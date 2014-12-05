Watch again: Blyth stun Hartlepool

Another great FA Cup night on the BBC done and dusted then.
Stay across the site for all the best of the action, reaction and of course the Third Round draw on Monday.
Former England cricketer Graeme Swann: "Magnificent stuff from @Blyth_Spartans tonight. Me gran'll be proper made up like."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
It's not just Hartlepool fans who are gutted...
Stevenage FC Official: Tonight's BBC FA Cup result means Stevenage FC will definitely make the long trip to Hartlepool on Valentine's Day. Who said romance is dead?
Manager reaction
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool boss Paul Murray: "In the first half we were pretty good but didn't take our opportunities. The second half was diabolical. There was no fight, no passion, we thought we had it won. That's been the story in the league as well. There were angry words exchanged in the dressing room.
"I gather it was over the line [Marlon Harewood's shot] but that's irrelevant now. Credit to Blyth, they outplayed us in the second half. They had more passion and desire and that's not what I'm about as a person. I'm incredibly disappointed.
"Where do you go from here? That's the question. My heart's still in it, I'm a fighter. Always have been, always will be."
Which number has your team been assigned for Monday's FA Cup third-round draw?
The draw, which sees Premier League and Championship clubs enter, will take place on 8 December and will be televised on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT.
Holders Arsenal are ball number two, with their fellow 11-times winners Manchester United number 25.
Warrington Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the draw, are number 55 providing they defeat Gateshead.
Former England striker Alan Shearer, who was a losing FA Cup finalist with Newcastle in 1998 and 1999, will help conduct the draw.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Ryan: Yaba daba do. Best game ever. Haway Blyth. It's worth it that my toes are dropping off.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
It certainly could happen Steven. That would be some tie!
Don't forget you can watch all of the highlights at the top of the page.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Kevin Ticehurst: The magic of the FA Cup is well and truly still a live. Amazing from Blyth Spartans incredible!Andrew Sheppard: They'll be dancing in the streets of Sparta tonight.Graham Pringle: Isn't it fantastic to hear local lads with local accents celebrating a famous cup win? Grassroots football as it should be.Steven Shearer: Imagine Blyth Spartans at home to Chelsea in 3rd round ... could happen.
FA CUP THIS WEEKEND
Plenty more action to come this weekend, and then the Third Round draw on Monday night.
Former England captain Alan Shearer of Match of the Day
"Hartlepool will be kicking themselves. The tie should have been over by half time with the chances they had."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Shane Thomas: Have just seen what Trevor Sinclair's wearing on the #bbcfacup coverage. He's dressed like the guy in the pub who has all the best stories.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
How many times can we say 'This is what the FA Cup is all about?'
We're giving it a good go. That's about 10 times in two minutes. I'll say it again, this is what the Cup is all about...
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
James Forster: No player from non league Blyth or Hartlepool went down with cramp. Premier league players go down after 80 minutes.
Player reaction
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Blyth goal scorer Stephen Turnbull: "I said to the lads if we can stay in this game, these lads are getting beat week in and week out, and we have a chance. They are expected to batter us but we hung in there, sneaked a goal and got the other. We have an honest bunch of lads, everyone grafts. We are just buzzing.
"My twin brother is playing on Sunday night for Gateshead and my sister is supposed to be having a baby on Saturday. It's quite a weekend."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
The entire away end is still full and booming with volume. Party time in Blyth!
Blyth midfielder Stephen Turnbull - who scored that superb free-kick earlier on - makes a good point when he says that Hartlepool are used to losing every week. His side knew that if they could get back in the game the confidence would slip away from the League Two side...
Blyth manager Tom Wade: "We battled hard, I used the bench well and what can I say? It was written in the stars.
