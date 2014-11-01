Saturday's Scottish football as it happened
BBC Radio Scotland
Summary
- Victories for Celtic, Dundee Utd & Dundee
- Hamilton find late goal to draw 3-3 with Partick
- Spartans beat Clyde in Scottish Cup
- Dundee Utd v Aberdeen, Celtic v Rangers in League Cup semis
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
TERRORS GO TOP
That's all from me folks. Congratulations to Dundee United for moving to the summit of the Premiership.
It's tight at the top though, with only two points covering the leading four teams.
Ross County are at home to Aberdeen on Monday night. Please join us again for that one. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
Post update
Rangers manager Ally McCoist tells reporters at Dumbarton that his club did indeed offer goalkeeper Craig Gordon a contract when he was training and recovering from injury at Murray Park.
This differs from this morning's press reports in which the Celtic goalie says he was not offered a deal by Rangers. McCoist added that he has not heard from Gordon since his time at Rangers' training facility.
Post update
The draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round will be on Monday afternoon. Spartans will be in the hat after a great win over Clyde.
Hurlford and Bo'ness are still alive after draws today, while Brora Rangers will be representing the Highland League.
Post update
The last time Celtic and Rangers met was in April 2012, with Charlie Mulgrew, Kris Commons and Gary Hooper on target in a comfortable league victory for Celtic.
Aberdeen are, of course, the League Cup holders, while Dundee United last lifted the trophy way back in 1980.
Post update
LEAGUE CUP SEMI FINAL DRAW
Dundee United v Aberdeen
Celtic v Rangers
Those ties will be played on 31 January and 1 February.
It's not be confirmed but both ties are likely to be played at Hampden, which should be back to normal by then after all the Commonwealth Games shenanigans.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Donald Cameron on Twitter: "@BBCSportScot huge tie and the Glasgow Derby could be interesting too."
Alan Beattie on Twitter: "@BBCSportScot Aberdeen V Celtic final... coyr"
Derek Bell on Twitter: "@BBCSportScot not everyone is obsessed with the Old Firm playing. How does it lift all of Scottish football?"
Vicky C on Twitter: "@BBCSportScot cant wait birthday weekend in Glasgow once again with football combined lets wait and see how it goes :)"
SPLstats on Twitter: "The last 5 League Cup meetings of Aberdeen and Dundee Utd have come at the semi-final stage."
Post update
Celtic manager Ronny Deila on BBC Radio Scotland
Giving his reaction to the League Cup draw...
"It's going to be fantastic. I'm really looking forward to it but it's three months away, so maybe a little early to be talking about it. We will be ready.
"We are favourites in every game we play in Scotland. We are used to that."
BBC Radio Scotland reporter Chris McLaughlin tells listeners there was a huge cheer from the Celtic dressing room when the draw was made.
Post update
Dundee United, first out of the tombola, are top dogs in the Premiership tonight after a comfortable win over St Mirren. Hamilton drop a place to second and Celtic creep up to third place.
Post update
LEAGUE CUP SEMI FINAL DRAW
Dundee United v Aberdeen
Celtic v Rangers
Tasty...
Post update
Hamilton just never know when to quit - as Partick Thistle will testify to. The Accies were 2-0 up midway through the first half only for the Jags to come roaring back and get in front. However, the spoils were shared when Tony Andreu found the net after 94 minutes.
Hamilton did something similar at Firhill earlier in the season, scoring twice to win after going behind on 85 minutes.
Post update
Rangers made it past Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup thanks to a goal from Kris Boyd. They are also in the League Cup, with the semi-final draw coming up shortly. Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United complete the line-up.
