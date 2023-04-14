Watch Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League

It’s the UK’s first professional para-sport league and the first of its kind for women's wheelchair basketball in the world

Sophie Carrigill, East London Phoenix: Sophie is a World & European Silver Medallist and represented GB Women’s Team at the Rio Paralympics.

Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team England in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth Games.

Jude Hamer, East London Phoenix: Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.

Katie Morrow, Cardiff Met Archers: The Rio 2016 Paralympian also represents Northern Ireland's side in National League.