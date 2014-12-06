Scottish football as it happened

That's enough from me. Congratulations to Celtic, Inverness Caley Thistle, Aberdeen and St Johnstone on their Premiership victories.
There's no football tomorrow but tune into the website for highlights of today's action from 18:00.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Post update
But Tommy Craig might not be around when the January sales open as Chick Young tells BBC Radio Scotland listeners that he "believes discussions will take place about the manager's future over the next 48 hours".
Post update
Tommy Craig also tells BBC Scotland that he will be scouting in London and Liverpool over the next week in the search for January recruits. Stevie G hasn't signed that new contract at Anfield yet, has he?
Post update
St Mirren manager Tommy Craig
"Two things; the performance of the players was one of honesty and endeavour. We weren't brilliant but we had good spells. I also thought the fans were ready to cheer a goal, they were willing the ball in. When you get those two things, it tends to lead to positive things. You can't do anything without unity. It's easy to support a winning team, much more difficult to support a losing side."
Post update
"They were lacking a spark in the final third, playing one up top in the first half. Everything was very one-paced." is BBC Scotland pundit Derek Ferguson's take on Rangers' performance.
Post update
That win for Rangers takes some of the heat off under-fire manager Ally McCoist but it sounds like it was a pretty underwhelming performance at Ibrox as Cowdenbeath were beaten 1-0. Dean Shiels got the goal. A Friday night visit to Palmerston Park is next up for Rangers.
Post update
That defeat for Dundee also saw the end of David Clarkson's scoring run. The striker was on eight goals from eight games, so let's not be too hard on him.
Post update
Dundee manager Paul Hartley
"The players are disappointed. Poor defending cost us the goals. I can't fault their effort but we were let down by the quality of our play on this occasion."
Post update
Aberdeen turned in a very strong second half, capped by a sublime Niall McGinn finish, in their 3-0 victory over Hamilton. The Dons visit Tannadice next weekend and that should be an absolute belter of a game.
Post update
Following their success in the battle of the Saints, St Johnstone have now won four of their last five matches and are only one point away from sixth-placed Killie, who stopped a run of five straight defeats with their 1-1 draw at Firhill.
Post update
Inverness CT boss John Hughes
"I don't think it was a great game, two teams cancelling each other out. But we went up a couple of gears at half-time and our substitutes made an impact. If you can dig in and win when not at your best, it's a sign that you are a good side."
Inverness are back up to second with that 2-1 win at Dens Park, three points behind Celtic.
Post update
With Chelsea losing earlier today, Hearts are now the only team in Britain unbeaten on league duty. The Jambos ran out 4-1 winners against Queen of the South to remain nine points clear at the top of the Championship.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland on Twitter: "St Johnstone's fine form continues. St Mirren created plenty of chances, but remain in the doldrums."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP
Alloa 0-1 Dumbarton
Falkirk 1-0 Hibernian
Hearts 4-1 Queen of Sth
Raith Rovers 1-5 Livingston
Rangers 1-0 Cowdenbeath
LEAGUE ONE
Brechin 1-1 Airdrieonians
Dunfermline 4-2 Ayr
Stenhousemuir 0-2 Forfar
Stirling 2-3 Peterhead
Stranraer 2-0 Morton
LEAGUE TWO
Albion 3-0 Elgin
Arbroath 3-2 Annan Athletic
Berwick 4-0 Clyde
East Fife 3-0 Montrose
Queen's Park 3-0 East Stirlingshire
FULL-TIME
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton
Post update
The biggest away win of the season in the Championship is going to bottom side Livingston. Michael McKenna rattles in a late goal to make it 5-1 at Raith Rovers.
FULL-TIME
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Dundee 1-2 Inverness CT
GOAL
Falkirk 1-0 Hibernian (McCracken)
It looks like the Bairns are on for a double over Hibs this season as David McCracken rips in a stoppage-time shot. The visitors are miles off the pace in the Championship and fall further behind Hearts and Rangers today.
FULL-TIME
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle sub Gary Fraser, on for Jake Carroll, screws a free-kick horribly, horribly wide from 22 yards but his team-mate James Craigen goes much closer with a fierce left-foot shot from 18 yards.
GOAL
Dundee 1-2 Inverness CT (Christie)
It's another stramash in the Dundee penalty box and substitute Ryan Christie knocks the ball in to perhaps seal the points for the visitors. Not long to go now.
RED CARD
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton
A bad day for Accies gets worse as Jon Routledge is sent for an early bath as he shown a straight red card for a bad tackle on Ryan Jack.
Post update
Dundee 1-1 Inverness CT
As we enter the closing stages, BBC Scotland's Jim Spence reports that the home side are looking a bit heavy-legged and Inverness are the more menacing team.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Paul Gallacher makes an impressive stop when left one-on-one with Killie striker Tope Obadeyi, the Jags keeper getting down briskly to his right to parry the ball for a corner.
GOAL
Hearts 4-1 Queen of the South (Eckersley)
Easy Street for Hearts now as Adam Eckersley bombs forward from left-back to finish off a slick counter-attack.
Post update
Celtic manager Ronny Deila
"The first 20 minutes were brilliant. We pressed well and created chances and had total control of the ball. If we had done that for 90 minutes, it would have been the game we wanted.
"We should have scored more goals but there are a couple of games where we haven't been effective enough. The most important thing is that we created chances but we should have killed the game off."
Prince Buaben erases the memory of that first-half penalty miss as he arrows a shot into the corner of the net. Hearts are on course to remain unbeaten in the Championship after a wee wobble early in the second half.
Post update
DONS DELIGHT
SNS GroupCopyright: SNS Group
Aberdeen are cruising to a victory that would move them into fourth place in the Premiership.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"The second half has not been able to deliver the same considered, passing football from either side at Firhill, and consequently there have been no clear-cut chances. The 1-1 scoreline is a fair reflection on the balance of play, and this game could go either way. Might come down to which side wants the victory more."
GOAL
Hearts 2-1 Queen of the South (Wilson)
The Championship leaders are back in front and it's pretty jammy for the Jam Tarts as the ball takes a nick off Alim Ozturk then hits skipper Danny Wilson to fly into the net.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton
Niall McGinn is denied a second goal as his deflected shoot loops up against the crossbar before bouncing to safety.
Post update
Championship update
Hearts are under a bit of pressure now, with Queen of the South level at 1-1. Suddenly the picture at Ibrox is not so gloomy as Rangers lead Cowdenbeath 1-0. Falkirk and Hibernian are locked at 0-0, Alloa trail Dumbarton 1-0 and Livi are 3-1 up at Raith Rovers.
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
As you were, Chick Young is back on the airwaves apparently unharmed and he's full of praise for St Mirren midfielder Kenny McLean, who is driving the home side forward in search of an equaliser.
Post update
A quite remarkable on-air squawk from BBC Scotland's Chick Young at St Mirren Park, followed by complete silence. I think someone should check on the wee man.
Post update
Dundee 1-1 Inverness CT
Ross Draper flashes a header into the side-netting as Inverness look the livelier side, buoyed by Billy Mackay's leveller.
GOAL
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton (Rooney)
Adam Rooney slots home the spot kick to put the Dons firmly in charge. Grant Gillespie was the guilty man for Accies, grappling Jonny Hayes.
GOAL
Hearts 1-1 Queen of the South
The visitors are level at Tynecastle as Iain Russell tucks away a penalty.
GOAL
Aberdeen 2-0 Hamilton (McGinn)
Aberdeen double their advantage through Niall McGinn who scores his fourth goal of the season as he picks up the ball on the edge of the box and clips a shot over Hamilton's Michael McGovern.