FULL-TIME
SCOTTISH CUP
Annan Athletic 3-2 Livingston
Arbroath 2-1 Nairn County
Ayr United 1-1 Alloa Athletic
Dumbarton 0-1 Rangers
East Fife 2-3 Berwick Rangers
Edinburgh City 2-3 Brora Rangers
Elgin City 4-4 Bo'ness United
Forfar Athletic 1-3 Cowdenbeath
Greenock Morton 0-0 Airdrieonians
Peterhead 0-1 Stranraer
Queen's Park 1-2 Albion Rovers
Spartans FC 2-0 Clyde
Stenhousemuir 1-2 Brechin City
FULL-TIME
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
Dundee Utd 3-0 St Mirren
Kilmarnock 1-3 Dundee
Hamilton 3-3 Partick Thistle
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 3-3 Partick Thistle (Andreu)
Amazing! Deep into stoppage-time Accies grab a share of the spoils, with Tony Andreu drilling a shot low past Scott Fox.
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
Hang on. Inverness come again and Celtic goalie Lukasz Zaluska saves a hesitant effort from Inverness striker Billy McKay. The polish keeper then pulls off a much better stop to deny Carl Tremarco.
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
Gary Warren nods the ball down from an Inverness corner to the back post and his team-mate Carl Tremarco heads perhaps the visitors' final chance over the crossbar.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 1-3 Dundee (Stewart)
Greg Stewart nets his second goal of the match to seal it for the visitors. Killie keeper Craig Samson charges up for a corner and after missing his attempted header, has to race back to his goal as Dundee break. Jamie Hamill gets back to clear the initial effort, but Stewart is there to apply the finishing touch from the rebound.
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 1-2 Dundee
Kilmarnock substitute Rory McKenzie almost draws his side level late on but his effort is brilliantly saved by Dundee keeper Scott Bain.
The visiting keeper is at again moments later, thwarting Robbie Muirhead with another great stop.
Post update
Scottish Cup latest
Stenhousemuir 1-2 Brechin
Annan 3-2 Livingston
Arbroath 2-1 Nairn County
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
Aaron Doran, on as a substitute for Ross Draper, goes close for Inverness as they push for a leveller and Greg Tansey fires the rebound over the Celtic crossbar.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 2-3 Partick Thistle
There's no stopping that! Partick Thistle Christie Elliott hammers in his side's third goal of the game.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
Spartans FC on Twitter: "10 minutes to go. Lots of football still to be played. Be bold Spartans, be bold! #believe #defytheodds #bbcscotfootball"
The Lowland League side are 2-0 up on Clyde in the Scottish Cup. Bully Wee boss Barry Ferguson has just been banished from the dugout.
Post update
Scottish Cup latest
Elgin 4-4 Bo'ness United
Edinburgh City 2-3 Brora Rangers
GOAL
Dundee United 3-0 St Mirren (Telfer)
Charlie Telfer coolly slots home from Aidan Connolly's pass to further extend United's lead. The hosts are on easy street now and on course for top spot in the Premiership.
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 2-3 Partick Thistle (Elliott)
Incredible scenes at New Douglas Park and the travelling fans are going bananas as Christie Elliott lashes the ball beyond Michael McGovern. The Jags were 2-0 down, remember.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 1-2 Dundee (Eremenko)
Finnish playmaker Alexei Eremenko drags Kilmarnock back into the game with a left foot finish from close range. It should be a cracking final 10 minutes at Rugby Park.
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
It's a no-holds barred battle in midfield at Celtic Park as Inverness Caley Thistle's Ross Draper takes off in a challenge with home skipper Scott Brown.
Post update
Dundee United 2-0 St Mirren
United youngster Aidan Connolly really fancies a goal today. He cuts in from the left and tries to beat Marian Kello but his shot deflects up and wide of the far post.
Post update
Scottish Cup latest
Elgin 4-3 Bo'ness Utd
Spartans 2-0 Clyde
Annan 3-1 Livingston
East Fife 2-3 Berwick
Peterhead 0-1 Stranraer
Stenhousemuir 1-1 Brechin
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 2-2 Partick Thistle (Craigen)
Partick Thistle are level as James Craigan finds the net after being played in by Steven Lawless.
