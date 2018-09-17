Watch: World Equestrian Games - Show Jumping

The FEI World Equestrian Game, held every four years in the middle of the Olympic cycle, is one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar and combines eight equestrian World Championship calibre events.

The FEI disciplines – Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining – are all included on the competition schedule.

The 2018 edition of the FEI World Equestrian Game is held in Mill Spring, North Carolina, over thirteen days from September 11th-23rd, 2018 at Tryon International Equestrian Centre.