GOAL
Rangers 1-0 Cowdenbeath (Shiels)
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at Ibrox
"It's been abject stuff from Rangers but their best player has been Dean Shiels and it's he who finally gets them off the mark this afternoon. Kenny Miller heads the ball into his path from near the corner flag and Shiels, coming in from the left, slots a low effort from a tight angle into Robbie Thomson's net."
GOAL
Dundee 1-1 Inverness CT (MacKay)
The Highlanders are level as Billy MacKay shows great striker's instincts to finish from close range following an almighty goalmouth scramble.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
BBC Scotland's Derek Ferguson at Ibrox
"Rangers need to do something different because Cowdenbeath are comfortable at the moment. Looking at the bench, Nicky Clark could bring some enthusiasm."
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
St Mirren look newly energised as Jason Naismith stings the palms of goalkeeper Alan Mannus with a fierce strike.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at Ibrox
"The relatively small crowd inside Ibrox is getting more impatient by the minute. The home fans booed their side off at half-time after a first half that was insipid at best. The Rangers players showed very little by way of trying to atone for Wednesday's defeat by Alloa, with a Dean Shiels shot off the post the only threat to the Cowdenbeath goal. Jimmy Nicholl's side have been compact and composed, without offering much in attack either."
Post update
The BBC Radio Scotland Open All Mics team are discussing dance moves, which suggests it's all quiet all-round early in the second-half. It turns out Charlie Mann cuts a mean jig...
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Mark Ewing on Twitter: "#bbcscotfootball how much longer do we need to put up with Tommy Craig? never a manager!! Get him out!"
KICK-OFF
We're off again at Dens Park. The others will be in action soon...
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
The news just gets worse for St Mirren. They trail at home to their rival Saints and skipper Steven Thompson is unable to continue. He will be replaced by Callum Ball.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
Rangers have one serious effort on goal in the first half, says BBC Scotland's Rob Maclean. A Dean Shiels effort which struck a post.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"All square at Firhill, in what has been and even, and fiercely contested, encounter. Having arrived here on a run of five defeats, Kilmarnock will take heart from their display, and the early Tope Obadeyi goal certainly put a spring in their step. Thistle weren't in the mood to capitulate, though, and the result has been a pleasingly competitive and accomplished game."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP
Alloa 0-1 Dumbarton
Falkirk 0-0 Hibernian
Hearts 1-0 Queen of Sth
Raith Rovers 1-3 Livingston
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
LEAGUE ONE
Brechin 0-0 Airdrieonians
Dunfermline 3-1 Ayr
Stenhousemuir 0-1 Forfar
Stirling 0-1 Peterhead
Stranraer 1-0 Morton
LEAGUE TWO
Albion 1-0 Elgin
Arbroath 1-0 Annan Athletic
Berwick 1-0 Clyde
East Fife 1-0 Montrose
Queen's Park 1-0 East Stirlingshire
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Delighted Don John McCrumon Twitter: "Good to see Ash Taylor finally making use of his height from a set piece #bbcscotfootball"
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Aberdeen 1-0 Hamilton
HALF-TIME
St Mirren 1-1 St Johnstone
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
Stephen Mallan sets up Kenny McLean for a pop at goal but St Johnstone keeper Alan Mannus gathers the effort to his chest.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Dejected St Mirren fan Gavin McGale on Twitter: "1st season under Danny we were a joy to watch. Now its no fight, no desire and no hope. Absolutely abysmal!"
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle's Stuart Bannigan swings a long-range free-kick right in on top of Craig Samson, but the big goalie manages to back-pedal and tip it over the bar.
Post update
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT
SNS GroupCopyright: SNS Group
Greg Stewart (centre) fires Dundee into a 21st-minute lead. Can Inverness respond? The answer, according to BBC Scotland's Jim Spence, is not really. He says the visitors are "huffing and puffing" at Dens Park.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle's Jake Carroll balloons a left-foot shot high over Craig Samson's crossbar as the hosts try to take a lead into the changing room at half time.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"Plenty of decent football on show at Firhill, with the home side in particular capable of passing their way through the Kilmarnock defence. One goal apiece and the game is open enough to suggest more will follow. There's also been a couple of fierce tackles, so referee Steven McLean needs to have his wits about him."
Post update
Championship update
Livingston may be toiling at the foot of the Championship but things are looking up today, with Jordan White and Mark Burchill already on target at Raith Rovers. Dumbarton lead at Alloa thanks to Chris Kane. No goals for Rangers v Cowdenbeath and Falkirk v Hibs, while Hearts are 1-0 up at home to Queen of the South.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Thomas Mackintosh on Twitter: "Incidentally Watford have had 4 managers since St Mirren last won a home game #bbcscotfootball"
GOAL
Aberdeen 1-0 Hamilton (Taylor)
Those new set-piece moves for the Dons are shelved for an old fashioned corner into the mixer and there is the towering figure of Ash Taylor to bullet home a header.
Post update
Hearts 1-0 Queen of the South
Hearts' Jamie Walker skips round the goalkeeper Zander Clark but defender Mark Durnan recovers in time to complete a goal-line clearance.
MISSED PENALTY
Hearts 1-0 Queen of the South
Hearts are awarded a penalty as Callum Paterson is impeded but Prince Buaben hits the woodwork from the spot.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
It's all been a bit sluggish from Rangers so far but the hosts show some signs of life with Dean Shiels hitting the post.
GOAL
Hearts 1-0 Queen of the South (Keatings)
In between those Premiership goals, we had BBC Scotland's Allan Preston screaming 'goal of the season' at the top of his voice! A long ball out of defence from Danny Wilson is met on the volley by James Keatings and the fall flies into the net.
GOAL
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT (Stewart)
Gary Harkins swings in a free kick and Greg Stewart darts in to apply a smart finish for the Dark Blues.
GOAL
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock (Seaborne)
Kilmarnock's Chris Chantler is booked for a foul on the edge of the box and from Thistle's free-kick on the right Daniel Seaborne heads the cross into the net, leaving Craig Samson helpless.
Post update
Dundee 0-0 Inverness CT
Dundee threaten as Inverness keeper Dean Brill finds himself in no man's land but Josh Meekings is on the line to calmly chest the ball down and hoof to safety.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hamilton
Aberdeen are looking dangerous and have been showing off some new set-piece manoeuvres but have yet to test Accies keeper Michael McGovern.
Post update
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"A brilliant one-handed save by Paul Gallacher from Lee Miller's close-range shot, but Tope Obadeyi on hand to convert. Up until now, it has been a featureless game, apart from a flashpoint involving several players from both sides after Christie Elliott dumped Mark Connolly on the turf with a blunt challenge."
GOAL
Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock (Obadeyi)
Paul Gallacher makes a fantastic reflex save to keep out Lee Miller's near-post shot from a Josh Magennis cross and the ball falls for Tope Obadeyi to tap-in.
GOAL
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone (O'Halloran)
Brian Easton fires a free kick into the mixer and the home defence fail to clear their lines, with Michael O'Halloran firing in the loose ball.
Post update
St Mirren manager Tommy Craig on BBC Radio Scotland
"I've given the lads the advice to go and search for the ball, not to hide from the ball at all, and if they do that and pass the ball the way I know they can pass it then we have a chance of winning the game."
The Dons can leapfrog the Accies with a victory and Derek McInnes's side are in decent nick, having won four of their last six outings, including a League Cup triumph against today's opponents. All four of those wins have been by the same 1-0 scoreline.
Hamilton were top of the league when they hammered Aberdeen 3-0 in mid-October but Alex Neil's men have only picked up one win in the six games since
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
On St Mirren gaffer Tommy Craig...
Stuart McKenzie on Twitter: "I don't know any that support him. Many ST holders not going anymore. #shambles"
Motherwell caretaker manager Kenny Black
"We keep giving away silly goals. I certainly think there's a strength there to avoid relegation the truth is we're in the relegation zone just now. It's up to us to do our talking on the park."