Post update
Dundee United 2-0 St Mirren
Stuart Armstrong threatens to show his form of last season as he races away on the left-hand side into the box only to slide the ball across the face of goal and out for a goal kick.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-2 Dundee
Dundee ago close to extending their lead as Martin Boyle lines up an effort and unleashes a cracking strike that drifts narrowly wide of Craig Samson's goal.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
James Leask on Twitter: "Weather in Malibu last night was akin to a Tuesday night at Tannadice, now in mcdonalds to bump the wifi. Mon the terrors. #bbcscotfootball"
Other fast food outlets with 'bumpable wi-fi' are available...
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
Out of nowhere, Celtic striker Anthony Stokes picks up possession 25 yards out, turns and bangs a dipping shot at goal that almost catches out Dean Brill, who eventually tames the ball as it wriggles through his limbs.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-2 Dundee
Dundee are looking good at Rugby Park. That practice session on Forfar's artificial surface appears to have paid off.
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
Celtic are on course to make it four home wins in 10 days, following the Europa League victory over Astra, last weekend's league win over Kilmarnock and the League Cup quarter-final drubbing of Partick Thistle.
Post update
Scottish Cup latest
Elgin 3-3 Bo'ness United
The Junior side have come roaring back from 3-0 down...
GOAL
Dundee United 2-0 St Mirren (Ciftci)
Dundee United move further ahead as Nadir Ciftci is on hand to bury the rebound after Aidan Connolly's header is saved.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 2-1 Partick Thistle
"Partick Thistle have started the second half the way they started the first - putting Hamilton under pressure - but they need to score the next goal," says BBC Scotland's Rob MacLean.
Post update
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT
BBC Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
"The tempo is up and the goal has given John Guidetti confidence because every time he gets the ball he is looking to score. What I like about Guidetti is that he sees little passes all around him. John Hughes will be annoyed that his players switched off."
GOAL
Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT (Guidetti)
Inverness are caught short at the back early in the second half and John Guidetti, oozing confidence, twists his way past David raven and slams a shot beyond the exposed Dean Brill. That's nine goals in nine games for the Swedish striker.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 0-2 Dundee (Clarkson)
A perfect start to the second half for Dundee as Gary Harkins feeds David Clarkson and the in-form striker keeps a cool head to fire in his fifth goal in five league games.
KICK-OFF
The action is underway again...
Post update
Hamilton Academical 2-1 Partick Thistle
There was a spot of rope-a-dope from the Accies who were on the back foot before hitting Partick with a quick-fire double. However, the Jags are right back in it thanks to a rare Jordan McMillan goal.
Post update
Dundee United 1-0 St Mirren
Paul Paton's goal separates the sides at the break. St Mirren will feel hard done by since United had done very little in the final third before the midfielder struck from 10 yards. He was fined four weeks' wages for a high-profile transgression but that doesn't appear to have knocked him off his stride.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-1 Dundee
Visitors Dundee take a deserved lead into the interval at Rugby Park. Slack play from the home side allowed the Dens Park men to race upfield and bag the opener through Greg Stewart, after Martin Boyle had hit the post and had a shot well saved by Killie keeper Craig Samson.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Celtic Park
"The home side have dominated possession, but Inverness defended deeply and left little room in the final third for Celtic to work in. Van Dijk and Brown came close with long-range efforts, but it's been a toil for them. A series of corners apart, little threat from Inverness at the other end."
Post update
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at Dumbarton v Rangers
"This time Kris Boyd is onside and he finds the net again. Lewis Macleod makes a run to the edge of the box before slipping a pass to the striker who takes a moment to dig the ball out from between his feet before stabbing it past Jamie Ewings and in off the post. That was in injury time and is pretty much the last act of a less-than-stunning first half."
