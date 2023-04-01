East London Phoenix in action

Watch Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League - East London Phoenix v Worcester Wolves

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch the Women's Wheelchair Basketball Premier League?

    All times are GMT/BST and are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 2 April

    15:00: East London Phoenix vs Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 15 April

    18:00: Loughborough Lightning vs Cardiff Met Archers - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 29 April

    14:00 Cardiff Met Archers vs Worcester Wolves - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 30 April 23

    17:00 Loughborough Lightning vs East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 6 May

    14:00 Cardiff Met Archers vs East London Phoenix - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 7 May

    16:00 Worcester Wolves vs Loughborough Lightning - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    How to get into wheelchair basketball

    [Contributor: Get Inspired]

    [PID - p06hk67t]

    Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.

    British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What is the Women's Premier League?

    BBC Sport

    This will be the inaugural season of the British Wheelchair Basketball Women's Premier League.

    The league is the first of its kind worldwide, and the UK's first women's professional Para-sport league.

    Tokyo Paralympians Laurie Williams, Jude Hamer, Robyn Love, Lucy Robinson and Siobhan Fitzpatrick are among the Loughborough side. They are one of four teams alongside Worcester Wolves, Cardiff Met Archers and East London Phoenix.

    Each team will play each other three times with the finals held on 14 May.

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's wheelchair basketball: Meet some of the stars
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Who to look out for in the Women's Premier League

    BBC Sport

    It’s the UK’s first professional para-sport league and the first of its kind for women's wheelchair basketball in the world

    Sophie Carrigill, East London Phoenix: Sophie is a World & European Silver Medallist and represented GB Women’s Team at the Rio Paralympics.

    Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team England in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth Games.

    Jude Hamer, East London Phoenix: Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.

    Katie Morrow, Cardiff Met Archers: The Rio 2016 Paralympian also represents Northern Ireland's side in National League.

    Jude Hamer
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top