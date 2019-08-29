Watch: European Eventing Championships - cross country

In a last minute change, Pippa Funnel will be replacing Tom
Who is representing Britain?
In a last minute change, Pippa Funnel will be replacing Tom McEwan in the GB squad this weekend. McEwen has withdrawn Toledo De Kerser from the British squad after the horse suffered a minor incident in training.
McEwen and Toledo De Kerser contributed to the world team gold at the World Equestrian games last year, so losing the pair will be a blow to the British team as they were hoping for a similar performance.
However, whilst McEwen won’t have the opportunity to repeat history, Funnel will. 20 years ago, she won both team and individual golds in this competition.
Joining Funnel is world number two, Oliver Townend. He will be returning to the British squad in Luhmühlen with horse Cooley Master Class. Townend was a shock omissionfrom the World Equestrian Games squad last year. He was part of Britain’s European gold-medal winning team in Poland 2 years ago.
They will join Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo), Tina Cook (Billy The Red), Laura Collett (London 52) and Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) on the British squad at the championships.
How to follow the 2019 European Eventing Championships on BBC
The European Eventing Championships are taking place in Luhmühlen in Germany from 29 August - 1 September and you can follow them live on the BBC.
The BBC’s live coverage starts on Saturday, 31 August, and will be shown on Red Button.
There will also be highlights shown on BBC Two and Red Button on Sunday, 1 September.
Saturday, 31 August
09:00-14:30 - Cross-country, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 1 September
10:00-11:40 & 12:40-14:00 - Jumping, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app
16:15-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 21:45-23:30, BBC Red Button)
How the Championships work
Riders have the chance to win a team medal, or a medal for individual performance. There are six riders representing each nation, and four of which will be on the team.The best three scores from the team riders are added together to create a total score which will decide the team placings. The winners will be the team, or single rider for individual awards, with the lowest overall penalty scores.
Dressage
Dressage takes place over two days and all riders complete a predetermined test of movements in front of three judges. The judges then award a mark out of ten for each, before combining the scores to create a percentage which will then be converted to penalty points (the higher the percentage, the lower the penalty points).
Cross country
They will then complete the cross country, in which penalties are awarded for incidents such as refusal, run-out, or exceeding the time allowed. These penalty scores are then addedto their existing dressage penalty score. Should the horse or rider fall in this section, it will result in elimination.
Show jumping
The final phase is show jumping, where penalties are incurred for knocking down an obstacle, refusal at a fence, or exceed the time allowed. Again, a fall of horse or rider will result in elimination – as will a second refusal. The final phase score is then added to the previous two to create the competitors total penalty score.