HALF-TIME
SCOTTISH CUP
Annan Athletic 2-1 Livingston
Arbroath 1-0 Nairn County
Ayr United 1-1 Alloa Athletic
Dumbarton 0-1 Rangers
East Fife 2-2 Berwick Rangers
Edinburgh City 1-3 Brora Rangers
Elgin City 3-0 Bo'ness United
Forfar Athletic 1-2 Cowdenbeath
Greenock Morton 0-0 Airdrieonians
Peterhead 0-0 Stranraer
Queen's Park 0-1 Albion Rovers
Spartans FC 1-0 Clyde
Stenhousemuir 1-0 Brechin City
HALF-TIME
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
Dundee United 1-0 St Mirren
Kilmarnock 0-1 Dundee
Hamilton 2-1 Partick Thistle
FULL-TIME
Scottish Cup
Linlithgow Rose 0-2 Raith Rovers
Hurlford United 1-1 Stirling Albion
GOAL
Dundee Utd 1-0 St Mirren (Paton)
Dundee United are in front as Paul Paton plants the ball into the net after Charlie Telfer's cross is deflected into his path in the box.
Post update
Dundee Utd 0-0 St Mirren
Dundee United's Stuart Armstrong bucks the trend of the first half by putting his foot on the ball and beating a couple of men before being unceremoniously felled by Marc McAusland, who is booked.
Post update
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at Dumbarton v Rangers
"Rangers at last manage a shot on target and indeed find the net, but Kris Boyd is flagged offside as he turns Richard Foster's cross into the net."
GOAL
Kilmarnock 0-1 Dundee (Stewart)
Dundee take the lead after a sweeping move upfield. Killie are caught in possession following neat interplay between Gary Harkins and David Clarkson, with Greg Stewart applying the finish in off the post.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 2-1 Partick Thistle
Hamilton defender Martin Canning connects with a Danny Redmond free-kick but flicks his header wide of the target.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
Celtic have been well on top against Inverness but have not been able to find a way past visiting goalkeeper Dean Brill as the interval looms.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
Celtic striker John Guidetti starts and almost ends a move, running into the box and flicking the ball towards Dean Brill's goal. However, imposing defensive midfielder Ross Draper comes in to clear the danger for John Hughes' side but only temporarily as Celtic skipper Scott Brown rattles a shot wide with the Caley Thistle shot-stopper rooted to the spot.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Kilmarnock 0-0 Dundee
Dundee go close to hitting the front as Martin Boyle collects a long ball and hits a half volley that smashes off the inside of the post, rolls across the face of goal and out.
And seconds later Boyle escapes the attention of Chris Chantler in the box, but his second effort is well saved by Craig Samson.
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 2-1 Partick Thistle (McMillan)
Jordan McMillan grabs a goal back for Thistle with a deflected shot that evades the Accies keeper Michael McGovern. Grant Gillespie threw himself in front of the full-back's effort but all he could do was divert it into his own net.
Post update
Dundee Utd 0-0 St Mirren
Injury blow for Dundee United. Mario Bilate clutches his hamstring and is soon replaced by Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk ambles to within 30 yards of goal, assesses his limited options and decides to smack a shot at the Inverness goal. Caley Thitle keeper Dean Brill keeps his eye on the ball and manages to parry it to safety. Moments later, Anthony Stokes cuts in from the left on to his right foot and flashes a shot just past Brill's right-hand post.
Post update
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at the Bet Butler
"Precious little to report in terms of chances here. The only real effort of note came from the home side's Mitch Megginson after six minutes. His low drive from the edge of the box was well touched round the post by Lee Robinson. Rangers have created nothing."
Post update
Scottish Cup latest
Linlithgow Rose 0-1 Raith Rovers
Elgin 2-0 Bo'ness
Edinburgh City 1-2 Brora Rangers
Forfar 0-2 Cowdenbeath
Annan 1-1 Livingston
Arbroath 1-0 Nairn County
Ayr 0-1 Alloa
GREAT SAVE!
Dundee Utd 0-0 St Mirren
Radoslaw Cierzniak is called into action again with the Dundee United goalkeeper getting down low to his left to push Adam Drury's shot wide.