Buddies boss Tommy Craig has been feeling the heat after a miserable season so far. Finding the net has been a big problem for the Buddies, with just 10 goals in 14 league games. Home form has been particularly poor, with only three of those goals scored in Paisley.
St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last four Premiership games and are creeping towards the top half of the table. James McFadden has scored in the last two games and the home side will need to keep a close eye on the former darling of the Tartan Army.
Partick Thistle ran Celtic close on Wednesday and were denied a late equaliser when Craig Gordon made a good save to keep out Kris Doolan's shot.
The Jags have been up and down all season and are looking to revenge a 3-0 defeat at Rugby Park in September.
Killie's lame performance in Sunday's 3-0 reverse at Rangers in the Scottish Cup was their fifth defeat in a row and manager Allan Johnston, normally very calm, was livid when addressing the media afterwards.
The big talking point at Dens Park is David Clarkson's remarkable goalscoring run. The striker has found the net in every game he has played for the Dark Blues and is out to make it nine in nine games today. That would equal the Dundee record of goals in consecutive games set by Johnnie Bell way back in 1920-21.
Clarkson will be up against a stingy defence today, with Inverness boasting the second-best goals against record in the league.
There were no goals at all in the previous meeting of these sides in August.
Aberdeen v Hamilton
The Dons can leapfrog the Accies with a victory and Derek McInnes's side are in decent nick, having won four of their last six outings, including a League Cup triumph against today's opponents. All four of those wins have been by the same 1-0 scoreline.
Hamilton were top of the league when they hammered Aberdeen 3-0 in mid-October but Alex Neil's men have only picked up one win in the six games since
Post update
We'll get some reaction from Fir Park in due course but in the meantime, let's look ahead to the rest of this afternoon's Premiership matches.
FULL-TIME
Motherwell 0-1 Celtic
Celtic will think the victory should have been much more comfortable after spurning a host of great chances but Motherwell substitute Lee Erwin may not sleep much tonight thinking about the opportunity he had to snatch an unlikely leveller late on.
Celtic move four points clear of the pack, with the rest kicking off shortly.
Post update
Lee Erwin cuts inside Efe Ambrose this time and goes for a Hollywood curler into the far top corner - when he had Keith Lasley running in beside him - the shot is well off target. And that's it for Motherwell.
YELLOW CARD
Lee Erwin's day gets worse as he is booked for a dive after taking a bad touch as he tried to find a way past Efe Ambrose.
Post update
Can Motherwell find another chance in stoppage-time? We'll get two extra minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
John Guidetti lumbers off as Kris Commons comes on for the last few minutes. The big Swede, so prolific this season, could easily have had a hat-trick today.
Post update
There is still a stunned silence at Fir Park after that miss from Lee Erwin. No one can quite believe it.
Post update
You always get one chance - and Lee Erwin is holding his head in his hands after spurning a glorious opportunity to level. Lionel Ainsworth, on as a substitute just a few moments ago, pops up a lovely cross and the young forward is totally unmarked as he nods wide from just a few yards. A dreadful miss. Truly dreadful...
SUBSTITUTION
Motherwell midfielder Iain Vigurs is struggling with a knock and is replaced by Lee Erwin.
Celtic also make a change as James Forrest makes way for Stefan Scepovic.
Post update
Dan Twardzik is a busy man and now he gets a bash in the face for his troubles as he dives bravely at the feet of John Guidetti.
GREAT SAVE!
More heroics from Dan Twardzik as the Motherwell keeper spreads himself to keep out a point-blank effort from James Forrest.
Post update
The same pair combine for Celtic and this time John Guidetti must score from Aleksandar Tonev's pass but no, he powers a shot straight at goalkeeper Dan Twardzik.
Post update
Aleksandar Tonev jets down the left and sends in a perfect cross for John Guidetti to tuck away inside the six yard box but the Celtic striker loses his bearings and diverts the ball wide.
Post update
Celtic are finding lots of gaps in the reorganised Motherwell defence as Emilio Izaguirre charges in from the left, with Dan Twardzik making a good block at his near post and the full-back scooping the rebound over the crossbar.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic are denied a second goal as Dan Twardzik leaps to push away a shot from John Guidetti. James Forrest was screaming for a pass at the back stick, where he would have had a simple tap-in.
Post update
James Forrest was just too quick for Simon Ramsden there, getting a toe to the ball before he was wiped out by a clumsy challenge.
RED CARD
Motherwell are in trouble now as Simon Ramsden is sent packing for chopping down James Forrest on the edge of the penalty box.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic goalscorer Anthony Stokes is withdrawn, with Aleksandar Tonev his replacement.
Post update
Another swift counter-attack from Celtic and Adam Matthews is again involved, drilling in a low cross which home keeper Dan Twardzik does well to gather up.
Post update
Nir Bitton is in pain as a late challenge from Keith Lasley catches the Celtic man as he shoots high over the target. The Motherwell skipper has got away with a few of those today.
Post update
Celtic break and Adam Matthews bombs on into the penalty box, with John Guidetti screaming for a pass in front of goal. The full-back aims a low cross in the direction of the striker but in comes Stephen McManus will with a vital sliding block to save the day.
Post update
The Motherwell fans are finding their voices following a strong run from teenage substitute David Ferguson. However, Celtic keeper Craig Gordon is yet to be really tested yet.
Post update
Celtic's James Forrest jinks his way through a couple of half-hearted challenges on the edge of the penalty area to drill in a shot, with Dan Twardzik getting down smartly to smother it.
Post update
More encouragement for Motherwell as Francis-Angol pops in two decent deliveries. The second falls for Henrik Ojamaa but the Estonian's effort is lashed off target.
Post update
GET INVOLVED
John Cameron on BBC Sport Scotland's Facebook page: "How it is only 1.0? It is strange. Celtic to win 3.0"
Richard McGinley via Twitter, using #bbcscotfootball: "It'll be Motherwell 0 Celtic 7"
KICK-OFF
Celtic get the match up and running again.
Post update
The rain continues to tumble down at Fir Park as the teams reappear for the second half.
Post update
It's cold out there, with the possible threat of snow tomorrow. If you are off to Pittodrie for the visit of Hamilton Accies, make sure you're well wrapped up. Despite the chill, Aberdeen fans should be out in good numbers for the first Saturday afternoon home kick-off in 10 weeks.
Post update
SNS GroupCopyright: SNS Group
Kenny Black could really do with a strong second-half display to boost his chances of landing the Motherwell manager's job on a permanent basis.
Post update
GET INVOLVED
What do you reckon; can Motherwell find a way back or will Celtic be able to stretch their lead? The champions have only won on one their last four visits to Fir Park.
SNS Group Sammy TurnerCopyright: SNS Group Sammy Turner
Celtic were totally dominant for half an hour but were not able to add to Anthony Stokes's early goal, which was down to some really shoddy defending. Motherwell are not out of this though and showed signs of life as a bit of complacency crept into the visitors' approach.
Post update
Motherwell are moving the ball around smartly now but they run into a brick wall every time they reach the edge of the penalty area, with Efe Ambrose and Virgil van Dijk forming an impressive barrier.
Post update
Motherwell are suddenly in this game and Henrik Ojamaa is looking lively on the left flank as half-time approaches.
Post update
Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall on BBC Radio Scotland
"It's not a brick, it's not a cannonball... It's a man's game and you don't need to stop the game unless it's a serious injury."
Post update
Efe Ambrose goes down in heap as he stops a fierce shot from Henrik Ojamaa with his chest. Play goes on with the Celtic defender grounded and Keith Lasley sets up Iain Vigurs for a great chance only for the Motherwell midfielder to send a tame, side-foot effort straight at goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Post update
The pattern of Celtic domination continues but the visitors only have Anthony Stokes's sixth-minute goal to show for their efforts. The striker takes exception to a hack at his ankles from skipper Keith Lasley, with referee Calum Murray content to give the Motherwell skipper a ticking off.
