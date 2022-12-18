Harry Charles

Watch: London International Horse Show Grand Prix - GB's Harry Charles in action

All times stated are UK

  1. Today at The London International Horse Show

    BBC Sport

    Harry Charles winning at last years London International Horse Show
    Copyright: Louie Gonzalez

    The London International Horse Show is one of Britain’s most famous equestrian competitions. First held in 1907, the show features a range of events across the equestrian disciplines from show jumping and dressage to the Shetland Pony Grand National.

    The London Grand Prix – one of the most important classes of the week, jumped at a height of 1.60m. All those who jump clear go through to jump off against the clock.

    Britain’s Harry Charles produced a blistering jump-off round at last years London International Horse Show to win the class riding Billabong Du Roumois.

  2. Where to watch the London International Horse Show

    All times subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Monday 19th December

    London Grand Prix -18:30 - 22:25 GMT Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website & App

    All coverage available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.

  3. How to get into equestrian sports

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: show jumping

    The most enjoyable aspect to horse riding is the bond you create with a horse or pony whilst being outside in the fresh air, once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.

    Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men can compete equally.

    Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it pretty much involves all the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

    You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

    Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for total beginners whatever your age.

    • Show jumping is where horse and rider jump over coloured fences, obstacles and water jumps.
    • The main aim is to get around without a refusal or knocking over a fence for which the horse and rider are given penalty points.
    • In the result of everyone jumping a clear round, then a jump off will take place usually against the clock.
    • This sport is something that novice riders can take part in at a grassroots pony club or riding club level.
    • Visit British Showjumping for more details on the rules, where to find a trainer.
