal. That decision-making under pressure has cost us. Apart from that we probably dominated the game. We had a host of efforts, especially in the second half, but we failed to create a goal.
"They're showing enough endeavour, but if you make elementary mistakes in our own box it's going to be costly."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Guardian journalist Daniel Taylor: "Strange thing here that Keith Hill wouldn't do any interviews. No Rochdale players available either. It's a cup upset! Should be milking it."
Manager reaction
Preston 2-0 Norwich
BBC Radio 5 live
Preston manager Simon Grayson: "It's very pleasing to beat a Championship team looking to get back in the Premier League. Our keeper hardly had a save to make all game.
"Paul Gallagher has got fantastic ability and he's here on a season-long loan. He's a flexible player and for him to get the goals today is great, but collectively we were very strong and organised in doing what we did.
"The FA Cup is a fantastic competition but it's actually our lowest priority. The club is geared for the Championship and we want to get back there, and we have a Football Trophy semi-final on Wednesday. But doing well in the Cup breeds confidence and momentum."
Manager reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
BBC Radio 5 live
Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "I'm disappointed by our first half. Credit to Blyth and it's what this cup competition is all about. We had a goal chalked off early on and I'm not sure what that was for, but we were then undone by two really good bits of their wing play.
"At half-time I told the players it had not been what I wanted. In the second half we showed our pace and power. Little spaces started to open up and I think certain Blyth players will have been thankful for the final whistle at the end.
"I don't always want to get angry at half-time. I just told told them that a thousand of our supporters had travelled here to Blyth. I wanted us to give them something positive.
"We hadn't tested Blyth in the first half so we went a bit more direct, putting balls behind them into space, and those three quick goals just managed to steal it.
"I thought Blyth were brilliant, an absolute credit to the town, the fans and their manager, If they had beaten us I couldn't have had too many complaints, I hope they now go on and achieve promotion from their division this season."
McClaren not going to Toon
Derby 1-0 Southport
Derby County boss Steve McClaren again insists he will not be leaving the Championship high-flyers to take the vacant Newcastle job.
"I've dismissed that link and I'm sticking to that," he tells BBC Sport. "We've a job to do here, it's a great club and we're challenging at the top of the Championship, aiming to get into the Premier League."
Post update
Pointless Cup special
BBC One
Keep the cup fever going after the final whistle of today's ties on BBC One from 18:05 where there's a Pointless FA Cup Special.
Join Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman with guests including Gabby Logan, Phil Neville, Robbie Savage, Jermaine Jenas, Jacqui Oatley, Jason Mohammad and Trevor Sinclair.
Post update
Preston 2-0 Norwich
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson
5 live Sport
"Would you believe, Preston played a slightly weakened team because we've got the big one, the Football League Trophy Northern Final on Wednesday against Walsall... and then we still got through to the FA Cup fourth round!
"Who do we want in the next round? Manchester United. We'd take the money and run off into the sunset."
Post update
Goals, goals, goals
BBC Red Button
BBC Red Button
On the Red Button now is a chance to see the goals from this afternoon's ties as we get them.
You can also click this link here and watch them back as many times as you like from the game of your choice.
Saido Berahino's four for West Brom against Gateshead are among those waiting for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.
Manager reaction
Derby 1-0 Southport
BBC Radio 5 live
Derby boss Steve McClaren: "This is the FA Cup and this was always going to be one of those times when the opposition is going to frustrate. We weren't positive or smart enough around the box, and the only way we were going to score was through a penalty.
"But credit to Southport and their fans, who created a great atmosphere. I'm going for a nice glass of wine with Gary Brabin now. His team worked hard, defended, blocked and their keeper was magnificent. It was injury-time and I was dreading a replay in Southport.
"But our subs made an impact, and we all know that in these third round ties anything can happen. We didn't want to be the headlines tomorrow morning, and very fortunately we're not."
Manager reaction
Derby 1-0 Southport
Southport boss Gary Brabin: "We played against a top side in Derby and I've told the lads in the dressing room that in 2015 I'm sure Derby will be a Premier League side.
"They found it hard to break us down but we played well in patches and gave them a couple of scares. It wasn't just a case of getting men behind the ball, we created a threat."
On concentrating on the Conference, where they lie 20th in the table: "Since I've been here in the last three months, the lads have worked hard, and had a great cup run as well. We have got some great results, raised the bar a bit today and if we keep it going then we'll be OK."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
BBC Radio 5 live
Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy: "Fantastic! A great game of football and the win was thoroughly deserved. A few young players were out there and they all stepped up for the football club. It's what we're trying to do here, bring players through our academy. Because of illness and injuries we were down to the bare bones, but they all delivered.
"As the chairman, most of the time it's hard work but today's the sort of game to enjoy. We will enjoy this tonight - it's two years in a row now that we've reached the fourth round of the FA Cup."
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Elliott Howells: Rochdale had 11 heroes out there today, a Prem team at home in Round 4 would be unbelievable!
Sam Lockwood: Yes Cambridge!! Into round 4! Great performance for the lads!
