Watch: World Equestrian Games - Show Jumping
Play video Show Jumping - Session One from BBC Sport
Play video Show Jumping: Session Two from BBC Sport
Summary
- Show Jumping team competition - 13:50-17:30 & 18:20-22:00 BST
- Action from Tryon International Equestrian Centre, North Carolina
All times stated are UK
Coverage times
BBC coverage times
Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 20 September
Jumping
13:50-17:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
18:20-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Friday, 21 September
Jumping
18:20-21:55, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 23 September
Jumping
14:35-15:55, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
16:30-17:30, BBC Two
17:25-18:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Monday, 24 September
Highlights
13:00-14:00, BBC Two
World Equestrian Games 2018
The FEI World Equestrian Game, held every four years in the middle of the Olympic cycle, is one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar and combines eight equestrian World Championship calibre events.
The FEI disciplines – Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining – are all included on the competition schedule.
The 2018 edition of the FEI World Equestrian Game is held in Mill Spring, North Carolina, over thirteen days from September 11th-23rd, 2018 at Tryon International Equestrian Centre.
