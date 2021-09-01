Watch: European Jumping Championships - Team competition round one

Team Belgium are the reigning champions, having won the biennial
competition in Rotterdam in 2019, but Olympic champions Sweden may be the
ones-to-watch after their thrilling gold medal-winning jump-off in Tokyo this
summer.
Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, individual silver medallist in
Tokyo, has been called up with a different horse: Catch Me Not.
Belgian Olympians Pieter Devos and Jérôme Gue, who helped
their team win bronze in Tokyo, both feature for Belgium having also
been part of the team that won the title in 2019.
Great Britain has often fielded veteran riders at the
Championships, but this year’s oldest team-member is 32-year-old William
Whittaker. Georgia Tame, Joe Stockdale and Emily Moffitt also represent GB at
what will be their first senior championships, though all were shortlisted for
the 2020 Olympics.
Germany will also challenge for a medal position on home
soil.
What are the European Jumping Championships?
The European Jumping Championships, held every two years,
see riders from 22 countries compete in the equestrian discipline of show jumping.
This year, the competition is taking place at Riesenbeck
International, a new equestrian centre in Germany created by international
showjumping star Ludger Beerbaum.
Two rounds of team competition will take place on Thursday,
2 and Friday, 3 September with the top 10 teams qualifying for Friday’s medal
decider.
How to watch the European Jumping Championships
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the European Jumping Championships will be available
live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the action
will be available as catch-up for 30 days too.
Thursday, 2 September
11:50-15:00 BST -
Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Friday, 3 September
11:50-15:15 BST -
Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
All times are BST and are subject to change
Get inspired - How to get into equestrian sports
BBC Sport
Have you been
inspired by Team GB’s Ben Maher’s thrilling gold medal-winning performance at
the Tokyo Olympics? Or are you looking for a new, unique way to get fit?
Whether you’re an
adrenaline junky or someone looking to relax and relieve stress, horse riding
may be perfect for you.
The strong bond
that riders share with their horses means there are mental benefits, while
riding the horse strengthens leg, bum and stomach muscles.
It’s also one of the
few sports where women and men compete equally.
Head this way to find
clubs near you, as well as competitions that suit your level, whether you’re a
total beginner or an advanced rider.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who to look out for
Team Belgium are the reigning champions, having won the biennial competition in Rotterdam in 2019, but Olympic champions Sweden may be the ones-to-watch after their thrilling gold medal-winning jump-off in Tokyo this summer.
Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, individual silver medallist in Tokyo, has been called up with a different horse: Catch Me Not.
Belgian Olympians Pieter Devos and Jérôme Gue, who helped their team win bronze in Tokyo, both feature for Belgium having also been part of the team that won the title in 2019.
Great Britain has often fielded veteran riders at the Championships, but this year’s oldest team-member is 32-year-old William Whittaker. Georgia Tame, Joe Stockdale and Emily Moffitt also represent GB at what will be their first senior championships, though all were shortlisted for the 2020 Olympics.
Germany will also challenge for a medal position on home soil.
What are the European Jumping Championships?
The European Jumping Championships, held every two years, see riders from 22 countries compete in the equestrian discipline of show jumping.
This year, the competition is taking place at Riesenbeck International, a new equestrian centre in Germany created by international showjumping star Ludger Beerbaum.
Two rounds of team competition will take place on Thursday, 2 and Friday, 3 September with the top 10 teams qualifying for Friday’s medal decider.
How to watch the European Jumping Championships
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the European Jumping Championships will be available live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All of the action will be available as catch-up for 30 days too.
Thursday, 2 September
11:50-15:00 BST - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Friday, 3 September
11:50-15:15 BST - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
All times are BST and are subject to change
Get inspired - How to get into equestrian sports
BBC Sport
Have you been inspired by Team GB’s Ben Maher’s thrilling gold medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics? Or are you looking for a new, unique way to get fit?
Whether you’re an adrenaline junky or someone looking to relax and relieve stress, horse riding may be perfect for you.
The strong bond that riders share with their horses means there are mental benefits, while riding the horse strengthens leg, bum and stomach muscles.
It’s also one of the few sports where women and men compete equally.
Head this way to find clubs near you, as well as competitions that suit your level, whether you’re a total beginner or an advanced rider.