Mason Crosby: Great result today, we're going to Wembley! #pnefc
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
BBC Radio 5 live
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "What a difference a week and a half makes, eh? It was an important result for us today, off the back of two decent results in the league. Our league performances have been better than the results reflect. And now we have to build upon positives, with today being such a scrappy affair. But we didn't look overly uncomfortable when they had the ball.
"They had an unluckily disallowed goal which was possibly onside. So that's one that's fallen our way, though the debate remains regarding the use of technology. But with today's result that's three good wins on the trot."
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson
5 live Sport
"That was the original game of two halves. Birmingham made 10 changes and the way they started it looked like they'd made 100. But Blyth were fantastic and were of course more used to the conditions. Birmingham must have got a rocket at half-time, and their three goals in six minutes was enough to see them through."
'No offers for Berahino'
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
BBC Radio 5 live
West Brom manager Tony Pulis on vacating the stands for the touchline in the first half: "There were one or two things I wanted to say and I was too far away from the pitch. It was very unusual for me me not to have my cap and tracksuit on on the touchline. But Gateshead put in such effort and commitment and their supporters should be very proud of their players, coaches and the manager today. The longer the game went on the better we got, but it took 15-20 minutes for us to settle down.
"The club has had no offers for Saido Berahino and I've had one day's training with him, and I'm looking forward to working with him. He can score a goal and he's got the balance of a very good player. He looks as though he's got the potential to be a good player. If any offers come in I'll get on the phone to the BBC and ask you guys what I should do!
"It was good today - I got that adrenaline rush before the game and on the touchline I can't stand still. I'm impressed with the club, impressed by the people, and I hope we do well this season and then we can look to put things in place for the longer term."
Manager reaction
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "I thought we played well, it was a very good performance. Their keeper made some excellent saves. We'd all have loved Leon Clarke to have scored (open goal) but it came at him very quickly off the post."
Manager reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
BBC Radio 5 live
Tom Wade, Blyth Spartans manager: "I'm exceptionally proud of the lads and how we performed today. Robbie Dale had a great game - two fantastic goals. We were the better team in the first half and maybe half-time slightly killed us. Birmingham aren't in the Championship for no reason, of course. I thought they might get a foothold in the game and when they did they were awesome, to be honest.
"The FA Cup for non-league players, means everything, the world. It's the biggest tournament in the world for us, and it's a pleasure to play in it."
Player reaction
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
Swansea's Nathan Dyer: "It was a pleasure to captain the side today and I wanted to make sure the boys gave everything. It was a good win and we showed our strength in depth. Everyone is challenging for places and we all did well today. This cup is massive so we want to do well and we want to go as far as we can."
Player reaction
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
Tranmere's Max Power: "We put up a good fight and gave a good account of ourselves so the lads aren't too downhearted. There was hope in our stomach when we pulled one back at 3-1, and again at 4-2, and we did think what might happen but they were just too good on the day."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
BBC Final Score
Pundit John Hartson on Newcastle's managerial situation: "Newcastle need to appoint a manager quickly. I know John Carver knows the role and has done it before, but it needs a new face.
"Names are being mentioned like Michael Laudrup. But whether they go for someone British or from overseas, they need to make their minds up quickly."
Manager view
Derby 1-0 Southport
BBC Radio 5 live
Southport manager Gary Brabin on his team's last-gasp defeat at Championship side Derby: "The players in that dressing room are devastated, particularly with conceding a penalty - in the 93rd minute - for the winner. It was a cruel way to go down, but I'm proud of the lads.
"They have showcased themselves well and I think they have left with a lot of friends. The Derby supporters clapped us off the pitch - that oozed class. We leave with our heads held high."
On the performance of teenage Spanish keeper David Raya Martin, who made a string of excellent saves before Derby's winner: "He has been different class today. He's got a real bright future ahead of him."
Post update
Derby 1-0 Southport
Leeds United's former England defender Stephen Warnock, who was born close to Southport, tweets: A great effort by Southport today! Nearly a great result. Hopefully they can take that form into the league.
HIGHLIGHTS
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Highlights from the thriller at Blyth are now live on the BBC Sport website.
Bookmark this page as the rest of today's goals will soon be appearing.
Manager view
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
Fulham manager Kit Symons: "Our decision making and quality in the final third wasn't quite there today. You can see with the team we put out today we took it very seriously."
Manager reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "Gateshead played really well in the first 20-25 minutes and were a credit to their league. Their supporters and manager should be very proud of how they played.
"Saido Berahino is a very talented boy. I look forward with him as a player for however long I am here as manager
"There is always going to be transfer speculation and you can see why. He has great pace, great balance and scores goals. But when I came in here the chairman had not received any offer for him and we will try our damnedest to try and improve him."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
That's seven games without a win for Nottingham Forest now. Pressure on Stuart Pearce?
Join the debate on the BBC Sport Facebook page
Anthony Regan: PNE! Get in!
Scott Maclennan: Stuart Pearce is hopeless.
Lee Harb Harbert: Don't blame Pearce. It's the 11 on the pitch, albeit a few who try their hardest.
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
BBC Final Score
Pundit Steve Claridge: "I think Birmingham came out with the right attitude in the second half. Players grasped the initiative and Lee Novak's goal early gave them real impetus.
