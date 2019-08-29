Watch: European Eventing Championships - cross country

In a last minute change, Pippa Funnel will be replacing Tom McEwan in the GB squad this weekend. McEwen has withdrawn Toledo De Kerser from the British squad after the horse suffered a minor incident in training.

McEwen and Toledo De Kerser contributed to the world team gold at the World Equestrian games last year, so losing the pair will be a blow to the British team as they were hoping for a similar performance.

However, whilst McEwen won’t have the opportunity to repeat history, Funnel will. 20 years ago, she won both team and individual golds in this competition.

Joining Funnel is world number two, Oliver Townend. He will be returning to the British squad in Luhmühlen with horse Cooley Master Class. Townend was a shock omissionfrom the World Equestrian Games squad last year. He was part of Britain’s European gold-medal winning team in Poland 2 years ago.

They will join Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo), Tina Cook (Billy The Red), Laura Collett (London 52) and Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) on the British squad at the championships.