GC battle set to take place on Grand Colombier

A short, brutal stage has just got under way on Bastille Day as the race enters the Jura mountains for a summit finish on the fearsome Grand Colombier.

Former champion Egan Bernal cracked here in 2020 as Tadej Pogacar claimed victory on the way to the first of his two Tour triumphs.

While a showdown between the Slovenian and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is to be expected, Thibaut Pinot, in his final season as a professional, and several other French riders will aim to delight home crowds on their national holiday.