Watch: World Senior Darts Championship - day one

The World Seniors Championship returns to the iconic Circus Tavern this month and is open to players over the age of 50. Organised by the World Seniors Darts Tour, the championship takes place at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex from 9-12. February. The first and second rounds, plus the quarter-finals, will be the best of five sets, while the semi-finals the best of seven and final best of nine. Phil 'The Power' Taylor, who is back for his second seniors event, reached all 14 world championship finals at the arena in Purfleet, Essex, winning 11. Robert Thornton is the defending seniors champion, having beaten Martin Adams 5-1 in last year's showpiece. Multiple Women’s World Champions Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver MBE also feature, alongside former Players Champion Kevin Painter and World Seniors Masters winner David Cameron.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the World Seniors Championship?
The World Seniors Championship returns to the iconic Circus Tavern this month and is open to players over the age of 50.
Organised by the World Seniors Darts Tour, the championship takes place at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex from 9-12. February.
The first and second rounds, plus the quarter-finals, will be the best of five sets, while the semi-finals the best of seven and final best of nine.
Phil 'The Power' Taylor, who is back for his second seniors event, reached all 14 world championship finals at the arena in Purfleet, Essex, winning 11.
Robert Thornton is the defending seniors champion, having beaten Martin Adams 5-1 in last year's showpiece.
Multiple Women’s World Champions Lisa Ashton and Trina Gulliver MBE also feature, alongside former Players Champion Kevin Painter and World Seniors Masters winner David Cameron.
What is the schedule?
The opening matches in the first round take place across 9-10 February.
Thursday - afternoon session (13:00-17:00 GMT)
First round (best of five sets)
Terry Jenkins v Chris Mason
Les Wallace v Darryl Fitton
David Cameron v Richie Howson
Larry Butler v Darren Johnson
Thursday - evening session (19:00-23:00 GMT)
First round (best of five sets)
Kevin Painter v Ronnie Baxter
Trina Gulliver v Dennis Harbour
Martin Adams v Dave Prins
Peter Manley v Scott Mitchell
Friday - afternoon session (13:00-17:00 GMT)
First round (best of five sets)
Bob Anderson v Andy Jenkins
Neil Duff v Lisa Ashton
Tony O’Shea v Leonard Gates
Keith Deller v Mike Huntley
Friday - evening session (19:00-23:00 GMT)
First round (best of five sets)
John Part v Co Stompe
Glen Durrant v Mark Dudbridge
Phil Taylor v Colin McGarry
Robert Thornton v Roland Scholten
How can I watch the World Seniors Darts Championship?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can follow all the action from the World Seniors Darts Championship from 9-12 February across the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and mobile app.
The championship will also be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.
Thursday, 9 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
Friday, 10 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
Saturday, 11 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
Sunday, 12 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
How to get into darts
BBC Sport
Darts has a reputation as being slightly less vigorous exercise then some of its cousins.
That may well be true, but in terms of meeting new people, finding a hobby and perfecting a difficult craft, it's as good a sport as any.
The traditional route into darts has long been through your local pub, but an era of increased professionalism has opened-up different paths into the sport.
The British Darts Organisation and the Professional Darts Corporation are the two main governing bodies, and both offer their own routes into the sport.
Alternatively you can find local opportunities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland through their local governing bodies.