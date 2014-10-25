Premier League reaction

And that, dear reader, is all for today. Just joining? Where have you been? Let me start your catch-up by pointing you in the direction of three things to read on the BBC Sport website tonight:
Nigel Pearson on having the goals measured: "The goalkeepers felt they looked a bit big. I think Garry Monk's had enough controversy in the last seven days, so it was prudent to check it out."
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "We didn't manage the ball well enough, didn't give ourselves the best chance to win the game. We weren't positive and made too many unforced errors.
"We had some pace out there today, but unless you utilise your own possession, it makes it very difficult to maximise those players' strengths.
"We huffed and puffed but without the quality we've shown in other games. The way we've played so far this season, I know we're better than what we've shown today."
Match of the Day running order
Before tomorrow, there's the Saturday night ritual of Match of the Day to observe. Want the running order? Your wish is our command...
1. West Hamv Man City
2. Sunderland v Arsenal
3. West Brom v Palace
4. Southampton v Stoke
5. Swansea v Leicester
6. Liverpool v Hull
MOTD will be live on BBC One from 22:25 BST.
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "I'm very pleased with the first half, we played very well and moved the ball very well. Some of the movements and patterns we've done in training came off. We defended well enough and earned the three points.
"The five games which we haven't won, we played very well and deserved more than what we got. There was a little pressure on us and the players handled it very well."
Tomorrow? A triple-header for you, beginning with the twin 13:30 kick-offs of Burnley v Everton and Tottenham v Newcastle.
The comes the small matter of Manchester United v Chelsea at Old Trafford. Win that and the Blues will be six points clear at the top of the Premier League, eight ahead of Manchester City. Title won?
AbdulKabir: Montero is a very big talent and had a decent game, I believe he should be started more.
Swansea striker Wilfried Bony: "It was really important to win today and we deserved it. Gylfi can give me the ball any time, I just have to focus on scoring goals."
Gylfi Sigurdsson: "The understanding between us is good. He was there, I just laid it on for him. I felt my groin before the game, so that's why I was coming off. We showed character to bounce back from the loss at Stoke."
Swansea, by the way, had gone five league games without a win. One win in six and up to sixth in the table tells a story of how tight the Premier League is this season.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Former Leicester defender Matt Elliot on BBC Radio Leicester
"I think prior to the game a lot of fans wouldn't have been too disappointed with the starting line-up. Some fans are unhappy that there are square pegs in round holes and I think they are referring to Jamie Vardy playing wide right.
"You can put whatever formation out there but you have to show the intelligence to deal with the other teams movement and we didn't do that today, we got dragged around today."
Get involved - Leeds sack Cellino
Alastair McKay: Depressing times for Leeds Utd. The fans deserve better. Could be a long time before Leeds are ever playing in Prem League.
Henry: Keeping your job at Leeds is harder than taking Braintree to European glory in football manager. Madness from Cellino.
David Blayney: Sad to see these former big clubs in trouble Leeds, Birmingham and Bolton to name a few.
So the top six for Swansea, who, like a lot of other clubs, might be thinking that this season is a very good opportunity to gatecrash the bigger names. Stiff tests to come, though. Their next three league games are Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Rob from Leicester has been sat in the away end: "The first half was atrocious, a terrible half. The second was better but shocking defending for that second goal killed us.
"Disappointing overall. I think there is room for a couple of new players in January and maybe we have to work to the players we have to suit them rather than making them meet a formation."
FULL-TIME
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
All over. Three blasts of the whistle signal the end and confirm Swansea's climb to sixth in the Premier League. The Welsh club were well worth it, while poor Leicester are four without a win and only two points above the drop zone.
GREAT SAVE!
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Great save? Horrendous miss? It's a bit of both. Lukasz Fabianski flies as the ball comes in, palming the ball towards Esteban Cambiasso. The Argentine has won it all, but he can't score from a yard, first hitting the post, then dallying as Fabianski hurls back to claw the ball away. Confirmation that Leicester will not score tonight.
Post update
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Swansea still running as we head to stoppage time, Leicester forced to defend rather than push for the goal that would set up a grandstand finish. There are three minutes of stoppage time to be played.
Post update
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Garry Monk's men are going sixth in the Premier League - above Liverpool and Manchester United - but there's no hint of a smile from the Swansea boss. In his technical area, he has hands in pockets, staring in to the distance like a bloke wondering what to do with his evening. Five to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
It's actually raining pretty steadily in Swansea as the hosts make a double change. Big applause for Wilfried Bony as he departs in the company of Wayne Routledge. Bafetimbi Gomis and Nathan Dyer are on.
Post update
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Not a lot more to report from the Liberty, where Leicester are wandering towards defeat. For all the talk about a good start to the season for the Foxes, they will be in the bottom three if Newcastle win at Spurs tomorrow.
CLOSE!
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Almost a third for Swansea, Jonjo Shelvey's streak clear of the defence sees a pass slipped into the path of Wayne Routledge, who isn't quite quick enough. You feel it's more likely that there's more for Swansea, rather than one back for Leicester.
Over on BBC Radio 5 live 606 is in full swing.
Steve, a Liverpool fan, says: "The new signings are lacking and haven't added anything to the squad."
Sam, a Birmingham fan, says: "I'm embarrassed, it feels like the club has no soul left."
Back at the Liberty, it's gone a little flat on the pitch, as if the Swansea second has taken the bite from the game. Still lively in the crowd, though. Whoever has got the drum will have arm-ache in the morning. Or RSI.
Leeds sack Milanic
A bit more on the Leeds situation from BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, who says: "Leeds owner massimo Cellino has texted me to say Neil Redfearn will be his new head coach. He said 'I am calling Neil back to the bench for good'."
I wonder what Redfearn thinks of that.
Leeds sack Milanic
Olly Dickinson: Unbelievable decision, he's only had six games. We've become a laughing stock.
Shohidur Rahman: Leeds have the worst owner in world football? You could definitely say that.
Aashsish: Leeds Utd owner going for the world record for number of managers in a season?
Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has sacked his second manager of the season, with Darko Milanic shown the door after only six games in charge. Leeds, 18th in the Championship, lost 2-1 at home to Wolves today.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Triple sub for Leicester, on come Matty James, Andy King and Esteban Cambiasso in place of Jamie Vardy, Dean Hammond and Danny Drinkwater. Dice thrown for the last time.
Josh Jackman: Almost one of the goals of the season from Jonjo Shelvey. Spectacular effort.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott
BBC Radio Leicester
"Kasper Schmeichel has got his hands in the air and is asking why Jonjo Shelvey has so much time and space there? He has a good point. Shelvey has a great shot on him, so where was the midfield? He had absolutely acres of space there. Big problems here for Leicester."
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Replays of that Shelvey effort show that the former Liverpool man was nearer the centre circle than the Leicester box when he struck it. Right foot, arcing away from the flying Kasper Schmeichel, who was beaten all ends up.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
"Swansea have been impressive but this has been a very disjointed performance from Leicester. Overall I would say it has been their worst performance of the season so far. They looked rattled in the first half, and that second Swansea goal has set the cat amongst the pigeons again."
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
On that goal/substitution, it looked like Garry Monk was getting ready to replace Sigurdsson before the second went in. If he was aware, Sigurdsson had a piece de resistance before he left. Jonjo Shelveeeyyyy! Against the bar from miles out. Swansea bossing it.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Gylfi Sigurdsson's work is done, the architect replaced by Tom Carroll. The Icelander gets a break with Tuesday's League Cup tie against Liverpool in mind. Early to pull the trigger? Probably not. It's hard to see Leicester getting back in this.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
"Far too easy. There was a lack of positioning in the back four, and again there is another square ball right into Wilfried Bony's path. Again he finishes it with aplomb. Just as Leicester were showing signs of a comeback, that Swansea goal has stopped them in their tracks."
GOAL
Swansea 2-0 Leicester - Wilfried Bony
Leicester's best spell? Forget about it. Once more, the Foxes are torn to shreds by the Gylfi Sigurdsson-Wilfried Bony combo, with Jefferson Montero getting involved for good measure. Sigurdsson releases Montero with a one-two, with the Ecuadorian rolling the ball across goal for Bony to apply the finish. Game over. Probably.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Yep, Leicester definitely getting better, with Danny Drinkwater unleashing a rasper from distance that calls Lukasz Fabianski into action. Catching that shot may be the first thing the Pole has had to do this evening. Leicester's best spell.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"There wasn't a lot of energy in Leicester's first-half performance and their distribution was disappointing, but this is more positive stuff. There is more liveliness in their play and it already looks like it will stay that way. Leonardo Ulloa has moved out onto the left and Jamie Vardy is playing centrally up against the two centre-backs and will try to cause the Swansea defenders problems with his pace."
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Leicester have improved slightly since the break, with Leonardo Ulloa getting into the game a little more. That throw-in, by the way, wasn't touched by Shelvey, so wouldn't have counted.
PACopyright: PA
Leeds sack Milanic
Pemberton FC: Feel sorry for the Leeds fans more than anyone, it's a never-ending bad dream in which they can't seem to escape.
Matthew Penistone: If Massimo Cellino wants to keep fans on side he has to give it to Neil Redfearn full time. He is the only person who gets them playing.
Matthew Wade: What is going on at Leeds? Another manager gone? He will be back in charge this time tomorrow!
Owner Massimo Cellino has sacked his second manager of the season, with Darko Milanic shown the door after only six games in charge. Leeds, 18th in the Championship, lost 2-1 at home to Wolves today.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson sits in the stands, hand on his chin, earpiece dangling like a bodyguard not wanting to listen to orders. Swansea, after that throw-in trouble, are back into their stride, pressing. Drum still bangs, songs still sung. I reckon it might be a decent night out in Swansea tonight.
CLOSE!
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Close. Or is it? A Rory Delap-style throw comes in from the Leicester right, Liam Moore than man with the projection. It bounces in the Swansea area, eventually landing on the bar. Did Jonjo Shelvey get a touch on that? Would it have counted if it had dropped in? Not sure. It didn't, so it doesn't matter.
"Measuring the posts before kick-off (see 17:22) is the nearest Leicester have been to goal in this game. Much better needed in second half."
KICK-OFF
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Leeds have livened up half-time there, haven't they? Anyway, the players are back out at the Liberty, Leicester gets us back under way in search of that equaliser.
Leeds sack Milanic
More on Leeds, with owner Massimo Cellino saying: "I want to apologise to the supporters, they deserve better results."
Do they also deserve a manager who gets more than six games?
What to make of what is going on at Leeds? Once more, Neil Redfearn is given the call to take charge, it is he who will take training on Monday morning. Text and tweet your thoughts on the latest of the Elland Road soap opera. In fact, if Leeds United was the basis of a soap, what would you call it? You know, like Dream Team, but not based on Harchester United.
Leeds sack Milanic
Erm, what is going on at Leeds United? Owner Massimo Cellino axes his second manager of the season, with Darko Milanic shown the door after only six games. Leeds, 18th in the Championship, lost 2-1 at home to Wolves today.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ben, Northumberland: How amazing do the Swansea fans sound when they're belting out Hymns and Arias? Up there with You'll Never Walk Alone at Anfield, or When The Spurs Go Marching In, easily.
