Live

Tour de France stage 12 Live

preview
1,518
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Matej Mohoric has a little dig to get away but is swiftly followed by Wout van Aert.

    The peloton is strung out like it's approaching a sprint finish but closes that down. This looks hard going for some of the sprinters at the back.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What's on the menu?

    Stage 12 profile
    Copyright: ASO

    While Roanne is renowned for its extraordinary number of Michelin starred chefs, inspired primarily by the Troisgros family, and the wider Beaujolais region attracts wine lovers, stage 12 is unlikely to serve up a mouth-watering general classification battle.

    Instead this should be another day when the baroudeurs - breakaway specialists - excel on the rolling hills between the Loire and the Rhone.

    The predominantly downhill final few kilometres should allow a small group of riders to hold off any late attempts by the peloton to reel them in.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Racing got under way a short time ago but as yet, despite lots of activity at the front of the peloton, nobody has been able to snap the elastic and get up the road.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Jakobsen calls it quits

    Fabio Jakobsen
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Fabio Jakobsen, who won stage two last year has called it a day.

    The Dutch Soudal-Quick-Step sprinter was 16th on Wednesday and has been struggling a bit, not helped by a crash on stage four.

    "After discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here”, he said.

    “At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash. I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and I wanted to be at my best with the team.

    "I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season.”

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Wout van Aert
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Could Wout van Aert break his duck today? The multi-talented Belgian is yet to win a stage at this year's race but this looks like it suits him down to the ground.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Bonjour

    Tour de France stage 12 fans
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bon apres-midi. Welcome to our coverage of stage 12 of the Tour de France, which sees the race travel 168.8km from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

    Jonas Vingegaard is still the man in possession of the yellow jersey as the overall leader and I've got to be honest I'm not expecting sparks to fly in the GC race today.

    The lumpy terrain and downhill finish should favour the breakaway specialists.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top