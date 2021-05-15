Watch: European Diving Championships - Women's 3m synchro & men's 10m final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The European Diving Championships are a six-day event taking place in Budapest, Hungary and form part of the European Aquatics Championships that also includes swimming, open-water swimming and synchronised swimming.

The Championships are another much-needed opportunity for athletes to get competitive practice in ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics that take place between 23 July and 8 August.

Great Britain are seventh in the all-time European Championships medal table, with 299, but have done well in recent years, finishing second in the latest edition in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2018 having topped the table in Berlin and London in 2014 and 2016 respectively.