As it stands
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
So, as it stands, Swansea are going sixth in the Premier League, nestled in between Arsenal and Liverpool on goal difference. Leicester would stay two points above the relegation zone.
Aidan Williams: Some players just click at clubs and do well. Not every good club player would do well at a better club - just look at Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"At the moment I would be loathe to make any serious changes, but Swansea have been so good in their movement that some of the Leicester players have looked unsure of what their positions are. Esteban Cambiasso probably sees things that split second quicker than other players.
"Leicester will be happy to see the half-time whistle. Now they can recharge, have a talk about the problems on the pitch, and how they can go about amending them. "
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"Leicester have struggled to get in round the back of the Swansea defence. Swansea have had the better chances on the balance and Leicester will have to do much better."
HALF-TIME
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Three blasts on the whistle send us for a half-time brew. Swansea good value, but should they be further in front? Having said that, Leicester have shown next to nothing.
PACopyright: PA
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Half-time approaching, the fourth official fiddling with his board. It's been largely one-way traffic in the first period, but Swansea have only made one clear chance, which they took. Problems for Leicester, but the positive is they're only one behind. One minute added.
GOAL
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona - Karim Benzema (61 mins)
"Have Leicester had an attempt on goal? I'm not so sure we've had an attempt off goal. The danger now is when you see how composed Swansea are, they could keep possession all day long. Leicester have to squeeze and pressure the ball but that will leave more space in behind for Swansea to exploit."
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Matt, Plymouth: Regarding James Evans' text earlier (see 13 mins), Plymouth have the best defensive record in the Football League. No chance of Pompey knocking eight past us, south coast style or not!
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
We've settled again after that Swansea goal, with Leicester showing a little more intent since going behind. The Foxes, though, haven't shown the same guile as their hosts and haven't looked like getting past the home defence.
Big wins and derby thrillers in FA Cup
FA Cup fourth-round qualifying round-up
There is to be no FA Cup first-round dream for village side Willand Rovers, who lost their fourth qualifying round fixture to Gosport 3-1. It is, though, a special moment for Gosport, who are in the first-round hat for the first time.
Elsewhere, past giant killers Blyth Spartans won 4-3 at Leek Town, while Chester edged a thrilling clash at Stockport 4-2.
There were some thumping wins too, Bristol Rovers and East Thurrock United won 7-1 against Dorchester Town and Bath City respectively, while Gateshead won 4-0 at home to Gainsborough Trinity.
Big songs inside the Liberty, the home crowd having been treated to a moment of class for their team to take the lead their dominance merits. Sigurdsson, by the way, has now racked up seven assists in the Premier League alone this season. Provider.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"What a great bit of play. There was a lovely backheel in the build-up from Wilfried Bony and then he is on hand to provide a proper centre-forward's finish.
"I think Leicester realised they were up against a good team but now they know just how good Swansea can be. Bony, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jonjo Shelvey are the three stand-out players and Leicester have found them too hot to handle."
GOAL
Swansea 1-0 Leicester - Wilfried Bony
It's been coming. Swansea take a deserved lead through more excellent work from the two men that have run the show, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wilfried Bony. A Bony backheel frees Sigurdsson, who returns the ball for Bony to sweep past Kasper Schmeichel. That's three in three for the Ivorian. Swansea could be heading for the top six.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GOAL
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona - Pepe (50 mins)
Pepe powers in a bullet of a header to give Real the lead but Barcelona's defending was terrible, considering their back line had not been breached in the league this season until today.
"At the moment Leicester are little too preoccupied with Wilfried Bony. Yes he is a good player but the defence is following his movements a little bit too much. They have to look behind them, where Gylfi Sigurdsson has been drifting in. There is also a great contest between Richie De Laet and Jefferson Montero. Montero looked to have got the better of De Laet early in the first half but he has been coming back into it.
"Without wanting to say too much, it seems Leicester have just taken a little bit of the sting out of Swansea ..."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
The quiffed Gary Monk has probably got the best hairdo of all the 20 Premier League managers. Not surprising, considering he's the youngest of the lot. Not sure about the jumper and blazer look, though. He's off his bench to scream at his players, who are still controlling the game without rewards.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Halfway through the first half, deadlock unbroken. Very watchable, though, particularly thanks to the Swansea industry, led by Gylfi Sigurdsson. Who needs that piffling little game in Spain?
If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what?
Still a sizzling atmosphere in Swansea, the home side launching wave after wave of attack against a Leicester side creaking under the strain. Drum still bangs, home fans still singing, but no breakthrough. Yet.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"Kasper Schmeichel got away with murder there. I'm not sure what he was doing. Trying to be a bit clever and dink it? He should have just hoofed it clear. Gylfi Sigurdsson was almost startled by how much time he had, but fair play to Wes Morgan - he got himself back, got a toe on the ball and there were no real complaints from the Swansea players."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
What's going on here? Kasper Schmeichel has a Vito Mannone moment, passing the ball straight to Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelander comes under a challenge from Wes Morgan, goes down and the home crowd screams for a penalty. Sigurdsson doesn't really appeal and replays show Morgan got the ball. Good decision. Maybe Schmeichel was still worrying about the size of the goals.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock: "He (Mark Clattenburg) had a good game and I wish we had him every week. But there were two or three decisions that went against us and that cost us.
"It was a certain penalty in the first half (for Zaha)."
On Craig Dawson's challenge on Julian Speroni which led to West Brom's first goal: "It was just like an assault. How one of the four officials can't see it I don't know. He got absolutely smashed. I thought goalkeepers got the benefit of the doubt, but obviously not.
"Julian is just a bit dazed. He wanted to carry on."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Leicester still stuck in their own half, with skipper Wes Morgan lucky to escape the book when he clobbers Wilfried Bony. Finally the Foxes venture over the halfway line, but are hitting a wall of white.
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace
West Brom boss Alan Irvine, after his side fought back from two-goals down: "I am disappointed because it wasn't us for 32 minutes. At half-time I was the most angry I have been.
"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. But credit to the players for keeping going to the end and I think we got what we deserved. I was pleased to get a point, having left ourselves a lot to do."
Lines are now open for 606 this evening.
West Ham fans - have you turned the corner under Sam? What's a realistic finish for you this season?
Liverpool fans - more points dropped at home, how frustrating is Mario Balotelli?
And Birmingham fans - no manager, an 8-0 loss at home against Bournemouth today - we want to hear from you - what's going on?
CALL: 0500 909 693
TEXT: 85058
SOCIAL MEDIA: @BBC606
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"Pressure is building from Swansea. Wilfried Bony's first-time strike was thankfully handled well by Kasper Schmeichel, but the signs are there.
"Leicester just need to settle down a little bit, they look a little bit flustered when in possession at the moment."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
The first shot on target, Gylfi Sigurdsson pulling the strings to lay the ball on to Wilfried Bony. Hit from distance, straight at Schmeichel. Leicester can't get out, the home fans are rowdy. Good atmos.
"All-square in the big one. And it's even too in El Clasico."
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
There exists the incessant banging of a drum in south Wales, the sort you feel inside your head after one drink too many. Swansea having the better of it, but more style than substance at the minute.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
James Evans, Hove: Sumptuous south coast soccer. Saints 8-0 Sunderland last week, Birmingham 0-8 Bournemouth this week. No prizes for guessing what scoreline I'm going for when Portsmouth travel to Plymouth on November 15...
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
More on goalpost-gate. Apparently, Leicester felt they were too big. Without banging about it, does it matter what size they are, so long as they're the same at both ends? Maybe you'd be more worried about big goals if your keeper is small, but Kasper Schmeichel is a unit.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"Leicester do need to improve their passing. Three or four times already they have given the ball away needlessly.
"We all know Gylfi Sigurdsson is a threat but Swansea are dangerous all over the pitch. Leicester have the personnel to cope with that defensively, but can they just be that little bit creative going forward too?"
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Both teams have settled quickly, the ball on the turf and being caressed around. Brian Clough used to present a ball in his pre-match team talks and tell players to look after it. This one is being treated to a little luxury. Back and forth, no clear opportunities yet.
GOAL
Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona - Cristiano Ronaldo pen (35 mins)
Game on at the Bernabeu as Cristiano Ronaldo knocks in a penalty with supreme confidence after Gerard Pique had handled in the area. That, amazingly, is the first goal Barcelona have conceded in the league this season.
I'll say one thing, the Liberty cuts an impressive sight under the lights. Pitch a green a carpet, the Swansea white in particular shimmering. Get used to this sight, football in daylight will soon be gone for five months or so.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"This is an intriguing encounter. Both teams are looking to end winless runs, and although neither side's results have been what they will have wanted, their performances haven't been too bad. It promises to be an interesting evening."
KICK-OFF
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Huddles at the Liberty, applause from the crowd. The white shirts of Swansea get us under way, kicking right to left as we look. Leicester in their usual blue. We're off.
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "We are disappointed to a certain extent because in the first half we were a little bit apprehensive in our play, maybe a consequence of Southampton's great result last time out. We showed them too much respect. We conceded from a set play, where the ball was ricocheting around. We were unlucky that it fell to one of their guys and he despatched it.
"We were better second half, got a little bit of control of the game, and you saw by the reaction of the Southampton crowd at the end that they knew we were pushing to get back on level terms.
"Credit to Southampton, they are on a great run. It was always going to be a difficult game for us. But when you look back on it, we were a lot closer than we thought."
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "We have been away at the Emirates and come here and put on another terrific show.
"In the first half we had probably the best opportunity when Hatem Ben Arfa played the ball into Jake Livermore, Liverpool got frustrated in the second-half and we came away with a thoroughly deserved point.
"We had four or five players missing today from the team that played Arsenal and everyone that came in put in a terrific performance."
If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what?
Andrew, Monmouth: El Insignificante!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Performance wise we were excellent, particularly in the second half where we were outstanding.
"After a tough game in midweek it was a great effort from the players and we deserved to win the game. I thought it was just a matter of time until we scored, we created some opportunities and had 19 shots at goal. I can't ask for any more from the players, they've given everything."
On Mario Balotelli's last-minute chance, Rodgers added: "He will be disappointed with that. The cross came in, it was a perfect ball, he just opened his foot up too far and the chance was gone."
If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what?
Erm, how on Earth do you come to the conclusion that the goalposts aren't the right size? In the warm-up, have a few shots at goal, see them all go over. "These goals aren't tall enough." Maybe it was a keeper. "Ball keeps going in, goals must be too big". Extraordinary. Players in the tunnel.
"Leicester are complaining the goalposts are not the correct size here at The Liberty. They've asked the referee to measure them! Referee says both posts are the correct height. Moral of the story: don't invite Leicester round to measure carpet any time soon. Bet you El Clasico doesn't have this sort of drama..."
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Remember when we mentioned the measuring of the posts at the Liberty? We may have an explanation...
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet: "I'm sure everybody will comment on the two goals but we tried hard, the players gave everything. We did not create enough but you cannot concede goals like we did today.
"It's a long week after two defeats but we've got plenty of time to make decisions. There is no other way other than to keep working, convincing the players and trying not to make mistakes and hopefully try to win a game. We made it difficult for Arsenal apart from the goals.
"I wanted to see the players today, to see them be brave and pass the ball and I think they were close. We didn't make many mistakes in the first seven games but in the last two games we made more than you expect in the whole season. We need to put that right."
