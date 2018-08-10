Watch: Boccia World Championships - teams & pairs group stage

One of three Paralympic-specific sports which has no Olympic counterpart, boccia (pronounced bot-cha) is for athletes with conditions like severe cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy that affects all four limbs.

Boccia is a sport specifically designed for athletes with a disability and is similar to boules or petanque where two sides compete to get their balls as close to the target ball (jack) as possible.

The ball can be thrown, rolled, bounced or kicked and a ramp can be used if the player is unable to release the ball with their hands.

Individual and pairs matches consist of four ends while team matches have six ends. Once all ends have been played, the side with the highest score is the winner.

