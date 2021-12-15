Watch: London International Horse Show - The Puissance

Who to look out for at the London International Horse Show
Six-time Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Gio headline the line-up for the Dressage World Cup. Dujardin, who won individual and team bronze medals in Tokyo, will be joined by her Olympic team-mate Charlotte Fry in Thursday and Friday's dressage competition.
Elsewhere, Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher will face a tough global field in Sunday's Jumping World Cup competition and GB's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash looks to retain his London Grand Prix title on Monday.
Other British riders competing in the jumping events include Olympians Harry Charles and Holly Smith plus Emily Moffit, Guy Williams, Laura Renwick and William Funnell.
A parade will also take place during Friday's afternoon performance to celebrate the success of Britain's equestrian teams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
Today at the London International Horse Show – Puissance
The London International Horse Show is one of Britain’s most famous equestrian competitions. First held in 1907, the show features a range of events across the equestrian disciplines from showjumping and dressage to the Shetland Pony Grand National.
Today features live coverage of the Puissance – a classic test of jumping skills. Each competitor faces a series of jumps over the “big red wall”, which gets higher with each successful attempt. A competitor is knocked out if they knock the jump down or their horse refuses – and the contestant with the highest jump at the end is declared the winner.
Puissance means “power” and the event once featured in the Olympics, back in 1900. The current record for highest jump in the event was set in 1991 by German rider Franke Sloothaak, who took his horse Optiebeurs Golo to a jump of 2.40m in Charleroi, Belgium.
The BBC will have live coverage from four of the 2021 London Interantional Horse Show’s most exciting events, all available to watch via the BBC Red Button, connected TV and the BBC Sport website and app, alongside BBC Two coverage of the best of the week’s riding.
You will also be able to catch up with any action you’ve missed on the BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Thursday, 16 December
Puissance: 20:55-21:55 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 17 December
Dressage World Cup: 19:35-22:20 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 18 December
Eventing Performance: 18:00-22:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 19 December
Jumping World Cup: 14:20-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Monday, 20 December
London Grand Prix: 18:00-22:25 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into equestrian sports
The most enjoyable aspect to horse riding is the bond you create with a horse or pony whilst being outside in the fresh air, once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.
Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it pretty much involves all the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.
You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.
Find out about more about local riding schools and information for total beginners whatever your age on the British Equestrian website.