Ponder this. If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what? Text and tweet in the usual ways. Ten minutes or so before the players emerge in south Wales.
League Two round-up
Luton are the new leaders of League Two. The Hatters, promoted last season, had Luke Guttridge to thank for his 90th minute winner against Northampton Town.
They claim top spot because former leaders Wycombe drew 1-1 at home to Dagenham and Redbridge, while Burton lost 1-0 at Stevenage.
Shrewsbury are only three points behind the leaders because of a 2-1 victory at home to Portsmouth.
Hartlepool replace Tranmere at the bottom after losing 2-1 at Cambridge.
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Daniel George Broda: Mario Balotelli is clearly lacking confidence but his arrogance and lack of effort mean all the criticism is entirely justified.
Svein Erik Gjelseng: Why did Hull, who were so positive and good against Arsenal last week, play so utterly negatively against Liverpool? Very strange.
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "It was a difficult game. If you don't kill the game then it is always difficult until the last second. I think we played a very good first half. It was more difficult in the second half. Stoke changed their system and we didn't control like we had before. But we still had eight opportunities to score.
"You can't win every week so easy. Sometimes it is more difficult because Stoke were very strong. But it is a great win."
On being second: "We'd like to stay at the top but we know we have to work very hard to do that. But nothing is impossible. We live by week to week and I think that is the best you can do.
"We will enjoy being second because it isn't normal, because there are other teams with maybe more qualities. But the team deserves this position because they work hard every day."
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Very odd scenes at the Liberty, where one of the officials is on a step ladder, measuring the height of the bar with a tape measure. Has it changed since there was last a game here? If it's wrong today, was it wrong then too? Do they have nothing better to do?
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Will: Liverpool looked good but just couldn't convert. If we had bought Loic Remy we wouldn't have had this much trouble surely?
Ben Spence: Why does Brendan Rodgers refuse to play another striker with Mario Balotelli? Clearly doesn't work as a lone striker.
Bristol City's lead at the top has been reduced by a point to five after they were held 2-2 draw by Barnsley.
There were two tremendous comebacks. The first was at Deepdale, where Preston fought back from 2-0 down against near-neighbours Fleetwood to win 3-2. Joe Garner was the hero with his hat-trick. The Lancashire side are now second in the table.
The other superb feat was at the Ricoh Arena, where Coventry secured a 3-2 victory over Peterborough after also going two goals behind.
Notts County left it late at bottom-side Scunthorpe, with Zeli Ismail converting from the spot in the 89th minute,
At the other end, Crewe and Yeovil lost, to remain in the bottom four.
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "You could feel that we had a lot of the ball and Sunderland were focused on defending very well. They came out with more purpose in the second half but on the break we had many chances. We played away on Wednesday and again today so what was most important was the points. In life you can always improve but what was important for us today was to get the three points and keep a clean sheet.
"Sanchez is not scared to take the ball and go at you anywhere and that is very important. He got two goals but we want more.
"I think Kieran Gibbs has a hip problem. He wanted to go on but he couldn't. Mikel Arteta got a kick on his thigh but I don't think it's bad."
Birmingham 0-8 (eight) Bournemouth
Adam, Poole: Anything Saints can do we can do better, come on you Cherries! In Eddie Howe we trust.
Championship round-up
Bournemouth produced arguably the result of the day across the leagues with an 8-0 win over 10-man Birmingham at St. Andrew's.
Marc Pugh scored a second-half hat-trick to move the Cherries within two points of the leaders. Managerless Blues had defender David Edgar sent off early in the first half, and missed a penalty when they were 3-0 down.
Derby remain at the top of the table by the skin of their teeth after James McClean scored twice to give Wigan a 2-1 victory having gone a goal behind.
Watford are level on 26 points but only a goal behind of goal difference after they drew 1-1 at Middlesbrough. Wolves are also on level on points with the pair after they managed a 2-1 win at Leeds.
Nottingham Forest took the lead at home to Blackburn through Matty Fryatt, but conceded three times in the second half, with Jordan Rhodes getting the third.
At the other end, Bolton secured their second win in three matches and eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Brentford.
GOAL
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona - Neymar (4 mins)
Well what a start we have to El Clasico, eh? Neymar cuts inside and curls home, Luis Suarez providing the assist. Follow the action via our separate live text.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mo Valji, Ruislip: Why didn't Brendan Rodgers start Philippe Coutinho? He's been brilliant and did more then the whole team in the 30 minutes he played.
Paul Bell, Warrington: Rodgers is not getting the best from his players, seems he doesn't know his best attacking formation.
Terry, Rochester: Jermain Defoe on the cheap in January for Liverpool? Worth a go surely!
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
After all that, the concertinaed nature of the Premier League means that a victory for Swansea will take them at least to sixth, possibly even fifth depending on goal difference. Leicester, 15th, could climb all the way to seventh.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"What a chance for Mario Balotelli right at the end. After lovely work from Philippe Coutinho, who whipped in a low cross to the near post with the outside of his boot, and all Balotelli has to do is keep his eye on the ball. But he must have taken his eye off it because the ball goes through his legs."
What does it all mean?
Full-time in our three o'clocks, with Southampton the big winners by climbing to second in the Premier League. Arsenal go fifth, above Liverpool on goal difference, while Hull climb into the top half.
Great work from West Brom as they recover from going two-goals down to earn a draw at home to Crystal Palace. Saido Berahino scored the crucial late penalty to earn the Baggies a point, and keep his impressive goal-scoring run going. Five in his last four for the England Under-21 international.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Why, oh why always him? From the last kick of the game, Mario Balotelli must win it for Liverpool, but totally misses the ball. From Phillipe Coutinho's cross, Balotelli is six yards out with the ball on his laces. He gets nothing, the final whistle blows, it ends 0-0 and Balotelli sinks to his haunches. Unbelievable.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
Routine stuff from Arsenal but the win was really handed on a plate to them by Sunderland, who gifted them both goals through defensive howlers. A point of concern for Black Cats boss Gus Poyet.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
FULL-TIME
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Another game, another win for the impressive Southampton. They are now up to second in the Premier League. Lap it up, Saints fans, what a season your team is having.
PACopyright: PA
GOAL
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace - Saido Berahino (90 mins)
West Brom snatch a point late, late on as Saido Berahino buries the penalty. Neil Warnock looks quizzical, but he can't argue with that call. The Baggies have got away with one.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Penalty to West Brom
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
Late drama. Mile Jedinak has fouled Victor Anichebe. The right call. A chance for West Brom to grab a point.
GOAL
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal - Alexis Sanchez (90 mins)
Sunderland are their own worst enemy as Alexis Sanchez adds a second, but it is an absolute gift for the forward. Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone scuffs a poor back pass straight to Sanchez, who gleefully lifts the ball into the empty net.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton at the right end from their point of view. Stoke look to break but Mame Biram Diouf isn't quick enough. This one looks done. Added time looms.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"It's not a penalty, but it looked like it was from behind the goal probably. Fantastic lay-off from Rickie Lambert but Mario Balotelli falls over before he gets to the ball. He wasn't tripped."
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Mario Balotelli is lying on his back with the look of a man who has lost a tenner and found a penny. In a goalmouth scramble, the Italian is bundled over and pleads for a penalty. Nothing doing. You know what, that's probably a foul outside the box.
PACopyright: PA
Darren, London: Brendan Rodgers wishes he had some of the £75m he got for Luis Suarez left so he could buy a goal! Looking bleak for the Reds.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
You just feel it's not going to happen for Liverpool today. From Steven Gerrard's free-kick, an unmarked Phillipe Countinho heads over at the back post when he should at least hit the target. There are about five minutes to go.
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are seeing a bit more of the ball now after a good West Brom spell but no real chances of note. Not too long for them to hold out, though, as we enter the final five minutes.
Post update
"Alex Bruce has just taken another one in the face from Mario Balotelli but he is still better looking than his dad. Hull seem to have just sat back and are trying to take a 0-0. If they get beaten now it is their own fault."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton's march to second in the Premier League shows no sign of being stopped by Stoke, who are cutting an increasingly frustrated figure. That's not comforting Ronald Koeman, though. The Saints boss is flapping his arms like a man trying to take off.
PACopyright: PA
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Swansea City manager Garry Monk makes two changes to the team which lost to Stoke in controversial circumstances last Sunday, with Jonjo Shelvey returning from suspension to start in place of Tom Carroll. Summer signing Jefferson Montero makes his first Premier League start, coming in for Nathan Dyer.
There are four changes for Leicester with Riyad Mahrez, Dean Hammond, Jamie Vardy and David Nugent replacing Marc Albrighton, Esteban Cambiasso, Matty James and Jeffrey Schlupp.
Danny Welbeck nods over from close range for Arsenal, who are almost caught out soon after when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny races to the edge of his own area to head a ball away, but sends it straight to Patrick van Aanholt, who shoots wide of the empty goal from over 25 yards. Sunderland are picking up a little bit in these closing stages, and the home fans have responded to that with a few more shouts of encouragement.
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
The first thing Hull have done in this second half, Sone Aluko jinking in from the left of the Liverpool box and shooting straight at Simon Mignolet. As things stand, Liverpool will be eight points behind Chelsea, who will have a game in hand.
Rubues Hagrid: Have a sneaky feeling that Balotelli will hit a stoppage time winner... That will silence the haters!
Post update
"Liverpool have been miles better in this half. Mario Balotelli has certainly made a difference since moving out on the left, but if I was Brendan Rodgers, now that Jordan Henderson has come on I would put Balotelli up front alongside Rickie Lambert. Play the two up there, because there are three Hull centre-backs marking Lambert. Liverpool have to play to win."
Is it going to be two defeats on the trot for leaders Wycombe? They are a goal down at home to Dagenham and Redbridge - the evergreen Jamie Cureton has scored. Cureton is 39.
Shrewsbury were a goal down in the third minute, but have now taken the lead at home to Portsmouth. As it stands, they will only be two points shy of current new leaders Burton.
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Stoke showing a flash, ending in their best chance of the second half. From Phil Bardsley's cross, Mame Biram Diouf slides in, but makes no contact. There's about 15 minutes to go at St Mary's and around the country.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
It is still West Brom looking the most likely to score at The Hawthorns and they twice go close in quick succession as first James Morrison smashes a shot from a cross against Brede Hangeland, before Saido Berahino whacks the rebound over.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mo, Manchester: If Mario Balotelli didn't hold the ball up and slow it down the ball would end up back in the Liverpool box. It's not Balotelli, it's the team. They can't play with quick passing and fast counter attacks anymore.
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool still pressing, Dejan Lovren missing his kick having been slightly sold down the river by a pass behind him from Mario Balotelli. The Reds make their final change, Jordan Henderson on for Emre Can.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
"Sunderland cannot afford another defeat because it will crank the pressure up on Gus Poyet."
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Still just the one goal in this game and as long as that is all there is between these two sides, Sunderland still have a chance. Arsenal are struggling to create anything of note at the moment, and they have goals on the bench - Theo Walcott, Lukas Podolski and Joel Campbell all sat waiting.