Post update
Virgil van Dijk claims for a penalty as Simon Ramsden charges down a shot from the Celtic defender and moments later there is a much stronger shout for a spot-kick as Zaine Francis-Angol sticks out an arm to divert a cross from Adam Matthews out for a corner - right in front of the assistant who called Guidetti offside.
DISALLOWED GOAL
A flag goes up from the assistant referee as John Guidetti applies a spectacular overhead finish from Scott Brown's pass. Dan Twardzik made no real attempt to save and TV replays show the Celtic striker had timed his run perfectly. Bad decision...
Post update
SNS GroupCopyright: SNS Group
Here's Anthony Stokes helping himself to that gift of a goal. Is James Forrest really asking for a pass there? It was right in front of an unguarded net and there was no chance of the striker not snaffling up his seventh goal of the season.
Post update
Here come Celtic again as Stefan Johansen strides forward and a couple of first-time flicks later - from Anthony Stokes and John Guidetti - the Norwegian is bursting into the box to hammer in a shot, with Motherwell keeper Dan Twardzik right behind it.
Post update
Motherwell work a decent free-kick with Henrik Ojamaa peeling away down the left to ping in a cross but the delivery is just too high for Fraser Kerr arriving at the back post.
Post update
Motherwell are really hanging on here as Celtic continue to flood forward at pace. The home side just cannot hold on to the ball when it comes their way.
Post update
Jeers of mockery from the visiting fans greet an ambitious long-range free-kick from Iain Vigurs as the ball zooms high and wide of Craig Gordon's goal.
CLOSE!
Celtic slice Motherwell open again and James Forrest really should hit the target as Scott Brown cleverly dummies a pass from Nir Bitton but the winger steers his shot just wide.
Post update
As the visitors continue to press, Celtic winger James Forrest has a pop at goal with a dipping effort from 22 yards and the ball skips wide.
Post update
Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall on BBC Radio Scotland
"Motherwell need to get Law and Ojamaa higher up the park to support John Sutton. He's up there on his own and there is no real out-ball at the moment."
Post update
That really was a howler from the Motherwell defence and it already looks like being a long afternoon for the struggling hosts.
GOAL
Motherwell 0-1 Celtic (Stokes)
Fraser Kerr plays a pass back to fellow Motherwell defender Simon Ramsden, who inexplicably lets the ball run on, and Stefan Johansen is on to it in a flash to dance round exposed keeper Dan Twardzik and he lays up Anthony Stokes, who can't miss from right in front of goal.
CLOSE!
A lovely spin from John Guidetti and the big Celtic striker is racing clear from a Scott Brown pass. He only has goalkeeper Dan Twardzik to beat but slots narrowly wide.
Post update
Fraser Kerr takes no chances, nodding a deep cross from Adam Matthews out for corner. First corner of the day to Celtic and Efe Ambrose gets his head on it but the ball sails off target.
KICK-OFF
Motherwell get the action started at a damp and chilly Fir Park.
Post update
Handshakes are exchanged and the teams pose for a quick photo. Not long to go now.
Post update
Elsewhere at three o'clock, Aberdeen take on Hamilton, Dundee host Inverness CT and Partick Thistle meet Kilmarnock.
In the Championship, leaders Hearts are at home to third-place Queen of the South, while Rangers host Cowdenbeath and Hibernian visit Falkirk. Alloa will look to build on their Petrofac Training Cup semi-final win over Rangers as they take on Dumbarton and Raith Rovers are at home to bottom side Livingston.
Post update
Celtic's lead is down to one point now after Dundee United's 3-2 victory at Ross County last night. That leaves the poor old Staggies rooted to the bottom of the table, although a heavy loss for St Mirren today could see the Buddies drop to 12th place.
St Johnstone are the visitors in Paisley today but Tommy Wright's side have not scored more than two goals in a game this season, so that seems unlikely.
Post update
McCALL ON THE MIC
SNS GroupCopyright: SNS Group
Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall is part of the BBC Radio Scotland team at Fir Park today but don't expect him to be a regular because he says he's desperate to get back into the game.
Post update
Celtic were a little flat on Wednesday evening as they beat Partick Thistle 1-0 to move three points clear at the top. Virgil van Dijk scored the only goal - his third in two games - taking the defender's tally for the season to six.
Manager Ronny Deila said afterwards that he wants to build a team around the Dutchman but will Celtic be able to hold on to him for much longer?
Post update
BBC Scotland's Chris Laughlin reckons two of the six on Motherwell's managerial short-list are from foreign shores and say Rob Maaskant is one of them.
The 45-year-old is assistant coach at MLS side Columbus Crew and has managed Groningen in his native Netherlands and Dinamo Minsk.
Post update
Motherwell caretaker manager Kenny Black
"These are kind of games the players are desperate to be involved in, the champions at home. There will be a big crowd and we have a bit of rain in the air. I just want them to go and express themselves like they did in the first hour against Dundee United last week."
Post update
Last season's player of the year Kris Commons is on the bench again for the visitors. Motherwell's John Sutton was second behind Commons in the Premiership scoring charts last time but he's just managed two goals so far.
Post update
Alan Burrows, Motherwell general manager
"We spoke to two candidates yesterday, we spoke to two before that and we'll speak to two more on Monday. We hope to have someone in place before the Ross County game (next weekend)."
Post update
Runners-up in the last two seasons, Motherwell have really toiled this term, with manager Stuart McCall stepping down in early November. Kenny Black is still at the helm in a caretaker capacity and has been interviewed for the post.
Former Peru winger Nolberto Solano has been telling various newspapers that he has also spoken to the Fir Park board. Do 'Well fans fancy Nobby for the job? Kenny Shiels and former boss Terry Butcher have also been linked with the post.
Motherwell held Celtic to a 1-1 draw when they met in September but the fortunes of the teams have been in sharp contrast since then. The Steelmen have lost all but one of the nine matches to follow, while the champions have won nine of their last 10 domestic games.
Post update
Good afternoon and welcome to our Scottish Premiership coverage. Leaders Celtic get the day's action started in the lunchtime kick-off at Motherwell.
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
That's enough from me. Congratulations to Celtic, Inverness Caley Thistle, Aberdeen and St Johnstone on their Premiership victories.
There's no football tomorrow but tune into the website for highlights of today's action from 18:00.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Post update
But Tommy Craig might not be around when the January sales open as Chick Young tells BBC Radio Scotland listeners that he "believes discussions will take place about the manager's future over the next 48 hours".
Post update
Tommy Craig also tells BBC Scotland that he will be scouting in London and Liverpool over the next week in the search for January recruits. Stevie G hasn't signed that new contract at Anfield yet, has he?
Post update
St Mirren manager Tommy Craig
"Two things; the performance of the players was one of honesty and endeavour. We weren't brilliant but we had good spells. I also thought the fans were ready to cheer a goal, they were willing the ball in. When you get those two things, it tends to lead to positive things. You can't do anything without unity. It's easy to support a winning team, much more difficult to support a losing side."
Post update
"They were lacking a spark in the final third, playing one up top in the first half. Everything was very one-paced." is BBC Scotland pundit Derek Ferguson's take on Rangers' performance.
Post update
That win for Rangers takes some of the heat off under-fire manager Ally McCoist but it sounds like it was a pretty underwhelming performance at Ibrox as Cowdenbeath were beaten 1-0. Dean Shiels got the goal. A Friday night visit to Palmerston Park is next up for Rangers.
Post update
That defeat for Dundee also saw the end of David Clarkson's scoring run. The striker was on eight goals from eight games, so let's not be too hard on him.
