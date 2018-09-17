Nigel Coupe

Watch: World Equestrian Games - Show Jumping

Summary

  1. Show Jumping team competition - 13:50-17:30 & 18:20-22:00 BST
  2. Action from Tryon International Equestrian Centre, North Carolina

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Coverage times

    BBC coverage times

    Times are BST and subject to late changes.

    Thursday, 20 September

    Jumping

    13:50-17:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    18:20-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Friday, 21 September

    Jumping

    18:20-21:55, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Sunday, 23 September

    Jumping

    14:35-15:55, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    16:30-17:30, BBC Two

    17:25-18:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    Monday, 24 September

    Highlights

    13:00-14:00, BBC Two

  2. World Equestrian Games 2018

    The FEI World Equestrian Game, held every four years in the middle of the Olympic cycle, is one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar and combines eight equestrian World Championship calibre events.

    The FEI disciplines – Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining – are all included on the competition schedule.

    The 2018 edition of the FEI World Equestrian Game is held in Mill Spring, North Carolina, over thirteen days from September 11th-23rd, 2018 at Tryon International Equestrian Centre.

    Carl Hester
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Get Inspired: How to get into equestrian

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Equestrian is a sport that that tests horsemanship and there are three sports that will be appearing at 2020 Olympics:dressage, showjumping and eventing. The Olympic governing body is the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI).

    Most riders when starting out try each discipline and then specialise based on their abilities and what aspects of the equestrian sport that they enjoy.

    This is a partnership between horse and rider and means the horse needs to also have the ability to excel in the chosen sport.

    Visit the British Equestrian Federation or the British Horseriding Authority to find local horse riding and racing opportunities in your area.

    A horse with its trainer
    Copyright: Sport England