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 2-0 Partick Thistle (Redmond)
Two goals inside a minute for Hamilton as Danny Redmond fires a volley past the bewildered Scott Fox to give the hosts a very useful cushion.
GOAL
Hamilton Academical 1-0 Partick Thistle (MacKinnon)
The league leaders are ahead as Darian MacKinnon lets fly from 25 yards and the ball whistles past goalkeeper Scott Fox.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
Centre-half Virgil van Dijk heads the ball out for an Inverness corner after Jason Denayer was caught flat-footed in the Celtic box. The Highlanders have won a few corners in recent minutes, with 6ft 5in midfielder Ross Draper the conspicuous target.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Partick Thistle
"Hamilton are settling down to the task at hand. Partick Thistle are not giving them much in the way of time on the ball, but the Premiership leaders are starting to get down to business," says BBC Scotland's Rob MacLean.
GREAT SAVE!
Dundee Utd 0-0 St Mirren
Callum Ball gets a flick to Sean Kelly's low cross and Radoslaw Cierzniak turns the ball out using his chest. Unorthodox save from the United keeper but effective nonetheless. From the resulting corner, Marc McAusland sends a looping header over the crossbar.
Post update
Dundee Utd 0-0 St Mirren
Dundee United fans groan in disappointment as Nadir Ciftci's free-kick sails over the crossbar. It was always going to be ambitious to try and hit the target from way out on the left.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Dundee
"Really nice football in the middle of the park but no cutting edge from either side," is the verdict of BBC Scotland's Allan Preston.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
From a quick short corner Stefan Johansen crosses for John Guidetti. The Celtic striker makes a run to the near post and hits an effort over the Inverness bar from close range. Winger Mubarak Wakaso follows that attempt on goal with a shot that is deflected out for a corner as the home side turn the screw.
Post update
Scottish Cup latest
Spartans 1-0 Clyde
Annan 0-1 Livingston
East Fife 1-1 Berwick
Forfar 0-1 Cowdenbeath
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
BBC Scotland pundit Pat Bonner
"Inverness are finding it very hard to get out of their own half. They are under pressure and are struggling to pass their way out. You can see Celtic's intent, pressing Inverness high up the pitch."
Post update
Dundee Utd 0-0 St Mirren
Dundee United's long night in the midweek Scottish League Cup win on penalties over Hibernian is evident in their line-up today with the likes of John Rankin and Chris Erskine left on the bench among six changes. The Tangerine are yet to get going while St Mirren have looked lively.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-0 Partick Thistle
"A solid start by Partick Thistle at New Douglas Park - they've been on the attack much more than the home side," says BBC Scotland's Rob MacLean.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Inverness CT
Inverness Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings blocks an effort at goal from John Guidetti as the Swede looks to continue his rich run of scoring form for Celtic.
Post update
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
Halloween used to be about kids out guising for sweets, now it also means grown men in fancy dress at the football. Are these lads at Hamilton still out from last night?
KICK-OFF
The action gets underway all across the country.
Post update
BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont at the Bet Butler
"With Steve Simonsen nursing a belter of a black eye, Lee Robinson is in goal and 16-y-o Robby McCrorie is on the bench for Rangers."
Post update
BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Celtic Park
"Since losing to Hamilton, Celtic have faced three domestic opponents, winning all three games, scoring 13 goals and conceding none. Can Inverness Caledonian Thistle provide more of a challenge?"
Post update
BBC Scotland's Tom English looks forward to the draw for the semi-finals of the League Cup, which be made live on Sportscene at 17:07 GMT: "Rangers have improved. They have beaten two Premiership clubs and the draw will be intriguing."
Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United are the other sides in the hat.
HALF-TIME
SCOTTISH CUP
Hurlford United 1-0 Stirling Albion
Linlithgow Rose 0-0 Raith Rovers
Former St Mirren striker Stewart Kean was on target for the Ayrshire Juniors.
