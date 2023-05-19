Watch: Wheelchair Basketball - North Wales Knights v Scottish Wizards

Junior
League Final
- North Wales Knights vs Scottish Wizards. After an exciting quarter
finals in Nottingham, the future wheelchair basketball stars from Wales and
Scotland take to the court.
British Wheelchair Basketball
Where can I watch it?
BBC Sport
The National Championship Finals is the pinnacle of the British
Wheelchair Basketball domestic calendar, with teams from across the ten leagues
converging on one weekend in Manchester to play their final matches of the
season.
Where can I watch it?
BBC iPlayer and BBC
Sport website will be showing the Final of the Women’s Premier League,
Premier Division of the National League, and Junior.
Sat 20th May
Junior League Final
– 16:45-18:45 BST
Sat 20th May
Women’s Premier
League Final-19:15-21:15 BST
Sun 21st May
Premier Division of
National League Final - 15:45-17:45 BST
How to get into disability sport
BBC Sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
All times stated are UK
British Wheelchair Basketball
BBC Sport
BBC Sport
BBC Sport
TheActivity Alliancecan direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visitDisability Sport Wales,Disability Sports NI, orScottish Disability Sport.
Check out our Activity Guidepages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.