Twenty minutes to go
Into the closing stages of the 15:00 BST kick-offs and in the Premier League Crystal Palace are protecting a 2-1 lead at West Brom, Arsenal are 1-0 up at Sunderland, Southampton are beating Stoke 1-0 while Hull's game against Liverpool is goalless.
Jon Booth, London: Steven Gerrard is like most people; when the pressure is off he relaxes and plays top football. Without someone in the team with the class of Luis Suarez he is just not the same player.
Meanwhile, leaders Bristol City are also losing after taking the lead against Barnsley. Sam Winnall and a penalty from Conor Hourihane have given the Tykes a 2-1 lead.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"Since he moved out on the left Mario Balotelli looks a completely different player. He looks a threat, he has been involved in everything and Hull have been camped in their own half. Liverpool have to score now or they are at risk of conceding right at the end of this game on the counter attack."
PACopyright: PA
FA Cup fourth qualifying round latest
Warrington Town are 25 minutes away from reaching the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history after Lewis Field puts the Northern Premier League Division One North side 1-0 up against North Ferriby United. The Yellows are managed by Shaun Reid, brother of 1984 FA Cup winner Peter Reid.
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
West Brom are edging closer and closer as now Craig Gardner tries his luck from the edge of the area, striking a shot that bounces off the top of the crossbar.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Dusan Tadic continues to conduct the orchestra at St Mary's, causing Stoke all manner of problems. With a rare trip to home territory, Stoke swing in a free-kick, but the red-and-white wall is not for breaching. Hard to see Stoke getting in this one at the minute.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Championship latest
Middlesbrough were on course to sit in the second automatic promotion spot at the end of play when Kike gave them the lead against second-placed Watford at the Riverside. But the Hornets have just equalised through substitute Troy Deeney.
Poor 10-man Birmingham at home to Bournemouth. They won a penalty after Clayton Donaldson was fouled by Tommy Elphick - but Paul Caddis had his penalty saved by Artur Boruc. They remain 3-0 down.
Max Welford: All Balotelli does is pick up longs balls and slow down the attack! Very much reminds me of the Andy Carroll saga.
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"After a near-post flick-on from Philippe Coutinho (see 16:22), Mario Balotelli is a yard out and you want him to get something on it. Somehow he didn't manage to make contact. But Hull are hardly out of their half and Balotelli is getting a round of applause because he is putting himself in good positions. It is just not happening for him."
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
This is almost the Mario Balotelli show, but for the wrong reasons. Yet more space in the area, but another header where the contact is only with thin air. He gets applause from the home crowd. As Brendan Rodgers says, at least he's getting in positions.
PACopyright: PA
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool are improving, with another Steven Gerrard shot raining in. There's noise from the home crowd, too. The hosts pressing. Balotelli! Should he have scored? From a corner, the ball is flicked into the Italian's path, with the striker hurling himself towards it. No contact, when a touch would have taken it in.
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
BBCCopyright: BBC
It is a good spell of pressure from West Brom at the moment as the lively Victor Anichebe shoots just wide. After looking down and out by half-time, the Baggies are very much in this now.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round latest
Are Conference North AFC Fylde heading into the FA Cup first round? The Lancashire club, who ply their trade in the Conference North, have scored two goals in six minutes to take a 2-1 lead at Kings Lynn. Elsewhere, NorthFerriby have been reduced to 10 men after a straight red for captain Matt Wilson following an off the ball incident in the box at Warrington Town, where the tie remains goalless. Chorley are also still goalless at home to Halifax, a tie that has attracted a crowd of 2,333.
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Poor defending has been a big concern for Sunderland today and Patrick van Aanholt is guilty of squandering possession to Alexis Sanchez, but this time he drives a shot straight at Vito Mannone.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool's best chance in a age. Steven Gerrard exchanges passes with Raheem Sterling, with the Liverpool captain shooting from the edge of the area in front of the Kop. Just wide. That's the closest the Reds have come in about an hour. Rickie Lambert and Phillipe Coutinho are on for Joe Allen and Adam Lallana,
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"Mario Balotelli clattered into Alex Bruce and it looked like an elbow from where we are. I think he is lucky to get away with that one. Afterwards Balotelli moved away and it looked like he was trying to get Bruce's teeth out of his elbow."
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
It is impossible to keep this man away from the news. Mario Balotelli has clobbered Alex Bruce with an arm and gets booked for his trouble. Now, was that intentional? Balotelli has led with the arm, but was looking at the ball. He probably gets the benefit of the doubt. Just. The Italian probably shouldn't be inspecting the damage to his elbow, though. He gets a talking to from Steven Gerrard too.
Julian Speroni comes off for Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper is desperate to stay on, but it was a heavy knock to the face he took from Craig Dawson's elbow and Neil Warnock sensibly insists on him coming off. Wayne Hennessey comes on and goes into the Crystal Palace goal.
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Sunderland have their first chance of note. Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny plunges low to his left to grasp a Jack Rodwell tame header. Still, a chance is a chance.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"When I was watching Luis Suarez play for Liverpool here last season, he had such a good understanding of the game. He knew when to come short, when to spin and go long for a pass from Steven Gerrard. His movement is better than anybody else's in the world, let alone Mario Balotelli's. You cannot teach timing like that - the understanding of what will happen in the game. Balotelli's movement is nothing like Suarez's."
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
More of the same dreary stuff from Liverpool at Anfield, with the Reds still struggling to break down a Hull side that are happy to play on the break. As for Balotelli-watch, bar one shot that was saved and something of a sprint in the first half, he's done nothing.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
"I think that was a good decision. I think Anichebe just leans in, gets up and Speroni is just not strong enough there."
GOAL
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace - Victor Anichebe (51 mins)
Victor Anichebe came on as a half-time substitute and he makes a swift impact, heading home from a corner. Julian Speroni takes an almighty knock in the process, but the goal stands.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Suarez starts
Real Madrid v Barcelona (17:00 BST)
The team news is confirmed for El Clasico and Luis Suarez makes his first start for Barcelona against Real Madrid. Follow the build-up in our separate live text.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
If you're in the market for some big action pictures of today's matches then click on this Facebook link and see them all on the BBC Sport page.
Stephen MCP Brogarth: Maybe this is just Sterling trying to prove he is tired! Awful first half from another young Eng player put under too much pressure.
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"Hull look like a really good team, big and strong, and Mo Diame has stood out. He looks a good athlete, and they were unlucky not to score in the first half.
"The game has got to liven up though, and Liverpool have got to get the ball moving quicker. There are options for them on the bench."
CLOSE!
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton begin the second half in much the same way they left off in the first. For the third time, they hit the Stoke woodwork, this time with Graziano Pelle heading against the bar. Remember, as it stands, Saints are going second. Weren't they supposed to be going down?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
The last man out at the beginning of the second half at Anfield? Why always him? We're finally back up and running in all the three o'clock kick-offs.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It is not a classic, but Liverpool shaded the first half. Can they step up a gear in the second half? Listen to live commentary on the BBC Radio 5 live.
League One half-times
Leaders Bristol City look to keep marching on - a header by Luke Ayling nine minutes before the break has given them the advantage at Barnsley. Second-placed Peterborough, six points behind, are 2-0 up at Coventry.
At the other end, bottom side Scunthorpe are holding fifth-place Notts County to a 0-0 draw.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Is Willand Rovers' FA Cup dream about to finish? The team from the ninth-tier Western League Premier Division trail 2-0 at home to Gosport Borough. But Shildon, also from the ninth-tier, lead away at Norton United, who are down to 10 men. Several Conference clubs are struggling against lower opposition in the fourth and final qualifying round. Eastleigh lead 1-0 at Kidderminster, while Southport trail away at Tamworth by the same score. AFC Telford are also losing at Spennymoor. Chorley are holding Halifax 0-0, while Warrington Town are also goalless against North Ferriby United, who are two leagues above.
Other latest scores include: Grimsby 0-0 Guiseley, Barwell 0-1 Altrincham, Woking 0-0 Boreham Wood, Gateshead 1-0 Gainsborough Trinity, Gloucester City 1-2 Forest Green Rovers, Alfreton 0-1 Lincoln City, Nuneaton 0-0 Hemel Hempstead, Aldershot 1-0 Torquay, Eastbourne 0-0 Dover, Dorchester 0-2 Bristol Rovers, Stockport 0-2 Chester.
KICK-OFF
Back out in to the sunshine at St Mary's. Will it nearly be dark this time tomorrow? Winter's coming. Arsenal ready to get back under way at Sunderland too. Not a sniff of Liverpool emerging yet, though.
The big one
Real Madrid v Barcelona (17:00 BST)
Neymar/InstagramCopyright: Neymar/Instagram
These chaps will already be at the Bernabeu, with focus very much on the man at the back of the picture, Luis Suarez. It is El Clasico, Real Madrid v Barcelona and we should be finding out pretty soon if Suarez is starting.
Not quite sure what Dani Alves is playing at in this picture.
Championship half-times
Leaders Derby waited until the last minute of the half to take the lead against Wigan, with John Eustace firing his effort into the top left.
Bournemouth are heading for their fourth successive win - they are 3-0 up at managerless Birmingham, who had defender David Edgar sent off early in the match. Brighton have not won in 11 games, but are on course for victory - they 1-0 up against Rotherham.
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
"Cheat" is a strong word in sport. It draws to mind images of premeditated intent: Drug cheats, a fully-able athlete participating in a Paralympic event, a boxer slipping lead into his gloves.
"Accusing a fellow professional of blatant cheating, as Swansea boss Garry Monk did to Victor Moses last weekend, is generally off-limits in football these days. It is even more serious than another great taboo of our modern game - swapping shirts at half-time.
"History will decide if this move is shrewd or naive. If any Swansea players fall over this weekend - intentionally or otherwise - the manager is going to hear about it from all and sundry."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
MOTD's Steve Wilson at The Hawthorns
"It's a first half that won't win many prizes in a beauty contest but Palace won't mind. They could have had a penalty before they did get one to lead 2-0 which gives West Brom manager Alan Irvine plenty to think about."
A smacker for the Hammers boss
BBCCopyright: BBC
This is a man the tabloids have often called a lothario pouncing on a man with a kiss.
The thick black locks belong to Russell Brand - a big West Ham fan - and Big Sam Allardyce takes it in good jest after his side's 2-1 win over champions Manchester City.
Nigel Pearson on having the goals measured: "The goalkeepers felt they looked a bit big. I think Garry Monk's had enough controversy in the last seven days, so it was prudent to check it out."
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson: "We didn't manage the ball well enough, didn't give ourselves the best chance to win the game. We weren't positive and made too many unforced errors.
"We had some pace out there today, but unless you utilise your own possession, it makes it very difficult to maximise those players' strengths.
"We huffed and puffed but without the quality we've shown in other games. The way we've played so far this season, I know we're better than what we've shown today."
Match of the Day running order
Before tomorrow, there's the Saturday night ritual of Match of the Day to observe. Want the running order? Your wish is our command...
1. West Hamv Man City
2. Sunderland v Arsenal
3. West Brom v Palace
4. Southampton v Stoke
5. Swansea v Leicester
6. Liverpool v Hull
MOTD will be live on BBC One from 22:25 BST.
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "I'm very pleased with the first half, we played very well and moved the ball very well. Some of the movements and patterns we've done in training came off. We defended well enough and earned the three points.
