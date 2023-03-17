Watch Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to look out for in the Women's Premier League

    It’s the UK’s first professional para-sport league and the first of its kind for women's wheelchair basketball in the world

    Sophie Carrigill, East London Phoenix: Sophie is a World & European Silver Medallist and represented GB Women’s Team at the Rio Paralympics.

    Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team England in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth Games. Also a European Silver medallist.

    Jude Hamer, East London Phoenix: Jude won the Women's Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three Paralympics.

    Katie Morrow, Cardiff Met Archers: The Rio 2016 Paralympian is also represents Northern Ireland's side in National League.

  2. How to watch Women's Premier League

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Watch BBC coverage of the Women's Premier League live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Also available to catch-up for 30 days.

    Saturday 25 March

    Worcester Wolves v Cardiff Met Archers: 15:45 - 18:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday 2 April

    East London Phoenix v Worcester Wolves: 14:45 - 17:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday 15 April

    Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff: 17:45 - 20:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

  3. How to get into wheelchair basketball

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video caption: Wheelchair basketball: British teams set for World Championships in Hamburg

    Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.

    British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.

