Watch: Wheelchair Basketball - Women's Premier League

Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made history at the Birmingham
2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team England in the first ever
appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth Games.
What is the Women's Premier League?
This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.
The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.
Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick are among the Loughborough side. They are one of four teams alongside Worcester Wolves, Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix.
Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.
How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?
Watch BBC coverage of the Women's Premier League live on BBC
iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Also available to catch-up for 30 days.
Saturday, 29 April
Cardiff Met Archers v
Worcester Wolves 14:00 BST -16:00 BST
How to get into disability sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical
activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including
helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting
the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing
depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports
club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have
options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people
regardless of physical limitations.
BBC iPlayer
