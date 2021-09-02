William Whitaker

Watch: European Jumping Championships - Great Britain in team competition final

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the European Jumping Championships?

    The European Jumping Championships, held every two years, see riders from 22 countries compete in the equestrian discipline of show jumping.

    This year, the competition is taking place at Riesenbeck International, a new equestrian centre in Germany created by international showjumping star Ludger Beerbaum.

    Two rounds of team competition will take place on Thursday, 2 and Friday, 3 September with the top 10 teams qualifying for Friday’s medal decider.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How can I watch the European Jumping Championships?

    All times are BST and are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage of the European Jumping Championships will be available live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the action will be available as catch-up for 30 days too.

    Friday, 3 September

    11:50-15:15 BST - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

    The BBC will also have live coverage of the individual event on Sunday, 5 September (Round 1: 12:50-14:00 BST and Round 2: 15:05-16:15).

    There will also be live coverage of the European Dressage Championships on 11 September and the European Eventing Championships on 25 & 26 September.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into equestrian sports

    BBC Sport

    Have you been inspired by Team GB’s Ben Maher’s thrilling gold medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics? Or are you looking for a new, unique way to get fit?

    Whether you’re an adrenaline junky or someone looking to relax and relieve stress, horse riding may be perfect for you.

    The strong bond that riders share with their horses means there are mental benefits, while riding the horse strengthens leg, bum and stomach muscles.

    It’s also one of the few sports where women and men compete equally.

    Head this way to find clubs near you, as well as competitions that suit your level, whether you’re a total beginner or an advanced rider.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top