"Birmingham put Blyth under pressure early and it lead to more goals coming."
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Karen Lynch: Great efforts by Blyth Spartans, Gateshead and Southport.
Matt Birtwistle: Derby were always going to score - too much character in the team. #getcarriedaway? more like #keepfeetfirmlyontheground!
Sir HC Rockets: I've been a Toon supporter all my life and never seen them win anything of note. Excuses no more, action now.
#getcarriedaway
Remember Aaron and family before kick off between Rochdale and Nottingham Forest earlier?
Spot the difference after the final whistle and a 1-0 win for Dale?
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Liam Smith: Unlucky @Blyth_Spartans a very spirited performance against @bcfc. What a talent you've got in Robbie Dale. Keep him
Tim Arstall: Full respect to Blyth Spartans as a Blues fan, incredibly character and hard fought display and a credit to the #FAcup
FULL-TIME
Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough
The full-time whistle is also belatedly tooted at Oakwell. Kick-off was delayed after someone complained they could smell gas in one of the stands, but it did not affect visitors Middlesbrough.
The third-placed Championship side dominated against their League One hosts and deservedly move into the next round after two second-half goals.
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Birmingham's fitness was a big factor. The Blues upped the tempo in the second half and Blyth just couldn't keep up. Birmingham also started to play significantly more direct football, and were always in control in the second 45 minutes."
Manager reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth boss Tom Wade: "I am exceptionally proud of the lads. We played some good stuff on a boggy pitch and we were very close to winning the game.
"It's a proud day for everybody. We knew we would give them a good game and we did that. It's a great compliment to the players.
"We didn't plan to be 2-0 up a half-time and we knew that we had to not concede in the first 10 minutes of the second half but we couldn't do that.
"Fitness was the difference in the end. They were stronger than us and that told in the second half. But we have worked so hard to get to where we are, we have matched a Championship side for a lot of today's game. We just hope that we can get more fans through the gates now."
Manager reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Gateshead manager Gary Mills: "My players were superb in the first 40 minutes, but we conceded five in the space of 13 minutes and that is disappointing. Seven-nil-is not a nice way to get knocked out but that is what happens when you give the ball away at this level.
"I have to look at the positives for my team and I think that we kept the ball well. They were chasing us at times which is a great thing to see."
FULL-TIME
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
All over at the Valley - where the action was delayed for 12 minutes after floodlight failure. Now the lights have gone out on the Addicks' FA Cup hopes.
Championship rivals Blackburn go into the fourth round thanks to Chris Taylor's brace.
Player reaction
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
West Brom's Saido Berahino, who scored four goals in the Baggies' win: "Gateshead started really bright in the first 20 minutes and passed really well, tried to play, but once we scored the first, we were confident we could get more. We wanted to kill the game off as soon as possible.
"Tony Pulis is a big character and has put his stamp on the club already, you could see that the lads were getting stuck in for him today and it is great to see us get seven goals for him today."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Most of the 4,319 travelling Newcastle fans were deeply unimpressed by their side today.
Caretaker boss John Carver, not a man noted for his diplomatic skills, has just faced up to their complaints as his side trudged off.
Goals, goals, goals
Stay tuned for 23 goals via the highlights tab at 17:15 GMT - we'll have action from the following games, with the others to follow:
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
Preston 2-0 Norwich
Derby 1-0 Southport
Text us on 81111
Mick: Carver Out!
Andrew: Great result for Rochdale, a really gritty performance. Wembley here they come!
Jamie: Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Oxford United, Swindon Town... all teams to have won something since Newcastle last won a domestic trophy. Of course, us Geordies with our unreasonable expectations dare to think we merit a place in such high company...
Manager reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Birmingham boss Gary Rowett: "It was a very, very nervy first half. You know what Blyth are going to do and they were absolutely brilliant this afternoon. That is what the FA Cup is all about. You all want to play in it and they ran us very close.
"The key for us is that we had used 13 players over 10 games so we had to give them an opportunity and make changes. Don't forget that all of our players today have played in at least the Championship. That is no excuse to how we started the game.
"We didn't expect to be 2-0 down at half time and we needed to give the fans more. As soon as we got one Blyth's heads went down."
HITS THE WOODWORK
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
The clock is ticking towards injury-time in the delayed match at The Valley, but it is the visitors who look likeliest to score another. Blackburn midfielder Tom Cairney smashes a vicious left-foot shot against the underside of the home crossbar.
Post update
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Performance of the day? The Heed Army followed Gateshead to Premier League West Brom and didn't let a 7-0 pasting get in the way of supporting their side.
They showed an impressive disregard for insulation at the highest ground in the Football League as well.
Post update
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Gateshead play the right way and know what they want to do. They lost their heart a little after conceding the third goal, but the home supporters are warmly applauding the visiting team off the pitch. They know that West Brom were no way seven goals better than their opponents, but the Baggies' finishing was ruthless either side of half time.
"You would not have believed this scoreline early on as Gateshead attacked with such verve and tenacity, but football is a funny old game and you have to take your chances."
Player reaction
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth captain Robbie Dale: "At 2-0 up we got carried away. Once they came out and got one their tails were up and they showed their class.
