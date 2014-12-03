Scottish football as it happened
- FT: Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle
- Virgil van Dijk nets for Celtic
- FT: Alloa Athletic 3-2 Rangers
- Kenny Miller & Dean Shiels with second-half goals
- Greig Spence (2) and Ryan McCord reply for Wasps
By Roddie McVake
That's it from me tonight folks on what has been a dramatic evening of action.
Congratulations to Alloa for reaching the Challenge Cup Final with a stunning comeback win over Rangers and well done to Celtic, who have gone three points clear at the top of the Premiership with a home win over Partick Thistle.
Thanks for joining us.
PARTICK THISTLE MANAGER ALAN ARCHIBALD
"The biggest disappointment is they scored from a set play. But we had a few chances of our own, we got a couple of crosses into the box that we should have scored from.
"We lost 6-0 here the last time so the boys did well to come here and put their foot on the ball at times."
Nicola: "Ally to stay!!!! It's not his fault u fickle fans!!! Boardroom is to blame and so called fans who don't show at Ibrox these days!!!!"
WONDERFUL WASPS
It's party time at Recreation Park for Alloa as they celebrate a sensational 3-2 comeback win against Rangers in the Challenge Cup semi-final.
CELTIC MANAGER RONNY DEILA
"We have played better but I'm happy with the points. We deserved to win but we have more to go. We should have finished the game off and we need to be more effective with our chances, but sometimes it's like that. Virgil was very good today and we had a fantastic save from Craig Gordon at the end.
"Virgil is a very important player, he is a leader and is performing week in week out. We want to keep him, we are building a team around him."
David Morrow: "McCoist to go. Rangers need new owners, new players, new everything. Well done to Alloa tonight Good goals."
ALLOA STRIKER GREIG SPENCE
Greig Spence scored a double for Alloa tonight and he spoke to us after the win over Rangers.
"We lost two goals that were quite soft but when we got the first goal back we knew we had a great chance of winning the game. You want to play in finals and for the club it's massive. In the first half we were by far the better team."
There are clearly some angry Rangers fans out there after tonight's defeat at Recreation Park. Manager Ally McCoist is taking the bulk of the flak that's flying.
Alex: "Edge of the cliff was tonight for Ally McCoist... Alloa pushed him off that cliff. Ally please go now. It's now well proven u are not rangers manager material. Please don't embarrass us rangers fans any more."
Eddie: "Sad as it is...maybe time for super ally to go."
ALLOA MANAGER BARRY SMITH
Our reporter Charlie Mann spoke to a delighted Barry Smith after his Alloa side came back from 2-0 down to beat Rangers 3-2.
"They showed the character and team spirit that's there. To come from 2-0 down shows the character and quality in the dressing room. I thought we thoroughly deserved the victory.
"Even at 2-0 I had the belief we could still get back into the game. It's a part time club and these boys were working this afternoon, to beat Rangers is a massive achievement."
FULL-TIME
Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle
It's all over at Celtic Park and Ronny Deila's men take the three points against a hard-working Partick Thistle side.
Virgil van Dijk almost goes from saint to sinner as Steven Lawless goes down under the Dutchman's challenge in the box, but referee Brian Colvin waves away the penalty appeals.
We're into three minutes of stoppage time at Celtic Park and Virgil van Dijk's sixth goal of the season still separates Celtic and Partick Thistle.
The hosts look like going three points clear of Inverness at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Ross: "Poor old Gers fans must be wishing for the good old days, when it was known as the Ramsdens cup."
GREAT SAVE!
Partick Thistle's Kris Doolan hooks a brilliant effort over his shoulder but Celtic keeper Craig Gordon gets down well to make the save.
Celtic are a goal to the good against Partick Thistle as we enter the last few minutes, with Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk volleying home for Ronny Deila's men.
Seven minutes left at Celtic Park and the hosts are still pressing to get that killer second goal.
Celtic go close to their second of the night. Virgil van Dijk has a sight of goal but he tries to pick out Kris Commons rather than going for goal, and the chance is wasted.
SUBSTITUTION
Declan McDaid is on for Partick as they chase a leveller, with Stuart Bannigan making way.
Ryan McCord drew Alloa level with a neat finish and Greig Spence grabbed his second of the night to make it 3-2.
FULL-TIME
Alloa 3-2 Rangers
What an stunning result for Alloa as they roar back from 2-0 down to see off Rangers. The Wasps are off to the Challenge Cup Final.
Celtic's Kris Commons has a dig but Partick keeper Paul Gallacher deals with it well.
We're into stoppage time and as it stands Alloa will meet Livingston in the Challenge Cup Final.
GOAL
Alloa 3-2 Rangers (Spence)
An amazing comeback at Recreation Park. Greig Spence brilliantly slots the ball into the bottom corner of Steve Simonsen's net from a delivery from the left.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic manager Ronny Deila makes a double switch with John Guidetti and Aleksandar Tonev off and Kris Commons and Stefan Scepovic on.
SUBSTITUTION
Partick's Kallum Higginbotham makes way for Steven Lawless.
YELLOW CARD
Rangers skipper Lee McCulloch is booked for a foul on Greig Spence.
GREAT SAVE!
Rangers sub Jon Daly collects an Ian Black free-kick in the area, flicks it up and nods it goalwards from a few yards out but keeper Craig McDowall is equal to it, palming the ball over the top.
SUBSTITUTION
Rangers boss Ally McCoist takes Fraser Aird off, with David Templeton on in his place.
SUBSTITUTION
As Celtic celebrate their opener, Alan Archibald makes a change for Partick as Kris Doolan comes on for Ryan Stevenson.
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Celtic Park
"Celtic finally make the breakthrough. A well-flighted Johansen free-kick falls to Virgil van Dijk inside the area, he cannot make full contact with his head, but the ball drops to his feet and he stabs home from close range."
GOAL
Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle (Van Dijk)
Virgil van Dijk has looked a threat all night and he volleys the ball home from eight yards to send his side into the lead.
GOAL
Alloa 2-2 Rangers (McCord)
Edward Ferns is again the creator with a great delivery from the right that is perfect for Ryan McCord to slot home, The Rangers defence didn't look too clever for that one and it's all square.
Partick are enjoying a decent spell of possession at Celtic Park with Ryan Stevenson and James Craigen looking lively.
GOAL
Alloa 1-2 Rangers (Spence)
Alloa get right back into this game, Mark Docherty provides the delivery from the left and Greig Spence is in acres of space to nod home.
SUBSTITUTION
Alloa boss Barry Smith also makes a change, sending on Edward Ferns for Adam Asghar.
SUBSTITUTION
Rangers boss Ally McCoist makes a change with Jon Daly on in place of Kris Boyd.
With 25 minutes left to play at Recreation Park, Barry Smith's Alloa side have it all to do to set up a Challenge Cup Final date with Livingston.
GOAL
Alloa 0-2 Rangers (Shiels)
Kenny Miller does the set-up work with some strong hold-up play and when he knocks it towards Dean Shiels the Northern Irishman nicks in front of a defender and curls the ball into the bottom right corner.
CLOSE!
A moment of panic for Steve Simonsen as a cross from Ryan McCord pings off defender Bilel Mohsni and the Rangers keeper needs to make a flapping save at his near post.