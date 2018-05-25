Catch-up: Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

The British Wheelchair Basketball National Championships mark the culmination of the BWB League season.

The event brings the nation's best club teams to British Wheelchair Basketball’s new home and the GB team’s Elite Training Centre at the English Institute of Sport, where they will compete for the chance to claim silverware.

Featuring current and former GB Paralympians, the National Championships will see the top four sides from both the Premier Division and Women's League face-off for a place in their respective finals.

The Junior League Finalists have already been confirmed after Sheffield Steelers earned a semi-final victory over Northern Ireland, while CWBA defeated Lancaster Spinners to book a trip to Sheffield.