"We had a perfect first-half but Birmingham were so quick to get three. It was a brilliant atmosphere today, both sets of fans were top class.
"We thought we would be hanging on all game so to be 2-0 up at the break was amazing. We've had a great cup run."
Post update
Blyth 2-3 Birmingham
The Blyth players and staff are embarking on a lap of, if not quite honour, then appreciation. Plenty of back slapping, handshakes and hugs for the men from the seventh tier. What an effort. They dared to dream, but all credit to Birmingham for a cracking comeback.
GOAL
Barnsley 0-2 Middlesbrough - Daniel Ayala (84 mins)
Game, set and match for Boro. The Championship side, down to 10 men after Adam Clayton saw red moments ago, edge closer to the fourth-round draw as defender Daniel Ayala nods in Grant Leadbitter's corner.
FULL-TIME
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale are in the hat for the fourth round. Lisa Stansfield will be happy.
FULL-TIME
Derby 1-0 Southport
The Southport players collapse to the ground through a mixture of sadness, frustration and exhaustion. Away keeper David Raya Martin, who defied Derby for so long, is close to tears as he tries to hide his emotions under his sweaty shirt. The Derby fans, along with the 2,700 away supporters, stay behind to clap the Conference side back down the tunnel.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Nathan Orr: Despite defeat, @Blyth_Spartans should be very proud of their achievements. They've done a little seaside town very proud.
Alex Roll: 7-0, 6-2, 5-1 sounds like a tennis score but no, that's the magic of the FA Cup & that's why I love it!
Lewis Coombes: That injury time penalty for #dcfc against non-league #Southport is about as romantic as a wet mackerel round the chops
FULL-TIME
Millwall 3-3 Bradford City
FULL-TIME
Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City
FULL-TIME
Brentford 0-2 Brighton
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
30 seconds to go. Rochdale is preparing to party.
GREAT SAVE!
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Forest turning the screw and Josh Lillis makes a fingertip save to keep Rochdale ahead.
FULL-TIME
Huddersfield 0-1 Reading
Post update
Derby 1-0 Southport
BBC Radio 5 live
Southport forward Richard Brodie: "It is heartbreaking for everything we have done today and over the last four rounds. To get to 92 minutes and then concede a penalty is disappointing. I'm close to tears."
INJURY TIME
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale have got three minutes left to hang on...
FULL-TIME
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
FULL-TIME
Bolton 1-0 Wigan
GOAL
Brentford 0-2 Brighton - Chris O'Grady (90+3 mins)
That surely wraps up victory for Brighton as Chris O'Grady is sent through on goal and he calmly finishes.
FULL-TIME
Derby 1-0 Southport
FULL-TIME
Cambridge Utd 2-1 Luton
FULL-TIME
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
FULL-TIME
Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth
FULL-TIME
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
FULL-TIME
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea
FULL-TIME
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead
RED CARD FOR HUDDERSFIELD
Huddersfield 0-1 Reading
The day gets worse for Huddersfield as midfielder Jonathan Hogg is sent off after getting involved in an altercation with Danny Williams.
GOAL
West Brom 7-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (90 mins)
Match ball tucked under his arm with some to spare.
Saido Berahino gets his fourth and his side's seventh deep in injury time.
FULL-TIME
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City
GOAL
Tranmere 2-6 Swansea - Bafetimbi Gomis (94 mins)
A twist, a turn and a shot and it's six for Swansea and two for Bafetimbi Gomis.
GOAL
Derby 1-0 Southport - Chris Martin (90+2 mins)
Heartbreak for Conference side Southport. Away keeper David Raya Martin has stopped everything thrown at him, but is powerless to prevent Chris Martin firing in the spot-kick. Relief for Championship side Derby.
PENALTY TO DERBY
Derby 0-0 Southport
Agony for Southport! Derby substitute Johnny Russell tumbles under a late challenge - penalty.
CLOSE!
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth! Joel Dixon up for a header! Close!
INJURY TIME
Derby 0-0 Southport
Three minutes of stoppage time at Pride Park. That's three minutes for Derby to find a winner. Or three minutes for Southport to hang on for a deserved replay.
GOAL
Brentford 0-1 Brighton - Lewis Dunk (89 mins)
What a day for new Brighton boss Chris Hughton as his side take a late lead, Lewis Dunk heading home from a free-kick. Can they hold on to this lead now?
INJURY TIME
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
A minimum of three minutes of injury time at the King Power as Newcastle scratch around for a leveller.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
Derby boss Steve McClaren is sipping a cup of tea on the sidelines as his team continue to probe for a winner. But he might need something stronger.
Conference strugglers Southport have all 11 yellow shirts back in their box as the clock ticks towards a replay.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "There's 88 places between these two sides in the football pyramid and now there's just two minutes to the final whistle.
"Southport have put in an immense performance this afternoon."
Post update
West Brom 6-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Chris Brunt hits the post, using his weaker foot. Bartlett, the Gateshead goalkeeper, was struggling, and he'll be feeling sorry for himself today but I don't think he had much of a chance of stopping any of West Brom's goals. And hopefully in retrospect he'll realise he enjoyed this experience.