Post update
NO BUYER FOR BUDDIES
Despite newspaper reports that St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour was close to selling the Paisley club to a group of businessmen from Holland and Kuwait, BBC Scotland's Chick Young asserts that Gilmour is "nowhere near closing a deal with any potential buyer". So there you have it. "Talks continue with various groups," he reports.
Post update
TOP OF THE ROCK
Here is a splendid view of Dumbarton's home nestling in the shadow of Dumbarton Rock, which has its very own castle.
Rangers are the visitors today on Scottish Cup duty.
LINE-UPS FROM TANNADICE
Dundee Utd: Cierzniak, Dillon, Morris, Fojut, Townsend, Paton, Butcher, Telfer, Connolly, Ciftci, Bilate. Subs: Szromnik, Watson, Spittal, Rankin, Erskine, Armstrong, Dow.
St Mirren: Kello, Naismith, Kelly, McAusland, Goodwin, McLean, Reilly, Drury, Teale, Teselaar, Ball. Subs: Ridgers, Marwood, Caldwell, Brown, Yaqub, Williams, Baird.
Post update
No Craig Gordon for Celtic. The goalkeeper has a knee problem, so Lukasz Zaluska steps in.
Aleksandar Tonev is also absent since Celtic did not lodge an appeal against his seven-match suspension in time.
But manager Ronny Deila insists the club will fight the ban for "racially abusing" Aberdeen defender Shay Logan.
"We're going to appeal this," he tells BBC Radio Scotland. "We are very disappointed. We are going to support him. It's a tough accusation. It can ruin his career. We don't feel it is right. We believe Alex. This is word against word."
LINE-UPS FROM RUGBY PARK
Kilmarnock: Samson, Barbour, Hamill, Connolly, Clingan, Johnston, Obadeyi, Ashcroft, Eremenko, Chantler, Magennis. Subs: Brennan, McKenzie, Slater, Westlake, Miller, O'Hara, Muirhead.
Dundee: Bain, Irvine, Konrad, Mcpake, McGinn, Mcalister, Harkins, McGowan, Stewart, Clarkson, Boyle. Subs: Schenk, Roberts, Davidson, Mcbride, Thomson, Kerr, Dyer.
LINE-UPS FROM CELTIC PARK
Celtic: Zaluska; Lustig, Denayer, van Dijk, Izaguirre; Brown, Mulgrew; Wakaso, Johansen, Stokes; Guidetti. Subs: Fason, Matthews, Ambrose, Scepovic, Griffiths, Kayal, McGregor
Inverness CT: Brill, Raven, Meekings, Warren, Shinnie, Draper, Tremarco, Vincent, Tansey, Williams, Watkins Subs: Esson, McKay, Doran, Ross, Devine, Polworth, Christie.
Post update
Underwear XI
Off The Ball had some fun with an undergarments select earlier on BBC Radio Scotland.
Peter Lovenpants, Camisole Bell, Sock-rates and Long-John Greig were among those to make the cut...
LINE-UPS FROM NEW DOUGLAS PARK
Hamilton: McGovern, Gordon, Canning, Gillespie, Imrie, Crawford, MacKinnon, Andreu, Garcia Tena, Redmond, Antoine Curier. Subs: Hendrie, Devlin, Routledge, Scotland, Longridge, Ryan, Currie.
Partick Thistle: Fox, Seaborne, Balatoni, McMillan, Osman, Bannigan, Doolan, Lawless, Elliott, Craigen Carroll. Subs: Gallacher, Welsh, Stevenson, Frans, Higginbotham, Fraser, Wilson.
Post update
Swede Dreams
John Guidetti's hat-trick against Partick Thistle on Wednesday took the Celtic striker's tally to eight goals in eight games.
The big Swede has been a great addition to Ronny Deila's squad and I bet the manager is glad that red tape didn't scupper his on-off-on deadline day loan move from Manchester City.
