Watch: Premier League & National League finals

  1. How can I watch the Premier League and National League final?

    All times are BST and are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 15th May

    Women's Premier League final: East London Phoenix v Loughborough Lightning 15:00-17:00, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    National League Premier Division final: London Titans v CWBA - 17:15-19:15, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

  2. How to get into disability sport

    At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.

    Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,

    In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.

    The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.

    Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.

