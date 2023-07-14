Live

GC battle set to take place on Grand Colombier

Steve Sutcliffe

  1. Grand Colombier awaits

    Stage 13 profile
    A short, brutal stage has just got under way on Bastille Day as the race enters the Jura mountains for a summit finish on the fearsome Grand Colombier.

    Former champion Egan Bernal cracked here in 2020 as Tadej Pogacar claimed victory on the way to the first of his two Tour triumphs.

    While a showdown between the Slovenian and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is to be expected, Thibaut Pinot, in his final season as a professional, and several other French riders will aim to delight home crowds on their national holiday.

  2. Bonjour

    The Grand Colombier
    Welcome to our coverage from stage 13 at the Tour de France, the 137.8km run from Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne to the finish atop the mighty Grand Colombier.

    This should be an absolute cracker.

