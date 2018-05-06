Catch-up: Badminton Horse Trials - Show Jumping

Taking place once a year on the Badminton Estate in South Gloucestershire, the Badminton Horse Trials has become one of the headline events of the equestrian calendar since its inception in 1949.

It is one of just six annual Four Star equestrian events and forms the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing alongside the Burghley Horse Trials and the Kentucky Three Day event.

Eventing is the triathlon of the horse world where horse and rider compete in three phases, the first is dressage, the second cross country and the third element is showjumping.

Last year’s competition was won by New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson, who was riding Nereo. The last Brit to win at Badminton was William Fox-Pitt, who took the trophy alongside Chilli Morning in 2015.