Post update
Kilmarnock v Dundee
Kilmarnock's run of three victories came to an end at Celtic Park last Saturday but the Ayrshire remain well placed in the top half of the table.
Dundee were training on Forfar's artificial park this week to get a feel for the synthetic grass at Rugby Park.
Paul Hartley's promoted team have taken to the top flight without any real hiccups and forward David Clarkson will be high on confidence having knocked in four goals in his last four outings.
Post update
Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle
Surprise league leaders Hamilton are wobbling after back-to-back defeats. Alex Neil's side were bundled out of the League Cup by Aberdeen following last weekend's 2-0 reverse at Dens Park.
However, Partick Thistle may not be in the best frame of mind after their midweek mauling at Celtic Park. The Jags shipped six goals in the League Cup, losing Stuart Bannigan to a red card at 1-0.
Thistle looked to have snatched victory when Kallum Higginbotham broke the deadlock at Firhill on 85 minutes earlier this term but Tony Andreu and Jason Scotland had other ideas in a barnstorming finale.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
SPLstats on Twitter: "Kilmarnock have won 4 consecutive home league matches. They haven't managed 5 in a row since Jan-Mar 2006."
Post update
Dundee Utd v St Mirren
There may be a few tired legs in the Dundee United dressing room after Wednesday's high drama at Easter Road. The Terrors played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Hibernian before prevailing on penalty kicks after extra-time. Goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak was the hero, saving two sudden-death efforts to bring his team back from the brink.
United are just one point off top spot and are unbeaten at home this season, dropping points only once in six games.
St Mirren picked up their first point at home last weekend but have fared a little better on the road.
The visitors were turned over three times at Tannadice last term and lost 3-0 when the teams met in Paisley at the end of August.
Post update
Celtic v Inverness CT
Celtic are starting to hit their stride after a stuttering start to Ronny Deila's reign. The defending champions have won their last four games, scoring 15 goals in the process, since a 1-0 home defeat to Hamilton.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle are, of course, seeking an early season double over Celtic, having profited from Eoghan O'Connell's own goal in the Highlands back in August. It might actually be warmer today, on 1 November, than it was that day. You won't need the thermals if you're heading out to a match.
John Hughes's side are currently second in the table but Celtic can overtake them with a fifth victory on the spin.
Post update
Joy for the Juniors?
Hurlford United qualified for the Scottish Cup after beating Glenafton 3-0 in last season's Junior Cup final. The Ayrshire side saw off Edinburgh University 5-0 in a preliminary round replay then thrashed Clachnacuddin 7-1 in Inverness. They defeated Inverurie Locos 3-0 away from home in the second round.
Linlithgow Rose, at home to Raith Rovers, and Bo'ness United away to Elgin, are the other sides flying the flag for the Juniors.
Post update
We'll even have some League Cup activity for you, with the semi-final draw coming up live on the telly at close of play. Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers are in the hat, so make sure you stay tuned for that.
Join the debate at #bbcscotfootball
BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford on Twitter: "Check out this bunch of geezers who've come to support @LRFC1889 v @RaithRovers_FC in Scottish Cup!
The Linlithgow Rose barmy army are cutting a dash today...
Post update
It's also third round day in the Scottish Cup. Rangers' visit to Championship rivals Dumbarton looks the pick of the ties and there are a few other interesting match-ups. Clyde will not be relishing a trip to Spartans and Edinburgh City v Brora Rangers pits the Lowland League leaders against the Highland League pace-setters.
A couple of those games have just kicked off due to a lack of floodlights; Hurlford v Stirling Albion and Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers.
Post update
Good afternoon and welcome to another busy Saturday of Scottish football. Following St Johnstone's 2-1 win over Motherwell last night, we have four more Premiership matches at 15:00 GMT.
Celtic host Inverness CT, Dundee United take on St Mirren, Hamilton welcome Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock entertain Dundee.