Post update
Dundee manager Paul Hartley
"The players are disappointed. Poor defending cost us the goals. I can't fault their effort but we were let down by the quality of our play on this occasion."
Post update
Aberdeen turned in a very strong second half, capped by a sublime Niall McGinn finish, in their 3-0 victory over Hamilton. The Dons visit Tannadice next weekend and that should be an absolute belter of a game.
Post update
Following their success in the battle of the Saints, St Johnstone have now won four of their last five matches and are only one point away from sixth-placed Killie, who stopped a run of five straight defeats with their 1-1 draw at Firhill.
Post update
Inverness CT boss John Hughes
"I don't think it was a great game, two teams cancelling each other out. But we went up a couple of gears at half-time and our substitutes made an impact. If you can dig in and win when not at your best, it's a sign that you are a good side."
Inverness are back up to second with that 2-1 win at Dens Park, three points behind Celtic.
Post update
With Chelsea losing earlier today, Hearts are now the only team in Britain unbeaten on league duty. The Jambos ran out 4-1 winners against Queen of the South to remain nine points clear at the top of the Championship.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland on Twitter: "St Johnstone's fine form continues. St Mirren created plenty of chances, but remain in the doldrums."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP
Alloa 0-1 Dumbarton
Falkirk 1-0 Hibernian
Hearts 4-1 Queen of Sth
Raith Rovers 1-5 Livingston
Rangers 1-0 Cowdenbeath
LEAGUE ONE
Brechin 1-1 Airdrieonians
Dunfermline 4-2 Ayr
Stenhousemuir 0-2 Forfar
Stirling 2-3 Peterhead
Stranraer 2-0 Morton
LEAGUE TWO
Albion 3-0 Elgin
Arbroath 3-2 Annan Athletic
Berwick 4-0 Clyde
East Fife 3-0 Montrose
Queen's Park 3-0 East Stirlingshire
FULL-TIME
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton
Post update
The biggest away win of the season in the Championship is going to bottom side Livingston. Michael McKenna rattles in a late goal to make it 5-1 at Raith Rovers.
FULL-TIME
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Dundee 1-2 Inverness CT
GOAL
Falkirk 1-0 Hibernian (McCracken)
It looks like the Bairns are on for a double over Hibs this season as David McCracken rips in a stoppage-time shot. The visitors are miles off the pace in the Championship and fall further behind Hearts and Rangers today.
FULL-TIME
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle sub Gary Fraser, on for Jake Carroll, screws a free-kick horribly, horribly wide from 22 yards but his team-mate James Craigen goes much closer with a fierce left-foot shot from 18 yards.
GOAL
Dundee 1-2 Inverness CT (Christie)
It's another stramash in the Dundee penalty box and substitute Ryan Christie knocks the ball in to perhaps seal the points for the visitors. Not long to go now.
RED CARD
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton
A bad day for Accies gets worse as Jon Routledge is sent for an early bath as he shown a straight red card for a bad tackle on Ryan Jack.
Post update
Dundee 1-1 Inverness CT
As we enter the closing stages, BBC Scotland's Jim Spence reports that the home side are looking a bit heavy-legged and Inverness are the more menacing team.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Paul Gallacher makes an impressive stop when left one-on-one with Killie striker Tope Obadeyi, the Jags keeper getting down briskly to his right to parry the ball for a corner.
GOAL
Hearts 4-1 Queen of the South (Eckersley)
Easy Street for Hearts now as Adam Eckersley bombs forward from left-back to finish off a slick counter-attack.
Post update
Celtic manager Ronny Deila
"The first 20 minutes were brilliant. We pressed well and created chances and had total control of the ball. If we had done that for 90 minutes, it would have been the game we wanted.
"We should have scored more goals but there are a couple of games where we haven't been effective enough. The most important thing is that we created chances but we should have killed the game off."
Celtic were 1-0 winners at Fir Park in the lunchtime kick-off.
GOAL
Hearts 3-1 Queen of the South (Buaben)
Prince Buaben erases the memory of that first-half penalty miss as he arrows a shot into the corner of the net. Hearts are on course to remain unbeaten in the Championship after a wee wobble early in the second half.
Post update
DONS DELIGHT
Aberdeen are cruising to a victory that would move them into fourth place in the Premiership.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"The second half has not been able to deliver the same considered, passing football from either side at Firhill, and consequently there have been no clear-cut chances. The 1-1 scoreline is a fair reflection on the balance of play, and this game could go either way. Might come down to which side wants the victory more."
GOAL
Hearts 2-1 Queen of the South (Wilson)
The Championship leaders are back in front and it's pretty jammy for the Jam Tarts as the ball takes a nick off Alim Ozturk then hits skipper Danny Wilson to fly into the net.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton
Niall McGinn is denied a second goal as his deflected shoot loops up against the crossbar before bouncing to safety.
Post update
Championship update
Hearts are under a bit of pressure now, with Queen of the South level at 1-1. Suddenly the picture at Ibrox is not so gloomy as Rangers lead Cowdenbeath 1-0. Falkirk and Hibernian are locked at 0-0, Alloa trail Dumbarton 1-0 and Livi are 3-1 up at Raith Rovers.
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
As you were, Chick Young is back on the airwaves apparently unharmed and he's full of praise for St Mirren midfielder Kenny McLean, who is driving the home side forward in search of an equaliser.
Post update
A quite remarkable on-air squawk from BBC Scotland's Chick Young at St Mirren Park, followed by complete silence. I think someone should check on the wee man.
Post update
Dundee 1-1 Inverness CT
Ross Draper flashes a header into the side-netting as Inverness look the livelier side, buoyed by Billy Mackay's leveller.
GOAL
Aberdeen 3-0 Hamilton (Rooney)
Adam Rooney slots home the spot kick to put the Dons firmly in charge. Grant Gillespie was the guilty man for Accies, grappling Jonny Hayes.
GOAL
Hearts 1-1 Queen of the South
The visitors are level at Tynecastle as Iain Russell tucks away a penalty.
GOAL
Aberdeen 2-0 Hamilton (McGinn)
Aberdeen double their advantage through Niall McGinn who scores his fourth goal of the season as he picks up the ball on the edge of the box and clips a shot over Hamilton's Michael McGovern.
GOAL
Rangers 1-0 Cowdenbeath (Shiels)
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at Ibrox
"It's been abject stuff from Rangers but their best player has been Dean Shiels and it's he who finally gets them off the mark this afternoon. Kenny Miller heads the ball into his path from near the corner flag and Shiels, coming in from the left, slots a low effort from a tight angle into Robbie Thomson's net."
GOAL
Dundee 1-1 Inverness CT (MacKay)
The Highlanders are level as Billy MacKay shows great striker's instincts to finish from close range following an almighty goalmouth scramble.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
BBC Scotland's Derek Ferguson at Ibrox
"Rangers need to do something different because Cowdenbeath are comfortable at the moment. Looking at the bench, Nicky Clark could bring some enthusiasm."
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
St Mirren look newly energised as Jason Naismith stings the palms of goalkeeper Alan Mannus with a fierce strike.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at Ibrox
"The relatively small crowd inside Ibrox is getting more impatient by the minute. The home fans booed their side off at half-time after a first half that was insipid at best. The Rangers players showed very little by way of trying to atone for Wednesday's defeat by Alloa, with a Dean Shiels shot off the post the only threat to the Cowdenbeath goal. Jimmy Nicholl's side have been compact and composed, without offering much in attack either."
Post update
The BBC Radio Scotland Open All Mics team are discussing dance moves, which suggests it's all quiet all-round early in the second-half. It turns out Charlie Mann cuts a mean jig...
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Mark Ewing on Twitter: "#bbcscotfootball how much longer do we need to put up with Tommy Craig? never a manager!! Get him out!"
KICK-OFF
We're off again at Dens Park. The others will be in action soon...
