Watch: Olympia Horse Show - Puissance

Youngsters set to make Olympia a family affair
One of Britain’s most famous showjumping dynasties is set to turn this year’s Olympia into a family affair. The Whitakers, led by 64-year-old Olympic silver medallist John Whitaker, will also have Robert, John’s son, in the main event.
In addition, Jack, the 18-year-old son of John’s brother Michael, in the British Under-25 Championship. Last year, John and Michael’s nephew William, 30, nailed the biggest win of his career so far when he took the Jumping World Cup at Olympia.
Other family affairs include the Fletchers, whose pairing of Olympic silver medallist Graham and GB 2012 reserve rider Tina will have their two sons William (20) and Oliver (16) in the Under-25s.
To round things off, Charlie Jones, the nephew of double Olympic gold medallist Nick Skelton, has qualified for Olympia through the Aintree International Equestrian Centre qualifier.
Today at the Olympia Horse Show – Puissance
The Olympia Horse Show is one of Britain’s most famous equestrian competitions. First held in 1907, the show features a range of events across the equestrian disciplines from showjumping and dressage to the Shetland Pony Grand National.
Today features live coverage of the Puissance – a classic test of jumping skills. Each competitor faces a series of jumps over the “big red wall”, which gets higher with each successful attempt. A competitor is knocked out if they knock the jump down or their horse refuses – and the contestant with the highest jump at the end is declared the winner.
Puissance means “power” and the event once featured in the Olympics, back in 1900. The current record for highest jump in the event was set in 1991 by German rider Franke Sloothaak, who took his horse Optiebeurs Golo to a jump of 2.40m in Charleroi, Belgium.
Follow The Olympia Horse Show on the BBC
All coverage times are GMT and subject to change
The BBC will have live coverage from four of the 2019 Olympia Horse Show’s most exciting events, all available to watch via the BBC Red Button, connected TV and the BBC Sport website and app, alongside BBC Two coverage of the best of the week’s riding.
You will also be able to catch up with any action you’ve missed on the BBC iPlayer.
Wednesday 18 December
18:15-21:15 – Dressage World Cup (replay), BBC Red Button
21:15-22:15 – Puissance, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
22:15-01:15 – Dressage World Cup (replay), BBC Red Button
Friday 20 December
14:40-17:40 – Dressage World Cup (replay), BBC Red Button
17:40-18:40 – Puissance (replay), BBC Red Button
18:40-22:30 – Christmas Cracker, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Saturday 21 December
13:45-16:30 – Olympia 2019, BBC Two
17:30-20:15 – Olympia 2019 (repeat), BBC Red Button
Sunday 22 December
15:15-18:00 – Olympia 2019 (repeat), BBC Red Button
18:00-22:25 – Olympia Grand Prix, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Monday 23 December
07:55-08:55 – Olympia Grand Prix Highlights, BBC Two
18:00-21:00 – Olympia Grand Prix Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
How to get into equestrian sports
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The most enjoyable aspect to horse riding is the bond you create with a horse or pony whilst being outside in the fresh air, once you have mastered the basics there are a number of equestrian disciplines and equine sports you could specialise in as your confidence, skill and knowledge grows.
Sitting on a horse may not seem like an obvious form of exercise but it pretty much involves all the muscles in your body, between ensuring posture and balance, and controlling the horse.
You don't need to own your own horse or pony to start riding, however you do need specialist instruction to find the right horse for you.
Hoofride is a great place to find out about local riding schools and information for total beginners whatever your age.