"The five games which we haven't won, we played very well and deserved more than what we got. There was a little pressure on us and the players handled it very well."
Tomorrow? A triple-header for you, beginning with the twin 13:30 kick-offs of Burnley v Everton and Tottenham v Newcastle.
The comes the small matter of Manchester United v Chelsea at Old Trafford. Win that and the Blues will be six points clear at the top of the Premier League, eight ahead of Manchester City. Title won?
AbdulKabir: Montero is a very big talent and had a decent game, I believe he should be started more.
Swansea striker Wilfried Bony: "It was really important to win today and we deserved it. Gylfi can give me the ball any time, I just have to focus on scoring goals."
Gylfi Sigurdsson: "The understanding between us is good. He was there, I just laid it on for him. I felt my groin before the game, so that's why I was coming off. We showed character to bounce back from the loss at Stoke."
Swansea, by the way, had gone five league games without a win. One win in six and up to sixth in the table tells a story of how tight the Premier League is this season.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Former Leicester defender Matt Elliot on BBC Radio Leicester
"I think prior to the game a lot of fans wouldn't have been too disappointed with the starting line-up. Some fans are unhappy that there are square pegs in round holes and I think they are referring to Jamie Vardy playing wide right.
"You can put whatever formation out there but you have to show the intelligence to deal with the other teams movement and we didn't do that today, we got dragged around today."
Alastair McKay: Depressing times for Leeds Utd. The fans deserve better. Could be a long time before Leeds are ever playing in Prem League.
Henry: Keeping your job at Leeds is harder than taking Braintree to European glory in football manager. Madness from Cellino.
David Blayney: Sad to see these former big clubs in trouble Leeds, Birmingham and Bolton to name a few.
So the top six for Swansea, who, like a lot of other clubs, might be thinking that this season is a very good opportunity to gatecrash the bigger names. Stiff tests to come, though. Their next three league games are Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Rob from Leicester has been sat in the away end: "The first half was atrocious, a terrible half. The second was better but shocking defending for that second goal killed us.
"Disappointing overall. I think there is room for a couple of new players in January and maybe we have to work to the players we have to suit them rather than making them meet a formation."
FULL-TIME
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
All over. Three blasts of the whistle signal the end and confirm Swansea's climb to sixth in the Premier League. The Welsh club were well worth it, while poor Leicester are four without a win and only two points above the drop zone.
GREAT SAVE!
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Great save? Horrendous miss? It's a bit of both. Lukasz Fabianski flies as the ball comes in, palming the ball towards Esteban Cambiasso. The Argentine has won it all, but he can't score from a yard, first hitting the post, then dallying as Fabianski hurls back to claw the ball away. Confirmation that Leicester will not score tonight.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Swansea still running as we head to stoppage time, Leicester forced to defend rather than push for the goal that would set up a grandstand finish. There are three minutes of stoppage time to be played.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Garry Monk's men are going sixth in the Premier League - above Liverpool and Manchester United - but there's no hint of a smile from the Swansea boss. In his technical area, he has hands in pockets, staring in to the distance like a bloke wondering what to do with his evening. Five to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
It's actually raining pretty steadily in Swansea as the hosts make a double change. Big applause for Wilfried Bony as he departs in the company of Wayne Routledge. Bafetimbi Gomis and Nathan Dyer are on.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Not a lot more to report from the Liberty, where Leicester are wandering towards defeat. For all the talk about a good start to the season for the Foxes, they will be in the bottom three if Newcastle win at Spurs tomorrow.
CLOSE!
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Almost a third for Swansea, Jonjo Shelvey's streak clear of the defence sees a pass slipped into the path of Wayne Routledge, who isn't quite quick enough. You feel it's more likely that there's more for Swansea, rather than one back for Leicester.
Over on BBC Radio 5 live 606 is in full swing.
Steve, a Liverpool fan, says: "The new signings are lacking and haven't added anything to the squad."
Sam, a Birmingham fan, says: "I'm embarrassed, it feels like the club has no soul left."
Lines are open and you can have your say.
CALL: 0500 909 693
TEXT: 85058
SOCIAL MEDIA: @BBC606
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Back at the Liberty, it's gone a little flat on the pitch, as if the Swansea second has taken the bite from the game. Still lively in the crowd, though. Whoever has got the drum will have arm-ache in the morning. Or RSI.
Leeds sack Milanic
A bit more on the Leeds situation from BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, who says: "Leeds owner massimo Cellino has texted me to say Neil Redfearn will be his new head coach. He said 'I am calling Neil back to the bench for good'."
I wonder what Redfearn thinks of that.
Leeds sack Milanic
Olly Dickinson: Unbelievable decision, he's only had six games. We've become a laughing stock.
Shohidur Rahman: Leeds have the worst owner in world football? You could definitely say that.
Aashsish: Leeds Utd owner going for the world record for number of managers in a season?
Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has sacked his second manager of the season, with Darko Milanic shown the door after only six games in charge. Leeds, 18th in the Championship, lost 2-1 at home to Wolves today.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Triple sub for Leicester, on come Matty James, Andy King and Esteban Cambiasso in place of Jamie Vardy, Dean Hammond and Danny Drinkwater. Dice thrown for the last time.
Josh Jackman: Almost one of the goals of the season from Jonjo Shelvey. Spectacular effort.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
"Kasper Schmeichel has got his hands in the air and is asking why Jonjo Shelvey has so much time and space there? He has a good point. Shelvey has a great shot on him, so where was the midfield? He had absolutely acres of space there. Big problems here for Leicester."
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Replays of that Shelvey effort show that the former Liverpool man was nearer the centre circle than the Leicester box when he struck it. Right foot, arcing away from the flying Kasper Schmeichel, who was beaten all ends up.
Post update
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
"Swansea have been impressive but this has been a very disjointed performance from Leicester. Overall I would say it has been their worst performance of the season so far. They looked rattled in the first half, and that second Swansea goal has set the cat amongst the pigeons again."
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
On that goal/substitution, it looked like Garry Monk was getting ready to replace Sigurdsson before the second went in. If he was aware, Sigurdsson had a piece de resistance before he left. Jonjo Shelveeeyyyy! Against the bar from miles out. Swansea bossing it.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Gylfi Sigurdsson's work is done, the architect replaced by Tom Carroll. The Icelander gets a break with Tuesday's League Cup tie against Liverpool in mind. Early to pull the trigger? Probably not. It's hard to see Leicester getting back in this.
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
"Far too easy. There was a lack of positioning in the back four, and again there is another square ball right into Wilfried Bony's path. Again he finishes it with aplomb. Just as Leicester were showing signs of a comeback, that Swansea goal has stopped them in their tracks."
GOAL
Swansea 2-0 Leicester - Wilfried Bony
Leicester's best spell? Forget about it. Once more, the Foxes are torn to shreds by the Gylfi Sigurdsson-Wilfried Bony combo, with Jefferson Montero getting involved for good measure. Sigurdsson releases Montero with a one-two, with the Ecuadorian rolling the ball across goal for Bony to apply the finish. Game over. Probably.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Yep, Leicester definitely getting better, with Danny Drinkwater unleashing a rasper from distance that calls Lukasz Fabianski into action. Catching that shot may be the first thing the Pole has had to do this evening. Leicester's best spell.
Post update
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"There wasn't a lot of energy in Leicester's first-half performance and their distribution was disappointing, but this is more positive stuff. There is more liveliness in their play and it already looks like it will stay that way. Leonardo Ulloa has moved out onto the left and Jamie Vardy is playing centrally up against the two centre-backs and will try to cause the Swansea defenders problems with his pace."
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Leicester have improved slightly since the break, with Leonardo Ulloa getting into the game a little more. That throw-in, by the way, wasn't touched by Shelvey, so wouldn't have counted.
Leeds sack Milanic
Pemberton FC: Feel sorry for the Leeds fans more than anyone, it's a never-ending bad dream in which they can't seem to escape.
Matthew Penistone: If Massimo Cellino wants to keep fans on side he has to give it to Neil Redfearn full time. He is the only person who gets them playing.
Matthew Wade: What is going on at Leeds? Another manager gone? He will be back in charge this time tomorrow!
Owner Massimo Cellino has sacked his second manager of the season, with Darko Milanic shown the door after only six games in charge. Leeds, 18th in the Championship, lost 2-1 at home to Wolves today.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson sits in the stands, hand on his chin, earpiece dangling like a bodyguard not wanting to listen to orders. Swansea, after that throw-in trouble, are back into their stride, pressing. Drum still bangs, songs still sung. I reckon it might be a decent night out in Swansea tonight.
CLOSE!
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Close. Or is it? A Rory Delap-style throw comes in from the Leicester right, Liam Moore than man with the projection. It bounces in the Swansea area, eventually landing on the bar. Did Jonjo Shelvey get a touch on that? Would it have counted if it had dropped in? Not sure. It didn't, so it doesn't matter.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"Measuring the posts before kick-off (see 17:22) is the nearest Leicester have been to goal in this game. Much better needed in second half."
KICK-OFF
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Leeds have livened up half-time there, haven't they? Anyway, the players are back out at the Liberty, Leicester gets us back under way in search of that equaliser.
Leeds sack Milanic
More on Leeds, with owner Massimo Cellino saying: "I want to apologise to the supporters, they deserve better results."
Do they also deserve a manager who gets more than six games?
What to make of what is going on at Leeds? Once more, Neil Redfearn is given the call to take charge, it is he who will take training on Monday morning. Text and tweet your thoughts on the latest of the Elland Road soap opera. In fact, if Leeds United was the basis of a soap, what would you call it? You know, like Dream Team, but not based on Harchester United.
Leeds sack Milanic
Erm, what is going on at Leeds United? Owner Massimo Cellino axes his second manager of the season, with Darko Milanic shown the door after only six games. Leeds, 18th in the Championship, lost 2-1 at home to Wolves today.
Ben, Northumberland: How amazing do the Swansea fans sound when they're belting out Hymns and Arias? Up there with You'll Never Walk Alone at Anfield, or When The Spurs Go Marching In, easily.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
So, as it stands, Swansea are going sixth in the Premier League, nestled in between Arsenal and Liverpool on goal difference. Leicester would stay two points above the relegation zone.
Aidan Williams: Some players just click at clubs and do well. Not every good club player would do well at a better club - just look at Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"At the moment I would be loathe to make any serious changes, but Swansea have been so good in their movement that some of the Leicester players have looked unsure of what their positions are. Esteban Cambiasso probably sees things that split second quicker than other players.
"Leicester will be happy to see the half-time whistle. Now they can recharge, have a talk about the problems on the pitch, and how they can go about amending them. "
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"Leicester have struggled to get in round the back of the Swansea defence. Swansea have had the better chances on the balance and Leicester will have to do much better."
HALF-TIME
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Three blasts on the whistle send us for a half-time brew. Swansea good value, but should they be further in front? Having said that, Leicester have shown next to nothing.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Half-time approaching, the fourth official fiddling with his board. It's been largely one-way traffic in the first period, but Swansea have only made one clear chance, which they took. Problems for Leicester, but the positive is they're only one behind. One minute added.
