Watch: London International Horse Show Grand Prix - GB's Harry Charles in action

The most enjoyable aspect to horse riding is the bond you create with a horse or pony whilst being outside in the fresh air, once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.

Competitively, it is one of the very few sports where women and men can compete equally.

Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it pretty much involves all the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.

You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.

Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for total beginners whatever your age.