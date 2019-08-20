Watch: European Equestrian Championships - Individual jumping

Blind dressage rider, Nicola Naylor, competes nationally and internationally in para and non-disabled events. But how does she do that if she can't see? Although dressage is difficult to perfect, Naylor says one of the biggest issues for her is the simple matter of knowing whether the horse is positioned straight or not. She has developed a variety of techniques with her trainer, Daniel Watson, to assist her with this and achieving the predetermined movements in the arena. Watch above to find out more.
Horse riding changed my life – Kai
Kai was forced to leave school because of his ADHD.
This is his story of how he has used horse riding to change his life for the better.
With the help of a charity, Kai has started his journey towards his dream of being a professional show jumper...
How to follow the 2019 European Equestrian Championships on BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The European Equestrian Championships are taking place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands from 19-25 August and you can follow them live on the BBC.
The BBC's live coverage, which begins on Thursday, 22 August, will be shown across the iPlayer, Red Button, connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app.
There will also be a highlights show on BBC Two on Monday, 26 August.
Sunday, 25 August
14:00-16:00 - Individual jumping, iPlayer, Red Button, connected TVs
Monday, 26 August
13:00-15:00 - Highlights, BBC Two
All you need to know about the 2019 European Equestrian Championships
This year’s European Equestrian Championships will be the largest equestrian event ever organized in Rotterdam and the second largest that the Netherlands has ever hosted.
The event will take place at the Kralingse Bos and Kralingse Plas in the city and will feature separate championships for three disciplines: jumping, dressage and para-dressage.
It will also double up as the first qualifier for the European teams in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Among the British stars taking part are Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Sophie Wells.