Watch Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League

It’s the UK’s first professional para-sport league and the first of its kind for women's wheelchair basketball in the world
Sophie Carrigill, East London Phoenix: Sophie is a World & European Silver Medallist and represented GB Women’s Team at the Rio Paralympics.
Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team England in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth Games.
Jude Hamer, East London Phoenix: Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.
Katie Morrow, Cardiff Met Archers: The Rio 2016 Paralympian also represents Northern Ireland's side in National League.
How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?
Watch BBC coverage of the Women's Premier League live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Also available to catch-up for 30 days.
Saturday, 15 April
Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff Met Archers: 17:45 - 20:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into disability sport
BBC Sport
At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.
Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,
In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.
All times stated are UK
Who to look out for in the Women's Premier League
All times are BST and subject to late change
Saturday, 15 April
How to get into disability sport
The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.
Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.