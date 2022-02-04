Watch: World Seniors Darts Championship - Taylor, Lowe & Part in action

This will be the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship and is open to players over the age of 50. Organised by the World Seniors Darts Tour, the championship takes place at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex from 3-6 February. The first and second rounds, plus the quarter-finals, will be best of five sets, while the semi-finals and final the best of seven.
What is the World Seniors Darts Championship?
Who is taking part?
There are former PDC and BDO World Champions among the 24-player field taking part in the event at Circus Tavern.
However, current PDC Tour card holders are ineligible, ruling out the likes of reigning world champion Peter Wright and two-time winner Gary Anderson.
Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor was the first player to be announced in April 2021 and will enter the competition in the second round.
Lisa Ashton, who became the first woman to win at the UK Open since 2005 last year, and former women’s world number one Deta Hedman, will also feature.
What is the schedule?
Saturday - afternoon session (1300-1700 GMT)
Second round (best of five sets)
John Part v John Walton
John Lowe v Dave Prins
Keith Deller v Larry Butler
Lisa Ashton v Terry Jenkins
Saturday - evening session (1900-2300 GMT)
Quarter-finals (best of five sets)
John Part/John Walton v Lisa Ashton/Terry Jenkins
Robert Thornton v John Lowe/Dave Prins
Phil Taylor v Kevin Painter
Keith Deller/Larry Butler v Martin Adams
Sunday - afternoon session (1300-1700 GMT)
Semi-finals (best of seven sets)
Sunday - evening session (1900-2300 GMT)
Final (best of seven sets)
How can I watch the World Seniors Darts Championship?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can follow all the action from the World Seniors Darts Championship across the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and mobile app.
The championship will also be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.
Saturday, 5 February
Second round
13:00-17:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Quarter-finals
19:00-23:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 6 February
Semi-finals
13:00-17:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Final
20:00-23:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
