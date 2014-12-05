Watch again: Blyth stun Hartlepool

Hartlepool boss Paul Murray: "In the first half we were pretty good but didn't take our opportunities. The second half was diabolical. There was no fight, no passion, we thought we had it won. That's been the story in the league as well. There were angry words exchanged in the dressing room.

"I gather it was over the line [Marlon Harewood's shot] but that's irrelevant now. Credit to Blyth, they outplayed us in the second half. They had more passion and desire and that's not what I'm about as a person. I'm incredibly disappointed.

"Where do you go from here? That's the question. My heart's still in it, I'm a fighter. Always have been, always will be."