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
The news just gets worse for St Mirren. They trail at home to their rival Saints and skipper Steven Thompson is unable to continue. He will be replaced by Callum Ball.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
Rangers have one serious effort on goal in the first half, says BBC Scotland's Rob Maclean. A Dean Shiels effort which struck a post.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"All square at Firhill, in what has been and even, and fiercely contested, encounter. Having arrived here on a run of five defeats, Kilmarnock will take heart from their display, and the early Tope Obadeyi goal certainly put a spring in their step. Thistle weren't in the mood to capitulate, though, and the result has been a pleasingly competitive and accomplished game."
Post update
CHAMPIONSHIP
Alloa 0-1 Dumbarton
Falkirk 0-0 Hibernian
Hearts 1-0 Queen of Sth
Raith Rovers 1-3 Livingston
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
LEAGUE ONE
Brechin 0-0 Airdrieonians
Dunfermline 3-1 Ayr
Stenhousemuir 0-1 Forfar
Stirling 0-1 Peterhead
Stranraer 1-0 Morton
LEAGUE TWO
Albion 1-0 Elgin
Arbroath 1-0 Annan Athletic
Berwick 1-0 Clyde
East Fife 1-0 Montrose
Queen's Park 1-0 East Stirlingshire
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Delighted Don John McCrumon Twitter: "Good to see Ash Taylor finally making use of his height from a set piece #bbcscotfootball"
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Aberdeen 1-0 Hamilton
HALF-TIME
St Mirren 1-1 St Johnstone
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
Stephen Mallan sets up Kenny McLean for a pop at goal but St Johnstone keeper Alan Mannus gathers the effort to his chest.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Dejected St Mirren fan Gavin McGale on Twitter: "1st season under Danny we were a joy to watch. Now its no fight, no desire and no hope. Absolutely abysmal!"
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle's Stuart Bannigan swings a long-range free-kick right in on top of Craig Samson, but the big goalie manages to back-pedal and tip it over the bar.
Post update
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT
Greg Stewart (centre) fires Dundee into a 21st-minute lead. Can Inverness respond? The answer, according to BBC Scotland's Jim Spence, is not really. He says the visitors are "huffing and puffing" at Dens Park.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle's Jake Carroll balloons a left-foot shot high over Craig Samson's crossbar as the hosts try to take a lead into the changing room at half time.
Post update
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"Plenty of decent football on show at Firhill, with the home side in particular capable of passing their way through the Kilmarnock defence. One goal apiece and the game is open enough to suggest more will follow. There's also been a couple of fierce tackles, so referee Steven McLean needs to have his wits about him."
Post update
Championship update
Livingston may be toiling at the foot of the Championship but things are looking up today, with Jordan White and Mark Burchill already on target at Raith Rovers. Dumbarton lead at Alloa thanks to Chris Kane. No goals for Rangers v Cowdenbeath and Falkirk v Hibs, while Hearts are 1-0 up at home to Queen of the South.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Thomas Mackintosh on Twitter: "Incidentally Watford have had 4 managers since St Mirren last won a home game #bbcscotfootball"
GOAL
Aberdeen 1-0 Hamilton (Taylor)
Those new set-piece moves for the Dons are shelved for an old fashioned corner into the mixer and there is the towering figure of Ash Taylor to bullet home a header.
Post update
Hearts 1-0 Queen of the South
Hearts' Jamie Walker skips round the goalkeeper Zander Clark but defender Mark Durnan recovers in time to complete a goal-line clearance.
MISSED PENALTY
Hearts 1-0 Queen of the South
Hearts are awarded a penalty as Callum Paterson is impeded but Prince Buaben hits the woodwork from the spot.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
It's all been a bit sluggish from Rangers so far but the hosts show some signs of life with Dean Shiels hitting the post.
GOAL
Hearts 1-0 Queen of the South (Keatings)
In between those Premiership goals, we had BBC Scotland's Allan Preston screaming 'goal of the season' at the top of his voice! A long ball out of defence from Danny Wilson is met on the volley by James Keatings and the fall flies into the net.
GOAL
Dundee 1-0 Inverness CT (Stewart)
Gary Harkins swings in a free kick and Greg Stewart darts in to apply a smart finish for the Dark Blues.
GOAL
Partick Thistle 1-1 Kilmarnock (Seaborne)
Kilmarnock's Chris Chantler is booked for a foul on the edge of the box and from Thistle's free-kick on the right Daniel Seaborne heads the cross into the net, leaving Craig Samson helpless.
Post update
Dundee 0-0 Inverness CT
Dundee threaten as Inverness keeper Dean Brill finds himself in no man's land but Josh Meekings is on the line to calmly chest the ball down and hoof to safety.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hamilton
Aberdeen are looking dangerous and have been showing off some new set-piece manoeuvres but have yet to test Accies keeper Michael McGovern.
Post update
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Firhill
"A brilliant one-handed save by Paul Gallacher from Lee Miller's close-range shot, but Tope Obadeyi on hand to convert. Up until now, it has been a featureless game, apart from a flashpoint involving several players from both sides after Christie Elliott dumped Mark Connolly on the turf with a blunt challenge."
GOAL
Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock (Obadeyi)
Paul Gallacher makes a fantastic reflex save to keep out Lee Miller's near-post shot from a Josh Magennis cross and the ball falls for Tope Obadeyi to tap-in.
GOAL
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone (O'Halloran)
Brian Easton fires a free kick into the mixer and the home defence fail to clear their lines, with Michael O'Halloran firing in the loose ball.
Post update
St Mirren manager Tommy Craig on BBC Radio Scotland
"I've given the lads the advice to go and search for the ball, not to hide from the ball at all, and if they do that and pass the ball the way I know they can pass it then we have a chance of winning the game."
KICK-OFF
And we're off all across the country...
LINE-UPS FROM PITTODRIE
Aberdeen: Brown, Logan, Taylor, Reynolds, Considine, Hayes, Jack, Pawlett, McGinn, Goodwillie, Rooney. Subs: Langfield, Monakana, Smith, Murray, Shankland, Gibbons, McKenna.
Hamilton: McGovern, Gordon, Canning, Devlin, Hendrie, MacKinnon, Gillespie, Andreu, Crawford, Routledge, Scotland. Subs: Neil, Longridge, Brophy, Garcia Tena, Redmond, Hill, Antoine-Curier.
Post update
Aberdeen v Hamilton
The Dons can leapfrog the Accies with a victory and Derek McInnes's side are in decent nick, having won four of their last six outings, including a League Cup triumph against today's opponents. All four of those wins have been by the same 1-0 scoreline.
Hamilton were top of the league when they hammered Aberdeen 3-0 in mid-October but Alex Neil's men have only picked up one win in the six games since
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
On St Mirren gaffer Tommy Craig...
Stuart McKenzie on Twitter: "I don't know any that support him. Many ST holders not going anymore. #shambles"
Motherwell caretaker manager Kenny Black
"We keep giving away silly goals. I certainly think there's a strength there to avoid relegation the truth is we're in the relegation zone just now. It's up to us to do our talking on the park."
LINE-UPS FROM ST MIRREN PARK
St Mirren: Ridgers, Naismith, McAusland, Baird, Tesselaar, Drury, Mallan, Osbourne, McGinn, McLean, Thompson. Subs: Kelly, Marwood, Reilly, Ball, Teale, Kello, Caldwell.
St Johnstone: Mannus, Mackay, Anderson, Wright, Brian Easton, Wotherspoon, Lappin, Millar, O'Halloran, McFadden, Graham. Subs: McDonald, Morgan, Banks, Caddis, Davidson, Miller, Brown.
Referee: Kevin Clancy.
St Mirren v St Johnstone
Buddies boss Tommy Craig has been feeling the heat after a miserable season so far. Finding the net has been a big problem for the Buddies, with just 10 goals in 14 league games. Home form has been particularly poor, with only three of those goals scored in Paisley.
