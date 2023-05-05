Watch: Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League

At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.

Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,

In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.

The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales , Disability Sports NI , or Scottish Disability Sport.

Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.