GOAL
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona - Karim Benzema (61 mins)
Real Madrid give themselves some breathing space as Karim Benzema finishes off a fine counter attack. Find out more via our separate live text.
Post update
"Have Leicester had an attempt on goal? I'm not so sure we've had an attempt off goal. The danger now is when you see how composed Swansea are, they could keep possession all day long. Leicester have to squeeze and pressure the ball but that will leave more space in behind for Swansea to exploit."
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
Matt, Plymouth: Regarding James Evans' text earlier (see 13 mins), Plymouth have the best defensive record in the Football League. No chance of Pompey knocking eight past us, south coast style or not!
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
We've settled again after that Swansea goal, with Leicester showing a little more intent since going behind. The Foxes, though, haven't shown the same guile as their hosts and haven't looked like getting past the home defence.
Big wins and derby thrillers in FA Cup
FA Cup fourth-round qualifying round-up
There is to be no FA Cup first-round dream for village side Willand Rovers, who lost their fourth qualifying round fixture to Gosport 3-1. It is, though, a special moment for Gosport, who are in the first-round hat for the first time.
Elsewhere, past giant killers Blyth Spartans won 4-3 at Leek Town, while Chester edged a thrilling clash at Stockport 4-2.
There were some thumping wins too, Bristol Rovers and East Thurrock United won 7-1 against Dorchester Town and Bath City respectively, while Gateshead won 4-0 at home to Gainsborough Trinity.
For all the results from today's FA Cup games, head to our FA Cup index.
Big songs inside the Liberty, the home crowd having been treated to a moment of class for their team to take the lead their dominance merits. Sigurdsson, by the way, has now racked up seven assists in the Premier League alone this season. Provider.
Swansea 1-0 Leicester
"What a great bit of play. There was a lovely backheel in the build-up from Wilfried Bony and then he is on hand to provide a proper centre-forward's finish.
"I think Leicester realised they were up against a good team but now they know just how good Swansea can be. Bony, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jonjo Shelvey are the three stand-out players and Leicester have found them too hot to handle."
GOAL
Swansea 1-0 Leicester - Wilfried Bony
It's been coming. Swansea take a deserved lead through more excellent work from the two men that have run the show, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wilfried Bony. A Bony backheel frees Sigurdsson, who returns the ball for Bony to sweep past Kasper Schmeichel. That's three in three for the Ivorian. Swansea could be heading for the top six.
GOAL
Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona - Pepe (50 mins)
Pepe powers in a bullet of a header to give Real the lead but Barcelona's defending was terrible, considering their back line had not been breached in the league this season until today.
What will Barcelona's response be? Find out by following our separate live text.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"At the moment Leicester are little too preoccupied with Wilfried Bony. Yes he is a good player but the defence is following his movements a little bit too much. They have to look behind them, where Gylfi Sigurdsson has been drifting in. There is also a great contest between Richie De Laet and Jefferson Montero. Montero looked to have got the better of De Laet early in the first half but he has been coming back into it.
"Without wanting to say too much, it seems Leicester have just taken a little bit of the sting out of Swansea ..."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
The quiffed Gary Monk has probably got the best hairdo of all the 20 Premier League managers. Not surprising, considering he's the youngest of the lot. Not sure about the jumper and blazer look, though. He's off his bench to scream at his players, who are still controlling the game without rewards.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Halfway through the first half, deadlock unbroken. Very watchable, though, particularly thanks to the Swansea industry, led by Gylfi Sigurdsson. Who needs that piffling little game in Spain?
If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what?
Iam_ibot: El Class-Sig-show...
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Still a sizzling atmosphere in Swansea, the home side launching wave after wave of attack against a Leicester side creaking under the strain. Drum still bangs, home fans still singing, but no breakthrough. Yet.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"Kasper Schmeichel got away with murder there. I'm not sure what he was doing. Trying to be a bit clever and dink it? He should have just hoofed it clear. Gylfi Sigurdsson was almost startled by how much time he had, but fair play to Wes Morgan - he got himself back, got a toe on the ball and there were no real complaints from the Swansea players."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
What's going on here? Kasper Schmeichel has a Vito Mannone moment, passing the ball straight to Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelander comes under a challenge from Wes Morgan, goes down and the home crowd screams for a penalty. Sigurdsson doesn't really appeal and replays show Morgan got the ball. Good decision. Maybe Schmeichel was still worrying about the size of the goals.
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock: "He (Mark Clattenburg) had a good game and I wish we had him every week. But there were two or three decisions that went against us and that cost us.
"It was a certain penalty in the first half (for Zaha)."
On Craig Dawson's challenge on Julian Speroni which led to West Brom's first goal: "It was just like an assault. How one of the four officials can't see it I don't know. He got absolutely smashed. I thought goalkeepers got the benefit of the doubt, but obviously not.
"Julian is just a bit dazed. He wanted to carry on."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Leicester still stuck in their own half, with skipper Wes Morgan lucky to escape the book when he clobbers Wilfried Bony. Finally the Foxes venture over the halfway line, but are hitting a wall of white.
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace
West Brom boss Alan Irvine, after his side fought back from two-goals down: "I am disappointed because it wasn't us for 32 minutes. At half-time I was the most angry I have been.
"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. But credit to the players for keeping going to the end and I think we got what we deserved. I was pleased to get a point, having left ourselves a lot to do."
Lines are now open for 606 this evening.
West Ham fans - have you turned the corner under Sam? What's a realistic finish for you this season?
Liverpool fans - more points dropped at home, how frustrating is Mario Balotelli?
And Birmingham fans - no manager, an 8-0 loss at home against Bournemouth today - we want to hear from you - what's going on?
CALL: 0500 909 693
TEXT: 85058
SOCIAL MEDIA: @BBC606
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"Pressure is building from Swansea. Wilfried Bony's first-time strike was thankfully handled well by Kasper Schmeichel, but the signs are there.
"Leicester just need to settle down a little bit, they look a little bit flustered when in possession at the moment."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
The first shot on target, Gylfi Sigurdsson pulling the strings to lay the ball on to Wilfried Bony. Hit from distance, straight at Schmeichel. Leicester can't get out, the home fans are rowdy. Good atmos.
"All-square in the big one. And it's even too in El Clasico."
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
There exists the incessant banging of a drum in south Wales, the sort you feel inside your head after one drink too many. Swansea having the better of it, but more style than substance at the minute.
James Evans, Hove: Sumptuous south coast soccer. Saints 8-0 Sunderland last week, Birmingham 0-8 Bournemouth this week. No prizes for guessing what scoreline I'm going for when Portsmouth travel to Plymouth on November 15...
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
More on goalpost-gate. Apparently, Leicester felt they were too big. Without banging about it, does it matter what size they are, so long as they're the same at both ends? Maybe you'd be more worried about big goals if your keeper is small, but Kasper Schmeichel is a unit.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"Leicester do need to improve their passing. Three or four times already they have given the ball away needlessly.
"We all know Gylfi Sigurdsson is a threat but Swansea are dangerous all over the pitch. Leicester have the personnel to cope with that defensively, but can they just be that little bit creative going forward too?"
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Both teams have settled quickly, the ball on the turf and being caressed around. Brian Clough used to present a ball in his pre-match team talks and tell players to look after it. This one is being treated to a little luxury. Back and forth, no clear opportunities yet.
GOAL
Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona - Cristiano Ronaldo pen (35 mins)
Game on at the Bernabeu as Cristiano Ronaldo knocks in a penalty with supreme confidence after Gerard Pique had handled in the area. That, amazingly, is the first goal Barcelona have conceded in the league this season.
Follow the action in our separate live text.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
I'll say one thing, the Liberty cuts an impressive sight under the lights. Pitch a green a carpet, the Swansea white in particular shimmering. Get used to this sight, football in daylight will soon be gone for five months or so.
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
"This is an intriguing encounter. Both teams are looking to end winless runs, and although neither side's results have been what they will have wanted, their performances haven't been too bad. It promises to be an interesting evening."
KICK-OFF
Swansea 0-0 Leicester
Huddles at the Liberty, applause from the crowd. The white shirts of Swansea get us under way, kicking right to left as we look. Leicester in their usual blue. We're off.
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "We are disappointed to a certain extent because in the first half we were a little bit apprehensive in our play, maybe a consequence of Southampton's great result last time out. We showed them too much respect. We conceded from a set play, where the ball was ricocheting around. We were unlucky that it fell to one of their guys and he despatched it.
"We were better second half, got a little bit of control of the game, and you saw by the reaction of the Southampton crowd at the end that they knew we were pushing to get back on level terms.
"Credit to Southampton, they are on a great run. It was always going to be a difficult game for us. But when you look back on it, we were a lot closer than we thought."
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "We have been away at the Emirates and come here and put on another terrific show.
"In the first half we had probably the best opportunity when Hatem Ben Arfa played the ball into Jake Livermore, Liverpool got frustrated in the second-half and we came away with a thoroughly deserved point.
"We had four or five players missing today from the team that played Arsenal and everyone that came in put in a terrific performance."
If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what?
Andrew, Monmouth: El Insignificante!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Performance wise we were excellent, particularly in the second half where we were outstanding.
"After a tough game in midweek it was a great effort from the players and we deserved to win the game. I thought it was just a matter of time until we scored, we created some opportunities and had 19 shots at goal. I can't ask for any more from the players, they've given everything."
On Mario Balotelli's last-minute chance, Rodgers added: "He will be disappointed with that. The cross came in, it was a perfect ball, he just opened his foot up too far and the chance was gone."
If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what?
Pete Dickens: El Mundanico...
Alex Evans: El Drossico...
Justin Othman: El Dunno?
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Erm, how on Earth do you come to the conclusion that the goalposts aren't the right size? In the warm-up, have a few shots at goal, see them all go over. "These goals aren't tall enough." Maybe it was a keeper. "Ball keeps going in, goals must be too big". Extraordinary. Players in the tunnel.
Post update
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
"Leicester are complaining the goalposts are not the correct size here at The Liberty. They've asked the referee to measure them! Referee says both posts are the correct height. Moral of the story: don't invite Leicester round to measure carpet any time soon. Bet you El Clasico doesn't have this sort of drama..."
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Remember when we mentioned the measuring of the posts at the Liberty? We may have an explanation...
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
Sunderland manager Gus Poyet: "I'm sure everybody will comment on the two goals but we tried hard, the players gave everything. We did not create enough but you cannot concede goals like we did today.
"It's a long week after two defeats but we've got plenty of time to make decisions. There is no other way other than to keep working, convincing the players and trying not to make mistakes and hopefully try to win a game. We made it difficult for Arsenal apart from the goals.
"I wanted to see the players today, to see them be brave and pass the ball and I think they were close. We didn't make many mistakes in the first seven games but in the last two games we made more than you expect in the whole season. We need to put that right."
Ponder this. If Real Madrid-Barcelona is El Clasico, then Swansea-Leicester is El...what? Text and tweet in the usual ways. Ten minutes or so before the players emerge in south Wales.
League Two round-up
Luton are the new leaders of League Two. The Hatters, promoted last season, had Luke Guttridge to thank for his 90th minute winner against Northampton Town.
They claim top spot because former leaders Wycombe drew 1-1 at home to Dagenham and Redbridge, while Burton lost 1-0 at Stevenage.