St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last four Premiership games and are creeping towards the top half of the table. James McFadden has scored in the last two games and the home side will need to keep a close eye on the former darling of the Tartan Army.
LINE-UPS FROM FIRHILL
Partick: Paul Gallacher, O'Donnell, Balatoni, Seaborne, Carroll, Osman, Bannigan, Elliot, Craigen, Higginbotham, Stevenson. Subs: Fox, Doolan, Lawless, Fraser, Wilson, Lindsay, McDaid.
Kilmarnock: Samson, Westlake, Connolly, Pascali, Chantler, McKenzie, Hamill, Clingan, Obadeyi, Magennis, Miller. Subs: Johnston, Brennan, Ashcroft, Slater, Eremenko, O'Hara, Muirhead.
Referee: Steven McLean.
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle ran Celtic close on Wednesday and were denied a late equaliser when Craig Gordon made a good save to keep out Kris Doolan's shot.
The Jags have been up and down all season and are looking to revenge a 3-0 defeat at Rugby Park in September.
Killie's lame performance in Sunday's 3-0 reverse at Rangers in the Scottish Cup was their fifth defeat in a row and manager Allan Johnston, normally very calm, was livid when addressing the media afterwards.
LINE-UPS FROM DENS PARK
Dundee: Bain, McGinn, Konrad, McPake, Irvine, Thomson, McAlister, Boyle, Harkins, Stewart, Clarkson. Subs: Dyer, McBride, Ferry, Roberts, Tankulic, Schenk, Wighton.
Inverness CT: Brill, Raven, Meekings, Warren, Shinnie, Vincent, Draper, Tansey, Williams, Watkins, McKay. Subs: Esson, Doran, Ross, Devine, Tremarco, Polworth, Christie.
Referee: William Collum.
Dundee v Inverness CT
The big talking point at Dens Park is David Clarkson's remarkable goalscoring run. The striker has found the net in every game he has played for the Dark Blues and is out to make it nine in nine games today. That would equal the Dundee record of goals in consecutive games set by Johnnie Bell way back in 1920-21.
Clarkson will be up against a stingy defence today, with Inverness boasting the second-best goals against record in the league.
There were no goals at all in the previous meeting of these sides in August.
Aberdeen v Hamilton
The Dons can leapfrog the Accies with a victory and Derek McInnes's side are in decent nick, having won four of their last six outings, including a League Cup triumph against today's opponents. All four of those wins have been by the same 1-0 scoreline.
Hamilton were top of the league when they hammered Aberdeen 3-0 in mid-October but Alex Neil's men have only picked up one win in the six games since
Post update
We'll get some reaction from Fir Park in due course but in the meantime, let's look ahead to the rest of this afternoon's Premiership matches.
FULL-TIME
Motherwell 0-1 Celtic
Celtic will think the victory should have been much more comfortable after spurning a host of great chances but Motherwell substitute Lee Erwin may not sleep much tonight thinking about the opportunity he had to snatch an unlikely leveller late on.
Celtic move four points clear of the pack, with the rest kicking off shortly.
Post update
Lee Erwin cuts inside Efe Ambrose this time and goes for a Hollywood curler into the far top corner - when he had Keith Lasley running in beside him - the shot is well off target. And that's it for Motherwell.
YELLOW CARD
Lee Erwin's day gets worse as he is booked for a dive after taking a bad touch as he tried to find a way past Efe Ambrose.
Post update
Can Motherwell find another chance in stoppage-time? We'll get two extra minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
John Guidetti lumbers off as Kris Commons comes on for the last few minutes. The big Swede, so prolific this season, could easily have had a hat-trick today.
Post update
There is still a stunned silence at Fir Park after that miss from Lee Erwin. No one can quite believe it.
Post update
You always get one chance - and Lee Erwin is holding his head in his hands after spurning a glorious opportunity to level. Lionel Ainsworth, on as a substitute just a few moments ago, pops up a lovely cross and the young forward is totally unmarked as he nods wide from just a few yards. A dreadful miss. Truly dreadful...
SUBSTITUTION
Motherwell midfielder Iain Vigurs is struggling with a knock and is replaced by Lee Erwin.
Celtic also make a change as James Forrest makes way for Stefan Scepovic.
Post update
Dan Twardzik is a busy man and now he gets a bash in the face for his troubles as he dives bravely at the feet of John Guidetti.
GREAT SAVE!
More heroics from Dan Twardzik as the Motherwell keeper spreads himself to keep out a point-blank effort from James Forrest.
Post update
The same pair combine for Celtic and this time John Guidetti must score from Aleksandar Tonev's pass but no, he powers a shot straight at goalkeeper Dan Twardzik.
Post update
Aleksandar Tonev jets down the left and sends in a perfect cross for John Guidetti to tuck away inside the six yard box but the Celtic striker loses his bearings and diverts the ball wide.
Post update
Celtic are finding lots of gaps in the reorganised Motherwell defence as Emilio Izaguirre charges in from the left, with Dan Twardzik making a good block at his near post and the full-back scooping the rebound over the crossbar.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic are denied a second goal as Dan Twardzik leaps to push away a shot from John Guidetti. James Forrest was screaming for a pass at the back stick, where he would have had a simple tap-in.
Post update
James Forrest was just too quick for Simon Ramsden there, getting a toe to the ball before he was wiped out by a clumsy challenge.
RED CARD
Motherwell are in trouble now as Simon Ramsden is sent packing for chopping down James Forrest on the edge of the penalty box.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic goalscorer Anthony Stokes is withdrawn, with Aleksandar Tonev his replacement.
Post update
Another swift counter-attack from Celtic and Adam Matthews is again involved, drilling in a low cross which home keeper Dan Twardzik does well to gather up.
Post update
Nir Bitton is in pain as a late challenge from Keith Lasley catches the Celtic man as he shoots high over the target. The Motherwell skipper has got away with a few of those today.
Post update
Celtic break and Adam Matthews bombs on into the penalty box, with John Guidetti screaming for a pass in front of goal. The full-back aims a low cross in the direction of the striker but in comes Stephen McManus will with a vital sliding block to save the day.
Post update
The Motherwell fans are finding their voices following a strong run from teenage substitute David Ferguson. However, Celtic keeper Craig Gordon is yet to be really tested yet.
Post update
Celtic's James Forrest jinks his way through a couple of half-hearted challenges on the edge of the penalty area to drill in a shot, with Dan Twardzik getting down smartly to smother it.
Post update
More encouragement for Motherwell as Francis-Angol pops in two decent deliveries. The second falls for Henrik Ojamaa but the Estonian's effort is lashed off target.
Post update
GET INVOLVED
John Cameron on BBC Sport Scotland's Facebook page: "How it is only 1.0? It is strange. Celtic to win 3.0"
Richard McGinley via Twitter, using #bbcscotfootball: "It'll be Motherwell 0 Celtic 7"
KICK-OFF
Celtic get the match up and running again.
Post update
The rain continues to tumble down at Fir Park as the teams reappear for the second half.
Post update
It's cold out there, with the possible threat of snow tomorrow. If you are off to Pittodrie for the visit of Hamilton Accies, make sure you're well wrapped up. Despite the chill, Aberdeen fans should be out in good numbers for the first Saturday afternoon home kick-off in 10 weeks.
Post update
Kenny Black could really do with a strong second-half display to boost his chances of landing the Motherwell manager's job on a permanent basis.
Post update
GET INVOLVED
What do you reckon; can Motherwell find a way back or will Celtic be able to stretch their lead? The champions have only won on one their last four visits to Fir Park.
Let us know via Twitter, using #bbcscotfootball or pay the BBC Sport Scotland Facebook page a visit.