"We tried to keep the players calm at half time. We knew we would have a few chances and if we could stay in the game after 60 minutes we would turn them over. We have a very young side, they are a brilliant set of lads, their attitude is fantastic. It is a great night and I am so proud."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Tim: Great to see an underdog win, Blyth played with passion unlike some of the higher clubs, eg. My Sky Blues.Mark O'Neill: Many congratulations to the mighty Blyth Spartans. The FA Cup is at its usual shocking best.Bruce Bowen: I tell you what the #bbcfacup are certainly bringing the magic of the FA Cup back. This is proper football.Andrew Quigley: Brilliant. Well done Blyth Spartans.Dom: First upset of many hopefully.
Player reaction
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Blyth midfielder Jarrett Rivers: "I haven't taken it in yet. I love running at people, do a step over and get the shot away and luckily it went in didn't it? I want Manchester United in the draw...
"We have been down at half-time in this competition before, we are used to it. We have the team spirit and the fans behind us. It is unbelievable for a club like Blyth Spartans."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Blyth boss Tom Wade is hoarse as you'd expect. He is beaming with pride. What a night for him.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Blyth matchwinner Jarrett Rivers is lost for words as he describes the goal to Dan Walker and Alan Shearer. The biggest night of his life? Until he has to put leaflets in the local paper in midweek, anyway.
He has weekends off, he confirms. He can celebrate tonight!
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Ex-Man Utd defender Phil Neville on MOTD
"The celebrations are fantastic and nothing more than Blyth deserved, especially in the second half as they committed more men forward. Hartlepool will rue the chances they missed. The cameras came here to see an upset and they have not disappointed."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
A great image Adam. Apologies to Hartlepool fans but every neutral in the land will have enjoyed that fightback. Two fine goals too.
It's not just Hartlepool fans who are gutted...
Stevenage FC Official: Tonight's BBC FA Cup result means Stevenage FC will definitely make the long trip to Hartlepool on Valentine's Day. Who said romance is dead?
Don't forget you can watch all of the highlights at the top of the page.
FA CUP THIS WEEKEND
Plenty more action to come this weekend, and then the Third Round draw on Monday night.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Great access for our cameras here to really soak up the winning feeling. Desolation I would imagine in the Hartlepool room though.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
"I'm living off that goal for the rest of my life!"
A lovely touch from Jarrett Rivers there. Captain Robbie Dale then reveals that as Stephen Turnbull hit his free-kick the referee said 'That's a good one...'
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
The Blyth players are back in the tunnel, releasing almost primal; screams of joy as they do so. The biggest night of their careers? You bet.
It's not often you get a full film crew and photographers in the dressing room when you play in the Northern Premier.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Number 52. That's the ball all Blyth fans will be keeping an eye out for in Monday night's Third Round draw.
Goalscorer Jarrett Rivers wants Manchester United - that's 25.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Former England captain Alan Shearer of Match of the Day
"Hartlepool will be kicking themselves. The tie should have been over by half time with the chances they had."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
How many times can we say 'This is what the FA Cup is all about?'
We're giving it a good go. That's about 10 times in two minutes. I'll say it again, this is what the Cup is all about...
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Ex-Man Utd defender Phil Neville on MOTD
"The celebrations are fantastic and nothing more than Blyth deserved, especially in the second half as they committed more men forward. Hartlepool will rue the chances they missed. The cameras came here to see an upset and they have not disappointed."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
A great image Adam. Apologies to Hartlepool fans but every neutral in the land will have enjoyed that fightback. Two fine goals too.
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
FULL-TIME
Fulham 0-5 Watford
FULL-TIME
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Blyth Spartans are in Round Three! Another pitch invasion, the players are in the stands. What a night...
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
Ex-Man Utd defender Phil Neville on MOTD
"A brilliant strike from Matthew Bates but the deflection just took it onto the bar. They should have had a corner."
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
"Ref! Ref!" Blyth boss Tom Wade furiously taps his watch. Still we play on...
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hartlepool 1-2 Blyth Spartans
It's all going on! There's a penalty shout and then Matthew Bates cracks the follow-up against the crossbar!
It's not Hartlepool's night. It's not their season...