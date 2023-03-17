Watch Wheelchair Basketball: Women's Premier League

It’s the UK’s first professional para-sport league and the
first of its kind for women's wheelchair basketball in the world
Sophie Carrigill, East London Phoenix: Sophie is a
World & European Silver Medallist and represented GB Women’s Team at the
Rio Paralympics.
Jade Atkin, Cardiff Met Archers: Jade made
history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze with Team
England in the first ever appearance of wheelchair basketball in a Commonwealth
Games. Also a European Silver medallist.
Jude Hamer, East London Phoenix: Jude won the Women's
Premier League last season and has represented Great Britain at the last three
Paralympics.
Katie Morrow, Cardiff Met Archers: The Rio 2016
Paralympian is also represents Northern Ireland's side in National League.
Watch BBC coverage of the Women's Premier League live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Also available to catch-up for 30 days.
Saturday 25 March
Worcester Wolves v Cardiff Met Archers: 15:45 - 18:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 2 April
East London Phoenix v Worcester Wolves: 14:45 - 17:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday 15 April
Loughborough Lightning v Cardiff: 17:45 - 20:30, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
How to get into wheelchair basketball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as
fast paced and exciting as the traditional game. Wheelchair Basketball is a
great way of improving upper-body strength and building
confidence.
British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.