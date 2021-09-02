Watch: European Jumping Championships - Great Britain in team competition final

The European Jumping Championships, held every two years, see riders from 22 countries compete in the equestrian discipline of show jumping.

This year, the competition is taking place at Riesenbeck International, a new equestrian centre in Germany created by international showjumping star Ludger Beerbaum.

Two rounds of team competition will take place on Thursday, 2 and Friday, 3 September with the top 10 teams qualifying for Friday’s medal decider.