HALF-TIME
Motherwell 0-1 Celtic
Celtic were totally dominant for half an hour but were not able to add to Anthony Stokes's early goal, which was down to some really shoddy defending. Motherwell are not out of this though and showed signs of life as a bit of complacency crept into the visitors' approach.
Post update
Motherwell are moving the ball around smartly now but they run into a brick wall every time they reach the edge of the penalty area, with Efe Ambrose and Virgil van Dijk forming an impressive barrier.
Post update
Motherwell are suddenly in this game and Henrik Ojamaa is looking lively on the left flank as half-time approaches.
Post update
Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall on BBC Radio Scotland
"It's not a brick, it's not a cannonball... It's a man's game and you don't need to stop the game unless it's a serious injury."
Post update
Efe Ambrose goes down in heap as he stops a fierce shot from Henrik Ojamaa with his chest. Play goes on with the Celtic defender grounded and Keith Lasley sets up Iain Vigurs for a great chance only for the Motherwell midfielder to send a tame, side-foot effort straight at goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Post update
The pattern of Celtic domination continues but the visitors only have Anthony Stokes's sixth-minute goal to show for their efforts. The striker takes exception to a hack at his ankles from skipper Keith Lasley, with referee Calum Murray content to give the Motherwell skipper a ticking off.
Post update
Virgil van Dijk claims for a penalty as Simon Ramsden charges down a shot from the Celtic defender and moments later there is a much stronger shout for a spot-kick as Zaine Francis-Angol sticks out an arm to divert a cross from Adam Matthews out for a corner - right in front of the assistant who called Guidetti offside.
DISALLOWED GOAL
A flag goes up from the assistant referee as John Guidetti applies a spectacular overhead finish from Scott Brown's pass. Dan Twardzik made no real attempt to save and TV replays show the Celtic striker had timed his run perfectly. Bad decision...
Post update
Here's Anthony Stokes helping himself to that gift of a goal. Is James Forrest really asking for a pass there? It was right in front of an unguarded net and there was no chance of the striker not snaffling up his seventh goal of the season.
Post update
Here come Celtic again as Stefan Johansen strides forward and a couple of first-time flicks later - from Anthony Stokes and John Guidetti - the Norwegian is bursting into the box to hammer in a shot, with Motherwell keeper Dan Twardzik right behind it.
Post update
Motherwell work a decent free-kick with Henrik Ojamaa peeling away down the left to ping in a cross but the delivery is just too high for Fraser Kerr arriving at the back post.
Post update
Motherwell are really hanging on here as Celtic continue to flood forward at pace. The home side just cannot hold on to the ball when it comes their way.
Post update
Jeers of mockery from the visiting fans greet an ambitious long-range free-kick from Iain Vigurs as the ball zooms high and wide of Craig Gordon's goal.
CLOSE!
Celtic slice Motherwell open again and James Forrest really should hit the target as Scott Brown cleverly dummies a pass from Nir Bitton but the winger steers his shot just wide.
Post update
As the visitors continue to press, Celtic winger James Forrest has a pop at goal with a dipping effort from 22 yards and the ball skips wide.
Post update
Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall on BBC Radio Scotland
"Motherwell need to get Law and Ojamaa higher up the park to support John Sutton. He's up there on his own and there is no real out-ball at the moment."
Post update
That really was a howler from the Motherwell defence and it already looks like being a long afternoon for the struggling hosts.
GOAL
Motherwell 0-1 Celtic (Stokes)
Fraser Kerr plays a pass back to fellow Motherwell defender Simon Ramsden, who inexplicably lets the ball run on, and Stefan Johansen is on to it in a flash to dance round exposed keeper Dan Twardzik and he lays up Anthony Stokes, who can't miss from right in front of goal.
CLOSE!
A lovely spin from John Guidetti and the big Celtic striker is racing clear from a Scott Brown pass. He only has goalkeeper Dan Twardzik to beat but slots narrowly wide.
Post update
Fraser Kerr takes no chances, nodding a deep cross from Adam Matthews out for corner. First corner of the day to Celtic and Efe Ambrose gets his head on it but the ball sails off target.
KICK-OFF
Motherwell get the action started at a damp and chilly Fir Park.
Post update
Handshakes are exchanged and the teams pose for a quick photo. Not long to go now.
Post update
Elsewhere at three o'clock, Aberdeen take on Hamilton, Dundee host Inverness CT and Partick Thistle meet Kilmarnock.
In the Championship, leaders Hearts are at home to third-place Queen of the South, while Rangers host Cowdenbeath and Hibernian visit Falkirk. Alloa will look to build on their Petrofac Training Cup semi-final win over Rangers as they take on Dumbarton and Raith Rovers are at home to bottom side Livingston.
Post update
Celtic's lead is down to one point now after Dundee United's 3-2 victory at Ross County last night. That leaves the poor old Staggies rooted to the bottom of the table, although a heavy loss for St Mirren today could see the Buddies drop to 12th place.
St Johnstone are the visitors in Paisley today but Tommy Wright's side have not scored more than two goals in a game this season, so that seems unlikely.
Post update
McCALL ON THE MIC
Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall is part of the BBC Radio Scotland team at Fir Park today but don't expect him to be a regular because he says he's desperate to get back into the game.
Post update
Celtic were a little flat on Wednesday evening as they beat Partick Thistle 1-0 to move three points clear at the top. Virgil van Dijk scored the only goal - his third in two games - taking the defender's tally for the season to six.
Manager Ronny Deila said afterwards that he wants to build a team around the Dutchman but will Celtic be able to hold on to him for much longer?
Post update
BBC Scotland's Chris Laughlin reckons two of the six on Motherwell's managerial short-list are from foreign shores and say Rob Maaskant is one of them.
The 45-year-old is assistant coach at MLS side Columbus Crew and has managed Groningen in his native Netherlands and Dinamo Minsk.
Post update
Motherwell caretaker manager Kenny Black
"These are kind of games the players are desperate to be involved in, the champions at home. There will be a big crowd and we have a bit of rain in the air. I just want them to go and express themselves like they did in the first hour against Dundee United last week."
Post update
Last season's player of the year Kris Commons is on the bench again for the visitors. Motherwell's John Sutton was second behind Commons in the Premiership scoring charts last time but he's just managed two goals so far.
Post update
Alan Burrows, Motherwell general manager
"We spoke to two candidates yesterday, we spoke to two before that and we'll speak to two more on Monday. We hope to have someone in place before the Ross County game (next weekend)."
Post update
Runners-up in the last two seasons, Motherwell have really toiled this term, with manager Stuart McCall stepping down in early November. Kenny Black is still at the helm in a caretaker capacity and has been interviewed for the post.
Former Peru winger Nolberto Solano has been telling various newspapers that he has also spoken to the Fir Park board. Do 'Well fans fancy Nobby for the job? Kenny Shiels and former boss Terry Butcher have also been linked with the post.
LINE-UPS AT FIR PARK
Motherwell: Twardzik, Kerr, Ramsden, McManus, Francis-Angol, Carswell, Lasley, Vigurs, Law, Ojamaa, Sutton. Subs: Ainsworth, Erwin, Stewart, Thomas, Neill, Cadden, Ferguson.
Celtic: Gordon, Matthews, Ambrose, van Dijk, Izaguirre, Brown, Biton, Forrest, Johansen, Stokes, Guidetti. Subs: Scepovic, Commons, Zaluska, Tonev, Wakaso, Fisher, McGregor.
Post update
Motherwell held Celtic to a 1-1 draw when they met in September but the fortunes of the teams have been in sharp contrast since then. The Steelmen have lost all but one of the nine matches to follow, while the champions have won nine of their last 10 domestic games.
Post update
Good afternoon and welcome to our Scottish Premiership coverage. Leaders Celtic get the day's action started in the lunchtime kick-off at Motherwell.