Shrewsbury are only three points behind the leaders because of a 2-1 victory at home to Portsmouth.
Hartlepool replace Tranmere at the bottom after losing 2-1 at Cambridge.
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Daniel George Broda: Mario Balotelli is clearly lacking confidence but his arrogance and lack of effort mean all the criticism is entirely justified.
Svein Erik Gjelseng: Why did Hull, who were so positive and good against Arsenal last week, play so utterly negatively against Liverpool? Very strange.
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman: "It was a difficult game. If you don't kill the game then it is always difficult until the last second. I think we played a very good first half. It was more difficult in the second half. Stoke changed their system and we didn't control like we had before. But we still had eight opportunities to score.
"You can't win every week so easy. Sometimes it is more difficult because Stoke were very strong. But it is a great win."
On being second: "We'd like to stay at the top but we know we have to work very hard to do that. But nothing is impossible. We live by week to week and I think that is the best you can do.
"We will enjoy being second because it isn't normal, because there are other teams with maybe more qualities. But the team deserves this position because they work hard every day."
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Very odd scenes at the Liberty, where one of the officials is on a step ladder, measuring the height of the bar with a tape measure. Has it changed since there was last a game here? If it's wrong today, was it wrong then too? Do they have nothing better to do?
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Will: Liverpool looked good but just couldn't convert. If we had bought Loic Remy we wouldn't have had this much trouble surely?
Ben Spence: Why does Brendan Rodgers refuse to play another striker with Mario Balotelli? Clearly doesn't work as a lone striker.
League One round-up
Bristol City's lead at the top has been reduced by a point to five after they were held 2-2 draw by Barnsley.
There were two tremendous comebacks. The first was at Deepdale, where Preston fought back from 2-0 down against near-neighbours Fleetwood to win 3-2. Joe Garner was the hero with his hat-trick. The Lancashire side are now second in the table.
The other superb feat was at the Ricoh Arena, where Coventry secured a 3-2 victory over Peterborough after also going two goals behind.
Notts County left it late at bottom-side Scunthorpe, with Zeli Ismail converting from the spot in the 89th minute,
At the other end, Crewe and Yeovil lost, to remain in the bottom four.
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "You could feel that we had a lot of the ball and Sunderland were focused on defending very well. They came out with more purpose in the second half but on the break we had many chances. We played away on Wednesday and again today so what was most important was the points. In life you can always improve but what was important for us today was to get the three points and keep a clean sheet.
"Sanchez is not scared to take the ball and go at you anywhere and that is very important. He got two goals but we want more.
"I think Kieran Gibbs has a hip problem. He wanted to go on but he couldn't. Mikel Arteta got a kick on his thigh but I don't think it's bad."
Birmingham 0-8 (eight) Bournemouth
Adam, Poole: Anything Saints can do we can do better, come on you Cherries! In Eddie Howe we trust.
Championship round-up
Bournemouth produced arguably the result of the day across the leagues with an 8-0 win over 10-man Birmingham at St. Andrew's.
Marc Pugh scored a second-half hat-trick to move the Cherries within two points of the leaders. Managerless Blues had defender David Edgar sent off early in the first half, and missed a penalty when they were 3-0 down.
Derby remain at the top of the table by the skin of their teeth after James McClean scored twice to give Wigan a 2-1 victory having gone a goal behind.
Watford are level on 26 points but only a goal behind of goal difference after they drew 1-1 at Middlesbrough. Wolves are also on level on points with the pair after they managed a 2-1 win at Leeds.
Nottingham Forest took the lead at home to Blackburn through Matty Fryatt, but conceded three times in the second half, with Jordan Rhodes getting the third.
At the other end, Bolton secured their second win in three matches and eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Brentford.
GOAL
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona - Neymar (4 mins)
Well what a start we have to El Clasico, eh? Neymar cuts inside and curls home, Luis Suarez providing the assist. Follow the action via our separate live text.
Mo Valji, Ruislip: Why didn't Brendan Rodgers start Philippe Coutinho? He's been brilliant and did more then the whole team in the 30 minutes he played.
Paul Bell, Warrington: Rodgers is not getting the best from his players, seems he doesn't know his best attacking formation.
Terry, Rochester: Jermain Defoe on the cheap in January for Liverpool? Worth a go surely!
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
After all that, the concertinaed nature of the Premier League means that a victory for Swansea will take them at least to sixth, possibly even fifth depending on goal difference. Leicester, 15th, could climb all the way to seventh.
Post update
"What a chance for Mario Balotelli right at the end. After lovely work from Philippe Coutinho, who whipped in a low cross to the near post with the outside of his boot, and all Balotelli has to do is keep his eye on the ball. But he must have taken his eye off it because the ball goes through his legs."
What does it all mean?
Full-time in our three o'clocks, with Southampton the big winners by climbing to second in the Premier League. Arsenal go fifth, above Liverpool on goal difference, while Hull climb into the top half.
Full-time scores
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
FULL-TIME
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace
Great work from West Brom as they recover from going two-goals down to earn a draw at home to Crystal Palace. Saido Berahino scored the crucial late penalty to earn the Baggies a point, and keep his impressive goal-scoring run going. Five in his last four for the England Under-21 international.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Why, oh why always him? From the last kick of the game, Mario Balotelli must win it for Liverpool, but totally misses the ball. From Phillipe Coutinho's cross, Balotelli is six yards out with the ball on his laces. He gets nothing, the final whistle blows, it ends 0-0 and Balotelli sinks to his haunches. Unbelievable.
FULL-TIME
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
Routine stuff from Arsenal but the win was really handed on a plate to them by Sunderland, who gifted them both goals through defensive howlers. A point of concern for Black Cats boss Gus Poyet.
FULL-TIME
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Another game, another win for the impressive Southampton. They are now up to second in the Premier League. Lap it up, Saints fans, what a season your team is having.
GOAL
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace - Saido Berahino (90 mins)
West Brom snatch a point late, late on as Saido Berahino buries the penalty. Neil Warnock looks quizzical, but he can't argue with that call. The Baggies have got away with one.
Penalty to West Brom
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
Late drama. Mile Jedinak has fouled Victor Anichebe. The right call. A chance for West Brom to grab a point.
GOAL
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal - Alexis Sanchez (90 mins)
Sunderland are their own worst enemy as Alexis Sanchez adds a second, but it is an absolute gift for the forward. Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone scuffs a poor back pass straight to Sanchez, who gleefully lifts the ball into the empty net.
Post update
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton at the right end from their point of view. Stoke look to break but Mame Biram Diouf isn't quick enough. This one looks done. Added time looms.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders
BBC Radio 5 live
"It's not a penalty, but it looked like it was from behind the goal probably. Fantastic lay-off from Rickie Lambert but Mario Balotelli falls over before he gets to the ball. He wasn't tripped."
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Mario Balotelli is lying on his back with the look of a man who has lost a tenner and found a penny. In a goalmouth scramble, the Italian is bundled over and pleads for a penalty. Nothing doing. You know what, that's probably a foul outside the box.
Text us on 81111
Darren, London: Brendan Rodgers wishes he had some of the £75m he got for Luis Suarez left so he could buy a goal! Looking bleak for the Reds.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
You just feel it's not going to happen for Liverpool today. From Steven Gerrard's free-kick, an unmarked Phillipe Countinho heads over at the back post when he should at least hit the target. There are about five minutes to go.
Post update
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are seeing a bit more of the ball now after a good West Brom spell but no real chances of note. Not too long for them to hold out, though, as we enter the final five minutes.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders
BBC Radio 5 live
"Alex Bruce has just taken another one in the face from Mario Balotelli but he is still better looking than his dad. Hull seem to have just sat back and are trying to take a 0-0. If they get beaten now it is their own fault."
Post update
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton's march to second in the Premier League shows no sign of being stopped by Stoke, who are cutting an increasingly frustrated figure. That's not comforting Ronald Koeman, though. The Saints boss is flapping his arms like a man trying to take off.
Post update
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
Swansea City manager Garry Monk makes two changes to the team which lost to Stoke in controversial circumstances last Sunday, with Jonjo Shelvey returning from suspension to start in place of Tom Carroll. Summer signing Jefferson Montero makes his first Premier League start, coming in for Nathan Dyer.
There are four changes for Leicester with Riyad Mahrez, Dean Hammond, Jamie Vardy and David Nugent replacing Marc Albrighton, Esteban Cambiasso, Matty James and Jeffrey Schlupp.
Swansea XI: Fabianski; Rangel, Williams, Fernandez, Taylor; Ki, Shelvey; Montero, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Bony.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel; De Laet, Morgan, Moore, Konchesky; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Hammong, Vardy; Ulloa, Nugent.
Ten minutes to go
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Danny Welbeck nods over from close range for Arsenal, who are almost caught out soon after when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny races to the edge of his own area to head a ball away, but sends it straight to Patrick van Aanholt, who shoots wide of the empty goal from over 25 yards. Sunderland are picking up a little bit in these closing stages, and the home fans have responded to that with a few more shouts of encouragement.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
The first thing Hull have done in this second half, Sone Aluko jinking in from the left of the Liverpool box and shooting straight at Simon Mignolet. As things stand, Liverpool will be eight points behind Chelsea, who will have a game in hand.
Rubues Hagrid: Have a sneaky feeling that Balotelli will hit a stoppage time winner... That will silence the haters!
Post update
"Liverpool have been miles better in this half. Mario Balotelli has certainly made a difference since moving out on the left, but if I was Brendan Rodgers, now that Jordan Henderson has come on I would put Balotelli up front alongside Rickie Lambert. Play the two up there, because there are three Hull centre-backs marking Lambert. Liverpool have to play to win."
Post update
FA Cup fourth qualifying latest
Latest scores: Spennymoor 2-0 AFC Telford, Tamworth 1-1 Southport, Kidderminster 0-1 Eastleigh, Aldershot 2-0 Torquay, Barwell 0-3 Altrincham, Kings Lynn 2-4 AFC Fylde, Chorley 0-0 Halifax, Stockport 2-4 Chester.
League Two latest
Is it going to be two defeats on the trot for leaders Wycombe? They are a goal down at home to Dagenham and Redbridge - the evergreen Jamie Cureton has scored. Cureton is 39.
Shrewsbury were a goal down in the third minute, but have now taken the lead at home to Portsmouth. As it stands, they will only be two points shy of current new leaders Burton.
Post update
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Stoke showing a flash, ending in their best chance of the second half. From Phil Bardsley's cross, Mame Biram Diouf slides in, but makes no contact. There's about 15 minutes to go at St Mary's and around the country.
Post update
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
It is still West Brom looking the most likely to score at The Hawthorns and they twice go close in quick succession as first James Morrison smashes a shot from a cross against Brede Hangeland, before Saido Berahino whacks the rebound over.
Mo, Manchester: If Mario Balotelli didn't hold the ball up and slow it down the ball would end up back in the Liverpool box. It's not Balotelli, it's the team. They can't play with quick passing and fast counter attacks anymore.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool still pressing, Dejan Lovren missing his kick having been slightly sold down the river by a pass behind him from Mario Balotelli. The Reds make their final change, Jordan Henderson on for Emre Can.
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
"Sunderland cannot afford another defeat because it will crank the pressure up on Gus Poyet."
