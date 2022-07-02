Watch: World Aquatics Championships - GB's Lee & Williams in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Budapest hosts the first World Aquatics Championships since 2019.

Team GB head to Hungary on the back of a record medal haul at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Experienced team members include 2018 European Champion Eden Cheng and two-time European champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Grace Reid. Swim England’s Diving Talent Athlete 2019 Desharne Bent-Ashmeil will also compete in the 3m synchro category.

In the men’s competitions, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Matthew Lee is set to compete alongside Noah Williams in the 10m platform and 10m synchronised categories. Jack Laugher will also be diving in the 1m and 3m springboard categories.