"Quite clearly, Gateshead's efforts from the first half are chickens coming home to roost, because many of their players look out on their feet."
Post update
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
Still no goals at the Cottage. This one's been heading for a replay since it kicked off.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Amy Hughes-Dennis: Whatever Rowett said at half time has worked! Come on you bluesssss!
Tom Ikin: Get in!! 4th round here we come!! @pnefc
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth still going. They have the ball in the corner but can't force a corner. Goal-kick.
RED CARD FOR CHARLTON
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn
If Charlton are to level against Championship rivals Blackburn then they must do so with a numerical disadvantage. Addicks midfielder Yoni Buyens sees red for a second bookable offence.
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Plenty at stake now and Rochdale defender Ashley Eastham makes a fine block to deny Forest a decent opportunity.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Leicester almost secure Newcastle's scalp as Wes Morgan's header deflects off Mike Williamson and against the Magpies bar.
Leicester deserve a spot in the fourth round having created the better chances so far. Four to go.
GOAL
Millwall 3-3 Bradford City - Ricardo Fuller (83 mins)
We have had some great games today, especially at The Den, where Ricardo Fuller has pulled Millwall level with only seven minutes left. Fuller converts after good work from Lions substitute Magaye Gueye.
The replay will take place at the Coral Windows Stadium on Wednesday, 14 January if neither side can find a winner.
Post update
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich
BBC Final Score
Pundit Steve Claridge: "Preston manager Simon Grayson has always had forwards at the club who can grind teams down and that's what Paul Gallagher has done today.
"Norwich have been a real let down though this afternoon and just not put in any sort of performance."
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
Derby could fire a cannonball at Southport's teenage keeper David Raya Martin and he would still probably save it. The Blackburn loanee is certainly putting himself in the shop window, saving again from Spanish compatriot Omar Mascarell as Derby continue to press. Little over five minutes left....
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Another one for your FA Cup cliche bingo - man down with cramp. Extensive treatment.
GOAL
Tranmere 2-5 Swansea - Wayne Routledge (86 mins)
It's like basketball at Prenton Park as both sides seemingly go up either end and score. This time it's Swansea's turn as Wayne Routledge, cutting from the right, clips the ball past the keeper from inside the penalty area.
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale have been pegged back in the second half but they are beginning to boss the ball again as Forest perhaps run out of steam. Shock still very much on.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Radio 5 live
Southport striker Richard Brodie, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live in the dugout after being substituted: "Our teenage keeper David Raya Martin is brilliant - he has got a great career ahead of him.
"It is so different to a Conference game out there. But the adrenaline is keeping us going, we're still digging in and we will keep going and doing what we have done."
GOAL
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City - Paul Gallagher (84 mins)
Championship Norwich City are heading out of the FA Cup at the hands of League One Preston. Paul Gallagher is the hero at the moment for Simon Grayson's side. Gallagher gets his second goal of the match, slotting home unmarked from Kyel Reid's left-wing cross.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Pundit John Hartson: "Definitely the performance of the day so far from Southport.
"Derby have had more efforts on goal, but they haven't been able to find a way through. Southport are just going to have to keep going if they're going to pull off the result of a lifetime."
Post update
Into the final 10 minutes...
GOAL
Tranmere 2-4 Swansea - Cole Stockton (83 mins)
Cole Stockton. Six yards out. Unmarked header. Goal. Surely just a consolation.
Post update
Brentford 0-0 Brighton
It is looking increasingly likely that Chris Hughton's first game in charge of Brighton will end goalless. They've had the better of the second half but Brentford are holding them at bay with just under 15 minutes left.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Tranmere 1-4 Swansea
Swansea are showboating now and after an eye-catching move, Bafetimbi Gomis finishes from close range but the flag is up.
GOAL
Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City - Matt Smith (75 mins)
Matt Smith has history in the FA Cup - remember his goals for Oldham against Liverpool? The giant centre-forward has now pulled Bristol City level with - you've guessed it - a header.
FINAL FIFTEEN
Derby 0-0 Southport
The 2,700 Southport fans tucked into a noisy corner of Pride Park are starting to dream of a replay back on Merseyside. But their heroes must keep their concentration if that is to become a reality.
Away keeper David Raya Martin - not the first time - produces another wonderful save to deny Rams defender Jake Buxton. Another 15 minutes for the Sandgrounders to hang on.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "This is the sort of game that makes you fall in love with the FA Cup all over again.
"Southport have defended as if their very lives have depended on it.
"David Raya Martin in the Southport goal has made a string of fantastic saves to keep this goalless. Southport are throwing bodies on the line and they still won't be beaten."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Blyth are trying their hardest to force another goal, but there are some seriously tired legs out there in green and white. It only takes one error though. One piece of genius...
GOAL
West Brom 6-0 Gateshead - James Morrison (79 mins)
A slickly-worked goal to heap the scoreline a little higher.
Georgios Samaras plays Silvestre Varela in down the side and his low far-post cross is perfect for James Morrison to side-foot home.
Some of the Gateshead fans have reacted by taking their shirts off and getting the dancing shoes on.
