FA Cup local radio commentaries (Desktop & Laptop only)

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

West Brom manager Tony Pulis on vacating the stands for the touchline in the first half: "There were one or two things I wanted to say and I was too far away from the pitch. It was very unusual for me me not to have my cap and tracksuit on on the touchline. But Gateshead put in such effort and commitment and their supporters should be very proud of their players, coaches and the manager today. The longer the game went on the better we got, but it took 15-20 minutes for us to settle down.

"The club has had no offers for Saido Berahino and I've had one day's training with him, and I'm looking forward to working with him. He can score a goal and he's got the balance of a very good player. He looks as though he's got the potential to be a good player. If any offers come in I'll get on the phone to the BBC and ask you guys what I should do!

"It was good today - I got that adrenaline rush before the game and on the touchline I can't stand still. I'm impressed with the club, impressed by the people, and I hope we do well this season and then we can look to put things in place for the longer term."