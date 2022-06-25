Watch: World Aquatics Championship - Diving: Laughter, Cheng & Harding in action

Budapest hosts the first World\nAquatics Championships since 2019. Team GB head to Hungary on the back of\na record medal haul at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Experienced team members include 2018\nEuropean Champion Eden Cheng and two-time European champion and\nCommonwealth Games gold medallist Grace Reid . Swim England’s Diving\nTalent Athlete 2019 Desharne Bent-Ashmeil will also compete in the 3m\nsynchro category. In the men’s competitions, Tokyo 2020\ngold medallist Matthew Lee is set to compete alongside Noah Williams in the 10m platform and 10m synchronised categories. Jack Laughter will\nalso be diving in the 1m and 3m springboard categories.