GOAL
Millwall 2-3 Bradford City - Billy Knott (76 mins)
It is a cracking game at The Den. Bradford went 1-0 ahead, Millwall moved 2-1 in front, but now Bradford have fought back and lead 3-2 with just over 10 minutes left. Billy Knott slams home his second goal to put The Bantams in front.
Post update
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead
Their side trail by a country mile, but the "Heed Army" are making all the noise at the Hawthorns.
It sounds strange given the scoreline, but their team have been better for large spells, particularly in the first half.
GOAL
Bolton 1-0 Wigan - Zach Clough (76 mins)
A goal on his debut for Zach Clough! Great name, great goal. Tidy finish, lifting the ball into the net.
GOAL
Tranmere 1-4 Swansea - Bafetimbi Gomis (77 mins)
That's that then. Bafetimbi Gomis steps inside and calmly sweeps home from inside the area. Tranmere are heading out.
GOAL
Cambridge Utd 2-1 Luton - Michael Harriman (74 mins)
Game back on at the Abbey Stadium as Luton pull one back, Michael Harriman sneaking in at the back post to head in Andy Drury's cross.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
David Sweeney: Max Power. Surely the greatest name in sport?
Simon Wells: As if there is a player for Tranmere called Max Power?!? Talk about #getcarriedaway, more like The Simpsons...
GOAL
Charlton 1-2 Blackburn - Chris Taylor (58 mins)
What's that old saying? The most dangerous time to concede is just after you've scored? Well that has rung true at The Valley. Moments after equalising, Charlton allow Blackburn midfielder Chris Taylor to grab his second of the afternoon as he turns in Chris Brown's cross.
GOAL
Millwall 2-2 Bradford City - Sid Nelson OG (70 mins)
A Sid Nelson own-goal makes it all square again at The Den. The ball bounces off his shin and into his own net to bring the League One side level.
The goal came after James Hanson's shot deflected on to the bar, the ball came back down and went in off the unfortunate Nelson.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Blyth were dominant in the first half but whatever words Gary Rowlett said at half-time has got Birmingham working hard and turning this around. But Blyth still carry a threat."
Post update
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
This game is opening up now as both sides have a number of chances to break the deadlock. Nobody wants a replay, it seems.
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-5 Bournemouth - Yann Kermorgant (71 mins)
Dan Gosling's header is saved acrobatically, but Yann Kermorgant is on hand to tap in the fifth goal for Bournemouth. That's two goals in four minutes for the French striker.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson makes his third and final change - Jamie Vardy on for David Nugent.
Vardy makes an immediate impact, but perhaps not the sort his gaffer would have wanted. He is lucky to get away with a yellow after an ugly challenge on Paul Dummett.
Post update
Preston North End 1-0 Norwich City
BBC Final Score
Reporter Delyth Lloyd at Deepdale: "It's taken 72 minutes for this game to come to life, but Paul Gallagher only had to slot the ball away from 10 yards and it's no more than Preston have deserved."
Post update
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Rochdale almost put this tie to bed but the impressive Matt Done turns and fires a low shot just wide.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Get on there Figo! Mind you he wouldn't replace Jarrett Rivers...
Text us on 81111
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Charlie in Kent: Disgusted to delighted in 15 minutes... sounds like our Lee Clark era for Birmingham all over again!
Mike from London: Breaking news! Luis Figo is in his gulfstream en route to the match to play a 10 minute hat-trick cameo from the bench for the Spartans!
GOAL
Huddersfield 0-1 Reading - Nick Blackman (69 mins)
The hosts were just starting to get into this game but it is Reading who snatch the lead, substitute Nick Blackman powers into the box and fires home. That's his fifth of the season.
GOAL
Preston North End 1-0 Norwich City - Paul Gallagher (72 mins)
There is a shock on the cards at Deepdale. Paul Gallagher scores to put Preston ahead, a calm finish past Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy.
GOAL
Charlton 1-1 Blackburn - Johann Berg Gudmundsson (55 mins)
All square at the Valley in this all-Championship tie. Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson picks himself up off the Valley turf to expertly curl in a 20-yard free-kick to haul the home side level.
GOAL
Millwall 2-1 Bradford City - Ricardo Fuller (66 mins)
The Championship side are ahead at The Den. Ricardo Fuller slots home following great work on the counter-attack by Scott McDonald, who had earlier scored the equaliser after Billy Knott had put Bradford ahead.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Ian Dennis
commentator at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"By my reckoning, Blyth's players have covered some 1,266 miles on their FA Cup adventures this season..."
Post update
Into the last 20 minutes or so. Where are the stories coming?
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR DERBY
Derby 0-0 Southport
When do you know things aren't going to plan? When you have to make a triple attacking substitution. Derby boss Steve McClaren throws on Chris Martin, Jordon Ibe and Johnny Russell - three of his star players - in a bid to find a way past plucky Conference side Southport.
GOAL
Tranmere 1-3 Swansea - Max Power (70 mins)
They can't, can they?
Tranmere find a way back into this tie thanks to an unbelievable goal as Gerhard Tremmel kicks the ball at Max Power and it loops back over the keeper's head and into the net. Much like Adam Lallana's goal for Liverpool against the Swans a few days ago.