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Still just the one goal in this game and as long as that is all there is between these two sides, Sunderland still have a chance. Arsenal are struggling to create anything of note at the moment, and they have goals on the bench - Theo Walcott, Lukas Podolski and Joel Campbell all sat waiting.
Twenty minutes to go
Into the closing stages of the 15:00 BST kick-offs and in the Premier League Crystal Palace are protecting a 2-1 lead at West Brom, Arsenal are 1-0 up at Sunderland, Southampton are beating Stoke 1-0 while Hull's game against Liverpool is goalless.
Jon Booth, London: Steven Gerrard is like most people; when the pressure is off he relaxes and plays top football. Without someone in the team with the class of Luis Suarez he is just not the same player.
Latest scores
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
League One latest
What a extraordinary display by Coventry at home to second-placed Peterborough. They were 2-0 down, but are now 3-2 up - Frank Nouble has just put them ahead.
This is what Coventry have just tweeted: "Scenes in the home end, scenes in the press box!!! Nouble runs from half way, isn't challenged, and his shot deflects over Alnwick!!"
Meanwhile, leaders Bristol City are also losing after taking the lead against Barnsley. Sam Winnall and a penalty from Conor Hourihane have given the Tykes a 2-1 lead.
Post update
"Since he moved out on the left Mario Balotelli looks a completely different player. He looks a threat, he has been involved in everything and Hull have been camped in their own half. Liverpool have to score now or they are at risk of conceding right at the end of this game on the counter attack."
Post update
FA Cup fourth qualifying round latest
Warrington Town are 25 minutes away from reaching the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history after Lewis Field puts the Northern Premier League Division One North side 1-0 up against North Ferriby United. The Yellows are managed by Shaun Reid, brother of 1984 FA Cup winner Peter Reid.
Post update
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
West Brom are edging closer and closer as now Craig Gardner tries his luck from the edge of the area, striking a shot that bounces off the top of the crossbar.
Post update
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Dusan Tadic continues to conduct the orchestra at St Mary's, causing Stoke all manner of problems. With a rare trip to home territory, Stoke swing in a free-kick, but the red-and-white wall is not for breaching. Hard to see Stoke getting in this one at the minute.
Championship latest
Middlesbrough were on course to sit in the second automatic promotion spot at the end of play when Kike gave them the lead against second-placed Watford at the Riverside. But the Hornets have just equalised through substitute Troy Deeney.
Poor 10-man Birmingham at home to Bournemouth. They won a penalty after Clayton Donaldson was fouled by Tommy Elphick - but Paul Caddis had his penalty saved by Artur Boruc. They remain 3-0 down.
Max Welford: All Balotelli does is pick up longs balls and slow down the attack! Very much reminds me of the Andy Carroll saga.
Post update
"After a near-post flick-on from Philippe Coutinho (see 16:22), Mario Balotelli is a yard out and you want him to get something on it. Somehow he didn't manage to make contact. But Hull are hardly out of their half and Balotelli is getting a round of applause because he is putting himself in good positions. It is just not happening for him."
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
This is almost the Mario Balotelli show, but for the wrong reasons. Yet more space in the area, but another header where the contact is only with thin air. He gets applause from the home crowd. As Brendan Rodgers says, at least he's getting in positions.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool are improving, with another Steven Gerrard shot raining in. There's noise from the home crowd, too. The hosts pressing. Balotelli! Should he have scored? From a corner, the ball is flicked into the Italian's path, with the striker hurling himself towards it. No contact, when a touch would have taken it in.
Post update
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
It is a good spell of pressure from West Brom at the moment as the lively Victor Anichebe shoots just wide. After looking down and out by half-time, the Baggies are very much in this now.
Post update
FA Cup fourth qualifying round latest
Are Conference North AFC Fylde heading into the FA Cup first round? The Lancashire club, who ply their trade in the Conference North, have scored two goals in six minutes to take a 2-1 lead at Kings Lynn. Elsewhere, NorthFerriby have been reduced to 10 men after a straight red for captain Matt Wilson following an off the ball incident in the box at Warrington Town, where the tie remains goalless. Chorley are also still goalless at home to Halifax, a tie that has attracted a crowd of 2,333.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Poor defending has been a big concern for Sunderland today and Patrick van Aanholt is guilty of squandering possession to Alexis Sanchez, but this time he drives a shot straight at Vito Mannone.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
Liverpool's best chance in a age. Steven Gerrard exchanges passes with Raheem Sterling, with the Liverpool captain shooting from the edge of the area in front of the Kop. Just wide. That's the closest the Reds have come in about an hour. Rickie Lambert and Phillipe Coutinho are on for Joe Allen and Adam Lallana,
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"Mario Balotelli clattered into Alex Bruce and it looked like an elbow from where we are. I think he is lucky to get away with that one. Afterwards Balotelli moved away and it looked like he was trying to get Bruce's teeth out of his elbow."
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
It is impossible to keep this man away from the news. Mario Balotelli has clobbered Alex Bruce with an arm and gets booked for his trouble. Now, was that intentional? Balotelli has led with the arm, but was looking at the ball. He probably gets the benefit of the doubt. Just. The Italian probably shouldn't be inspecting the damage to his elbow, though. He gets a talking to from Steven Gerrard too.
Latest scores
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
Julian Speroni comes off for Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper is desperate to stay on, but it was a heavy knock to the face he took from Craig Dawson's elbow and Neil Warnock sensibly insists on him coming off. Wayne Hennessey comes on and goes into the Crystal Palace goal.
Post update
Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal
Sunderland have their first chance of note. Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny plunges low to his left to grasp a Jack Rodwell tame header. Still, a chance is a chance.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"When I was watching Luis Suarez play for Liverpool here last season, he had such a good understanding of the game. He knew when to come short, when to spin and go long for a pass from Steven Gerrard. His movement is better than anybody else's in the world, let alone Mario Balotelli's. You cannot teach timing like that - the understanding of what will happen in the game. Balotelli's movement is nothing like Suarez's."
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
More of the same dreary stuff from Liverpool at Anfield, with the Reds still struggling to break down a Hull side that are happy to play on the break. As for Balotelli-watch, bar one shot that was saved and something of a sprint in the first half, he's done nothing.
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace
"I think that was a good decision. I think Anichebe just leans in, gets up and Speroni is just not strong enough there."
GOAL
West Brom 1-2 Crystal Palace - Victor Anichebe (51 mins)
Victor Anichebe came on as a half-time substitute and he makes a swift impact, heading home from a corner. Julian Speroni takes an almighty knock in the process, but the goal stands.
Suarez starts
Real Madrid v Barcelona (17:00 BST)
The team news is confirmed for El Clasico and Luis Suarez makes his first start for Barcelona against Real Madrid. Follow the build-up in our separate live text.
If you're in the market for some big action pictures of today's matches then click on this Facebook link and see them all on the BBC Sport page.
Faton Berisha: Lallana is worth 25 million Russian ruble.
Stephen MCP Brogarth: Maybe this is just Sterling trying to prove he is tired! Awful first half from another young Eng player put under too much pressure.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
"Hull look like a really good team, big and strong, and Mo Diame has stood out. He looks a good athlete, and they were unlucky not to score in the first half.
"The game has got to liven up though, and Liverpool have got to get the ball moving quicker. There are options for them on the bench."
CLOSE!
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
Southampton begin the second half in much the same way they left off in the first. For the third time, they hit the Stoke woodwork, this time with Graziano Pelle heading against the bar. Remember, as it stands, Saints are going second. Weren't they supposed to be going down?
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
The last man out at the beginning of the second half at Anfield? Why always him? We're finally back up and running in all the three o'clock kick-offs.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
It is not a classic, but Liverpool shaded the first half. Can they step up a gear in the second half? Listen to live commentary on the BBC Radio 5 live.
League One half-times
Leaders Bristol City look to keep marching on - a header by Luke Ayling nine minutes before the break has given them the advantage at Barnsley. Second-placed Peterborough, six points behind, are 2-0 up at Coventry.
At the other end, bottom side Scunthorpe are holding fifth-place Notts County to a 0-0 draw.
Post update
Is Willand Rovers' FA Cup dream about to finish? The team from the ninth-tier Western League Premier Division trail 2-0 at home to Gosport Borough. But Shildon, also from the ninth-tier, lead away at Norton United, who are down to 10 men. Several Conference clubs are struggling against lower opposition in the fourth and final qualifying round. Eastleigh lead 1-0 at Kidderminster, while Southport trail away at Tamworth by the same score. AFC Telford are also losing at Spennymoor. Chorley are holding Halifax 0-0, while Warrington Town are also goalless against North Ferriby United, who are two leagues above.
Other latest scores include: Grimsby 0-0 Guiseley, Barwell 0-1 Altrincham, Woking 0-0 Boreham Wood, Gateshead 1-0 Gainsborough Trinity, Gloucester City 1-2 Forest Green Rovers, Alfreton 0-1 Lincoln City, Nuneaton 0-0 Hemel Hempstead, Aldershot 1-0 Torquay, Eastbourne 0-0 Dover, Dorchester 0-2 Bristol Rovers, Stockport 0-2 Chester.
KICK-OFF
Back out in to the sunshine at St Mary's. Will it nearly be dark this time tomorrow? Winter's coming. Arsenal ready to get back under way at Sunderland too. Not a sniff of Liverpool emerging yet, though.
The big one
Real Madrid v Barcelona (17:00 BST)
These chaps will already be at the Bernabeu, with focus very much on the man at the back of the picture, Luis Suarez. It is El Clasico, Real Madrid v Barcelona and we should be finding out pretty soon if Suarez is starting.
Follow all the build-up to the game, followed by live updates, in our separate live text.
Not quite sure what Dani Alves is playing at in this picture.
Championship half-times
Leaders Derby waited until the last minute of the half to take the lead against Wigan, with John Eustace firing his effort into the top left.
Bournemouth are heading for their fourth successive win - they are 3-0 up at managerless Birmingham, who had defender David Edgar sent off early in the match. Brighton have not won in 11 games, but are on course for victory - they 1-0 up against Rotherham.
Swansea v Leicester (17:30 BST)
MOTD's Conor McNamara at the Liberty
"Cheat" is a strong word in sport. It draws to mind images of premeditated intent: Drug cheats, a fully-able athlete participating in a Paralympic event, a boxer slipping lead into his gloves.
"Accusing a fellow professional of blatant cheating, as Swansea boss Garry Monk did to Victor Moses last weekend, is generally off-limits in football these days. It is even more serious than another great taboo of our modern game - swapping shirts at half-time.
"History will decide if this move is shrewd or naive. If any Swansea players fall over this weekend - intentionally or otherwise - the manager is going to hear about it from all and sundry."
Post update
West Brom 0-2 Crystal Palace
MOTD's Steve Wilson at The Hawthorns
"It's a first half that won't win many prizes in a beauty contest but Palace won't mind. They could have had a penalty before they did get one to lead 2-0 which gives West Brom manager Alan Irvine plenty to think about."
A smacker for the Hammers boss
This is a man the tabloids have often called a lothario pouncing on a man with a kiss.
The thick black locks belong to Russell Brand - a big West Ham fan - and Big Sam Allardyce takes it in good jest after his side's 2-1 win over champions Manchester City.
