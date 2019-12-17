Watch: Olympia Horse Show - Puissance

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Michael Whitaker will have plenty of familiar faces around him at Olympia Image caption: Michael Whitaker will have plenty of familiar faces around him at Olympia

One of Britain’s most famous showjumping dynasties is set to turn this year’s Olympia into a family affair. The Whitakers, led by 64-year-old Olympic silver medallist John Whitaker, will also have Robert, John’s son, in the main event.

In addition, Jack, the 18-year-old son of John’s brother Michael, in the British Under-25 Championship. Last year, John and Michael’s nephew William, 30, nailed the biggest win of his career so far when he took the Jumping World Cup at Olympia.

Other family affairs include the Fletchers, whose pairing of Olympic silver medallist Graham and GB 2012 reserve rider Tina will have their two sons William (20) and Oliver (16) in the Under-25s.

To round things off, Charlie Jones, the nephew of double Olympic gold medallist Nick Skelton, has qualified for Olympia through the Aintree International Equestrian Centre qualifier.