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-4 Bournemouth - Yann Kermorgant (67 mins)
Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are cruising into the fourth round. They move 4-1 ahead away at Rotherham thanks to a goal from Yann Kermorgant, who taps in from Junior Stanislas's low cross from the right.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Final Score
Reporter Ivan Gaskell: "This is developing in to a really entertaining cup tie.
"Southport have made a fantastic effort and almost scored through a header and a scramble in the penalty area.
"They've given their travelling supporters plenty to feel hopeful about."
Post update
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"West Brom's second goal was so crucial. Gateshead would have settled for being a single goal down at half-time, but two on the stroke of the interval was a real body-blow. All Gateshead manager Gary Mills will be looking at now is his team's attitude, how his players cope in this situation. Saving face has gone, because how can you save pride when you're five goals behind?"
CLOSE!
Bolton 0-0 Wigan
Still goalless at the Macron, but Wigan have gone close, Andrew Taylor's cross from the left headed just wide by Chris McCann.
GOAL
Cambridge Utd 2-0 Luton - Ryan Donaldson (66 mins)
Looks like Cambridge United will be taking their place in the fourth round as Ryan Donaldson breaks into the box, evades a defender and slots home.
GREAT SAVE!
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
He has come in for some stick, but that is a great stop from Newcastle's Jak Alnwick.
The youngster spreads himself to paw away Chris Wood's diving header and keep his side in touch.
GOAL
Barnsley 0-1 Middlesbrough - Jelle Vossen (48 mins)
Championship side Middlesbrough had the better chances before the break in this delayed kick-off - and it takes them just three minutes after the restart to nick a lead. Belgian forward Jelle Vossen pounces on a loose ball to smash in his fifth goal in six games.
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-3 Bournemouth - Ryan Fraser (63 mins)
It looks like it is all over at the New York Stadium. Ryan Fraser makes it 3-1 to the visitors as he collects the through-ball from Yann Kermorgant and produces a tidy finish to slot the ball past Adam Collin.
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
BBC Radio 5 live
Southport boss Gary Brabin, speaking from the Pride Park dug-out: "We've got on slightly better terms in chances and gave them a scare there. We've got the legs and the energy and the enthusiasm to keep going. But we're up against a good side. We're not just defending but causing problems on the attack."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Graeme Swann looks cheesed off in the stands. Does anyone still believe in Blyth? One more goal would do it. They look absolutely shot right now though.
Post update
Tranmere 0-3 Swansea
Brilliant defending from Swansea as a number of players make last-ditch interceptions to deny Tranmere at a goal-mouth scramble. They are giving the hosts nothing.
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
The first win of the post-Pardew era is still proving elusive for Newcastle.
The Magpies still trail and don't show much sign of picking their way through the Leicester defence.
A little under 30 minutes to go.
Join the debate at #getcarriedaway
Matt Murphy: What a turnaround. Regardless of everyone wanting underdogs Blyth here, Birmingham done well to score 3 in 15 mins
Carl Stewart: Dejected isn't the word at the minute @Blyth_Spartans
Amy-Elizabeth: Birmingham clearly didn't get the memo #BlythSpartans
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
Chances at either end! A rare sight of the Derby goal sees Southport striker Richard Brodie's header stopped, before the Rams desperately clear their lines after a game of pinball inside the home penalty area.
Then, Southport's Spanish keeper David Raya Martin produced three excellent saves in quick succession as Derby hit back.
GOAL
Doncaster 1-0 Bristol City - Luke McCullough (50 mins)
Doncaster take a deserved lead against the League One leaders. Harry Forrester's corner is hooked in by Luke McCullough from close range.
GOAL
Rotherham United 1-2 Bournemouth - Junior Stanislas (58 mins)
They were 1-0 down, but Bournemouth are now in front as Junior Stanislas has put them ahead at fellow Championship team Rotherham. Stanislas latched on to a pass from Dan Gosling before he rounded Adam Collin in the Millers' goal and calmly finished.
CLOSE!
Rochdale 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Stuart Pearce's half-time words appear to have taken effect as Lars Veldwijk heads wide from six yards out and Britt Assombalonga also goes close. Forest clawing their way back into this tie.
Post update
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead
BBC Final Score
Reporter Peter Slater at Hawthorns: "It's a bit unfair this scoreline on Gateshead. They don't deserve this."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Give Birmingham credit. They've come out for a dogfight in this second half and are utilising the advantage of the breeze. Blyth have been unable to maintain their tempo and the question now seems to be just how many Birmingham will score, because Blyth simply can't get onto the ball and the back four are dropping deeper and deeper, looking really very leggy."
GREAT SAVE!
Rotherham United 1-1 Bournemouth
Rotherham United goalkeeper Adam Collin produces a fine save to tip Adam Smith's powerful effort over the crossbar. Still 1-1.
GOAL
Blyth Spartans 2-3 Birmingham - Wes Thomas (58 mins)
And just like that, the dream could be over. Birmingham playing the part of party poopers to perfection with three quick, ruthless goals. Wes Thomas grabs his second of the game with a free header from a half-cleared corner. You could hear a pin drop inside Croft Park all of a sudden.
