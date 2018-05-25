Catch-up: Wheelchair Basketball National Championships
Summary
- RESULT: Women's League Final - Coventry Wheelchair Basketball Academy 55-50 Angels of the North
- Top four teams play off for a place in the final
- Live from English Institute of Sport in Sheffield
- Coverage provided by Televideo for BBC Sport
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What are the Wheelchair Basketball National Championships?
The British Wheelchair Basketball National Championships mark the culmination of the BWB League season.
The event brings the nation's best club teams to British Wheelchair Basketball’s new home and the GB team’s Elite Training Centre at the English Institute of Sport, where they will compete for the chance to claim silverware.
Featuring current and former GB Paralympians, the National Championships will see the top four sides from both the Premier Division and Women's League face-off for a place in their respective finals.
The Junior League Finalists have already been confirmed after Sheffield Steelers earned a semi-final victory over Northern Ireland, while CWBA defeated Lancaster Spinners to book a trip to Sheffield.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will be broadcasting the finals of the British Wheelchair Basketball National Championships over the Bank Holiday Weekend.
In addition to coverage of the Premier Division Final, you can catch all the action from the Junior League Final and Women's League Final from the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
Sunday, 27 May
16:00-17:45 BST: Women's League Final - Connected TV and BBC Sport website and app
Get Inspired: How to get into Wheelchair Basketball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Basketball can be played by people of any age, size or ability and with thousands of outdoor courts across the country - where you can play for free - there's plenty of places to practice if you don't fancy competing with a team.
Wheelchair Basketball embraces a range of disabilities and is equally as fast paced and exciting as the traditional game.
It's a great way of improving upper-body strength and building confidence.
If you fancy a game, British Wheelchair Basketball provide opportunities to play across the UK.