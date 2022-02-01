Bob Anderson

Watch: World Seniors Darts Championship - Anderson, O'Shea & Fitton in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the World Seniors Darts Championship?

    This will be the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship and is open to players over the age of 50.

    Organised by the World Seniors Darts Tour, the championship takes place at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet, Essex from 3-6 February.

    The first and second rounds, plus the quarter-finals, will be best of five sets, while the semi-finals and final the best of seven.

  2. Who is taking part?

    Phil Taylor
    There are former PDC and BDO World Champions among the 24-player field taking part in the event at Circus Tavern.

    However, current PDC Tour card holders are ineligible, ruling out the likes of reigning world champion Peter Wright and two-time winner Gary Anderson.

    Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor was the first player to be announced in April 2021 and will enter the competition in the second round.

    Lisa Ashton, who became the first woman to win at the UK Open since 2005 last year, and former women’s world number one Deta Hedman, will also feature.

  3. What are the first-round fixtures?

    The opening eight matches in the first round take place across 3-4 February.

    Thursday’s schedule (1900-2300 GMT)

    Robert Thornton (Sco) v Bob Anderson (Eng)

    Peter Manley (Eng) v Deta Hedman (Jam)

    Tony O'Shea (Eng) v Kevin Painter (Eng)

    Daryl Fitton (Eng) v Richie Howson (Eng)

    Friday’s schedule (1300-1700 GMT)

    Les Wallace (Sco) v John Walton (Eng)

    Paul Lim (Sin) v Dave Prins (Eng)

    Alan Warriner-Little (Eng) v Larry Butler (US)

    Terry Jenkins (Eng) v Roland Scholten (Ned)

    Deta Hedman
  4. How can I watch the World Seniors Darts Championship?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    You can follow all the action from the World Seniors Darts Championship across the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and mobile app.

    The championship will also be available to watch for 30 days on-demand after the event on iPlayer.

    Thursday, 3 February

    First round

    19:00-23:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Friday, 4 February

    First round

    13:00-17:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Second round

    19:00-23:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Saturday, 5 February

    Second round

    13:00-17:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Quarter-finals

    19:00-23:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Sunday, 6 February

    Semi-finals

    13:00-17:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Final

    20:00-23:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

  5. How to get into darts

    Darts has a reputation as being slightly less vigorous exercise then some of its cousins.

    That may well be true, but in terms of meeting new people, finding a hobby and perfecting a difficult craft, it's as good a sport as any.

    The traditional route into darts has long been through your local pub, but an era of increased professionalism has opened-up different paths into the sport.

    The British Darts Organisation and the Professional Darts Corporation are the two main governing bodies, and both offer their own routes into the sport.

    Alternatively you can find local opportunities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland through their local governing bodies.

    Find out more.