GOING LIVE
BBC Final Score
Tune into BBC One now, or use the Play icon at the top of this page, and join Jason Mohammed for BBC Final Score.
He is joined by Steve Claridge and John Hartson as they keep their eyes on all the afternoon's third-round action (except for Scotland where it's Sportscene Results).
Post update
Derby 0-0 Southport
New half, same pattern of play. Derby fizz the ball around quickly like the Premier League-chasing side they are, the yellow shirts of non-league Southport tearing around desperately to stop them.
Rams defender Lee Naylor fires over, then Jake Buxton's header is deflected out for a home corner. Southport still hang on.
GOAL
Tranmere 0-3 Swansea - Mo Barrow (58 mins)
Mo Barrow has been impressive for Swansea this afternoon, and the 22-year-old forward taps into an empty net on his full debut after being teed up by Bafetimbi Gomis. Game over?
Post update
Tranmere 0-2 Swansea
There's little sign of Tranmere having the ability to turn this one around as Shamir Fenelon tries a speculative effort from 40 yards out which is straight at the keeper.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-2 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"Birmingham have finally started playing the conditions, and that goal came from a ball over the top. It was a good finish by Wes Thomas and Birmingham are now dominating this game. Blyth manager Tom Wade now must make a couple of changes because his team are looking tired."
GOAL
West Brom 5-0 Gateshead - Chris Brunt (55 mins)
This is getting ugly.
0-0 until 42 minutes, Gateshead have now shipped five in 13 minutes either side half-time.
Substitute Georgios Samaras slips in Chris Brunt who rounds Adam Bartlett to slot home.
Probably fortunate that he did because a despairing and late defender's challenge would have resulted in a red card had he missed.
GOAL
Blyth Spartans 2-2 Birmingham - Wes Thomas (55 mins)
Great comeback from Birmingham, Gary Rowett must have really got into his players at the break. The Blues have gone direct and score a cracking second goal, Wes Thomas chasing a long ball over the top, getting his head down and lacing a left-footed drive into the net. Upset over?
You can watch all the goals from this game via the highlights tab in this page at 17:15 GMT.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham
Don't forget - 120 places between the two sides at Croft Park. Blyth do look very tired all of a sudden, the pudding of a pitch taking its toll perhaps...
GOAL
West Brom 4-0 Gateshead - Saido Berahino (53 mins)
West Brom are now working a groove into the driving seat.
Saido Berahino completes his hat-trick with a confident first-time finish into the bottom corner from Chris Baird's cut-back.
Post update
Fulham 0-0 Wolves
The visitors have started the second half well, with Lee Evans drilling a shot at the keeper and Bakary Sako firing wide from a corner.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham
Former Newcastle and England winger Chris Waddle
at Croft Park for 5 live Sport
"To be fair I thought Lee Novak's chance had gone, but nobody closed him down quick enough and the keeper was unsighted from his shot. It nestled a couple of yards inside the post. Blyth, worryingly, have dropped off the pace..."
Post update
Leicester 1-0 Newcastle
Leicester are making the early running in the second half at the King Power.
Paul Konchesky sees a volleyed effort deflected wide from distance. Another corner...
GOAL
Blyth Spartans 2-1 Birmingham - Lee Novak (52 misn)
Game on! Former Gateshead forward Lee Novak drags Birmingham back into the tie. He picks the ball up out on the left, cuts inside the penalty area and really gets hold of his low shot, a real stinging drive into the corner. His first goal in 18 games.
You can watch all the goals from this game via the highlights tab in this page at 17:15 GMT.
Post update
West Brom 3-0 Gateshead
Former Tottenham manager David Pleat
at Hawthorns for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Saido Berahino curved home his effort beautifully. he was given too much time and his created an angle for himself. A superb effort, but the Gateshead defence was too passive and retreated from him. Tony Pulis claps on the touchline, and we can fairly confidently say now this is game over.
"But there's no way Gateshead deserve to be 3-0 down in this match, with all three goals coming in the last seven minutes of this match."
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham
Birmingham midfielder Mark Duffy has a chance as he breaks into the area but Blyth keeper Peter Jeffries does superbly to stand up and make the block.
Post update
Blyth Spartans 2-0 Birmingham
BBC Final Score
Steve Claridge: "They should be 3-0 up Blyth, not 2-0 up as they had a great opportunity just before half time."
John Hartson: "Birmingham have got nothing to lose here now, so they've just got to go for it and play football. Could be a dangerous half for Blyth, but they've got to keep their concentration up."
GOAL
Tranmere 0-2 Swansea - Tom Carroll (49 min)
It's been a stroll in the Prenton Park for Swansea this afternoon, who pounce when Tranmere give the ball away and Mo Barrow crosses for Tom Carroll who takes one touch past the defender then buries his side's second of the afternoon from 12 yards out.
HALF-TIME
The half-time whistles at the delayed ties at Oakwell and The Valley have just been peeped. League One side Barnsley are holding their own as it remains goalless against Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough, while Chris Taylor's early strike gives Blackburn a 1-0 advantage at Charlton.