Watch: Boccia World Championships - individuals semi-finals & medal matches
Summary
- Individuals competition: 12-15 August
- Taking place at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Who's in the GB squad?
Great Britain have named a 10-strong team, led by BC1 Paralympic individual champion David Smith and defending BC4 world champion Stephen McGuire for the event.
Smith started playing the sport aged six and won Paralympic team gold in Beijing before individual silver and team bronze in London and individual gold in Rio, where he beat Daniel Perez of the Netherlands, who will be among his rivals in Liverpool.
Another one to watch is Claire Taggart who is the number one ranked player in Northern Ireland. She claimed European Championships gold as part of the BC1/BC2 team in 2015.
Great Britain squad (in full): David Smith, Stephen McGuire, Claire Taggart, Jamie McCowan, Patrick Wilson, Jess Hunter, Evie Edwards, Ricky Stevenson, Will Hipwell, Louis Saunders.
What is boccia?
One of three Paralympic-specific sports which has no Olympic counterpart, boccia (pronounced bot-cha) is for athletes with conditions like severe cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy that affects all four limbs.
Boccia is a sport specifically designed for athletes with a disability and is similar to boules or petanque where two sides compete to get their balls as close to the target ball (jack) as possible.
The ball can be thrown, rolled, bounced or kicked and a ramp can be used if the player is unable to release the ball with their hands.
Individual and pairs matches consist of four ends while team matches have six ends. Once all ends have been played, the side with the highest score is the winner.
Find out more about boccia and how you can become involved in the sport here.
Classifications
There are four classifications and all events are mixed.
BC1 players have cerebral palsy and are allowed to use their hands or feet to play the ball. They are permitted to have an assistant on court to pass them the ball before they throw.
BC2 players have cerebral palsy and are more able to grip and release the ball. They do not have an assistant on court and have to throw the ball onto the court.
BC3 players have cerebral palsy or other conditions and have the highest level of impairment. They are unable to throw or kick the ball and play using a ramp which is positioned by an assistant who faces away from play and is not allowed to turn around for the duration of the end. The assistant also places the ball on the ramp for the player to release.
BC4 players do not have cerebral palsy and are able to throw the ball into play.
BBC coverage
BBC Sport will have live uninterrupted coverage from all seven days at the Boccia World Championships which are taking place at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool.
Wednesday, 15 August 09:00-10:15 & 11:30-18:30
Thursday, 16 August 10:00-13:00 & 13:30-16:30
Friday, 17 August 09:00-12:00, 13:30-15:00 & 16:30-18:00
Saturday, 18 August 09:00-18:45
All times listed are BST.
Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and BBC Sport website and app.